Travis Kelce flew to Argentina to spend time with Taylor Swift this weekend

Travis Kelce skipped Taylor Swift’s first Buenos Aires concert on Thursday night. He attended a charity fundraiser with his friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes… and then he hopped on a flight to Argentina right after. Travis arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday, and within hours of his arrival, Taylor canceled her Friday night concert!!! It wasn’t because she wanted to bang Travis (although I’m sure that played a part) – she canceled because the venue is open-air and there was a big storm coming on Friday night. So she just rescheduled the concert for Sunday night, and Travis is apparently with her for the weekend. I wonder if it’s his first time in Argentina? Probably. So they did manage to go sight-seeing. Well, not really, they just went out to eat.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance never goes out of style! On Friday, the pop star, 33, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, reunited in Argentina for a low-key date night. The two grabbed dinner in a private room at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, and appeared to be joined by Swift’s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift.
While it’s not known what exactly they ate, Elena is well-known for their dry-aged meat, brasserie and charcuterie.
A source tells PEOPLE that the two “looked so cute on their low-key date night” and that “they also left holding hands.” The source adds that “the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out” and that “Travis was beaming.”
Their outing occurred hours after the NFL star was seen exiting a jet at an airport near Buenos Aires. Although Kelce is currently in the middle of the football season, he was able to make the trip abroad due to his team being on their bye week.
“The crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out” – that is so sweet. It’s like a global thing, people are like “yay, Taylor Swift might have really found the One this time!” Either that or they were simply cheering for Taylor, because she is a global superstar. As for dining with Taylor’s dad… we’ll see. She usually doesn’t make it a huge priority for her boyfriends to spend time with her parents (meanwhile she prefers to meet the guy’s mom after one date).
Also: in her first concert in Argentina, she performed “Labyrinth” and people think it’s a sign.
Travis went to her concert last night and he was singing and dancing along to all of it. Then this happened.
They were so cute, and the way she run to kiss him , chills woman is in love . And the lyrics change , I don’t know whose reaction was cuter Travis or her dad 😍😍😍. Anyways I wish then the best
She also changed the lyrics of Karma to say “karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me” and sang End Game as a surprise song, she is in deep.
End Game has a perfect lyric for them on top of being about being someone’s end game: “ooh you and me would be a big conversation,” which it certainly has been.
Anyway thanks for all the rom com content this weekend Taylor and Travis!
Oh noes! she’s falling in love again…
Let me tell you, Taylor has Argentina at her feet. Usually, when international artists tour this part of the world, they bring a downsized version of their show (I assume it has to do with financial reasons). But not Taylor, she brought the exact three hour show, she sang three special songs instead of two as she regularly does, she interacts constantly with the audience praising them and thanking them for the efforts they made to be there (particularly the girls who’ve been camping since June!), etc.
Oh, and the fact that she didnt cancel the show and decided to play on Sunday earned her big points. Even people who had never listened to her music are watching videos and livestreams of the show. It’s a 100% swiftie nation right now.
She does seem to do right by her fans. As I understood it, the venue called for the cancellation due to weather conditions, it wasn’t Tay’s decision (to cancel. It was her decision to reschedule and make good on it for the fans).
we live in Buenos Aires right now and had Friday tickets. it was approaching a tropical storm with the level of rain/wind. it would have been miserable for everyone, especially Taylor I imagine. I’m really glad she had the built in buffer to postpone and not cancel.
argentines are OBSESSED. it’s been a party atmosphere here all week bc of Taylor.
We were on vacation adjacent to a Four Seasons but friends were staying there so we had dinner with them there one night. I honestly can’t remember what I ate but one of them had the fish, the kind where it’s the entire fish on a plate, and got horribly sick. That’s my one and only food at a Four Seasons story.
lol well I hope the Chiefs win in their super bowl rematch next week, because he’s never gonna hear the end of it about this if they don’t and he underperforms.
He’s been a pro football player over a decade, I think he knows what he’s doing on a frigging bye week
I bet Travis is healing up fine, he flew alone and must have slept the whole flight. Remember the Marvin Gaye song Sexual Healing? To witness this giant stadium enthralled, singing along with his girlfriend must have been a real trip.
This is damn cute. Obnoxious and showy? Yes. Cute still, super cute.
I LOVE IT!!!!!!
Tay Tay is GIVINGGGGGG with this romance and I am present and accounted for Ma’am. This is a live interactive RomCom❤️❤️
I’m not a fan of Taylor Swift’s music, but I am totally here for their romance. Why is this guy different than Calvin, Tom, Jake…who knows? But I’m starting to think Travis is The One.
I was one who said it was unlikely he would be there, just due to his work. But I was wrong! I still stand by that if he hadn’t gone, it wouldn’t have been a bad sign, though.
Whether they work out long term, I’m happy Taylor has found someone who is so willing to be open and in public with her. You can tell she is just wildly in love and I love that for her
I’m here in the so wrong seats, too. Flying by private jet is probably a lot easier on a person than mere mortals can understand lol. The run off after the show was adorable and I’m sure totally worth being there to him.
It’s FOR SURE easier on you to fly private. But even then, I wouldn’t have thought it was a bad sign if he stayed home.
I agree, I’m sure he loved being there. They are so cute.
I am so Not a Taylor Swift fan. Or a football fan. But I think this is adorable as heck! Awww! lol
I’ve been flinching for months every time I check out the news: politics and war. Now, I’m like: “Travis has pants with little ice pops on them!…Taylor looks Happyyyyyy! …. “ lol. It’s fun.
Eating at the Four Seasons and not at a local place is so White Lotus, but I get that it’s a huge production for Tay to go out in public (and she probably doesn’t want to leave that hotel room with Travis for too long). I’ve never stayed at a 5 star hotel. Is the restaurant food actually good? I’m picturing pasta at the Marriott and cringing.
the Four Seasons bar has the best burger in Buenos Aires and it’s…$14 approximately!?
they also (according to my 9 year old) have the best chocolate ice cream in the world.
BA has some amazing restaurants and the prices are cheap. the Four Seasons has impeccably trained staff, a good solid but small menu for each of their dining options and must have the security on lock- her guys were there and kept people from bothering her from what I could see.
def not Marriott levels! the only fancier hotel is the Duhau but it doesn’t have enough rooms I think for her team.
I’ve stayed at many 5-star hotels and the food is not always good—sometimes it’s awful.
Yes, five star hotels usually have terrific in-house restaurants or at least the ones I have been lucky enough to stay at. The markup on menu items is pretty wild though because you pay a premium for both the atmosphere and convenience
I think there was also a terrible storm that day, which cancelled the concert, so probably added reason to stay in. Hotel restaurants are hit and miss but I’d assume the four seasons is reliably good.
Yeah the storm is a good point. Indoor eating probably ideal. But I’d love to wander the streets of Buenos Aires and let the culinary smells decode where I eat.
Buenos Aires has amazing food everywhere.
She’s always dated boys before. Grownups, but boys. Travis is a man, seems grounded and normal. I hope this works out for both of them. His bde certainly doesn’t hurt. 🙂
I love that description. Most of us can relate to the difference between an emotional child and an emotional adult.
And they don’t look like siblings, either.
As soon as I saw he was a libra, I knew this could be a good match. I don’t think she’s been with a libra before. I’m a Libra and my hubby is a Sag. It’s super compatible. In an article I read Travis has a Sag moon. My husband also has a Libra moon. The partner who has the same moon sign as your sun sign loves and understands the way you act in the world and the sun partner understands how to put your thoughts into action. I already am getting this vibe from them, like he is totally impressed with her and she is feeling pumped up. Fun to watch.
Travis also shares a birthday with her beloved late grandmother. When I read that I got chills because I am big on signs from the universe. They do have such compatible chemistry.
Do these two have to make the “news” every goddamned time they turn their heads?
They dont have to but… read the chat above.
Sometimes we just have to give the people what they want.
Taylor went to a steak place and brought her own beefcake!
Lol!
OMG that body language is adorbs. She runs after him like a big dork, he’s beaming, kisses her and quickly escorts her backstage (while she’s still kissing him). I think I watched it 9 times.
💯. He always looks like the cat that got the cream. And she IS a big dork, wearing her heart on her sleeve and he’s into it. With the whole world in a shit storm, it’s nice to see a real life rom com happening.
Here in Argentina we’re one week away from the Presidential elections in which the (god awful) far right candidate is not going down without a fight. Things are quite tense on that aspect right now. However, Taylor’s presence here is just..something else. I’m not even going to the show and I just feel so happy to see all of her fans so excited. It truly makes me emotional. Not everything is lost.