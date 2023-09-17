Duchess Meghan wore Carolina Herrera & Cuyana for Invictus’s final days

I’m trying to parcel out the final Invictus Games photos into multiple posts for the next few days, because I don’t want the Duchess of Sussex’s many looks to go unnoticed, nor am I interested in doing some mega-post about a million stories happening all at once. So please, just have faith that if I’m not covering something you want to talk about right at this very moment, I will get to it and I want the subject or look to have the proper attention it deserves. Yes, this is a long-winded way of saying “please don’t threadjack.”
The photos in this post are from two Sussex appearances on Friday and Saturday – the photos with Meghan’s blue dress are from Friday’s seated volleyball final and the pics with Meghan in a cream ensemble are from Saturday’s medal ceremony for swimming. They also gave a medal to Yuliia “Taira” Paievska, the Ukrainian medic featured in Heart of Invictus. Taira has gotten so much attention during the games and she’s been doing tons of press. She seems to have a special bond with Harry and Meghan.
Fashion notes: Meghan’s cream outfit on Saturday was Cuyana, paired with Aquazzura pumps. The blue dress on Friday was Carolina Herrera, with Dior pumps and Pippa Small earrings. The Herrera dress is maybe one of my favorite things Meghan has ever worn, and I love that she did a pop of color in what was mostly a palette of white, black, cream and brown. Meghan has gotten a lot of high marks from fashionistas for her Invictus looks, all while the Daily Mail’s most unhinged accountant is furiously tallying up the cost of every belt, every bracelet, every pair of shorts. They’re seething that… a rich woman wears whatever she likes, regardless of the cost.
At Friday’s volleyball final, Meghan and Harry were seated with two interesting VIPs: the UK’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer (the man beside Harry) and Nicky Scott, who sat beside Meghan. Nicky is one of Harry’s closest friends and they’ve been tight since they were at Eton together. Nicky was also interviewed in the Harry & Meghan docuseries. It’s lovely that he seemingly flew in (with his family) for Invictus and for Harry’s birthday. As for Johnny Mercer, he actually made public statements praising Harry at Invictus, saying that Harry created “a legacy he can be proud of with the Invictus Games. The nation is incredibly grateful to him.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the sitting volleyball final at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Ukrainian athlete Yuliia Paievska during a medal ceremony at the Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 7 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
She looks so elegant even when dressed relatively casually. Meghan reminds me so much of Audrey Hepburn, particularly during her work on behalf of refugees.
Anyway, I am all here for Meghan’s embrace of natural fibers and normalizing a few wrinkles. This is what happens when your public engagement last for hours and more than just a photo op!
Finally, their outfit coordination is A+++! They look great together without being too matchy-matchy.
I have really been enjoying the coordination with their outfits!
Hey guys!!
I was at the Invictus Games on Friday and Saturday (+closing ceremony) and it was just incredible!! The atmosphere and the program were amazing! I really want to be there again in Vancouver 2025! 140,000 visitors were in Düsseldorf!
I saw Meghan on Friday and Saturday and she is so incredibly pretty and very petite, such a cutie!!! She has such a great charisma and just hugged every participant, I can’t believe how anyone can say a bad word about her after this week! And I loved every single outfit of hers these past days!!!
What an thrill! Just watching from afar looked like it was filled with magical moments.
@Sam I’m so jealous!! I wish we could post pictures here!7 I’m so happy you had such a great time…M probably glows even more IRL than in photos.
Hey Sam! I am so delighted to send this to someone who was there in person. I read a report that the closing ceremony stadium was half full and H and M were booed and the booing was edited out by USA media. Can you comment? Bet others read this as well.
@Libra, logically now, do you really believe that story? I mean, did she make kate cry?
Wow @sam! Thank you for sharing this experience. I’m jelly. @libra, did you get your report from SM or Lady Colin Campbell😂. Technically, the stage was only facing one direction so technically the seats behind the stage were empty bc they weren’t being used for the closing ceremony. That seems pretty silly to care about though.
So lucky! So glad you had a great time. That turnout is 🔥!
I love the consistency of Meghan’s style. She knows what’s trendy but goes for things that work for her. She went for clean and classy, tried and true. She didn’t treat it like a catwalk but always looked professional and respectful. Her style is very California casual with a huge dose of prep (a little too preppy for my taste), which is interesting since she never lived on the east coast (unless you count Toronto, which perhaps has it own, signature style), but she did marry the ultimate prepster, so it works!
Absolutely spot on, Pinkosaurus! When they first got together, she came to, Sydney with Harry for Invictus. She wore the classic blue jeans with a crisp white shirt and flats. she carried a fabulous black hobo bag – highly appropriate attire for a relaxed afternoon to watch a sporting match. She looked gorgeous.
Look at them now. So many successes and accolades. Invictus is Harry’s big thing and it’s been a mighty success this year, and he has been in his element . Meghan looks Absolutely beautiful everywe she goes. She’s had a few blip along the way, but why would you even bother mentioning then, when the rest of her is so lovely and elegant? She is stunning. They look so good together, and their happiness comes shining through.. God the Windsor will be hating his!
I thought that she wore the jeans and white shirt at the Toronto Games?
I love how she always looks amazing but am not one of those who will rush out to try and get something she’s wearing (usually ’cause, well not paying 800 bucks for running shoes) but that cream coat, yeah, I need that in my life.
Wannabee, my post above was to Sam, passing on what I read in the DM. No I don’t believe it, and the sarcastic “did she make Kate cry” comment was out of context to this conversation
I was just thinking – I want that cream coat so bad too! And I don’t usually want to go out and buy everything just because either.
I’m not feeling the dress so much. It’s okay, nothing to write home about. For me, it doesn’t matter what they wear. While Willy goes through his impotent, incandescent rages, Harry and Meghan look incandescent with happiness and love for each other. It’s nice to see.
The dress looks claustrophobic to me. Too much material. I’m sitting here pulling at my sleeves on my shirt because hers are bothering me. LOL She still gorgeous as usual.
Not so much into the denim dress. The “Polo Baby” denim dress Meghan wore back in 2018 was so much nicer IMO. Here’s Meg in a pic in it. I think it’s more flattering ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
https://www.today.com/style/former-meghan-markle-duchess-sussex-wears-denim-dress-polo-match-t134377
Love, love LOVE all the rest of her outfits though. This woman can wear a burlap bag with arm cutouts and make it elegant and chic.
Yes! That dress looked amazing on her and whomever the photographer is, s/he caught some amazing angles of her in it.
Love her! Agree with you re 2018 dress. So much more flattering than the shirt style dresses. I wish she would re-wear the black and white ‘birdy’ dress she wore in Australia. That defo makes one of top 5 looks for her.
Again, love her, love them. Harry has done an outstanding job with the IG.
I want that Carolina Herrera dress
So do I. I can’t find it online, even at the CH website.
Pretty sure it’s a re-wear from her working royal days. I think she wore it to polo.
@Kristen from MA — isn’t the polo dress you are referencing a full denim dress? I do not think it was this one
This is a new dress, Meghan left in 2020, this dress is now sold out on CH website, as of Sunday.
When I first caught a glimpse of that dress for the first time the other day, I wasn’t crazy about it, but the more I look at the photos, the more I like it! It’s much more detailed than I thought at first, and those blues together are gorgeous. It’s really pretty on her. Although a brown paper bag would look beautiful on Meghan.
This dress is sold out on CH site I believe, just like most things Meg wore
for IG. There are so many articles about her style this past week and so many breakdowns.
“The Meghan Effect” is real!!
Both those were my fav looks up to that point, the Cuyana especially. She looked gorgeous and gave no f’s what the media/haters would write about shorts, slides, whatever!
So glad Harry’s getting all this love. He gives so much to others.
I am so happy for them! The entire thing was amazing. Every look of Meghan’s was a giant mic drop. She looks radiant, happy, stunning. My goodness she’s a gorgeous lady!
The blue was a welcome relief from all the neutrals. It looks breezy and appropriate for a sporting event. The other look, I like the overall idea of it but sorry but I just don’t like the baggy high waist cropped slacks trend on Meghan’s frame. It’s too granny. The long jacket helps a bit but overall those slacks are hard to carry off if you’re not a statuesque runway model.
And THAT is how you wear buttons, Waity.
Ha ha ha. I was just thinking about that because Waity will look at that dress and think it doesn’t have nearly enough buttons. She will have to add them if she wants to copy this one.
And make the buttons bigger. Too subtle for Waity.
Truer words were never spoken, @Shawna! Kate must have been furiously shopping online all weekend.
I bought her Saturday morning outfit in 2 colors: cream (exactly as what Meghan wore) and black as well. I can’t wait to get them!
The classic trench has a belt and I am glad she didn’t wear it! I am also going to remove the belt as it seems so unnecessary!
The CH was my least favorite outfit she wore the entire game. I personally preferred the BR shirt dress of her 1st appearance at IG
Harry needs to step up his shoe game. His outfits would have been better with athletic sneakers instead of those slip-ons. Megan did not put a foot wrong with her looks.
Did you miss all of Harry’s new shoes, he and Meghan even wore white sneaker together.
Harry was a snack.
Harry wore a new (to us) pair of Vince sneakers that I really liked! I might get them for my husband, lol.
He is in the exact some shoes in a different colour in the other article.
Harry’s slip on shoes are very popular for men right now. I bought my husband a similar pair and he says they are great for walking all day or for when he doesn’t want to wear dress shoes to work. A good in between dressy and casual.
She looks amazing in those particular blue tones. Reminds me of the dress she wore for their Australasia tour. Both stunning!
Meghan’s cuyana outfit is top 3 from this trip for me. I love those pants on her, actually, and the cream works really well with her skin tone/hair color. im glad we got another meghan trench coat moment. this one came with a contrasting belt but she smartly removed it. the material of it gives the affect of a long cardigan, not so much a winter vibe. meghan’s belt and accesories game has been on one the past week. this set of events has been a masterclass in transitional dress and hair/makeup. i love that she essentially pack a capsule wardrobe here and mixed and matched the different pieces. instead of packing a whole new look for every single event, she used a mix stuff that was in her closet already and staple things that would look good with different stuff. it’s crazy and amazing she didn’t have a glam squad at all. her hair looks have been varied, even more so then when she has a hairdresser with her.
the carolina herrera dress is meh. its crazy to me that the banana republic factory look was better on her, given the price gap. just proof that it doesn’t matter the price, but the design.
Her outfits remind me of what I’ve seen in fashion magazines on how to pack for a trip. Always mix & match separates; Meghan could run a masterclass on that!
Meghan’s stalker in a wig is gonna wear shirt dresses, Aquazurra heels, ponytails and disc pendants in abundance now isn’t she? *sighhhhh*
I love these looks.Meghan has given me a ton of ideas these past few days and I’m someone who definitely needs to up their game when it comes to fashion 🙈🙈 #thanksmeghan
adding leather pumps to that list
Kate has always worn leather pumps, but now she will start wearing the SAME EXACT ONES that Meghan has — designer, style, color, etc. It’s going to be really funny to see.
Yeah, that DM accountant is already barfing out totals of M’s magnificent wardrobe at Invictus. Hilariously, the takeaway/self-own is that she paid for it herself, not British taxpayers.
I haven’t looked at it becaus I don’t want to touch Daily Fail articles even with a ten foot pole but I’m guessing they included the (wrong) prices for all her rewears just like they did during her Oceanic Tour where the so-called “£117K” total of her wardrobe was actually £50k?
But @Layla, Meghan’s an American, so the DM helpfully factored in the exchange rate between dollars and pounds/euros or whatever the Brits are using now.
I don’t understand firstly pocket watching what someone else spends on their wardrobe, it’s their money. Just because you can’t afford it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t buy it. You don’t have to stay in a certain price range so others aren’t bitter. I also don’t get including things she has owned for years to the final costs. It’s like including the total cost of your car in the cost of your vacation road trip.
@Dee(2) your last sentence is the perfect analogy for something that’s been driving me crazy for YEARS! The way they always include, like, the price of Diana’s watch. EVERY time. And pieces that she was photographed in well before even meeting Harry. I love that comparison!
It’s simply another angle that gives them content to beat her with and bait the haters. It’s all misinformation. Like statistics, the tabloids can find a way to use any information to tell their preferred story
It’s also really disturbing as well because when they were “recording” the cost for Meghan’s stalker’s Caribbean wardrobe tour, they didn’t include repeat and they actually lowered the price of some pieces, and in the case of bespoke, either they’d give a low guesstimate, or they’d ignore it althogether
@Layla, that’s always annoyed me too, that they basically count Kate’s “bespoke” pieces as “£0.00” when in reality, most of them are likely four figures. And (tinfoil tiara time) I think that Kate started wearing more of them when Meghan arrived on the scene, because she knows this, and we know she’s that petty. As if the press wasn’t ALREADY treating her as if she walked on water in comparison to Meghan.
This habit of tallying the cost of what Meghan paid for her clothing reminds me of when Obama was president of the U.S. Whenever he went on Christmas vacation, he used to return to his home state of Hawaii and rented a vacation home with enough room for his family, friends and the Secret Service agents. Well, it never failed to generate stories in the right-wing press, which dutifully tallied the cost of his vacation home — of course, they used the total price of the home, not the cost of renting it per day. So, they’d run stories about Pres. Obama vacationing in an “X million-dollar home” knowing that taxpayers would get a twinge, and some would not consider that he was paying for his own vacation lodgings. That’s like saying that the last time I went on vacation, I stayed in a $20-million-dollar hotel, instead of saying that I stayed in $100-a-night lodgings.
I’ve loved all of her looks this week. That Carolina Herrera dress is gorgeous, I can’t believe some on here don’t like it 🤣🤣 I love it.
I also love how she has switched up her hair between events.
The big thing though is that Meghan’s clothes never wear her, she wears them.
Ikr? The fact that it’s a designer label but it looks so accessible and chic. Her look brought me back to the oceanic tour when she wore the Veronica beard shirt dress (before the sh*tstorm started)
Hi Becks1, I’m one of those “people” who don’t care for the Carolina Herrera dress but I love that Meghan popped up the collar, it’s little things like that, that truly elevate the look! After seeing Meghan doing it, I’ve done it too and have to say it can turn a simple button-up shirt into something more!
I completely agree, Meghan “wears” her clothes, they don’t wear her! Another trick I learned from her, is to wear what I feel comfortable and confident in, and thankfully so much of what Meghan wears matches my style as well!
I’m with you there, @Becks1, I really love the look of her in the blue Carolina Herrera.
Love the fit of the CH but would’ve preferred it in one color. I’m basic boring and don’t love the two ones of denim. But obv, others do. The cuyana was a true beige and she looked great in it. Someone upthread mentioned Audrey Hepburn and yeah I feel that. Believe Meghan has said before that AH inspired, which you can see all the way back to her wedding dress.
I pray this is not threadjacking but….as a parent with two littles who not long ago were VERY little…it’s not hard to see why H&M are glowing. They’ve slipped the bonds of 24-hr parenting that such littles require, they’re away from the house/office, they’re in a place where they’re doing things that nourish them (partly bc it includes service to others) and bring them joy, surrounded by those who value and cherish them. In short, they are banging, in every sense of the word.
Yes- that sleeping through the night glow! My friend who went back to work before the end of her maternity leave did it partly on principle, her work is a huge part of her identity and she felt it was a good example for her kids to see their parents achievements outside of raising kids (she was obviously fortunate enough to be healthy enough and have family childcare to return to work early).
Archie and Lili will have a lot of be proud of from their parents legacy (unlike some other “working” parents I could name).
At first I didn’t like the CH dreams on Meghan, but seeing the look on other pictures I fall in love with it. The Cuyana was amazing. You don’t have to drop $£2000 – $£3000 for an outfit to look great. And Meghan didn’t hire a glam squad for her hair and makeup.
@Aquarius, I’ve had the same exact reaction to the CH dress…the more I look at it, the more I like it. And I also love the Cuyana trench on Meghan, but sadly I think if I tried to wear it, it would look like a bathrobe on me! I feel like I’d resemble Dorothy Zbornak, lol. Better for my credit cards, at least. But she, naturally, looked great in it.
I loved the outfits for those days. She looks comfortable and elegant. Happy to see his friend at the games having a great time. He and Meg laughing a lot when they were seated together. The someone from Britain who gave praise to Harry and his accomplishments unfortunately will now be dragged by the derangers.
LOVE the shirt dress, HATE the paper bag pants. She looks absolutely gorgeous regardless. Harry looks fantastic in both his outfits too!
I agree with your assessment of the outfits.
I loved all of Meghan’s outfits this week and it was good to see both her and Harry really enjoy themselves. I think they’re really coming into their own now and I’m looking forward to what comes next.
I Love the silk trench coat and went to the Cuyana site fully intent on buying it but, after agreeing with myself that it’s completely impractical for where I live and my lifestyle, I purchased a gorgeous rust colored wool jacket! While I don’t always get exactly what Meghan has, I still claim it as Meghan inspired ❤️
Yes, that’s the thing. I always check out and browse wherever she gets her clothes and you can end up buying not the exact piece but maybe something. Jcrew, banana republic and cuyana prob had more items bought just from people going to the site even if it wasn’t Meghan’s exact piece. The influence is real.
Same thing has happened to me with Aritzia! I ended up buying something different, but was on the site in the first place because of her.
What I love about her looks is that they are classic and comfortable for her— she’s not doing old lady royal cosplay. And she’s showing that big heavy royal jewels aren’t her thing. Her being “banned” from wearing royal jewels was supposed to be a rejection of her that would humiliate and lessen her status. Jokes on them—Megan would look ridiculous in those jewels, most of which are blood diamonds and oppressor provenance. It’s amazing how completely the royals misread her, and how completely out of touch they are.
Neutral dressing is the way to go when you have many events in a row and you want to be appropriate and not worry too much. The cream look is my second favorite, the black shell and jeans was my top look for the trip. The pants hit at just the right place, the high waste with the belt fits her beautifully and her skin looks amazing against the white top. The best part of all of her outfits is her personality elevating all of the clothes.
The grey haired military man with glasses in the lower right in the bottom group picture is Brigadier General Alfred Marstaller, CEO Invictus Games Dusseldorf, involved with the bid to bring the games to Germany, and with preparations for the event itself. Saw him interviewed on the livestream a day or two ago. Great sense of humor, and very happy about how well the games turned out. They hoped for 100,000 spectators, got over 140,000, etc. etc. etc. Apparently, not as worried as the BM about some empty seats.
I saw the interview also. The actual results exceeded expectations. He was very very pleased with the outcome.
The BM will continue to wreck the UK with the nonsense they report. They got their conservative puppets to govern for over a decade and got the UK to leave the EU. Britain is a now mess socially and financially while the media moguls continue to profit and not pay taxes like the royal family.
Meghan looked amazing and effortlessly chic to me. Together this couple is just so charismatic. Even when they carry out individual roles you can just sense their authenticity and how very much they enjoy what they are doing. For this couple it is not about reaching the magic number but giving 100% to causes they support.
What I find hilarious and twisted at the same time is how the gutter rag the daily mail cost checks Meghan’s wardrobe, of course they embellish but it is just sinister and targeting for them to do this for a person who is paying for her own items. By any means necessary, they try to trigger this racists base. But Kate’s costs are rarely checked.
Seems to me much of what Meghan wore came out of her closet. Maybe not the beautiful green dress she wore for the final event but it may have also. This couple is in their element when they are interacting with the public, as I mentioned earlier, their charisma and authenticity just shines. Harry has secured quite the legacy for someone who started these games at 30 and they will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary soon. I continue to wish this couple well.
Mercer:
Based on some of the content I’ve seen, looks like there were quite a few diplomatic side meetings with dignitaries from various countries. I saw Mercer meeting with his counterpart from Canada on Friday. He apparently was there for Friday and Saturday events and handed out medals for archery. I hope the UK does better for their veterans recovery. I saw coverage that the government has been neglectful of veterans and veterans from the Iraq war are very unhappy that the government (MP Mercer) is ignoring their pleas for help.
The British media was accusing Harry of lying when he said there wasn’t attention from the media about veterans mental injuries when he returned from Afghanistan. Harry told the truth but the media still has a huge beef with him (his court cases against them for unlawful information gathering). They need to report on what their veterans need from their government instead of publishing unnecessary bile about the Sussexes.
IG Benefits:
At any rate, through the IG games hopefully each country can appropriately respect their veterans and provide them and their families the support needed to recover from seen and unseen injuries and by doing so also eliminate veteran suicides. I’m glad the IG games also provides a platform for dignitaries to meet and exchange insights about how they can do better for their veterans at home.
I liked that the feedback from the veterans, their families and friends is that the games are wonderful and great for their recovery. Their so very grateful for for Prince Harry for advocating for them and continuing to help make the games possible.
Sussexes:
I will say I was happy to see the Sussexes really enjoying themselves with people who embraced them – the Invictus family. Meghan and Harry’s style outside the royal mafia institution is so unrestricted and refreshing. I like that they seem so comfortable and relaxed wearing what they like. I also liked that Meghan didn’t have a ‘glam squad’ behind the scenes toting around a rolling case with stuff – combs, brushes, steamer, flat irons, makeup, or whatever else they carry – to touch up her look after the NATO aside meeting before posing for photos. Her photos were more relatable for me as a result. Some of her looks I could see myself wearing (cheaper versions of course instead of the expensive ones 😉).
British Media:
The DM will always try to count the Sussex’s money. I do think there’s also that class snub involved when they report how much she spends; English aristocracy/royalty old money versus wealthy American new money that lives on in current English society….although for generations a lot of bankrupt English aristocrats married rich Americans for their money and the royals usually run to America for Americans to support their philanthropy like William will do tomorrow.
At any rate the Sussexes looked very much like two people that have moved on from the royal mafia institution and the toxic British media are at a loss about how to deal with their happiness. The Sussexes have not failed after almost 4 years away from the royal mafia institution, despite the sabotage attempts by the media saboteurs. From this past 2 weeks my takeaway is that the future for the Sussexes is focused on Sussex projects and not about royal rifts. They’ve moved on. William and his media friends are stuck in the past. They can continue to wallow in their anguish and continue to be incandescent with rage but the Sussexes are not paying them any attention. It’s a one sided feud now.
@MSTJ
Word!
@MSTJ – with the caliber of representation on some of these delegations (e.g, US Secretary of the Navy), I expected Invictus would be seen as a great opportunity for side meetings – and not just about veterans’ issues – especially with 1,000 people from NATO dropping by. The President of Germany made a very pointed statement about Ukraine during his speech at the closing ceremony, and my impression was, he was speaking on behalf of more than Germany alone.
LOVE the cuyana outfit. chic, affordable, accessible but still luxurious looking. I love how after the hideous disastrously ugly beige linen pants she’s given us great trousers. showing us she’s human too. this makes me think she’s dressing herself and not relying on a stylist.
I like the Carolina Herrera, but i think the style is basic and the material pretty ordinary for a price tag of 1.5K. I’ve seen her in other shirt dresses that looked better and weren’t so pricey.
I’m going to block the sad pants outfit from my mind, and say all in all she rocked it and gave us chic old money but modern socialite in all of the games.
just absolutely nothing about the aesthetic of that cream outfit is appealing to me. there isn’t a thing I like about it other than maybe the coat because it’s partially covering it.
but love the dress!
Wow, I haven’t had suck mixed feelings about fashion in a long time. I love love love the Cuyana ensemble and absolutely loathe the blue Herrera dress, it’s like my nana’s house robe only uglier.
Same, Lorelei. The dress reminds of that mass of olive coloured dress that she wore in Australia. I’ve always thought that was her worst look, although sooo many here loved it. Love the Cuyana ensemble, too.
Just a reminder that sometimes there are two Loreleis on here! I actually like the CH dress a lot.
(Hi, other Lorelei! 👋)
Meghan is head-to-toe so very chic in both these outfits, I couldn’t say which is my favorite. But can we spend a moment on Harry? Dude gets the ‘most improved’ award. His clothes game–individually & collectively–has really stepped it up. Better quality pieces, more clearly thought out coordination, right down to the accessories.
Love the minister’s statement, ‘the nation is grateful’. Hooboy, that’s gonna rankle some people in some very large glass houses.
I spent more than a moment on Harry! We don’t see him much in all light colors, but add the rolled up sleeves, cut and fit of those pants, the man looks good! Shoes are a bit of a clunky element but to be honest, I didn’t notice them until someone above commented, and they do look comfortable if you’re on your feet all day, so there’s that.
It just dawned on me: This was Meghan’s 4th Invictus Games attended out of the 6 that have been held over the years …. Wow!!! She has now attended Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Germany.
Mrs Invictus of the Invictus Family!!!
OK, just wanted to say bullsht about harry and meghan being booed, I have been speaking every day to my friend Liz, who is part of the families support team at invictus, and she said, and I quote”it’s a wonder the rafters didn’t lift of with the cheers for Harry and Megan “. Now I know the British media suck, and none of them have mentioned boos, which is why we all know it’s just someone trying to pull shade on Harry, Megan and the games! Well they can fk the hell of. And reference Mr mercers statement, how many pillows have been thrown and teeth gnashed in the palaces 😂
Mary Pester, what’s the most interesting about someone saying there was booing is that US media wasn’t the only media there. I believe I read there were around 1,000 accredited journalists there. This is such an obvious lie.
As far as Mr. Mercer’s statement? Good on him. Someone needed to stand up for the UK veterans/service members and I hope that he’s able to do more for the other individuals who need help and resources.
As far as I can tell, the two nitwits in KP and Adelaide are always incandescent or on the verge of it and flinging whatever is near. Let them.
She absolutely shined with every single look. She looked amazing! They both look happy, people were happy about having them there and Invictus just keeps getting better and better! Even the UK papers couldn’t find too much to dwell on so all they could do was block all the positive comments. I really love what Harry has done with Invictus, I honestly cannot think of any member of any royal family who has done something as special and as big as this.
I really love those pants and the coat , she looks really nice in her dress. Harry , it has to be said, wears clothes very well
Even if the Daily Mail tallies her outfits, taxpayers are not paying for them.
I decided to check the comments under Heart of Invictus one day and the tallies from the Hague are being used to accuse H&M of expensing Invictus for her wardrobe cost
@Lauren, and bullsht keeps piling high
The teal dress is beautiful on Meghan. The fabric has an interesting sheen and weight to make it look almost like leather in the photos and the lacy cutout gives the dress a delicate look. It’s a very glamorous but charming look. The look seemed so familiar before I remembered that Meghan also wore a strapless dress to the New York awards ceremony.
I love both outfits. She looks stunning.