Princess Kate wore Wickstead & QEII’s pearl necklace at the Festival of Remembrance

Here are some photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday night, at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. This is always held the night before the royals do their wreath-laying at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day. The Festival of Remembrance, like the Cenotaph, is always well-attended with senior royals. There was an expectation that William and Kate would show up together, sit beside each other and try not to look too grim. Did they succeed? You tell me.
Kate wore a somber black Emilia Wickstead dress with a full skirt and a tasteful – if dowdy – hemline. The cut of the dress is all the way off, and it’s apparently a repeat, although I have no memory of it. She paired the dress with black hose, black heels, QEII’s three-strand pearl necklace and QEII’s pearl-and-diamond earrings. Kate loves that three-strand pearl necklace, she’s borrowed it from the Royal Collection several times in the past 14 months. She grabbed it just days after QEII died, remember?
Kate’s hair looks better here, like she finally got a hair stylist to fix the messy weave/wig situation for Remembrance. I genuinely wonder if her clothing/hair/Botox budget has been slashed by William, because it would explain a lot. We’ll have photos of today’s Cenotaph wreath-laying thing on Monday.
Apparently, during this festival thing, there was a tribute to Invictus competitors. At some point, Kate looked downright pissed too, although I don’t know if it was during the Invictus segment.
Hmmm kitty fix you face🤨🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/0sC7d1cLKL
— Henry_Rachel_Archie_Lili🙏🏾 (@jozzzaphen) November 11, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’m convinced that if she ever had a styling budget, he got rid of it, all of it
Mumbles always looks bored at these events and yeah she had a face that would sour milk in that clip.
I wonder if after her tone-deaf guffawing at that military photo op a few days ago whether she was told to reign it in and strike a more sombre pose for this event.
After all these years she STILL needs to be told? If so that’s pathetic. She’s not only been in this role for over a decade but she is 41 years old and a mother of 3. She’s actually regressing.
All I can see is that her face is completely jacked, and if someone said she was trying to hide it behind the curtain wig the past few weeks I’d believe it. For this occasion she had to have a more polished hairstyle, so her botched face is on full display. Is it sour, pissed or fake-sombre? Who knows at this point.
They hate each other so much that it’s palpable. I bet Charles loves it. Having his heir be withering away and balding by the day. Kate’s wiglets aren’t as overwhelming and raggedy as usual but she still can’t find a dress that fits her properly. They’re are such hot messes.
Hot mess indeed. They look anything but happy together but at least she wore black to this remembrance unlike the hot pink she wore to the 911 event in NYC. I love that Invictus was included but I bet the cult is pissed about it and will find who included it and they will be on the receiving end of some nastiness.
The dress just looks bad, she is not wearing those pearls and I still hate her hair. It may not look as ragged as the recent wig outings but if you told me it was from a fancy doll I’d believe you.
How is she so bad at this?
I am truly surprised Wickstead gets any clients, let alone royal clients. That is one poorly executed dress. And Kate is so clearly not a pearl-wearer; doesn’t matter how many times she’s worn TQs pearls, she looks like she’s playing dress-up in gramma’s jewelry (which she is).
She reverted back to sausage curls and dated makeup. Carole is styling her again, probably.
I’m old and remember when it became obvious that Charles and Diana were not okay during their public events. William and Kate remind me more and more of that time and give the same unhappy vibe.
I don’t in any shape, form, or fashion think Kate is pregnant, but something about the way that dress is shorter in front and swings forward gives it a “maternity” look to me. At least she brushed her head mop.
Now that is a festive glance.
Indeed, it is.
Is it me or does the pearl necklace just look meh. Obv there’s nostalgia bc they were the queen’s but the styling of it feels off. Not sure how they should be worn though.
I think Kate’s hair is competing with the necklace. Either one or the other should be shorter.
I had to look for a photo to remind myself how QEII wore her pearls. She wore them against her neck, almost like a collar. Kate wears them so that they hang further down her chest. The pearls can be worn many ways, so Kate’s not wrong to wear them as she does. But TQ definitely wore them better. Why does everything Kate wears become dowdy?
@jais it’s the hair and cut of the neckline of her dress. The hair should have been tied to show off the pearls and the neckline is up for that kind of necklace. It can also be since she has no presence about her and is too drab , she makes everything look bad too .Kate always has issues with accessories and she always never gets it right
This. She has no presence. She never wore pearls before TQ died & they just don’t look right or natural on her.
Anne is wearing QEII’s 3 strand pearl necklace. Kate is wearing a 3 strand pearl necklace that might have belonged to QEII, but it’s not the necklace QEII wore every day.
@BW, I think you’ve nailed it about the Pearls. Anne at least look content with her Tim. So glad for her. She was overdue for some happiness after all the BS she has put up with for decades. Too Bad she could not have been queen after EII.
I wonder whether that necklace and those earrings are among the very few things Cams will let Kate borrow.
Something about the length or the way they lie reminds me of a little girl trying on her moms necklace
@Jais – the neck lace is different to the one that was often worn by QEII. It’s longer- even the commenters on Daily Fail noted it as well. I think Princess Anne is wearing the one that was often worn by QEII
I think TQ had more than one three-strand pearl necklace. We really need the Order of Splendor! From what I can tell from other websites, TQ had a shorter three-strand necklace that she’s worn since childhood & as someone mentioned above, that’s the one Anne is wearing.
Kate was grinning like a loon.. Did the britshit media mention it? I mean Meghan smiled and she was being disrespectful and gauche, apparently. But Kate looking high and looney is fine. Ok. Got it.
Will and Kate looked very upset during this event. Someone that watched this said Kate looked pissed during the Invictus part.
Someone who watched the telecast said the cameras didn’t pan to the royal box during or immediately after the IG segment.
Okay. I’m in the U.S. so I didn’t watch it. Someone on Twitter said it.
Actually, I read that the bbc purposely did not cut to the royals during the invictus part so we wouldn’t get any reaction shots from the RF. How I wish though. Think those looks from Kate were for William and William alone. She is truly terrible at maintaining chill in public and not letting those micro-expressions out. We saw it at the jubilee too. And of course whenever she’s in Meghan’s presence. So basically she hates both Meghan and William. Only one of those people deserve it though.
@Jais. Can confirm. I watched it on TV and no, the BBC cameras did not show any royals during Invictus tribute. (I even wondered if the RF were told ahead of time and BBC were strong armed into not showing the RF on camera) I believe there are stills photographs though
I feel so OFF about her wearing QE’s pearls! They don’t belong there….they should be retired.
This strand doesn’t appear to be the strand that the queen received from her parents and wore on a daily basis, this strand is much longer, and I imagine that Anne has those.
This is correct. Betty had (at least) two necklaces that were 3 strands of pearls. The necklace that was worn daily is the shorter one (which may be the necklace Anne is wearing). Kate is wearing the longer necklace which Betty seldom wore. This is the necklace Kate wore at the pre-funeral party…er, heads-of-state gathering…. in which Chuckles, Camzilla, Global Statesman, and William’s (current) Wife posed for a picture smiling up a storm.
This dress makes Kate look dowdy.
The outfit is supposedly a repeat of what she wore at the reception the night before the funeral. Based on the fact that she’s also wearing a repeat for the cenotaph event, it does look like her budget has been reduced.
The looks she gave during that clip were so unprofessional though. Even if it was Invictus or not, the bored clapping and side eyes are just childish. She knows she’s being filmed and is likely doing this on purpose. Especially the half ass clapping.
Floating around on social media is a clip of the side eye with “oh no” music and that is going to last for years to come.
There has always been rumblings about her spending habits – there was an old story that surfaced on SM a few weeks ago where QE2 made comments about how much money Mumbles spends which she apparently made a few years after their wedding.
I think she’s someone (read William who is notoriously tight fisted) has finally curtailed her spending now that its his money that she’s p!ssing away (and now can’t give any to her family – remember Ma and Pips have been papped numerous times wearing her tax payer funded clothes, we also know her family have no shame in asking for freebies).
With these repeats last night and today I think her budget was cut too. Maybe she’s on the downhill slide of public appearances and William is like, find something in your closet for the remaining events. I also think it’s either a closet space issue at Adelaide or a lot of her clothes are at Apt 1A KP and Will has changed the locks there.
went to find that clip and lo and behold, it was at the very top of my feed!! It’s funny.
Could you share a link, please??
It’s at the top of my feed too 🤣🤣🤣
What an anticlimax. All that waitying and stalking, and the Queen’s pearls look drab on her.
SO DRAB. Only Kate could f–k up wearing pearls. 🤣🤣🤣
Hard disagree. She often looks “wrong for the occasion” and whatnot, but pearls are not the easiest to pull off, particularly on someone under, say, 70.
@Kyle, I wear pearls every work day and manage to make them look nice as a 40 year old.
Good for you. You may notice I didn’t state it as a definite.
Is that really Kate in the top pic or did they borrow the wax mannequin from Madame Tussaud’s? Because that’s exactly how she/it looks.
They could not possibly have been told about the IG tribute. If they’d known, they’d have demanded it be cut.
Kate probably would’ve looked even more pissed if she hadn’t f–ked with her face so much. This latest eye job, in particular, is looking ROUGH. Like, 1950s white actress playing an Asian character rough.
The RF would definitely have had the Invictus Games segment cut if they’d known about it in advance. I saw a video of the segment and it was a well done tribute. But it was astounding that while praising/ celebrating the Invictus Games there was absolutely no mention of Prince Harry’s name. Simply incredible. And it had to stick in the RF throats that Harry’s work was being acknowledged and celebrated by the British military.
I’m not sure what it says that both Anne and Camilla look more elegant than Kate.
Anne and Tim are the best looking couple there. It’s amusing.
I think the Duchess of Gloucester looks very nice as well.
Anne looked very good the best of all the royal women, she did a reading and was impressive.
Well at least she didn’t try a butt pat on such a solemn occasion but look at the way FK is wielding the programme of service to swot her away if she gets too close!
She cannot manage her face in public at events like this. She can do it for a few photo ops here and there but when she has to be around him for extended periods like this, we get those clips of her looking bitchy.
A little like the RF as a whole still seem to think they’re in the age of print media, I wonder whether Kate is still acting for photos rather than video for engagements like this, as it was when she first married. With a friendly press to pick the best shots (although if she thought she could rely on that, she’s foolish), these little expressions would probably go unnoticed. Now they’re clipped and shared.
I do think you’re on to something with that idea, BRF are very focused on still photography being the last word for anyone’s legacy and always keeping one eye on newspaper coverage. The narratives that the media gives to pictures and situations so they can boss the family members around, control them, threaten and brief against each other has made that a priority to them at the expense of modernity.
She used to be better at not looking bored, but her hatred of William isn’t something she can control any more in public. William was the one to stop the pretence first but the dam has cracked for her too.
My theory is he’s done something to really make her mad this time. She used to be consistent with her strain to keep up the pretence. Now? It’s like she couldn’t give a damn anymore. It makes sense if he’s stripped her budget to next-to-nothing, or has told her an official separation is the only way to ‘move forward’ with the rut they both find themselves in. They both utterly deserve one another.
What’s stuck up Kate asssssss-sssssss? She looks pissed off. Well I guess keen is tired of these work things cutting into her do nothing things .
Where are Sophie and Edward?
They were there but not in the main shot I guess.
I don’t think so. Those of QEII pearls looked shorter, than the 3 rows Khate is wearing
Charles, excuus me, I mean his tampon would never allow it
Senior royals but no Ed and Sophie? Or are they so bland that I don’t see them?
The Daily Mail had photos of them. Edward’s suit was so big and his body so small he looked like walking death.
Apparently they were forced to sit at the children’s table, not with the grownups in the royal box? This was really jarring. The King’s brother and Duke of Edinburgh couldn’t be in the box?
So they can ride Harry’s coattails by honoring Invictus competitors (who deserve to be homeless btw) but also “punish” him by denying him the opportunity to lay a wrath at the Cenotaph? Ok…. they are so fake.
OMG! That’s supposed to say they deserve to be honored not homeless!
I notice that as well as the incredibly sour look, she’s clapping differently to everyone around her. It’s obvious that she doesn’t approve of something .. being with William? With what is being presented? or just having to go out for the day for something she probably considers absolutely pointless?
Perhaps it’s a triple whammy for her. One, she has to spend time with William. Two, Remembrance Day isn’t something she’s interested in at all being the selfish individual that she appears to be .Three, because of the occasion being so sombre, she can’t dress up and wow the masses.
What is a total waste of space she is.
I think a big part of her sullen demeanor was the IG tribute — that must have chapped her bony a$$ big time.
Charles needs to see a chiropractor. It drives me crazy seeing how he sticks his neck out with his shoulders hunched over. No wonder he has back problems.
Camilla is a dowdy, old grandma. She will never hold a light to Diana nor Anne. I’m surprised she hasn’t turned Charles against Anne but I think Anne would swat her down a few pegs.
I would feel sorry for Kate but karma has a strong clutch on her. I think about how she and her family schemed for this and it’s all falling apart for the world to see.
Kate has been cut off. She doesn’t have a back up plan. I want to tell her to use Youtube as her friend. She just needs to stop stalking Meghan and start stalking the MUA, hairstylist, and wardrobe consultants. All that time in the royal family and she never tried to learn anything. She doesn’t know herself and I blame her mother for grooming her to be a stepford wife to that man knowing what the family did to his mother who was an aristocrat. To think that a commoner (from a family of grifters) would have a better outcome is comical.
Kate’s clothes wear her she doesn’t wear the clothes. The dress is ill-fitting and poorly accessorized. She has neither self nor situational awareness and her husband, FIL, and side chick will be using it against her.
It drives me crazy that she has the same eye makeup ALL THE TIME!!! Sometimes a little lighter or darker but always the same colors. It’s boring and out of date.
You need a good eye to look fashionable and Kate does not have it. Angela Kelly did a much better job styling the Queen than whoever is helping Kate.
Good eye for fashion.
She would have looked better with her hair in a chignon. I wouldn’t have worn the necklace either, it doesn’t look right with the dress.
I think Kate dresses far too mature and dour for her age.
There is something consistently severe about her look and fashion.
The tribute to IG was a ten minute love letter to UK’s veterans. The British Legion organizes the Festival of Remembrance and it supports Team GB for IG. This was a F U to the BRF for not publicly supporting them during the games; Charles as monarch is commander in chief of UK’s armed forces. It’s probably why the BBC cameras didn’t cut to the Windsors during the segment. The British Legion left out Harry’s name but I know they remember how Harry visited their venue during the games and this is their public thank you. I wouldn’t be surprised they sent a personal private note to Harry.
All Katie Kate knows how to do is copy keen and be a mean girl. She should have used this time to learn and have a back up plan B …. She isn’t marketable post (Possible) divorce/separation. She played her card 100% wrong. She is foolish and dim.
I’m not going to thread jack, but I have two very good reasons why Kate looks like a slapped arse, but I will wait till tomorrow, but my friends IT’S GLORIOUS!!
I thought that was a new dress the Queen of mean was wearing, and there is an old saying “pearls are for tears, so either she’s been told”that’s your last wiglet for 12 months”, or she has been told she’s OUT of the favoured few. But I have an inkling it’s to do with her “early years”.
Looking forward to your take on this @Mary Pester!
Yes I am also looking forward to some hot tea being spilled! Have she just been told that Big Blue is a family heirloom and will be needed for wife number two??
@JADED oh it will be good lovey x
Yay! I have tomorrow off so I can indulge in full whatever you have to tell us, MP!
Can’t wait @mary pester 😂❤️😂! Until tomorrow
Reminds me his parents right before they officially split. Can barely contain their contempt for one another.
@Smee yes I can remember those days too. Isn’t it sad that Diana advised both sons to marry someone who was also their best friend because she barely knew Charles when they wed? Meg and Harry has been tested by fire and love each other and bring out the best in each other. On the other hand WK have had every luxury and indulgence yet look miserable and seem to bring out the worst in each other.
WTF? This woman can’t put a look together to save her life. The whole outfit looks like she pulled it from the dowdy closet of a dowdy 70 year old.
I’m hoping this video clip of the very unhappy royals at the event works🤞🏻
https://x.com/sussexsquad__/status/1723472791389806657?s=46&t=KeCKxnuCdfHw6SHqUWrQNQ
Man, that is one evil looking side-eye. As another poster mentioned above, it’s giving vibes of Diana looking like she’d just swallowed a cactus in the back of a limo with Charles. I believe it was on an official trip to South Korea and the marriage was clearly on the rocks. Kate does these brief, pissed off looks deliberately. She’s been in this game long enough to realize she shouldn’t do it but seems to take great delight in shooting steak knives out of her eyes at The Pillock (William), Meghan and Harry, and whoever else she has in her sights.
@SCM154, good god, these two positively HATE each other
Grinning, freeze posing and ‘fashion’? It’s a solemn occasion FFs.
Thank you SCM154. That has to be their reaction to the Invictus celebration: it was a tremendous piece, very moving and wonderfully produced. If anything was needed to show W&K’s true natures, KM especially, it’s that clip.
Harry was vindicated on Remembrance Day live in front of the entire UK.