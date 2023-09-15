Guess who is incandescent with rage about the Sussexes’ big NATO meeting?

Fun fact: the US and NATO have a huge number of military personnel stationed in Germany. Like, I’m sure Germany wanted to host the Invictus Games because the games are amazing and host cities see a boon in tourism and international exposure, but this year’s Dusseldorf games are spectacularly convenient for a lot of American military families living in Germany (the US military still maintains 40 bases in Germany), as well as the NATO personnel stationed in Ulm. Still, it’s notable that the NATO Joint Force Commander General Guglielmo Miglietta not only made a point of coming to Invictus, he also brought a NATO delegation of 1100 personnel, military family members and students. That’s what the big event was on Thursday – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did a photo-op and meeting with General Miglietta and some NATO officials, and Gen. Miglietta also made a point of meeting with some of the Invictus competitors. Well, guess who is incandescent with rage that Harry met with NATO high command?
Harry and Meghan’s appearance with NATO chiefs in Germany today has stolen a march on Prince William in a personal PR battle between the two brothers and their wives, an expert told MailOnline today. The Prince of Wales will travel to New York next week to step up his role as a global statesman. He will meet United Nations leaders and launch his £50million Earthshot Prize, which is now in its third year.
William is increasingly popular in the US and his trip has generated a lot of interest across the Atlantic, with all major TV networks bidding for interviews. But amid claims by veterans at Harry’s Invictus Games that they felt ‘caught up in the royal crossfire’ between him and his family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met NATO Joint Force Commander General Luigi Miglietta today. The couple held hands and smiled while surrounded by the NATO chiefs and their families, including a large Italian and Dutch armed forces contingent, during the royal-style engagement in Dusseldorf.
Brand and culture expert Nick Ede said the Sussexes’ decision to pose with NATO chiefs could be a ‘powerplay’ in the PR battle between the princes and their spouses. He said: ‘Harry and Meghan know that this is a really good time to shine their lights on both the lnvictus Games but other power players too. There will always be a power play between the two brothers and their wives as they are the most famous pairs on the planet so all eyes will be on them. With William meeting the UN chiefs next week the brothers have covered some of the most important and powerful people on the planet. For both of them this is positive PR but also inevitably raise eyebrows as to where they will be going next’.
LOL. The Windsors live in their own little world. What was Harry supposed to do with the NATO Joint Force Commander wanted to bring a 1100-person delegation to Invictus? Was Harry supposed to say “no thanks, my brother is going to make an ass out of himself at the UN next week, I can’t.” What’s also hilarious about William FUMING about his big New York trip is that the only reason why William is demanding to do something at the UN is because… Harry was invited to speak at the UN. William had zero interest in anything UN-related before Harry spoke on Mandela Day. Now William is going to barge into NATO’s Brussels headquarters and throw a tantrum until he gets to meet a NATO general too. The British royals – especially William – can’t help but telegraph their jealousy and pettiness at every turn.
You have to be a special kinda awful to think this is even about you William. Seriously. Does he have to center himself on literally everything? This is about the families – always has been. If you’re not gonna say anything kind, stay out of the way of the families and veterans at least – I can’t imagine the troops you play-command think this is classy in the least way. And I also SERIOUSLY doubt that combat veterans are saying that they’re “caught in the crossfire”. They know what true cross-fire is and wouldn’t toss around the term for a tantrum from a grown man.
It’s so direspectful to the veterans to make this about William somehow.
This is about them and not the Windsors. Good point about crossfire.
Also, hope you guys are all following the Invictus Games accounts on Instagram, Twitter etc. The more support, the better, and there are many great photos.
Yes, William always centers himself. He’s a jealous, bald, angry man.
He and Kate ALWAYS center themselves because to them their “charity” work is all about personal PR.
Ash. Yes 💯. Pegs anything you can do I can do better has never served him well. It always backfires.
Well said. The king and queen of England rather support American idol than supporting the Invictus game, so sad.
Will’s behavior is legit scary. He acts like a child, he has no impulse control. Rushing to brief the media about the IG NATO meeting? Not the actions of a well person. In addition to his upbringing, his actions make me wonder about his childhood head injury.
And how the heck do you view the Invictus Games, which required a lot of logistical planning for a long time, as a “PR battle between two brothers.” I thought it was supposed to be about the competitors, how is William inserting himself into this, and then trying to reduce it to mere “PR”? I never fought in wars but even I know that. I don’t get it.
They are definitely incandescent but also delusional. “William then overshadowed Harry’s Invictus launch by releasing a film of an unprecedented hour-long conversation between himself, Kate, and aunt Anne for a popular sports podcast “.
As if….! How can a rancid dusty podcast overshadow the success of the Invictus game and the genuine love the world has for H&M?
Since it was a podcast, a film seemed sort of useless and redundant. Plus it was too boring to compete with anything.
Apparently, those cretins think that because the britshidtmedia colluded wth the leftovers in palaces to black-out any reporting from IG’s opening ceremony, that means bully-boy’s sad little appearance on that struggle podcast won, don’t u know!
Again like a small child. If they can’t see something, it doesn’t exist.
The Evening Standard is reporting that “The Prince and Princess of Wales is searching for a chief executive officer. Recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson has been instructed to find the best candidate.”
It goes on to say that the ideal candidate will have “emotional intelligence” ad a “low ego”.
WTF does that even mean? Are they looking for a doormat who can deal with Willy’s incandescent rages while protecting Kate from the fallout from her own stupidity?
The mind boggles.
Harry and Meghan are clearly playing in bigger leagues than William can ever hope to. A NATO delegation went to IG because they saw it as a worthy cause to get involved with: impactful, necessary and needed. Harry provided that platform and nurtured that environment, and people rightly want to get involved with it.
These are depths William refuses to dive into, let alone stick a toe in when it requires more work and dedication than a photo op. William doesn’t have the empathy or compassion to see others as anything more than props for his ego.
The only interaction W&K are trained to do is ribbon cutting and photo ops. They can’t compete with real life emotions and smart initiatives that actually deliver solutions.
I honestly believe that when Harry is planning any of his projects, especially regarding Invictus projects, he doesn’t give one, single thought about William, what William is/isn’t doing or how William might react. Harry’s been there, done that and is now wayyyy past that. William is fighting a one sided battle that he’ll never win.
“William is increasingly popular in the US”
Oh, really? Says who?
Also the “generated a lot of buzz” and “all the major networks” wanting interviews. I giggled. In Will’s fever dreams maybe.
That part could be true, but it’s likely more related to wanting to ask his feelings about PH and his book than it is to be about interest in PW.
I think the major networks are eager to get ‘William’s side’ of the brothers’ fallout. It would be huge. I’m guessing when William’s people realized the only thing US media was interested in asking about was Harry, they spun it as William turning them down even though they were all desperate to get him.
Says the polls he commissioned
Says Camilla Tominey, probably. Whilst she simultaneously claims the Sussexes reputation is on the decline🙄
W’s NYC trip has generated a lot of interest…um, no? I literally have not heard one word about it outside of this site. I otherwise would have no idea he was coming here because there has been zero press coverage about it. It might pop up the day he arrives and that’s it.
Also, if he won’t sit down for an interview or answer interview questions, then he’s not news worthy. They will show a photo of him getting out of a car and waving. End of story.
If anything, I think William’s popularity is dropping in the US – yes in part due to Spare, but also just because he’s boring. If I can look at pictures of Harry at Invictus or William in the woods, one of those is going to be a lot more interesting.
Increasingly popular where? Not in Southern California, where I live. And if I remember right, he and Kate got booed in a Celtics games in Boston.
Last time Cain was at the UN, it was in a room Bloomberg rented, when I see pictures of him, with the Secretary General of the UN, I know it will not be about climate change.
Why would the British Media think Americans/New Yorker love the Wailes?
Great Britain are not a superpower or even a power. There won’t be anyone knocking on that door
That Chinese representative in an interview on UK media said it best. UK is no longer a player on the world stage. They’ve fallen way behind in every way and the real power players can’t be arsed about them. They’ve been left in the dust.
IF true, the only reason anyone wants an interview with Willy it’s to ask about Harry and Meghan. I can see Gayle King wanting to witness what a snobby twat Willy is in real life. I suppose though that the palace would beforehand want guarantees no questions about Harry allowed.
Exactly!
Re: Annita I’m Brazilian and it’s almost weird if you haven’t gotten plastic surgery (my aunts question why I haven’t done the usual “maintenance” after having my son). I believe Brazil has the highest percentage of people getting plastic surgery in the world. It’s not the shameful thing it is in the U.S. – it’s just taking care of yourself (I haven’t had any, but I get it).
More than 20 year ago, Americans use to hide about their plastic Surgery, not anymore.
I was impressed with the NATO Commander’s presence and the large constituency he bought with him. Did not know we still had 40 bases in Germany. NATO’s presence is their way of supporting the Veterans and to show support for Germany hosting the Invictus games. The gutter press and their gutter reporters are chopping at the bit with this imaginary feud William has been supporting. The interesting thing to me is because of how quietly the Sussexes live many do not have any idea of who, what, where or how they are meeting with prominent folks or organizations because they just live their lives without all the noise from the gutter UK press.
Try as they might all William is mostly know in America for is being Harry’s brother. Many do not keep up with the going on in that family. William as a statesman is a joke, a really bad one. The reputation he has just from Harry’s book has forever tainted him.
As an American, I think that when you say “William” to most people here, they think of teenage Wills, Diana’s handsome son, but they probably wouldn’t recognize him today as a 40 year old dad of 3.
And if you google “Prince William” half the responses are for Prince William County in Maryland.
“Increasingly popular in the US”
William and his people are a very delusional bunch. Someone lied to him several times.
The only reason W is bothering with the UN is to try and be on equal footing with H so yeah I can see why he’d be pissed about NATO showing a lot of interest in IG.
Oh dear lord whoever wrote that crap would have to be embarrassed surely .
Harry and Meghan have shown this week they are global superstars, everyone wants a piece of them .
William is just an empty vessel .
Harry has all the good genes in that family .
@s808 Yeah, I laughed at that too. Wonder if Trump and Wills share the same executive staff…”Yes sir, your polls are sky high. Really. People love every single thing you do. You are a truly aggrieved victim and everyone knows how unfair your life is”.
William will forever play catch up with his younger brother. Harry did it first, William. Harry is the one that people request, not you.
Pegs is trying so hard to be a global statesman, lol. Maybe Chuck will give him a shiny new medal with “global statesman” engraved on it. That will show Harry!
William alienated his only sibling he is so not a statesman.
Yeah, its one of those things where if you keep insisting you’re a global statesman, you’re not.
But that said, William meeting the secretary general of the UN isnt going to the “victory” over Harry he thinks it is. William plays a different role – he is the future head of state for the UK – of course someone like the sec-gen is going to meet with him if his team requests a meeting with enough notice. Is it going to be a significant meeting? No, its going to be a photo op, like Joe Biden did with him.
When these people – like the Joint Force Commander of NATO – meet with Harry, its because he IS a global statesman and they WANT to meet with him (and Meghan.) They WANT to be associated with him and it has nothing to do with his place in the line of succession for the british throne. It’s because of what HE created for veterans.
When the PR battle you keep shouting about is completely in your own head…and you’re STILL losing, it may be time to see a therapist. When you’re incandescent with rage at anything and everything, see a therapist. When you’re literally copying everything your brother (or Kkkeen, your sister-in-law) do or wear, see a therapist. When you’re the literal next king of the UK and you’re too busy being obsessed with your younger brother that you drove out of the family, see a therapist.
The hard-hatted Penis with Teeth is quite possibly the stupidest man in England. These over the top articles about winning a one-sided “battle” (again with the violent language) just make PwT look like a complete loser. It’s actually kind of hilarious to see that he’s incapable of learning or trying a new strategy. He seems to think that stomping your feet or sending friends (or ex-“friends” of Meghan’s) to leak to the press will change reality. Again, see a therapist.
What does American royalty hosting an event in Germany have to do with the BRF?
So obv NATO and the UN have common goals but they’re still two different organizations right? How is this a power play ? Harry had a meeting with NATO and William’s going to the UN. So? The BM continues to be so utterly embarrassing. How is this even an article in an adult newspaper? Is William actually briefing about his rage or is the BM just assuming he’s incandescent based on what they know about him? Either way, it’s cringe.
There’s a part in the Count of Monte Cristo movie (not sure if it’s in the book, too) where Fernando dispassionately but sincerely tells Edmond: I’m not supposed to be jealous of you. Before he ruins his entire life.
This is William. He’s not supposed to be jealous of Harry. He’s probably thought Harry was jealous of him his entire life. He’s the center of “everything” in that kingdom.
Now that the power has clearly shifted, and has for some time, William doesn’t know what to do. Having tantrums probably gave him his way for *years*. Being angry probably did. The deference was expected and downright engrained. But it’s not working. Not even close to working anymore and he doesn’t know what to do. I don’t see how he’ll ever get over it.
Excellent analysis. William is such a sad, screwed up figure, partly due to the people around him his entire life who enabled him and partly his own loathsome self. I’m convinced he will be spitting into the wind for the rest of his life.
Unearned privilege is a terrifying thing. There’s a reason the BRF is historically very murdery towards blood relations. Poor William has centuries of inbred proclivities toward fratricide coursing through his blood and this darn modern world won’t stand for it.
‘very murdery’
I just snorted my tea. Thank you!
I also agree with your point.
All true. I would also argue it’s not just William, it’s Charles, the entire royal institution and the British media who believe/d they are/were the the center of the Universe, that they drive the narrative and generally control everything. They’ve lost the plot, lost control and they don’t know what to do with themselves.
He’ll never be able to cope and worse, he won’t channel his frustration into being better. He’ll just continue to fight for unearned deference. A waste of a platform and life.
This is the kind of soft diplomacy we’re told the BRF excel at. Instead of “fuming” about Harry meeting senior figures in NATO. All William had to do was to take a commercial flight to Germany and support his brother and the vets. Who knows, he might have actually enjoyed himself?
ES is in its 3rd year and he’s still launching it?
I think we have to look at this another way, be William never went to the frontline, so really Invictus is about those who went into battle not those sitting at home with a pile of chocolate medals. Willy will never know what it feels like to be in the front line. It hits different when you have been in battle and then being pulled home , seeing you fellow fighters injured.
This is why the “battle” between Willy and Harry is a non starter, they both have different experiences of the world, and it’s about time the rota recognised it
William is no global statesman and imo he is not all that popular in the usa.
Whatever, William’s in a one-sided battle.
Only battle William is fighting is with his demons and he’s losing bad.
I’m torn between the usual trying to ignore Willy and a desire to confirm the non-existent for him. Like, yes William, it’s a competition and mate, you are losing.
Such an embarrassing article. How long do you need to prepare to be a global statesman before you are one. Because methinks Harry has arrived. Also, Will’s people are being really loose goosey with the UN stuff. He’s meeting with a UN secretary, I’m pretty sure, but whatever. Harry has something to say, he’s putting in the work, and people see the value/his value/Meghan’s value! But yes, continue KP to listen,learn and prepare.
OK, wait a minute. H&M and W&K are “the most famous pairs on the planet so all eyes will be on them.” So, why isn’t Kate going to NY along with William – what happened with that pair?
*Adele voice: divorce babes, divorce!*
He wants to be taken seriously as a statesman, can’t have coverage of Princess Barbie’s wiglets and Meg in NY cosplay overshadow his moment 😂🤭
Whoever is writing these articles on Peg’s behalf is doing him no favors. They’re literally confirming everything Harry has said with undeniable evidence and it looks so bad for him. You’re literally going to be king one day (if the monarchy hasn’t been abolished) yet you’re in a one-sided battle (and losing) with your brother minding his own business with his family thousands of miles away? What a sad, small and petty man he is.
The British tabloids continue to benefit financially from creating stories to promote a competition as if the Sussexes are competing with the Waleses.
Whereas the Sussexes have moved on from royal duties and are just getting on with their work, financial independence and wellbeing.
Meanwhile the Waleses are looking at what the Sussexes are doing and trying to figure out ways to ride the Sussexes coat tails for clout. They link Sussex to every Wales story to promote Wales narrative.
The British tabloids would like to project the Waleses as perfect images (deities) who are “superior” to the Sussexes. Their narrative is so delusional that in order to make it work as a continuous sitcom, they not only write about the Sussexes public events with a soap opera angle, they create fake stories about the Sussexes even when the Sussexes are not even out in the the public for months.
The reality is that the Waleses are mediocre and cannot independently provide their tabloid propaganda arm enough compelling content to feed their royal sycophants interested.
Now that I’ve been able to see the Sussexes are thriving and happy through the last two weeks of events they’ve attended (Beyonce concert and others), the negative royal storylines about them don’t even get any reaction from me anymore because I understand they are clout chasing the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan are out of the UK and they’re thriving, no royal mafia family toxicity. It’s been 3+ years since they left and started a new life and new ventures from scratch in another country. They wanted the Sussexes to fail and they didn’t, despite huge challenges, ups and downs and saboteurs in the media. What a story of resilience. Yay!!!! It’s a celebration 🎊 for me.
After IG23, my attention will turn back to his court cases against those tabloids for their unlawful information gathering. I pray he wins them all. 😇
Baldimort the Incandescent will be the UK’s Head of State and the Commander-in-Chief eventually.
And this is how he wants to be seen meanwhile?
As a raging a**hole who can’t even keep his emotions under control just for the few minutes it takes to write a non-committal message for the injured veterans who proudly display the UK’s flag?
Someone who much rather has his ‘friends’ leak how he’s consumed by jealousy while he’s fighting an imaginary battle with his younger, much-loved and competent little brother?
I’d love to know how much the NATO people are laughing behind his and the BRF’s back – because I’m sure some of them are on SM and/or read the foaming-at-the-mouth screeching word salads the Faily Heil calls articles.
What was Harry supposed to do? Snub the NATO delegation thereby causing offence?
And as for this: “William is increasingly popular in the US and his trip has generated a lot of interest across the Atlantic”. Complete fiction. PW struggles to generate any interest even here (the UK), why on earth would the US be bothered? The man is a dull, boorish, totally charmless charisma-free zone. And why on earth is he so obsessed with making an impact in the US? He does realise he’s not going to be king over there, doesn’t he?
All this just shows that PW really does have his knickers in a twist over Harry and Invictus. Although it’s quite amusing to watch, I imagine it’s not much fun being on PW’s staff right now.
Unfortunately for PW, and no matter how much the UK press try to spin it (and their attempts are blatantly desperate at this point), the truth is there for everyone to see: Harry is in his element at Invictus, he looks relaxed and in control, he mixes easily with people at all levels (from kids to veterans to politicians and statesmen), he has charisma in spades and everyone there loves him. He’s playing an absolute blinder (as is Meghan). Even the DM have had to acknowledge the “rock star welcome”, everyone singing “happy birthday” to him, etc.
Whereas PW on the other hand .. er. Well. None of the above. And telling the press to brief in your favour does not, and never will, make it so.
(Same goes for his useless gurning vacuous jazz-hands wife, obviously).
I don’t think this article is even sourced from William. This is another unhinged Tom Sykes rant. He is as incandescent as William is which is why IMO he writes so many articles describing William’s anger. Like so many in the media. Sykes gets particularly angry when there is proof that the Sussexes status/respect/popularity with dignitaries has not been negatively affected by the smear campaign. Because it establishes the fact that the Sussexes don’t need the media the way the BRF does. The Sussexes have taken away their control. Despite all the crazy the Sussexes are building corporate and charitable partnerships and meaningful relationships with government officials. That is driving the media dogs mad. Also. Sykes and others are desperate to push this brothers at war narrative because the only way to make William interesting is by connecting him to Harry. It’s quite desperate actually. William has been out all week. Is Sykes writing about that. No of course not because he doesn’t care. Instead he writes this ridiculous article about how what Harry is doing THIS week impacts William NEXT week. IMO. Sykes and a lot of other media don’t like or respect William. They know he is pathological and responsible for most of the ill will but they can’t/won’t write that so they write articles like this.
William is the lazy giant who always sleeps. Him sleeping on the job has made his hard-working and diligent brother Harry go way past him in everything significant. Sleep tight William.
Btw William has no increase in popularity in the US. It’s all made up in his and the rota clowns’ heads. Hahaha!