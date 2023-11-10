Taylor Swift’s first Eras concert in Argentina went well, but Travis Kelce wasn’t there?

Last night, the South American leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour began in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She’s performing three nights in a row in Argentina, so she has concerts at Estadio River Plate tonight and Saturday night as well. The big gossip ahead of her first show was “where is Travis Kelce?” The Kansas City Chiefs have a week off – their next game isn’t until November 20th. Outlets like NBC News and Page Six had sources claiming that Travis was absolutely going to South America to see his girlfriend’s concerts. But… he wasn’t in the audience last night in Buenos Aires.
There was a “Blank Space” in the Buenos Aires crowd Thursday night. It seems that Travis Kelce was absent from Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour concert in Argentina, despite eagle-eyed fans searching the crowd all night.
Page Six confirmed Wednesday that Kelce would be traveling to the South American country to support the 12-time Grammy winner.
Swift still has two shows to perform in Buenos Aires on Friday and Saturday, respectively, so the NFL star still has the chance to support his girlfriend.
Although Kelce was seemingly not in attendance, Swift still put on a flawless performance in front of over 70,000 fans as she kicked off the international leg of her record-breaking tour.
An insider close to the NFL star, 34, told Page Six Wednesday that he was definitely traveling to see the pop star, 33, perform over the weekend — yet they didn’t specify which show he planned to attend.
[From Page Six]
If sources are saying “weekend,” I bet Travis makes it to the Saturday concert. I wonder if that’s what Taylor prefers as well – it’s probably quite an ordeal to get all of her concert setpieces to South America and making sure the crew and her team are all prepared and everything. She’s busy, is what I’m saying. After Saturday, Taylor doesn’t have another concert until another three-nights-in-a-row situation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, starting November 17th. I wonder if Travis is going to spend a few days – Taylor’s “off days” – with Tay in Argentina or Brazil.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – NFL stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahones touch down ahead of their game against the NY Jets in New York.
New York, NY – Hollywood's latest power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, set the night aglow as they exit hand in hand from the SNL after party at Catch Steak in New York.
New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of 'Swifties' who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted leaving Bradley Cooper's house in New York. Taylor was casual in a black oversized rugby shirt from Stella McCartney, Prada red leather boots, and a Tod's Timeless Bag while Blake looked chic in a beige knitted cardigan, blue flared jeans, brown platform shoes, and a Chanel denim bag.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted leaving Bradley Cooper's house in New York. Taylor was casual in a black oversized rugby shirt from Stella McCartney, Prada red leather boots, and a Tod's Timeless Bag while Blake looked chic in a beige knitted cardigan, blue flared jeans, brown platform shoes, and a Chanel denim bag.
New York City, NY – Taylor Swift was the epitome of autumn chic as she arrived at 4 Charles in New York City. The pop sensation showcased her long legs in a striking ensemble featuring a tan leather blazer, a black top, and a metallic bronze mini skirt. To complete the look, she adorned herself with a gold necklace, making her truly a vision in fall tones. Taylor effortlessly turned the sidewalks into her runway, capturing the essence of the season in her outfit.
Manhattan, NY – Taylor Swift arrives at NYC's Minetta Tavern, donning a patterned tan sweater and brown trousers, with her brown leather shoes clicking under the spotlight of numerous cameras.
New York, NY – Girl's Night Out! Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes enjoy a 6 hour girls night at private members club Zero Bond. The girl squad arrived at 9pm and stayed until 3am.
He was at a Patrick Mahomes Foundation event that supports thing like HBCU’s. Pretty cool actually
Yeah I thought that was cool. Taylor sang labyrinth as a surprise song to add fuel to the rom com fire (uh oh, I’m falling in love again) so I think they’re probably fine. Rumor has it he’ll be there today, I guess we’ll find out!
Taylor donated something to the silent auction, so she was aware of his prior commitment I imagine.
Maybe he’ll make it to another Argentina show.
Pictures posted of him At the buenos Aires airport. He’s there now 😂
Being ride or die with Mahomes isn’t an option, that’s his quarterback. Of course he’s going to show up for the benefit and have a great time.
Well he could go Saturday because the Chiefs are on their bye week . They don’t play again till the 20th so he could still get to Argentina to see her.
I wouldn’t want him to be there the first night anyway. Last night before a break is more appealing.
It’s such a massive undertaking to get things set up and work out any bugs on the first night back after a few weeks off. I’m sure she wanted to get this one done before Travis arrives. The review said Tay’s show was flawless, so she’s off to an excellent start!
Lol, just because he’s dating TS doesn’t mean he’s her lapdog – he’s an adult with other things in his life. And a bye week doesn’t mean vacation for football players – yes, there’s rest, but it’s also about rethinking strategies and planning for the rest of the season.
Exactly. People forget that he has a job. His job may be seasonal but it’s THIS season.
Yeah I hate this sort of framing it’s just to create drama. He’s an adult with a job. People like to deride ” sportsball” but he actually has other stuff to do for prep than showing up on Sunday or Thursday. And is also a fully formed adult with other responsibilities than his girlfriend. I don’t expect to see him at everything kind of like she doesn’t have to go to every Chiefs game.
Yeah, a lot of players take mini vacations during the week between the last game and the bye, but then they have to come back for practice, watching film, etc. They play the Eagles next (also on their bye) and that’s going to be an intense rematch from the Super Bowl. I’m betting everyone wants to bring their best going into it.
And that Super Bowl was close! The Eagles have had a slightly better season so far so it’s anybody’s game.
It’s going to be a monster game!
I can’t wait for that game. Fly, Eagles, fly!
Absolutely this. Players tend to take a few days of rest both off practice and be with loved ones because the rest of the bye is work and if it happens after the midpoint of the season, it is hugely helpful in setting a team up for late season success.
I wonder if he flies down briefly for a short visit before he needs to be back at work. the KC offense doesn’t look great this year(thank god they have him and Mahommes) so I bet they are eager to work out some of the issues on the bye.
I really like his funky deconstructed blazer in that last pic. He has better style than Tay. I hope he starts dressing her lol.
Same. I wonder if he bought it already done — or was having it fitted and went: “Stop right there. It’s perfect!”
I’m going tonight!
Have fun! I saw some clips from last night and looks like the crown had an absolute blast. She has some new outfits too. The pink one was a hit.
I couldn’t stand to be in a relationship in which we were both expected to constantly watch each other at work.
I think it’s silly to expect an NFL player to show up at a concert over the weekend if he has to make a special trip of it during football season, even if it is the bye week. They aren’t just working on game day.
This. And his job is physically punishing. He needs to rest up as much as possible.
Right. Especially on a different continent. It’s an 8ish hour flight to get there, I think, and he just came back from Germany. Two long international flights back to back when your health and endurance is a major part of your performance is a lot.
He will also be in a suite if / when he goes, which doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be spotted, but could easily escape detection if he so desired. That is a long way to travel for a show, especially a show in another country, mid season. Plus missing out on workouts, practice, etc. It’s about a 12-16 hour flight each way. If I’m the coach I’m telling him not to go.
Exactly. I would advise against it. The bye week is not vacation time.
I get that that it’s a new relationship and they’re smitten and all that, but didn’t we just have a story about how Taylor “understands his sleep schedule?” Taylor is an endurance athlete of a sort, to perform like that for 4 hours a night, but Travis is also a professional athlete with a lot of commitments. He just went to Europe and back- wouldn’t all this international travel interfere with his training/rest/circadian rhythm? I’m sure it’s not as bad for him as you and me trying to catch a nap in coach, but it seems like a rough two weeks for someone who has to perform on a national stage to me. (Which is not to say I’m not totally here for this to happen hahaa)
Flying to South America from the US is significantly easier than flying to Europe IMO. The flight is longer, but there is much less of a time zone shift, so the recovery is easier. And in some cases having the longer flight means you get a proper night’s sleep on the plane, rather than getting 5-6 hours sleep on a flight to London from NYC for example and then it being daytime. But, there’s nothing like sleeping in your own bed.
I don’t see him traveling to see her in concert until his season is over. The shitstorm it will cause if he takes two days to see her and then plays poorly or the team loses, so not worth it for him or her.
Agreed. I think it would be wise for him not to go to her international concerts until after the season. They’re both professionals–I feel like they’ll be smart about it. There will be criticism from his side if his performance dips at all, and they’ll blame the relationship.
Exactly this. He had 14 yards last game, and the offense is barely winning games.
I think he’d go if the concert was anywhere in North America, but a 16 hour flight (days after an 11 hour flight) is terrible optics. She’s off December and January, so they’ll likely see each other then.
The 14 yards wasn’t a poor performance, the Dolphins put it in their game plan to double team and triple team him to shut him down. A player who takes that much work is creating opportunities for his teammates to be open and not covered. Their offense is struggling though. The Eagle could definitely win this next one.
@Truthiness- Ask any fantasy football owner with Travis on their team, and they A.) consider 14 yards abysmal, B.) couldn’t care less why, and C.) cursed him several times on Sunday for only getting 4.4 points.
@Molly, I’m sure you’re right! His team had other opinions.
Yea I think that’s the smart thing to do.
Plus, much as you may care for someone would you really want to repeatedly spend four hours watching them do the same thing?
American football fans are complaining about the attention given to these two! Enough! Play ball! We want to see the game not these two.
He’s just arrived in Buenos Aires. there is an electric storm, FML, I hope the show isn’t suspended
I also just read on TMZ that he has touched down in Buenos Aires. He was in the U.S. previously to support a charity event of his bestie, Patrick Mahomes.
I don’t like Taylor. And I know nothing about Travis. But damn, it would be exhausting to have media analyzing every. little. detail. of their schedules or appearances to declare a relationship in trouble or whatever. People don’t have to be attached 24/7 to be in a relationship. Especially two people with wildly different jobs and work requirements.
Agree on the media over-analyses, it’s very intense. I’m sure they want to be with each other 24/7 right now but they are both highly successful professionals and I’m sure they aren’t going to jeopardise their respective successes, so if they make decisions to travel it’s definitely with that in mind. It’s like BM’s obsession with Meghan and Harry having to be together for literally everything or their relationship is imploding lol.
Really, though! I can’t imagine that kind of scrutiny. I’ve been married 17 years, together 20, and the number of times I forget to put in my wedding ring before heading out is not even funny. If I were a public person, I’m sure the tabloids would’ve had me declared divorced dozens of times by now.
Just let people live, dang.