King Charles will rename his charities because his sons refused to take them on

This has been a minor drama for more than a year – what would happen to all of King Charles’s charitable organizations, the ones he started as Prince of Wales? The Prince’s Trust, the Prince’s Foundation and Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund were all sort of in limbo, unsure if a name change was needed following Charles’s accession. It wasn’t the most pressing concern, obviously, which is why it’s taken this long for Charles to do something about it. Well, now it’s finally here – all of Charles’s organizations are getting renamed and rebranded.

A series of charities founded by the King when he was the Prince of Wales, including his flagship Prince’s Trust, have been renamed to reflect his accession. The Prince’s Trust will become the King’s Trust, the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund will become King Charles III Charitable Fund and the Prince’s Foundation will be renamed the King’s Foundation. The rebranding was done in part to draw a distinction between the King and his son, the new Prince of Wales. “There is sometimes confusion about whose organisations they are,” admitted a palace source. “Prince William has his own foundation and so the name change makes it clear that these are organisations affiliated with the King.” The renaming comes despite the charities insisting last September that they would retain their original names. John Booth, chairman of the Prince’s Trust, said at the time that there were “no plans” for a rebrand, noting that the organisation had “built a reputation” under that name and had developed a strong record over 46 years. “It is our full intention to continue this vital work under the name of the Prince’s Trust,” he said. Sources said the decision had not been taken lightly but was the result of several months of discreet consultation. Although the King was consulted, it was ultimately a decision made by the directors and trustees of the various organisations. “This has been under consideration for some time,” one said. “There have been months of polling and consultation as well as due diligence around risk and opportunity. Ultimately, everyone is very happy. The changes mark a new chapter which happens to coincide with the King’s birthday.” The King once spoke of his hope his two sons would take over the Prince’s Trust, which he set up with his £7,400 Navy severance pay in 1976. But both have since gone their own ways and the switch in name means that he will be keeping this charity, as well as the two other organisations, firmly under his wing, despite the demands of his role as King.

Charles spoke publicly about his desire for his sons to show more of an interest in taking over some of this stuff. Given what we know now, I kind of wonder if Harry was even offered the chance to take anything over. If the Sussexes had stayed (and been treated better), The Prince’s Trust would have been a natural fit for them. Which is why I think they were never offered the chance. I suspect that Charles always hoped that William alone would show an interest. Unfortunately, William has always been much too lazy. Charles had been making plans for people outside the family to operate these charities long before he became king too – as the Telegraph says, Charles was merely consulted, because he has teams in place running all of this stuff. Anyway, it’s funny from the perspective of “the king’s heir is too lazy to actually take on the big, signature work and instead the heir just promises to be keen.”