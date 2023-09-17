Hugh Jackman & Deborra Lee Furness have separated after 27 years of marriage

This really shocked me, not because I thought Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness are some kind of magical, perfect couple, but because they’ve truly weathered every storm before now. Hugh and Deborra are separating after 27 years of marriage. They were both actors when they met in Australia in 1995, but as his career reached all kinds of crazy heights, Deborra phased out her acting career and raised their two children, Oscar and Ava. Predictably – you can really set your watch to this – Hugh and Deborra are separating soon after their youngest turned 18 years old.
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee are amicably ending their marriage. The couple say in a statement exclusively shared with PEOPLE: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”
“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”
The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concludes: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”
The Aussie pair, who share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, have been married for 27 years.
As I said, they seemed like they were in it through thick and thin, come what may. They seemed like best friends, like they enjoyed each other’s company and they understood each other. But! Sources told Page Six that their split had been “a long time coming” and that “It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it.” For what it’s worth, they went to the Met Gala together this year, so… I don’t know about that. This might have been a slow-burn pandemic split too, because there’s some indication that they really started having problems in 2020-21, and Deborra was barely around when Hugh went back on Broadway for The Music Man in 2022. Plus, you know, so many couples are just limping along for those last few years before their kids leave for college. I feel for Ava!
Am kinda shocked at this as well but it does sound as if they stayed together until their youngest came of age.
I was so shocked I spent an hour online to get all the details yesterday, I thought it wasn’t real at first!
Like you, I think it’s fair to assume they stayed together until both their kids were over 18.
They were also together quite happily at Wimbledon sitting in the box with Djokovic’s family and team. Perhaps they just grew apart over the years? Became less lovers and more friends? They always looked to me like brother and sister. My sister once saw them with their kids eating at diner here in NYC. She remarked how down to earth and loved up they were together and with the kids. Sad. I wish them well.
I always found it strange everybody kept saying she was his beard. And then TikTok is full of “he was hooking up via ig dms”.
Who knows. As long it is amicable and respectful, cool
What??!! I’ve blocked about 30 accounts claiming to be the PA of the real Mr Hugh Jackman or the man himself in the last month…that could’ve been my chance 🫣🤭😜
My kids are 22 and 18 now, and the number of friends I have with kids the same age who are divorcing is really something. Even folks that I couldn’t have told you were growing apart. Not acrimonious divorces, just……it was time to move on. I’m continually readjusting my ideas of divorce as failure. 27 years is an achievement. I wish them both the best, and their kids, too.
Absolutely. When a marriage ends it doesn’t mean it was a failure. Creating a life together for years is an accomplishment in itself.
I was talking about Hugh and Deborah during the chris Evans Alba baptista marriage discussion. (Similar age gap starting at similar ages). Of course everyone who disagrees have been gloating. But I say what you said. Thirty years, two children and a seemingly still loving relationship (even it’s become love and not in love) is not a failure.
I’ve never understood when couples, who have been together this long, split and say, Everything’s fine; we’re just moving on in different directions. They make it sound like their careers and their marriage are permanently intertwined. So, yes, this did surprise me. I assumed that this one was going the distance. Now, I wouldn’t be surprised if Hugh quickly turned up at some event with a new woman. But, who knows? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
“Hugh turned up with a new woman, but who knows?” 🥹
I wouldn’t discount the mid-life realisation for a lot of people of “do I really want this for another 20-30 years?”
In your 50s is young enough to potentially find another partner to enjoy a shared lifestyle and certainly too young to “stick it out” if you feel like your partner is no longer the person for you.
I feel like that is what happened to the Trudeaus too particularly with Sophie.
Moving in different directions could have nothing to do with careers. One person might want to hike the Appalachian trail while the other wants to go to fashion shows or art galleries. Especially when you are near I ng retirement age, how you want to spent the last part of your life is a huge deal.
I don’t know if there is a right time for kids to go through a divorce. My parents divorced when I was in my late 20s, and it messed me up horribly. I had learned a lot of bad habits that I brought into my own relationships. When they got divorced, I decided to proactively strip that away and just do whatever I wanted. It has been an ongoing process of un-learning, but I hope that that my now adult kids have had a more realistic example. And I’ve had lots of conversations about, “This is how we make it work, but that doesn’t mean you have to do it the same way or have the same expectations.”
My parents split was I was 8 and while it was awful at the time I’m so glad they got it over with. Staying together for the kids can absolutely work in some cases but for most it’s best for everyone to get on with their lives. In my case it meant I didn’t have to hear “Sarah, go and play outside’” endlessly.
I am all for it. Life is a long time, and at this stage in their lives they both have money, if not time. Twenty seven years was a good run. People change careers and countries for the better. It’s probably the same re divorce.
It does seem like they waited until the children both became adults to split. My theory is covid has made a lot of celebrity couples take stock of their marriages and some have decided that they’re better off divorced.
I once heard about a proposal that marriage be a renewable 7-year endeavor. If you don’t want to continue, you part ways but if you do, you stay together. That seems way more healthy than FoReVEr. People change and what you want changes. There’s also a U-curve in most people’s happiness. They’re happier when they’re young and when they’re old but they reach peak unhappiness at around age 47. Partnering should fit more with people’s natural ebbs and flows.
The romance is probably gone but the friendship remains strong. Best of luck to them!
My hubby and I were 23 and 21 when we married. Our kids are now 28, 25 and 21. We used to have regular date nights, even if they were at home after the kids were in bed. We made an extra effort because he was in the Air Force and gone for chunks of time. The kids used to tease us about it sometimes. But I didn’t want to reach the age the last one was out the door, look at my hubby, and just not know him anymore. You have to stay a couple and not just parents. And it’s not always easy! It can be easy to get caught in the currents of parenthood. And now, after 31 years of marriage he’s still my partner, best friend and lover. (And there’s no more trading from our kids!)
I have to say, this one really shocked me. Hugh’s been #1 on my List for over two decades! They seemed so in love and solid. I just have a feeling that this was her decision more than his.
@BQM: maybe I’m just old, but I have the same feeling about marriage or any long term life partnership. Unless there is abuse or irreparable infidelity, I don’t understand the urge to terminate the relationship while there is still love and a shared history. It’s treating the relationship as disposable. It’s a mindset. If the thrill is gone, that doesn’t mean the marriage isn’t worth saving. And it doesn’t mean that the thrill can’t be revived with a little effort. Not saying that’s the case here, but 27 years is a long time to just chuck it. And I do think there is more to the story.
Divorcing after a long marriage like this is not a spur of the moment decision. A marriage that has been on the rails for a long time, long enough to come to peace with the decision to divorce, is pretty common. The final step is just a formality and it’s no surprise to the adult children, who have probably been aware of discord for a long time and adjusted to it long ago.
This makes me sad but I hope for nothing but the best for both of them and their children.
I truly appreciate that they waited until the children were older to understand and accept it-they at least cared enough about their kids feelings to wait-not to bring other people into their kids lives which can be stressful and downright awful for them. best of luck to them and their children.
Eh, this comment has some kind of uncomfortable undertones to me. Yes, if this marriage was comfortable and made for a happy household and their children grew up happily, it sounds like it worked well for them to wait.
If a marriage was unhappy, staying together for the kids is more likely to result in children who feel like the rug was pulled out from under them as adults and who may not have a healthy model of what a relationship should look like. Parents who divorce when their kids are young don’t not care about their kids.
Signed, someone whose parents divorced when she was young and really appreciates the lesson on having a partnership in which both people feel supported, loved, and happy to be there.
@Tweetime, co-signed
Thank you for this!! Biased I’m sure but my parents divorced when I was younger and though it was very amicable my mom told me when I was a bit older that she knew she had to leave when she realized she was setting the example for us to settle for a partner who wasn’t right. They’ve been with both of their spouses now longer than their marriage and if either of those split it would be way harder on me now, but I’d still encourage them to do what’s right.
I have little respect for the people who “stick it out for the kids”. It’s actively harmful.
I’ll come at it from another vantage point. My parents divorced when I was 11, and my older brother was no longer a minor. They chose to do this when, supposedly, we were “old enough to understand “. As the youngest, it felt horrible to be the apparent lynchpin in the timing of my parents’ marriage— especially when, had they asked me several years earlier, I would have suggested that they separate, and save us all a lot of pain.
Waiting until the children are “old enough to understand “ has its own “downright awful “ aspects too — including putting burdens on the kids that really don’t need to be there.
Young husbands ALWAYS leave
Actually the 2 couples I’ve known where the woman was older, it was also the woman to decide to divorce…
One who didn’t was John Lydon surprisingly. Stayed with his much older wife all the way thru to her death of Alzheimer’s
My jaw dropped reading this.
I guess sometimes you just drift apart.
Best wishes to both, this cannot be easy. 27 years is a long time, then to move away from your best friend.
Same at the surprise of it. I also hope their friendship remains because that was what I found so endearing about their relationship.
My husband and I have been married for 23 years, and although we are content and have no plans on splitting, I can absolutely see why/how marriages fall apart after a couple of decades. There’s a lot of realizing that traits driving you crazy are never changing and that life is finite. It’s super natural to look across the room and ask, “Is this what I want for the rest of my life?!?”
For women, too, there’s often a renewed sense of vigor after menopause and after rearing children is done (especially if you’ve been the main child-wrangler). Most of the men in their 50s I know get more settled in their ruts, while the women in their 50s are getting more adventurous. That can be hard for both parties to manage.
All that said, I’m no expert! I with their children the best, though. It’s hard to live through your parents divorcing when you’re just starting out on your adult life.
Seems like the marriage has been over for a while and, like everyone said they seem to be waiting for the youngest to turn 18 to divorce.
I will never look at them the same way and always side-eye them for their continued friendship with Ivanka Trump; it says a lot about them and what type of people they are.
This makes me so sad. This was the one Hollywood marriage (though they are not really based there) that I rooted for. He was still absolutely gushing about her for their 27th anniversary in May on Instagram and looked at her so lovingly at some event in April. I just don’t understand this. What has happened in those three four months? You are not best friends in a marriage and still rave about your partner in May and then split in September „because you grew apart“. This makes me so sad also because it confirms that in the long run men do not stay with an older woman, especially if they are rich and or famous enough to have easy success with younger women. No one would raise eye brows if Hugh started dating a 39 year old, he would be respected for not going for a starlet in her twenties. And yet that 39 years old would be 30 years younger than Deborah.
She is 67. I feel for her, because while he can pick right up with whomever he chooses as a huge star in his early 50s……her options will likely be limited.
If she wants to be in a relationship. Maybe she wants to be single? Being a single woman is underrated.
Agreed, Ocho!!! Being single is awesome, too 🙂
I feel like this is aligned with the Trudeau split up, long marriage, seemingly happy etc. I think in the Trudeau case, Sophie pulled the plug and didnt want another 20 or 30 years with him. Sophie did look unhappy at Canada day which was the first glimpse I saw of unhappiness.
67 divorcing is another level though compared to 40s and 50s, but we only have one life to live, best we make the best of it!
I was shocked to hear this news, but only they know what they each need and want out of life now. Freedom seems to be it for at least one of them.