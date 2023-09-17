Hugh Jackman & Deborra Lee Furness have separated after 27 years of marriage

This really shocked me, not because I thought Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness are some kind of magical, perfect couple, but because they’ve truly weathered every storm before now. Hugh and Deborra are separating after 27 years of marriage. They were both actors when they met in Australia in 1995, but as his career reached all kinds of crazy heights, Deborra phased out her acting career and raised their two children, Oscar and Ava. Predictably – you can really set your watch to this – Hugh and Deborra are separating soon after their youngest turned 18 years old.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee are amicably ending their marriage. The couple say in a statement exclusively shared with PEOPLE: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.” The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concludes: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.” The Aussie pair, who share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, have been married for 27 years.

[From People]

As I said, they seemed like they were in it through thick and thin, come what may. They seemed like best friends, like they enjoyed each other’s company and they understood each other. But! Sources told Page Six that their split had been “a long time coming” and that “It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it.” For what it’s worth, they went to the Met Gala together this year, so… I don’t know about that. This might have been a slow-burn pandemic split too, because there’s some indication that they really started having problems in 2020-21, and Deborra was barely around when Hugh went back on Broadway for The Music Man in 2022. Plus, you know, so many couples are just limping along for those last few years before their kids leave for college. I feel for Ava!