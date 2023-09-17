Russell Brand accused of rape, assault & abuse by multiple women

Russell Brand used to be a sort of famous comedian and actor, 10-15 years ago or so. He was married to Katy Perry and he talked about his sobriety and he was briefly ubiquitous. Then Brand got left behind and he did what many has-beens do: he turned to right-wing politics and wellness culture and became some kind of self-styled political pundit and influencer. Throughout his famous years and his has-been years, there were always rumors about Brand and his behavior with women. Quelle surprise, it turns out that Russell Brand is a serial predator. The Times of London did a big investigation and they dropped their exclusive this weekend – you can read the full archived version of the article here.
The comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven-year period at the height of his fame. Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and then an actor in Hollywood films. Others have made a range of accusations about Brand’s controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour. Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual. The findings come from a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.
One woman alleges that Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day, according to medical records. Text messages show that in the hours after leaving his house, she told Brand that she had been scared by him and felt taken advantage of, adding: “When a girl say[s] NO it means no.” Brand replied saying he was “very sorry”.
A second woman alleges that Brand assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16 and still at school. She said he referred to her as “the child” during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship that lasted for about three months…
A third woman claims that he sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation. The fourth described being sexually assaulted by Brand and him being physically and emotionally abusive towards her.
All said they felt ready to speak only after being approached by reporters. Several said they felt compelled to do so given Brand’s newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer, with millions of followers on YouTube and other sites. The others have accused him of physical and emotional abuse, sexual harassment and bullying.
I believe all of them, especially the story about the 16-year-old. He’s left enough breadcrumbs over the course of his career to lead me to believe that he’s guilty of statutory rape in several countries. Speaking of, I’ve always believed his interest in Asia and Asian culture is mostly about “sex tourism.” Anyway, I hope some of Brand’s victims press charges. Even if they don’t, Brand needs to be shoved out of society entirely. I’ve already seen that Andrew Tate is defending him, which is all you need to know.
Someone gave Brand a heads up about the Times’ exclusive before it came out, which is why Brand tried to get out ahead of the story on Friday, and he released this bonkers video of his pre-denial. Why does the video jump when he claims all of his relationships were consensual?
He’s always been a scumbag, and I hope these women (and any others) get the right kind of justice.
I agree. Sadly this is yet another situation where I am shocked by the awful things he did to these women but not surprised to hear that they happened.
Years ago I remember a feminist community falling all over themselves to deify him just because he shared their hatred of sex workers, calling him MORAL. It’s easy for people to elevate someone just because he says or does something that gives them permission to sit in their own bigotry. Sometimes people forget that a person’s call for a return to a more conservative way of doing things is often his lack of accountability talking on some level.
Feminists support sex workers don’t get it twisted
Certain “feminists” have very controlling ideas about women.
Of course Russell looks down on sex workers. He doesn’t want to have to abide by their conditions or compensate them. He thinks he deserves anything he wants for free. It also shows that it’s not about the sx, not really. It’s about power over.
What a sleazebag. Now he’s got me feeling sorry for Katy Perry. Bye, Russ.
Anyone can call themselves feminist but it’s not a feminist belief or practice to vilify sex workers. That said, sex trafficking is a monstrous industry. Let’s not conflate efforts to reign in widespread abuse with slut shaming.
There is a story in the piece about breaking a prostitute’s phone, in Turkey??? because he did not think the money was worth it.
This is the guy who offered his naked PA assistant to J. Savile during an interview. He’s loathsome to an unbearable point.
Yeah, this didn’t produce the least little blip on my surprise meter…
@Elizabeth Phillips, seriously, this was the least surprising news ever. What was shocking to me is that anyone would look to THIS guy as a “wellness influencer.”
Danii Minogue in 2006 told the Mirror at the Michele Watches Summer Party: ‘He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure’ Believe women
I am not suprised at all and I see we saw this coming by far.
I believe the victims.
Couldn’t have happened to a better deserving scum bag – he has always been a vile abuser. Katy Perry hinted at it years ago and yeah like others his behaviour was an open secret that was covered up.
This investigation has been ongoing for the past year or so and apparently he’s known about it for quite a while, he just didn’t know when it would drop.
Am staying off SM as his ‘supporters’ are out in force and its vile how they are defending him, attacking women, Katherine Ryan (cause she mentioned a famous comedian’s bad behaviour to Louis Theroux last year) and Daniel Sloss (the ONLY male comedian who had the guts to appear on the programme to discuss it). He’s being supported by Elon Musk, Andrew Tate and Laurence Fox – says it all really. I was also sickened when he got a standing ovation at his gig at Wembley last night – I really despair sometimes that this behaviour will end, people will always find ways to justify it.
The police have asked for more victims to come forward so I suspect that their will be charges considering one of the women was 16 at the time.
The 16 year old was in the UK so consensual sex would be legal. It would be necessary to show she didn’t consent (rather than her age being the only thing that needs to be shown) which is much more difficult.
I hope the police can do something but I wouldn’t be surprised if nothing happens.
I don’t know about the laws in the UK, but here in Europe, you can have sex by the age of 16, but only with people who are between 16-18. Above that and its statutory rape.
The sad part of the 16 year old story is her conversation with the taxi driver who begged her not to go inside. My guess is RB was well known in the service industry for his behavior too
The age of consent in the UK is 16 and that’s a blanket law with no exceptions for age. It’s perfectly legal for a 16yr old to sleep with a 90yr old if they want to.
Every country in Europe has a different age of consent, some are higher and some are lower. There’s no “in Europe…”
@SamuelWhiskers. I know Europe consists of a lot of countries. Statutory rape is acknowledged in most, if not European countries. EU also has a consensus of laws surrounding sexual abuse of minors.
And Jordan Peterson of the Daily Wire so the extreme right-wing pundit class is behind him. They have their conspiracies churning
He’s supported by the who’s who of the right wing tribe, including Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson.
What shocked me wasn’t the allegations, it was the concerted effort of a TV channel and 2 newspapers. These people must have had their legal ducks in a row before going on air with that and the evidence presented to them.
He’s done, really (about time, I add!)
There’s no statutory rape after 16 in the UK, charges could only be brought against him if this young lady reports SA.
His defenders are disgusting, a couple of accounts I follow on IG posted something about this see-you-n-t and they both had to turn the comments off as there was a concerted effort to post pro-Brand stuff.
Re: SM – I’ve never seen such vile comments in any Washington Post comment section as I’ve seen on this story. Absolutely brutal and a clearly coordinated effort.
Can there really be any response to these accusations except a sad, resigned, “yeah, that sounds about right”?
Nope. Every once in a while you *can* in fact judge a book by its cover.
I was resigned that none of these vile men were ever going to face criminal charges and the best victims could hope for was a civil verdict, but then Danny Masterson was found guilty and sentenced to prison. Those victims were so incredibly brave! I hope that Russell Brand’s victims get the justice they deserve however that looks, but I would love to see him dragged to prison.
I never understood the appeal. He wasn’t funny, looked repellent and turns out he was a rapist. I hope he gets sued and sent to jail like Masterson.
These stories have been an open secret for YEARS, and it’s rumoured that several previous attempts to go public were quashed by his lawyers. So it’s satisfying that it’s finally come out. And I would bet that this is only the tip of the iceberg – there will be many more who did not want to come forward (but may do now).
The whole thing is sickening. And it beggars belief that the TV companies working with him knew about his rep, and took active steps to keep him away from women (there’s reference to one production only hiring male staff, another where a female employee was given a walkie-talkie for security when she was sent over to his place), but they STILL worked with him.
Predictable but horribly depressing that the incel army is coming to his defence. That’s the world we live in now.
Not just now though, Jensa. Men in entertainment used to get away with this kind of thing and worse. We never knew about it. Now, we sometimes find out and, hopefully, this starts a trend of naming all the abusers. The incels should be overwhelmed.
And imagine following this creep as a wellness influencer. 🤢🤮
What’s gross is how these men of privilege and power get to operate–of course people like Brand think the world and other people exist for them, that rules don’t apply to them, and that companies are willing to spend millions placating, shielding, and defending them while gaslighting others. It’s so gross to fathom.
Exactly, I watched the documentary and this guy was saying the most vile things out loud everywhere he went as “comedy”. He joked about the shit he actually did. It’s fucking appalling that he got away with this for so long and he’s clearly a narc that thinks he is better than anyone and smarter and doesn’t have an ounce of empathy so of course he thinks he can do wherever he wants. It makes me sick to think of all of the people that actually took his side when him and Katy perry divorced and he played some kind of sad victim. I never thought he was funny or attractive so I didn’t pay much attention to him at all but he clearly had so many people protecting him because????? IDK, these types that walk around like they are gods and comedy geniuses by literally just “joking” about what they want to do to women are the worst people in society and I will never understand why anyone thinks that’s cool.
The video is bonkers, the non stop arm waving alone raises my eyebrows. And sorry, as much as I detest Joe Rogan, why is Russell comparing “the mainstream media” investigating multiple allegations of forcible rape to “the mainstream media” disapproving of Joe taking ivermectin? These two things are not the same…. Anyway what I read of the allegations was graphic and disturbing and quite believable.
He and his supporters are pushing the conspiracy theory that Big Pharma set this all up to silence him
Right wing as*holes will always stick together. Getting a standing ovation is so disturbing. So depressing.
Big Pharma?? That’s a stretch. Can’t quite figure out why they’d care about this?
What?! They’re trying to claim that Big Pharma set him up? I’d love to hear the reasoning on that one. For god’s sake, people are insane.
It’s because he’s turned into a hardcore antivaxxer and Covid denier.
I could never stand that creep. I watched the Channel 4 Dispatches program last night and could barely listen to the bits of his various shows used to illustrate the accusations against him.
I have to say they are right on point. Everything he used to say on the stage and make fun of, is *exactly* what he is accused of.
Right down to the sound effects.
It’s gross, disgusting and puke-enducing. Just like him.
The Times/Sunday Times & Channel 4 contacted him and his agent(s) a couple of weeks ago to give him a chance to offer his version of the events and that’s why he put his video online.
His agents have dropped him now: “Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. Tavistock Wood has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”
Huh. He said he didn’t do it in 2020, good enough for them! But now, with all these women telling their stores, now they understand the kind of creep he is. Yeah, sure, they always knew. They’re saving their behinds & hoping maybe their other clients won’t jump ship.
Scrawney, skinny little creep.
Ugh! I don’t need to see anything about him.
He has Charles Manson eyes.
Sometimes the eyes really are the window to the soul.
That’s it! Manson eyes.
Right? No one has crazier eyes.
I lived through the Manson era and the Manson eyes are burned in my brain. When I saw these pics, I had flashbacks to those days.
Brand has always repulsed me. Just…everything about him is so gross.
Manson was evil and it showed in his eyes–scared the beejeebus out of me. Brand’s eyes are very much like Manson. That alone tells me who he is and what he’s done.
Rasputin, too.
If Andrew Tate is defending your character then yeekers!
Not surprising at all. I’ve always wondered why he had stopped his initial YouTube channel where he used to analyze news stories but now I suspect it was probably because there was rumblings about his behaviour towards women.
From what I understand the Dispatches and Times investigation has been going on for a couple of years -the statement his former agents put out mentioned 2020 as when these first came to their attention.
Given how prolific he was am convinced more women will come forward and he will see a court room. Story on SM is that some victims had gone to the police but were let down by them plus they were threatened by his expensive legal team – he was very litigious about keeping it covered up. He seemed to think by using what he did in the stand up routines and framing it as him being promiscuous would make it all a ok. I can’t bring myself to watch it but the programme showed clips of him talking about the things he did in his stand up routine alongside the testimony of the victims.
Make no mistake he knew this was coming hence why he’s been all ‘the MSM are baaaaad’.
Russell must be absolutely sh!tting himself that this came out the same week that Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life.
There’s a clip making the rounds on SM where at an awards show Brand presents some award to Bob Geldof who comes on stage, takes the trophy and says quite clearly, Russell Brand is a c*nt. Both men’s faces reveal it was no joke.
With the new revelations now we know Brand doesn’t only look nasty he IS nasty.
Brand supposedly “dated” Bob’s daughter Peaches for a brief period when she was a teenager (I think they were photographed together). That would do it.
It was Brand’s friend, Noel Fleming who dated a 16 year old Peaches. There were pictures of them all around the city together.
No, Noel Fielding “dated” Pixie, Peaches’ sister. It was Brand that “dated” Peaches.
The absolute best response on Twitter to this horrific story is from Larry the Cat
He’s always given major creep vibes. Always.
I’m not surprised and it doesn’t seems like anyone else is. He was better off not having the likes of Andrew Tate and Elon Musk to support him. It just proves with out a doubt that he did everything the victims said he did.
My only question is who are the other comedians on the list and when will their exposure piece come out.
D**** W******* is one such, allegedly. It’s a very open secret in the entertainment and publishing industries, but he makes a lot of people a lot of money.
Who is D**** W*******?
Naming and shaming only works if people know who you’re talking about.
All of these famous predators get away with it because nobody is willing to speak up. And because they make rich men richer. The entertainment industry is rotten from the head.
Allegedly, this is David Walliams, who has been deeply questionable for many, many years. In a similar approach to Jimmy Saville, he has covered his behaviour by being aggressively “charitable”.
I sincerely hope that the Times of London give sex freak and criminal, Dan Wooten the same treatment. The more that know, the safer women and children are.
The movie Showgirls, yes I admit I have watched it a few times over the years,
The scene at a party and her friend hooks up with the famous rock star, then that quite shocking scene happens, I remeber thinking how could that happen and be possible, because he was famous and it was brutal, now after everything that has happened in real life with these horrible famous people, that scene is now considered that it does happen
But now it is not closed behind the door
“ Speaking of, I’ve always believed his interest in Asia and Asian culture is mostly about “sex tourism.”
100%.
That video Brand posted is very telling. Despite his words, his body language tells the truth. He’s panicked and knows he most likely won’t be able to back out of this one.
I read The Times article and the part that stood out to me is how several of his victims described his eyes “glazing over” right before he assaulted them. Like he became a different person. That really scared me. It sounded like something out of a horror movie. Especially this quote:
“And I saw something come over his eyes, I swear to God, like, black, his eyes had no more colour, they were black, like the devil. Like a different person literally entered his body.”
This man hates women. Plain and simple. It makes me wonder what Katy Perry may have endured during their marriage.
My mother’s eyes did the same thing when she tortured me. All you could see was black. It used to terrify me as a child.
I’m sorry to hear you experienced that. I hope you are doing well now.
I think one of the women who escaped Ted Bundy said the same thing. As did his longtime girlfriend, when he started strangling her during sex one time, IIRC— that it seemed like he turned into a different person, and then just as quickly, snapped out of it and went back to being the “Ted” she knew. She was lucky that he stopped that once; almost everyone else who saw those eyes ended up dead. Imagine that being the last thing you ever see.
He’s dissociating.
I was abused as a child by a person who did the exact same thing, and that person was most definitely not dissociating. The thing with the eyes was sadistic arousal (for that person.)
God I hope he is put in jail. The accusations are horrible even if not super surprising. He is a violent predator.
Not surprised at all be Brand’s shift to the right and alt-medicine. It’s an audience hungry for validation, with lots of money to be made by any famous person willing to switch to their side.
There is a book that talks about how the German Nazi movement of the 1930s was driven by people with failed careers in the entertainment industry. Same seems to be true today. Amazing how we are having to distinguish between Nazi movements. I’m going to have to track this book down.
That book sounds really interesting. There was a brilliant article recently, perhaps in the guardian, re how left of centre women, in partcular, recently into yoga and wellness soon started down the path of covid conspiracy and denial. At some point the political line bends into a circle and both extremes meet; much like devout athiests who flip ‘sides’ to become religious zealots. i’m always amazed by the arrogance of humanities academics and talking heads who believe they know everything about all subjects – science, medicine, global warming; as if excelling at literature for eg must mean they can talk about disease control.
I’ve disliked him for quite some time, since it came out (in one of his books, I believe) that he used to go through so many women at some point (several a day) that he used to have a team of people with the job of sourcing women for him to sleep with.
I remember saying something along those lines years years ago, but getting shut down here, and being called a prude.
i know. He’s always been vile but considered some kind of untouchable libertine. Are you in the UK? What he did to Andrew Sachs was disgusting and lost a brilliant Radio 2 controller her job. Male staff who worked for him on various reality show spin-offs have said they felt like pimps, finding women for him. This is totally minor league – but it’s likely people remember when he tweeted a photo of his wife waking up with no makeup on and how unhappy she was about it. Just made me think the man has no respect for anyone. i recall telling people he was horrible and being told how he was just a bit of a rogue, and what great views he held, and how he was a top bloke because he wrote about football in the Guardian. Some celebs are consdered almost holy – Tilda Swinton’s always been an idiot but it had to wait till covid for her true colours to emerge. Ditto Kim Cattrall who worked with Polanski and has made public her defence of him.
Russell is the kind of man who lures women towards him by lovebombing and manipulating them, once he gets them he thinks he has free reign to do whatever he wants to them, including rape. That’s what groomers do, they manipulate you into believing that your special only to sexually degrade and dehumanise you, then dispose of you when they are done.
The worse thing is so many men think this is ok. I shudder to think what else he’s done.
“Someone gave Brand a heads up about the Times’ exclusive before it came out,”
@Kaiser The journalists gave him the heads up – they reached out to him and his attorney’s (I think they even provided him with some evidence), and gave him a full week to provide a response to be included in the article before publishing. Brand, instead, went on the offensive claiming that he’s being persecuted for becoming a political conservative.
For at least 1 case of rape, the victim did get medical attention contemporaneously and there is supporting documentation of her vacillating between wanting to press charges and not pressing charges because he was rich & powerful so she knew she wouldn’t be believed. I think some of that forensic evidence has been stored.
In this situation, the victims didn’t seek out investigative journalists, the journalists started finding them and many said the reason they spoke to the journalists was because post me-too there was a chance they would be believed now.
I fully suspect that, at some time, he will use all the examples given of his eyes glazing over/going blank and claim he’s really a victim who had an underlying mental disorder that should absolve him of any accusation that he’s a predator
Never been a fan of his, but man, if that video was supposed to make him look not guilty, he needs new PR. He looks guilty as hell and sounds crazy trying to defend himself.
I think this is another case of, everyone knew and no one said. Keep holding these monsters accountable!
The BBC said it is “urgently” investigating (which is BS as we all know they knew). But the tone of that makes me think more is about to drop.
As I said above there is a list of comedians in the exposure piece they just started with Brand.
Just saw that I wonder how awful Al of this will get yikes
Oh my about the BBC!
So the Times of London can do an exclusive on sexual predators after all. I’m surprised, since they turned a blind eye to the victims of Dan Wooten’s attacks. I wonder how the editors pick and choose which victims to support? Clearly Brand does not have anything on the power players like Wooten might?
I watched the Russell Brand defense video. Clearly he is a coward who is cornered. A standing ovation at Wembley won’t help him in the long run. I pray for all his victims.
Katy Perry described him as “controlling and really hurtful” after their divorce, and she also hinted that she was was given some information that led to her finding out “the real truth”. She said “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.” That sounds ominous…I imagine more women will come forward with their horror stories about him now that the cat is out of the bag. I really hope he gets the Masterson treatment.
I remember when people were defending him during his divorce from Katy Perry. It was known he was emotionally abusive then. Calling his lover’s grandfather up to tell him he was sleeping with her. Bob Geldof’s underage daughter. Glad he’s been exposed, but he’s been trash.
Why would anyone take wellness advice from someone who looks like the reincarnation of Rasputin?
Popb**ch dropped a hint about this last week, and made it sound like it’s just the tip of the iceberg. To quote “will open up a whole new front on MeToo.” After that tidbit, I immediately thought there would end up being another Savile-like figure involved.
IIRC his (Savile’s) investigation started out pretty similar to this one. Rumors and open secrets for years, accusers/survivors shut down by the police, his fame and money burying more stories because “who would believe them”, and finally someone brave enough to actually investigate and break the story with a couple of accusations. It ended in a deluge. Hopefully, the difference this time will be that the person in Savile’s place will still be alive. I don’t know if Brand will be the ultimate apex of this, but I’m willing to be this is just the start of it. And with all the rumors and open secrets going around about not just Brand, but so many people in Brand’s circle, it has the potential to get very ugly, very quickly. And it he, and the others, would be most deserving of it.
I’m not going to give him a view by watching his “defense.”
Russell Brand is one of those guys I’ve always felt guilty for being attracted to because I know he is a disgusting psycho. Then again, so many of these guys turn out to be just as bad as him in the end, that assuming the worst of all of them seems to be the answer.