Kevin Bacon: ‘I no longer eat goat and I no longer eat pig’

People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue this year seems to have a theme: remember when you loved all these guys ten, twenty or thirty years ago? Patrick Dempsey as the SMA in the year of our lord Beyonce 2023 is quite a choice. But I’m not beefing with People about their inclusion of Kevin Bacon on their SMA list. Kevin Bacon has been awesome for a very long time and he’s still a very handsome man. He minds his business, he stays married to Kyra Sedgwick and they raised two kids, both of whom are in their 30s now. Kevin’s People interview is so charming – he mostly talks about food and their life out in the country, in Connecticut.
Kevin no longer eats bacon: “I no longer eat goat and I no longer eat pig, because I have goats and I have pigs. My wife [actress Kyra Sedgwick] is like, ‘We can’t get any more animals, because you’re going to stop eating everything.”
They raise animals & he has a garden: The couple has a farm in Connecticut where the aforementioned goats and pigs reside (as well as 3 alpacas and 3 miniature horses that are not part of the food chain). ”I love animals, they are a joy to be around, and they’re very, very calming for me. But we also really love to go into the garden and get fresh herbs or tomatoes or basil or peppers or zucchini. Taking something hot off the vine that feels warm and smells like it’s been created by all these natural forces of the sun and air and water and earth and dirt, and then putting it back into your body to sustain yourself…it’s a great lesson in terms of just how important it is to do our best to try to protect this boat that we’re all riding in.”
His cooking when he was a struggling actor in New York: “I would take anything that I had and put it into a pan and just fry it up, and then eat it with a fork out of the pan, because it would also cut down on the minimum amount of dishes for me to have to clean.”
He prefers to cook rather than eating out: “I feel like if you’re always eating out or you’re always getting something to go, then you’re always giving your power over to the people that are going to prepare the food for you. I can’t do that my whole life. I need to have a little bit more control over what I’m putting in my body.”
He doesn’t follow recipes: “I rarely follow a recipe. I love recipes because I learn something new, I get inspired by something. I like that stuff, but I generally adjust it.” Despite his freewheeling cooking style, Bacon is pretty strict when it comes to cleaning up. “I clean up as I go along. My wife does not. I clean up as she goes along. I want to sit down and know that the cleanup is not going to be longer than the dinner.”
The secret to Kyra and Kevin’s success is, I think, that they both think they lucked out when they found each other. He’s always sounded like the more organized one, and I’ve seen Kyra’s interviews where she seems ditzy as hell. Anyway, I love them both and I appreciate that Kevin likes to mix it up in the kitchen. I bet he cooks for Kyra all the time. Now, I love some takeout, but I respect the fact that Kevin is all about farm-to-table.
Bacon did a cooking video for People too, where he makes some very strange “pancakes,” only they’re more like…I don’t even know, a hokey banana-and-egg concoction. The real star of this video is Kevin’s hair. He truly is blessed in the hair department – if he got plugs, I can’t tell. It looks like his real hair, maybe with some dye. His kitchen is fab too.
