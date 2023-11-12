King Charles & Queen Camilla ‘keep separate homes, friends and interests’

King Charles and his consort attended the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening, as you can see in the photo above. Before the festival started, they unveiled new statues of QEII and Prince Philip. Charles seemed unaffected. This is a busy week for him – he turns 75 years old on Tuesday, and he’s planned several days of events to celebrate. On Monday, he’ll go to Highgrove (his country estate) and host a “tea” for other 75-year-olds in the Orchard Room, overlooking the gardens. Then on Tuesday, he’ll do a big launch event for Coronation Food Project, which is just his scheme to end “food waste” (and not food insecurity, hunger or poverty). Later on Tuesday, he’ll have a small party with assorted family members and friends. Ahead of these events, Charles posed for a special birthday portrait and the palace authorized a completely bizarre piece in the Daily Mail, written by Becky English. The headline is “Why Charles is still in ‘great pain’ over Harry.” But Becky actually reveals some tea about Charles and Camilla’s marriage. They basically live separately full time now. Wow, and they didn’t make that the headline. Some highlights:
Charles is in good shape: Other than a nagging back pain he has suffered from for years, the King is said to be in ‘very good shape’ – a must, given that he regularly works 12 to 14-hour days. ‘He’s surprisingly abstemious and lives quite a simple life personally,’ says an insider. ‘He doesn’t drink that much and never over-eats. And he never ceases to delight that even in his 70s he can still fit into all his old uniforms.’
Separate lives: By his side on many of his engagements is Queen Camilla, with whom he has a mutual understanding that they need their own space. The pair operate more as a team now then ever, but the couple still keep separate homes, friends and interests, in what friends see as a ‘sensible and pragmatic’ approach to the stresses of royal life. Returning from foreign tours, where they have often been living and working together 24/7, it’s not uncommon to see ‘his and her’ cars waiting on the runway to take them off to their respective country boltholes for some well-deserved downtime.
Separate wings: Camilla will enjoy a few days with her family and friends, and Charles will potter in his beloved gardens or on the farm. And at Windsor Castle or Birkhall, their Scottish estate, it’s not unusual for them to sit reading companionably – in separate wings. ‘It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that time apart really works for them,’ one insider says. ‘They are better for it.’
William & Charles’s relationship: William, like Harry, was previously hostile towards what he regarded as his father’s media ‘spin machine’, his youthful shouting matches with the King permeating even the thick Palace walls. Now a father himself, William is far more understanding of his ‘Pa’. ‘Has His Majesty made mistakes when it comes to parenting? Yes. Would he privately admit he could have done some things better, or at least differently? Of course,’ a source says. ‘But while I am sure they still don’t agree on everything all the time, he and the Prince of Wales are firmly united now around a common shared interest, which is to keep the institution in a place where it can serve the nation. This was happening anyway as the late Queen got older, but there’s no doubt what happened with Harry brought everything into sharp relief.’
Pain over Harry: The latter is a subject that still brings His Majesty ‘great pain’. I am told there is currently ‘barely any level of communication’ between Charles and Harry. There is undeniable anger at the anguish the King believes Harry caused the late Queen in the last years of her life, not to mention the insults he has heaped upon his own wife Camilla, of whom Charles is understandably protective. Charles is a man who notoriously hates confrontation and will never close the door on his younger son. But sticking to his guns, he has rejected Harry’s demands for an ‘apology’ and put the whole issue to one side for the time being as he concentrates on the business of state.
Whether Harry was invited to his father’s birthday: Much has been made this week of whether his younger son has been formally invited to his private birthday celebration next Tuesday. In fact, he has not. But I can reveal the event is just a small, intimate dinner in London for close friends in any case. Hardly any family members will be present, in line with the King’s diktat that he just wants it to be an average day. ‘There’s a lot of hurt on both sides, but time is a healer. For now it is baby steps forwards,’ said one informed observer. ‘It’s very sad His Majesty doesn’t get to see his son or his grandchildren, but there’s no rush to patch things up.’
“There is undeniable anger at the anguish the King believes Harry caused the late Queen in the last years of her life” – f–k all the way off, Charles. He literally gave his mother Covid and he was openly wishing QEII dead for decades. As for all of the stuff about Charles and Camilla’s separate lives… some of that is old news, they’ve always maintained separate residences and needed “space” from one another, but it’s bonkers that it’s entirely built in at every level of their schedules now, that Camilla is always off with her family and friends and Charles is just… alone, having alienated, exiled and/or neglected his sons at Camilla’s request. I mean, I don’t feel bad for Charles, but I definitely underestimated Camilla’s long game. She not only set out to destroy Charles’s marriage and his first wife, but she never wanted Diana’s sons around either. And after all that, Charles and Camilla take separate cars when they get off the plane.
94 Responses to “King Charles & Queen Camilla ‘keep separate homes, friends and interests’”
“There is undeniable anger at the anguish the King believes Harry caused the late Queen in the last years of her life.” So the pain Charles caused with his authorized bio is okay because it wasn’t during the last years? And no worries about Andrew and any pain he caused? And, of course, as usual NO concern at all about any pain all of them caused H&M. And how exactly did PH cause QE pain? Because he wanted to live his own life on his own terms? If she was in so much pain she could have accepted the half-in deal. Or was she enough with it to know what was going on? Of course, she has to try to claim he caused QE pain, because who really cares if he pained C&C?
H caused QEII so much pain that she invited H&M to her platinum jubilee celebrations; allowed them to decide which events they wanted to attend; ensured they had their own procession up the aisle at St Paul’s cathedral and unlike KFC met A&L.
Yes, poor Charles is so sad he doesn’t get to see his son and grandchildren. Funny how, even in the last years of her life, Elizabeth managed to not only see Harry and the kids, but Meghan, too.
Charles never takes any accountability for the mess he has made. Causing QEIi anguish? What about all the anguish and stress he caused his mother by begging her to accept his Old Mare of a wife? The Late Queen loved Harry. I wish she’d had let Andrew suffer the consequences of romping on Epstein Island but that was her favorite child so that wasn’t gonna happen
I saw a documentary about Andrew and it was told that Andrew caused his mother great stress doing that interview. His hiding out from process servers and her paying the damages he was supposed to pay.
Yes, $hit-Charles is so mad at Harry because he caused the queen so much pain by doing exactly what? Charles is so mad on behalf of the queen because he loved her so, so much. That same $hit Charles so loved the queen that he wrote a memoir that did a hatchet job on BOTH his parents but oh, it doesn’t matter Harry caused so much pain for doing absolutely nothing to the dying queen. Same $shit Charles loved the queen so much that he left her dying, like literally just a few seconds away from her grave; instead of being with his mother so she could die surrounded by her loved ones, Charles left the queen dying and went foraging for mushrooms. Yeah, that Charles has a right to be mad at Harry for causing the queen so much pain. Uhm, what exactly did Harry do to cause the queen pain? I’m still waiting for an answer.
Harry’s mere presence forced the Queen to understand what a contemptible sap Charles really was and is? The contrasts must have been stark and painful.
It’s his 75th birthday. No need to mention that! Chuck was a perfect son, a perfect husband for Diana and a perfect father. /s
I find this kind of amusing. “The great king” is turning 75. When other royals celebrate round numers the press usually highlights their interests, charities or good deeds. All the rota bothers to write about is Chuck’s dead mother, his popular son (the spare, not the heir) and that his mistress turned wife preferes to live seperately from him. By the way this is written it sounds like neither of his sons, grandchildren or his mistress/wife will celebrate with him. What a pathetic way to live ones life.
My tinfoil tiara theory; he’s so emotionally stunted he doesn’t have real feelings for anyone other than himself. He knows he’s supposed to have feelings for his parents, children and grandchildren so he puts up an act and calls them dear mama and dear son and cries to the press that he doesn’t see his grandchildren enough. He did the same with W&K’s children as well, before Meghan came into the picture.The reality is, if he actually wanted to spend more time with his family he could have. He just preferes to potter around in his garden instead.
There will be similar articles about Peggy and buttons very soon and as usual the media will pretend it’s the best thing that ever happened in a relationship 😄. When in reality they are both separated with Peggy, getting pegged by everyone he meets
He sure is!! These fantasy articles are ridiculous. People know that Chuckles and Horsilla live separately for my obvious snarky reasons ( she’s a horse who lives in a private stable). Peg and Can’t live separately too. The only one who is truly happy is Harry. No Chuckle isn’t in pain over Harry he is causing the pain. But sure keep writing this fantasy there are some out there who will believe it.
How entitled, toxic, and lethal these powerful Windsor men are. Twisting these women’s lives out of control until one is dead and the other tormented daily by the world media. The clue of their crimes is that one of the women was forced to use the media’s love of her as a defensive shield against the Windsors. And then she conveniently wound up dead in an accident. Oh, and allegedly, MI6 is reported to orchestrate ‘accidents’ when needed. And not a peep from Camilla and Kate now imprisoned elsewhere on the castle grounds, their lives spared in exchange for silence and compliance, and their only solace their nightly dreams of the Windsor men in ankle bracelets.
Thinking the same thing Osty….the Wails’ separate lives as ideal relationship narrative in 5..4..3..2
For sure! It’s how they keep it fresh, don’t you know? 20 years together and they’re still as much in love as they ever were. Hmm. Let me think about that statement twice.
As for Charles and Camilla, what stands out for me is the reading in a different wing from each other. What? I can’t get my head around that one.
Yeah, it’s normalizing living apart as the royal way. In case it ever comes out that William and Kate don’t live together, they can just point and say well neither do the king and queen.
I had to read that twice. They’re reading compassionately in separate wings. How is this normal, but we shouldn’t question our betters. These people are after all “quality”
Yes, THIS!
Charles and co aren’t authorising a piece like this. Becky English is usually used by KP, KKKhate and Carole, no? Methinks this is being put out there to scupper any chances of a permanent, public separation, i.e. a divorce. As in “See, no need to divorce, the king and queen live separate lives and everyone knows it and it’s not a problem.”
Except in the Wales’ case it IS a problem because they clearly cannot stand each other and are not hiding it anymore, whereas Charles and Camilla at least seem to get along well in public.
There’s “living apart together “ and then there’s whatever KC and QCC apparently have. This story is very specific as to the joy of “living apart (!)“ and not so much the “together.” If this isn’t because of PW and a future similar situation story, then KC and QCC might have been caught apart and the palace has to do damage control on them. If KC is having an affair, that blows the “all for love isht” that these two have tried to sell us right out of the water.
I did wonder if he’s just going home to a different woman. And what about her? She’s still very close with her ex-husband, is that one of the ‘family and friends’ she spends her time with?
Charles got played. He sacrificed his relationship with his sons to rehabilitate Camilla’s image and now he & Camilla are virtually separated. Camilla actually used Charles’s children to protect her own. Her children are still a part of her life. Charles has completely alienated one son while the other seems primed to push Charles down a flight of stairs.
Aurora. Yep. Absolutely. It’s very much be careful what you wish for. He wished for nothing more than Camilla. Nothing and no one else mattered. And now? He doesn’t matter to anyone.
Fool.
There’s a Lady Macbeth/King Lear vibe – Shakespeare would have a field day.
When I saw the quote here from one of the British rags basically saying that Cowmilla and her ex-husband were still thick as thieves, it all clicked for me. She and her crew really have been playing the long game. Chuck let himself get played so badly. Clown.
The Bible says you sow what you reap and so if Charles has just his plants to talk to now, then that is his own fault.
Actually it is ”you reap what you sow” but I totally get your point and I agree. 😊
Garbage in, garbage out.
That’s a saying used in the computing world, but I think of it whenever puzzling through difficult relationships where one person (typically a parent) is confused and saddened because they have disconnected relations with someone (usually their grown child).
You have the relationship you built.
Last Christmas (or was it after the coronation? ) when the press wrote thousands of articles about prince Harry not being around for an “important dinner” with family, each article also mentioned as a throwaway, that William and Kate weren’t there either.
It always stood out to me because that was my first time realizing that charles has no one because of his actions, of course. But, think of the way Harry and Meghan called to check on Elizabeth and phillip and were concerned about who was around caring for her. They came to the jubbly FOR HER. Charles could have at least had one son who actually cares but he threw it away, for what? To be alone all the time when his wife leaves to be WITH HER FAMILY? Doesn’t seem worth it.
There’s also something abusive about a spouse working to ensure you have no one to turn to while they have a huge familial support system. Charles is stupid.
Yes and Willy, Kate and the kids skipped out on Charles’ first festive Christmas lunch for the extended family and the press only mentioned it as a throwaway line in the coverage and after that it was crickets. EVERYONE hauled their butts to Buckingham Palace for that luncheon when the Real Queen was around but for Charles and Camilla his liege man and family snubbed it and it got zero headlines. I think Burger King is a huge pill behind the scenes still throwing tantrums like he is fifteen. They couldn’t even get the four of them to pose together for that funeral portrait; Willie had to be photoshopped in.
“Camilla will enjoy a few days with her family and friends, and Charles will potter in his beloved gardens or on the farm.” She’s got her family and friends and he has…..plants.
Say what you want about Camilla (& I’ll happily agree) but she’s kept her family close. They’re a higher priority than Charles, she’s raised their status and I’m sure she’s made sure they’re taken care of long after she’s gone. She successfully identified a sucker in Charles, isolated him and has taken him for everything he’s worth. I’d feel bad if he weren’t a colossal asshole.
She treated Diana horribly in the process. I have no respect for her or charles.
Is it possible that Camilla did not want to marryKCIII? After all he outed the affair and caused her divorce, because she loved TPB. Being a side piece meant she could stay with Tom, KCtaking that option away , Cams got revenge by alienating Charles from kids and mother. The coup de grace was the campaign for Queen. Yep, she played the very long game.
Camilla imo very much wanted marriage. She has ambitions and was not a traditional mistress she undermined and put down the wife encouraging Charles to be cold to Diana. In a letter that became public she wrote to Charles to ignore that ridiculous creature. She also called Andrew Parker Bowles it in a letter to charles.she resented not being seated with Charles at weddings even after their respective divorces. I never bought into the spin that she never wanted to marry Charles. She looks triumphant wearing the late queens tiara.
Camilla divorced Andrew to marry Charles but this was an agreement between all 3 parties. Camilla is married to Charles but in name only. In person, she is still married to and lives with Andrew Parker Bowles, while Charles lives with his male lover.
Marriage yes but for the status/security not for the reasons most people marry.
I’ve heard that Camilla insisted that Charles set up trust funds for both of her children.
I read he did that years ago and they already have the trust funds. He is probably giving her grandchildren trust funds now.
Charles really did himself in with his vengeance toward Diana. This is basically the ending he wrote himself.
But I’m starting to wonder if Camilla wasn’t more involved in Diana’s death than just the happy benefactor. These people are pretty awful.
Am laughing fr at how they read companionably in separate wings.
That sentence made me snort laugh.
Same. That’s a helluva sentence to pop in there. Oh yes, they are reading companionably, miles from each other!
They also both love soup and can talk or not talk for hours…🤣
Pour one out for the poor tailors who have to secretly let out his old uniform seams to appease his ego and prevent another hissing tantrum.
I thought the same thing! They secretly do this so the entire household can avoid his toddler tantrums.
Charles is as vain as scarlett who wanted to keep her 16 inch waistline. What a shallow person Charles is.
Hilarious though how if H and M aren’t joined at the hip in public they’re ‘on the verge of divorce’ and ‘why aren’t they together!’ yet C and C clearly don’t spend much time together, and it’s great?
Whatever britshit rags. We all know you are Camilla’s bitch. Camilla is the true winner : she’s got the entire britshit media, and Charles utterly at her beck and call. And they still blame Harry.
What’s most appalling is dragging qe2 into it when that’s such an obvious lie. But Harry’s press is so positive the only way they CAN drag him is with QE2. no one cares enough about poor sad tampon. Lying, asshat F’ckers
Charles maintaining that Harry caused Queenie such grief is hilarious considering he embarrassed her and the monarchy for decades. His affair with his concubine wife and his tampon confessions. His interviews when trying to gaslight Diana. He’s such a loser hypocrite and I hope he only know shame and embarrassment for the rest of his days.
What a hypocrite. He surely embarrassed his mother and father when he was interviewed by, I think, Dimbleby. He outed them as cold and unloving parents. What is even worse is that having called out his cold and miserable childhood, he went on to inflict similar on his children.
It makes you wonder if Charles married Camilla just to spite his children.
To spite Diana’s children
What a weak, stupid man. And let’s hear it for the RR, once again highlighting their inability to figure out just how much their own stories only reinforce the image of Charles as weak and stupid. No halfway intelligent person could ever read about this and come away thinking (as they clearly want us to), “poor Charles, Harry is so mean”. Who could sympathize with a man who destroys his relationship with his own son just to live “separate lives” with one of history’s preeminent real-life wicked stepmothers?
I hope someone digs around and finds Camilla has a lover. HA!!!
If that were ever to happen, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear it was said to be APB.
I’d put money on it. Given all the rumours we’ve heard about their relationship/divorce/etc. I have no reason to think he’s not still very much a part of her life.
paintbox, no one has been able to explain where her ex husband was when she was at a “spa” abroad for a week!, she NEVER wanted a divorce and neither did her ex, they only did it because of Charlie’s television interview where he admitted the affair
Diana was heartbroken over how she was treated by Charles. And before and even after she died he had his pals like Soames and penny gaslight Diana. Harry and Meghan and their children were evicted by Charles from frogmore. And yes Charles paid that visit to his elderly I’ll mother to tell her he wants a statement about Camilla title being queen consort. Charles later and after the queen died said she would be called queen. He is a hypocrite
I wish you hadn’t posted that top pic of Camilla. I haven’t had breakfast yet.
Charles is “understandably protective” of his wife. The one he doesn’t live with and only sees for public engagements. That wife.
Problems with his MANE squeeze eh? NEIGH. HAY Jeremy’s girl may be PASTURE prime, but he’s happy to have been SADDLED by her meanness and KC thinks this relationship is STABLE. It would beHOOVE him to head on over to her quarters with a basket of gin, carrots, and apples – then she and her LEATHERY face will be TROTTING like her old self in no time. Recent GALLOP polls show Brits think this romance is one for the ages.
Omg I could do this all day. So I’ll see myself out now.
I’m giving you the side eye, side eye. 😏😆
😂😂😂
LOL:-)
Ha ha Couch potato you get me 😂
I just CANTer with this!
😂 ha ha i love this site!
@SIde Eye, this is pure gold, well done! I whinnied! Serves Chuckles right, he got saddled with exactly what he wished for!
😂 that’s what he gets for his unBRIDLEd passion! Oprah appears yelling YOU GET A HORSE! YOU GET A HORSE! 😂
F chuck , he doesn’t miss Harry or his children. And I have news for chuck , those children have a mother. One you don’t get to disrespect by not acknowledging her existence. Chuck deserves misery. He deserves cams to ignore his existence the same way he ignored Diana and his children and now his two mixed race grandchildren and their mother Thee Madame Duchess Meghan. I hope the remainder of chuck life is filled with bitter memories and loneliness. He has earned ever moment of it.
I think the only grandchild he pays some attention to is George
And he just had to wear all those medals.
There is a mutual understanding that they need their own space. That is W and K, in a nutshell.
No surprise here. They both smell bad. They both failed Personal Hygiene. They’re both dull as dirt. Both are selfish petty pigs.
If this were an article about a random 70something couple who’ve been together for decades it would sound amazing. Two people with a strong bond and the money to live separately and be together as they choose. It’s the details of the cheating and manipulations and bogus rehabilitation that make this story 🙄.
It could never be Will & Kate because she isn’t an aristocrat with her own circle of friends and interests. She’s Will’s wife. Just as her.
I seriously doubt Charles is spending time alone in “his garden”. He’s always had multiple mistresses and even though he’s a disgusting old sausage fingers now, I doubt anything has changed. Camilla doesn’t care about fidelity so its no skin off her nose what or who Charles does. And that line about how there is ” no rush” to reconcile with Harry? Sure Charles, your only 75, take your time you’ve got all day.
Charles had several mistresses including Janet Jenkins who have an interview about her years with charles.
Yeah, while I can absolutely see Charles relishing his alone time, I can’t see him being without someone to soothe his ego fairly regularly. So if it’s not Camilla, someone is nearby doing just that. It doesn’t necessarily have to be romantic though. But there has got to be someone nearby who will tell him what he wants to hear.
Now I’m picturing Cam wandering the halls of her own estate, wearing her crown, cackling maniacally about being QUEEN, while the second and third tier mistresses handle the emotional burden of Chuck’s ego. You gotta kinda respect Cam’s game.
Charles put the monarchy at risk so he can have his own Anne Boleyn. What it got him was the destruction of his own family; one son who took his family away to the US becuase of his abuse of them; the other son who is heir who openly plots against him. The woman he lusted for can’t properly serve as queen consort; she was an embarrassment on the Kenyan tour despite the palace and media spin. Charles can’t set Camilla aside because it would be admitting he was wrong. I hope the buyer’s remorse is deep.
Me too. Both of them are a bad, bad joke.
Nothing says love & devotion like separate cars, separate country manors and separate wings in the castles. It seems extremely wasteful, doesn’t it? I guess the concubine is Chuck’s rent-a-queen for events, although I personally think he would be better off without her.
He should be embarrassed at how he’s been played by Cowmilla. How weak and pathetic to willingly kowtow to this witch. Obviously, she doesn’t think theirs is a “love story for the ages” like he does, if she’s off living a double life for all to see! He’s been exposed as a absolute fool on many levels.
I wonder what QEII’s personal thoughts were on their relationship and Chuck’s obsession with her to the detriment of his relationships with his sons.
QEII probably thought Chuck got played by Cam, much like Peg got played by Keen. That’s what happens when you don’t marry a cousin, I guess.
Aristocrats do this. And why wouldn’t they? Huge mansions with separate bedrooms for everyone.
Very interesting about King and Queen Consort living separately for the most part. I wondered why Charles didn’t allow Camilla more access to the royal jewelry box. She has so far worn a very limited number of baubles. And has performed a very limited amount of royal duties. Wonder how long it will be for Charles to go on foreign tours alone and for Camilla to announce her retirement from royal duties.
Very insulting that Charles wants to see harry and his children with no mention of Meghan. Charles is a horrible person.
I don’t believe he wants to see the grandchildren and he will probably only want to see Harry if he leaves Meghan.
Complete and utter bull sht. Charlie misses NO ONE, because the only two people he loves are himself and camzilla, mind you camzilla doesn’t love him, just the title and jewels. Charlie couldn’t be botherd to be at his mother’s side as she lay dieing! What a shame that he hasn’t got the guts to admit he fkd up Royaly where Harry’s concerned, and his twilight years are being spent lonely, unloved and sitting in a wing!!! Well I for one am glad. And I hope his mother fucking haunts him 24 /7 for the evil he has visited on Harry and Megan, hey Charlie, you have flown to Kenya, try America, then you won’t have to miss anyone, unless of course Harry’s security turns you away 😂😂😂 and Ms butt kissing English, the only people that caused the Queen pain, are Charlie, Andrew, William and people like YOU
We’ve noticed that KC’s hands look rather red/ purple and swollen. It seems like PW has also inherited whatever ails his father? Do any of the other royals have this as well? Louise has red hands, but anyone else?
It could be anything from scleroderma to rheumatoid arthritis to high blood pressure meds to kidney problems to issues with lymphatic drainage which causes fluid build-up. Whatever it is, he does not look well and neither does Camzilla. They’re both not aging well at all. Karma.
I really think Camilla’s biggest value to Charles is twofold: She’s his beard and she’s a maternal figure. Other than that, their relationship is really just a business relationship between two good friends. Now that he has secured the crown they can be more open about not dwelling/socializing together.
The spouses living separately is basically Windsor tradition, it stems from the old monchical times and is comon between aristocrats. In recent times we got:
Betty and Philips living great parts of the year separately, and after he retired, he completely left the palaces to live with his mistress at Sandringham.
Now we get C&C (which is no surprise
– Prince Harry recently told us that “some of his family members don’t live or work together”), and Willy parked Kitty at Adelaide Cottage over a year ago, so that he can do his bachelor thing in the rosebushes or where ever. He even stopped taking her to trips outside the country alltogether (Ketty didn’t go with him to France, twice this year, nor to New York or
Singapore), after the Jordanian wedding, where they both act like strangers to eachother, and were ignored by other wedding guests.
So that’s 3 Windsor generations of spouses living and doing their seperate thing.
Makes me believe that there will be no official divorce between W&C, unless one of them can’t uphold the facade in public any longer.
Corrections: monarchical; common.
“I’am told there is currently barely any level of communication”. My favorite line, of course you were told, Harry told us himself. This whole piece is simply BP confirming Harry’s statement. All those words just to say yes Harry’s right.
I would make a drinking game of every time William’s unhinged shouting was mentioned in articles, but I’d soon need a liver transplant and I’m not sure that’ is covered under my insurance. It would be easier to count when it *wasn’t* mentioned. This article is no exception – “his youthful shouting matches with the King permeating even the thick Palace walls.”
The rota always imply it as understandable, or in the past, but reading between the lines – since they never come right out and say, well, anything really – it is obvious Will’s temper tantrums are neither of those things. If they were, it wouldn’t be mentioned at all. Remarking on it as much as they do suggests he must be truly insufferable behind closed doors.
This birthday party went from a celebration with family and friends to an intimate dinner with friends and some family members, this tells me that William and Kate will be a no show. I’m guessing Anne and Andrew are the family members who will be present.
It seems Charles is alienated from both his sons. It seems Camilla enjoys a close relationship with both her children, all her grandchildren, her sister, her nephew, and even her ex Andrew Parker-Bowles as well as a coterie of media people she can count on to trash whoever she wishes. She is the wicked wizard manipulating evrything and everyone behind the scenes. It seems she has also secured the financial future of her children if the stories of trust funds is to be believed. Camilla has the title of Queen (consort), security, money, jewels, and probably will gradually retire from having to do a damn thing for the Crown. Then there is Charles, who looks dwarfed in his royal robes, the crown sitting crookedly on his head, his pettiness and temper known and on display to the world. Even if he is not alone, he is is solitary figure for who can fill the bottomless pit of his need? He is a pathetic figure, but not a sympathetic one because he is so self-centered and cruel. There is no royal “family.” Charles is not a patriarch, like his mother was the matriarch. When he comes to the end, who will miss him? What loving relationship will be bereft? He has helped many people through the Princes Trust, so gratitude is the best he can hope for. So at least he will have that.
paintbox, no one has been able to explain where her ex husband was when she was at a “spa” abroad for a week!, she NEVER wanted a divorce and neither did her ex, they only did it because of Charlie’s television interview where he admitted the affair
Simple life? Low key? Dude has for his birthday: special portrait made (meaning he posed over the course of days), is hosting a lunch for other 75yos., launching a big project, having a party. Did I leave anything out? And that’s on the heels of wearing his big sparkly hat & dead-animal lined velvet cloak for the Parliament gig, then dressing up & going to a big concert where he wears so many medals on his chest it’s a wonder he doesn’t list to the left. 🙄
