“Bad Bunny didn’t want to talk about Kendall Jenner with VF” links

I don’t wanna talk about Kendall Jenner either. What is there even TO talk about?
Caitriona Balfe is always stunning. So graceful and elegant.
Taylor is probably still “spending time” with Matt Healy. The Travis Kelse stuff is a nice cover for her.
I’m happy for my fellow Americans who are leaving the church. I left many, many years ago and it’s the best decision I ever made. Churches are just Ponzi schemes wrapped in fear and loathing.
Neve is the primary star of the Scream movies. That they didn’t want to pay her a salary commiserate with her star status IS disrespectful. Kudos to her for respecting herself enough to walk.
Yeah, interesting that the expression of love of the character, support, respect of the franchise and its role in pop culture rarely extends to the people who make the business and offer decisions.
100% support her “nah I’m good, I’m worth more than the crumbs, I’ve got other places to be” stance.
And she’s probably spot on with her suspicions that a male actor in her position would have gotten a better offer up front, at least going by the gender disparity in pay on other Hollywood projects (what was the one with the lead actress getting ~ $1000 for reshoots and her male costar (Marky Mark?) getting millions for the same.)
Agree with all of this.
Deb and Hugh Jackman are divorcing, I’m genuinely shocked.
I was shocked, but I also saw that their youngest child is now 18. I’ve known a few couples who grew apart, but stuck it out for a few years to get their youngest to an age where they are likely off to college and custody won’t be an issue. Especially where there was nothing toxic going on and no third party. It happens. This has the feel of that.
I’ll only really be shocked if there is actually some huge drama behind this.
Sad and a surprise to me. I thought they were pretty solid.
A friend of mine’s parents decided to wait until he and his siblings were adults to divorce. Though adults, this gave them the feeling of betrayal and trust issues, and had them feeling guilty as well. It’s better to split than let your kids feel you’re staying together for them.
Yes, agreed @ML. There are enough rumours about Hugh that they could have divorced at any time without anyone thinking anything of it. Now their youngest child will feel self-conscious.
I’ve heard rumours about them for probably 15 years. They’re persistent/consistent and not random. I do believe them. So the youngest is 18 and they’re going separate ways. The world is different now to 30 years ago. Hugh can do what he likes. Good luck to both of them. They’re very rich, they’ll both be ok and (unlike costner!) kind to each other. I hope they find joy.
The thing about the church is interesting. It’s not clear what exactly is meant by “the church” and the piece ends with “dechurched” people saying they’d go back if the congregation were better. So from this, I’ve only learned that something is happening and it might stop happening in the future.
I follow nononsensespirituality on Tik Tok and she talks a lot about the importance of ritual, identity, finding meaning, community etc that churches and other religious institutions have historically provided and that secular society hasn’t done a good job of replacing those things for people as we have outgrown the idea of god.
Re: the SAG auction listings. Laughing because there Is a cost for shipping and I am imagining her popping out of a box with paint brushes at my least favorite person’s house (like one would aggressively send someone glitter).