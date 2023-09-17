Prince Harry was surrounded by friends & family on his b-day – the Windsors hate that

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony on Saturday. Harry was seated beside Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, just hours after the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius spoke at a press conference about how Germany hosting Invictus this year has changed German society and the German military community for the better. Germany is doubling-down in its investment in veterans and veteran recovery, and they’re basically committed to hosting their own version of the Warrior Games (an in-country wounded-warrior competition) using the Invictus blueprint. At the same press conference, Dusseldorf’s mayor, Dr. Stephan Keller, got very emotional about the impact the games had on the city and he didn’t want the games to end. So basically, it sounds like Germany will use all of their Invictus facilities for veterans and their recovery and athletic training for years to come.
Fashion notes: Meghan wore a Cult Gaia strapless dress in a sort of green-teal color. She looked snatched, honestly. She was there as a loving wife, supporting her husband, and that enraged the Derangers. Guess what else enraged a lot of people? That within the Invictus community, people love her and her star power. The sheer number of Invictus competitors and families who wanted to meet Meghan was staggering.
As for Harry, he spent his 39th birthday with his wife, his good friends (like Nicky Scott, who flew into Germany), his Archewell team and the men and women of Invictus, the event he founded which will be one of his biggest legacies. So obviously, one of the top stories on the Daily Fail is that the royal family “snubbed” Harry on his birthday by not tweeting or posting anything on Instagram. I’m sure there are people who think the Windsors’ pettiness and seething is a good look for them, but it just makes me so proud of the community and family Harry created for himself.
Here’s Harry’s final speech in Dusseldorf. Some very pointed comments about military uniforms, especially given his family’s grotesque obsession with not allowing Harry, a veteran of war, to appear in uniform.
"We value you, we need you, and the world does too."
Listen to The Duke of Sussex's full speech from the Closing Ceremony of the #InvictusGames Düsseldorf 2023. #WeAreInvictus 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/jnxCwK11kB
— Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💜 (@WeAreInvictus) September 16, 2023
We wanted to wait until the end of the week to wish everyone who celebrated their birthday during the #InvictusGames Düsseldorf 2023 – Happy Birthday🎂
Especially to the 🔟 competitors who had a birthday during #IG23 and our Patron, The Duke of Sussex. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/cqpT1CR0mo
— Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💜 (@WeAreInvictus) September 16, 2023
That green dress is so beautiful!
It’s a very interesting colour to me. Bright enough to stand out but not so bright that you stick out like a sore thumb. She looked positively radiant last night.
She wore minimal jewelry which was perfect….her skin is glowing! my goodness, Meghan is such a beautiful woman; in a way, I can understand the envy! H really did punch way way way above his own weight with her….LOL LOL LOL.
@ vs … really? Harry’s just as attractive. In fact it’s said that people often subconsciously seek out their own attractiveness level in a mate. So I don’t think Harry has “punched way way above his own weight” at all.
@va — they’re equals in every way.
They are both incredible attractive (Harry’s upper body in a shirt, geezus. Sorry Meghan) but I think Harry (knows he) married up because of this woman is not just ridiculously beautiful inside and out (the camera loves both of them) she is also well educated, intelligent, talented, worldly, a fully formed woman. Didnt someone say when she walked into a room with that lot, she was the smartest in it (never mind being a millionaire). He himself recognized he would have to up his game, and he has (e.g. giving speeches). No wonder they could not abide having her around, she reminded them of their inadequacies and shallow existence. This is exemplified most clearly in the contrast at the Q’s funeral – Meghan with not a lick of jewelry (earrings maybe) and the other women dripping in it. Who loved better?
This is my favorite of all the dresses Meghan has ever worn..gorgeous!
I love it but, for me, nothing will touch that red dress with cape she wore during their brief return to wrap things up.
@BQM … Yes, agreed about the red dress with the cape. She also rocked the shite in that blue Victoria Beckham dress as well. In videos of their rain-kissed entrance, Meghan is sashaying to perfection in that blue dress. She knew she looked good, and she owned it! 🙂
This is definitely in my “best dress” for Meghan, the red dress with the cape and the blue in the rain round out my top 3. She looked beautiful, and so, so glowingly happy, at the closing ceremony.
What a week. I feel sorry for the people who don’t know Invictus is a thing, because it gave me a week of the best kind of inspiration and fun. I am so pleased that Germany has fundamentally embraced the power of sport in healing, and they are making it part of their national agenda, to support veteran healing.
I am once again grateful to Harry, this time for something new! Not every country has the resources Germany does, nor the will to make injured veterans a priority, and Invictus Games is there for these athletes, that are never going to have a country who creates a form of games for their soldiers.
It just gets bigger and better, well done to everyone at Invictus Games! THANK YOU for all the smiles, and yes, tears.
She looks drop dead gorgeous in that dress.
I LOVE how she styled herself. Minimal and chic! I would one day love to see Meghan wear a strapless dress with a sleek low ponytail. I think I’d lose it 😍😍
Not one lie was told. Beautiful article, recounting the events exactly as I expected them. THANKS 😊
They literally threw the kitchen sink at Harry, Meghan and Invictus. The Balmoral Summit meeting had a mission, take them down. So they first sent William/Kate/Anne to a podcast. Unfortunately for them the most popular of the three on the podcast was Anne. Next was Kate’s turn. The idea was that Kate would show up at a Rugby match in another country and the fans would go mad, they didn’t work because she showed up cosplaying Meghan. William was next, to the same match and yes, that didn’t work either (as usual he was forgettable). Next up was Kate for a prison engagement. This one was my favorite because there is no other way to put a spot light on how addition leading to prison can impact children than to show up at prison in full glam, smiling for the cameras. Not sure who proposed camping the woods, but like everything else it failed. So they unleashed their media and bots on Meghan, Harry and Invictus and yes NONE of that WORKED either. My last thought was where was Camilla? I assume that after she heard the plan she went SILENT.
Omg, it’s hilarious to see all their failures all in one place.
I wonder if the S-Squad can take any credit here, they went on a mute challenge for the duration, blocking and muting the haters. Anyway, lets face it, they cannot compete with H&M, and if the efforts you note here were in fact efforts to distract from IG, then whomever came up with them should be fired because there was literally nothing there.
@Eurydice, co-signed, and in fact I’d already forgotten that William also went to a rugby match 😂
(I only remember that Kate did because of how blatant the copying was that day…to a creepy degree.)
I am eternally happy that the royal family stopped doing those performative happy bday posts. So
Going by what I have seen on social media I am sure harry felt the love on his day. He got serenaded multiple times and received multiple cakes
1000000000000000000% agree with you! I am glad H&M are no longer included in any of their performative BS! the world has left them behind but the BM still wants to attach H&M to that salty island!
If only their press can follow suit and stop talking about H and/or M, that’ll be fantastic! they should focus on the leftover royals
@vs ” leftover royals” 👌👏
Agreed 👍
@VS, thank you, I’m going to start referring to them as the “leftover royals” from now on 👏
Without the Bday post they would have very few clicks to their sites. The bday picks get the most likes and comments so they NEED the bday post! Harry getting millions of likes on their social media in the mist of Torpedo Invictus wasn’t happening.
I wondered the other day as I read something about ‘them’ ‘snubbing’ Harry’s birthday or something like that – the gist seemed to be he’s missing his birthday with his ‘family’ – what was Harry doing for most of his birthdays? I had this vision of him from his book where he talked about being alone at home scrolling his phone (I will not tear up, I will not tear up). Other than the performative post by their staff, did they really celebrate his birth with him. Did anyone of them throw him a party????
OMG that’s horrible.
Harry alone at home on birthdays scrolling his phone? TBH despite having purchased multiple copies (and formats) of Spare, I haven’t made my way through all of it yet. So much of it is just too darn depressing.
That’s the best snub they’ve got…refusing to acknowledge Harry on a social media platform he’s NOT EVEN ON.
Meanwhile the entire world seems poised to make up for whatever sentiments they’re lacking. It’s lovely to see people rallying around Harry (and Meghan). No matter how much the RR scream and the BRF snub, H&M’s genuineness shines through and attracts like individuals.
And the fact that they really think they’re doing a thing by having the trash British media report on the “huge snub” just shows how foolish and insular they are. They look like complete assholes for not celebrating the UK veterans taking part in the Games and then think they’re punishing (? I don’t even know what they think they’re actually doing, it’s so stupid) Harry by not wishing him a happy birthday.
The Leftover Royals are so 👏🏽 stupid 👏🏽 and are becoming more irrelevant by the day. And Harry has told them time and time again – including his words in the closing ceremony about not needing a uniform to know your worth – that he is done with that family. Yet they remain obsessed with Harry and Meghan.
It was a huge mis-calculation of the BRF to spurn Invictus in their desire to not support Harry. It validates any hint of pettiness in Spare and backfires on their attempt to paint the BRF as supporting the country and it’s people. That’s a really bad look. Once again the Windsors show how bad they are at public relations, while thinking they are great at public relations.
The fact that people are proud that their Commander in Chief snubbed the British veterans is really something else. You don’t like the Sussexes? Fine, whatever. But it was so inappropriate that the RF failed to so much as *acknowledge* the UK competitors. Takes a special kind of person to applaud the snubbing of WOUNDED VETERANS.
Lorelei, (to your last sentence) it’s especially insulting when they dress up in unearned uniforms and fake medals. It’s just…it leaves me speechless. They – and their advisors – are so incredibly stupid and petty, and the clock is ticking on their relevance (through their own doing in large part).
I adore this dress. It’s really one of the most gorgeous looks she has ever worn.
Agreed! It’s one of my favs (along with bad bitch tour numbers)
YES! She looks wonderful in jewel tones!
@Chaine, ITA! It’s definitely in my top five.
Honestly, is there any color she can’t wear? Her skin tone looks great in everything—and that is not easy to do. I’m brown, but I can’t wear bright orange to save my life. 🤪 Good on her!!!
No, she looks good in anything 😭
Oh look at me, I’m tearing up again watching Harry’s closing address. The fact that this sincere, competent and heartfelt man is not treasured by the royal “family” tells you everything you need to know. I’m so glad he’s made his own family that values him.
It’s the Cult Gaia Raylene dress and it’s sold out on the site last time that I checked.
He’s was the Spare. Their system is sit up for him to be loved more than the monarch or heirs. This has always been the problem. I personally believe one of the reasons Harry loves Meghan so much is because she validated everything he was going through and feeling. She was willing to walk away from it all to stand with him, support him and build a better life with him outside of that tragedy they call the “Royal Family”
I posted in the wrong spot🤦♀️ Apologies.
His speech was so good. So heartfelt. 💗
And Meghan looks amazing!
This green dress ranks up there with the gold one I love so much. She has fabulous shoulders/posture. She is just regal! The color of this dress is exquisite. I can’t with how much I love it and how much I love it on her.
Harry’s speech was amazing. I am so happy for him – that he found peace, love, and family. And same for Meghan.
Queen Letizia used to be my posture guru but now she’s been edged out by Meghan:). Not only does Meghan have great posture, I Love how she sashays when she walks, like she owns the world!
As Mariah Carey said, Meghan is a diva. She brings it. 🙌
They girl always looks like she enjoys whatever she wears with posture always on point 😀.
@Harla A Brazen Hussey: “I Love how [Meg] sashays when she walks, like she owns the world!”
Indeed! 👍🏼✊🏽💪🏽
“Does my sexiness upset you, does it come as a surprise that I Dance like I’ve got diamonds at the meeting of my thighs?”
— And Still I Rise, Maya Angelou ✨️
I’m loving their continued pettiness because it just keeps making them look worse and worse on the world stage. Harry doesn’t care if they don’t wish him happy birthday on social media. But other people DO notice and are going to just shake their heads and think “wow, what a mean spirited family.”
Harry seemed to have a great birthday and was surrounded by his Invictus family. I’m sure he had an amazing day.
The more they act like a petty former employer, the worse they look. Saying “we only recognize working royals” on the week when he is working his tail off on a global scale, makes them look ridiculous. But they continue to own that look with no self awareness in sight. The British minister of veteran affairs spent Harry’s birthday with him, having a pint and soaking up the experience. And then he had a glowing interview where he applauded Harry’s legacy. Imagine that, someone organically acknowledging your legacy, who isn’t a super secret source (cough aide) or a member of Royal Rota trying to make fetch happen. He was serenaded and loved up. You can’t be snubbed by something you don’t want.
I have to say that I was a bit shocked that a British government official actually said something complimentary and true about Harry, apparently he didn’t get the BP/KP memos.
What I especially liked about Mercer’s comments was where he said Britain was incredibly grateful to Harry. This is a spokesman for the British government. So, it doesn’t matter what the RF thinks.
Until I had a baby, I would spend every birthday at an annual two-week professional development event. It was fabulous because I could celebrate with friends from around the world—people I would never be seeing on my birthday otherwise. And everyone was already in the mood to party!
Power couple ,they look so good together and their love shines bright for all to see .
That dress is stunning on her .
She looks gorgeous and she can really pull off the minimal jewelry look. It really was a wonderful, deeply moving event and I hope the veterans had a meaningful time!
Meghan’s style is just divine. I’m so impressed by her ability to pair high-fashion with more accessible items. And the teal strapless sheath is amazing on her.
So glad Harry got to celebrate his birthday with friends and family — his Invictus family. Only 39, and his legacy is secure. Willy and Chucky must br seething.
@booboocita heard reports of banging walls and incandescent rage from London today 🤷🏻♀️
It’s going to be so funny when William’s trip to NY is largely ignored, and where it is covered, it will be dullAF and nowhere near as exciting or compelling as the Sussexes’ past week has been! It will be another sad little flop for him to add to his growing pile of flops.
The most emotional bit in the speech for me was the bit about the bagpipe player and you could hear Harry getting emotional when he said ‘63 families’
Having Meghan there was wonderful and I’m soglad that Harry was with his loving (Invictus Games) family on his birthday.
I was not expecting a birthday message but lack of support for veterans by the BRF was noticed around the world. Good.
James from Canada broke my heart, and I cried even harder towards the end when he seems to puff up with pride a bit, and started clapping himself. You can see him take Harry’s words in, and start to heal, right there in the moment. It’s an incredible moment.
I bawled my eyes out when Harry spoke about the bagpipes💔
Great job team Invictus, the German Government, the volunteers and the participants and their families.
Harry do have genuine friends that are proud to stand next to him. So happy for him that everything went well.
I read yesterday about Germany’s plans to continue the games on a national level. Absolutely amazing. I wish every country that has sent their people into war would make similar commitments to caring for the soldiers when they return home. Germany really embraced being the host country. So beautiful to see.
THIS is Harry’s legacy. He must be so proud.
And I’m so happy that the IG now seem to be continuing indefinitely. Am I remembering correctly that they were only going to go for a few rounds but after Toronto(?) he announced it would continue every 2 years? Anyway, what Harry has done to bring visibility to the issue of veteran mental/physical health and to create community for their healing (and their families!) is so wonderful.
It really is amazing for someone his age, especially considering the restraints he was forced to operate within for so long. Harry could disappear from public life forever tomorrow, and he would still be leaving an incredible legacy.
William? He’s done absolutely nothing memorable or lasting.
The Royal family ignores Meghan birthday Archie and Lilly so there no way in hell that could wish Harry a happy birthday without gettin dragging for the filthy that they are . The happy birthday post were just a way for Kensington Palace and the others to get attention then they allowed the most vile disgusting racist comments on the post .
Harry really knows how to deliver a speech – the love the audience has for him was just as obvious as they love he has for them.
The both looked fabulous – that Cali life of freedom is loving them as much as they are loving it.
This was such a cleanser after the Brand story.
I’m sure the Sussexes appreciate no longer having toxic people in their lives. As long as the Sussexes are happy and thriving, I’m happy! The Windsors can’t comprehend Harry has moved on and there’s nothing they can do or take away from him that’ll make him come running back. He’s done being abused.
All of this- Harry was surrounded by people who love him, support him, and want good things for him on his birthday. Lovely to see!
The BRF & BM need to accept the fact that although they can influence people in Little Britain, H&M operate on a global platform. The world can see their good work, their love for each other, and the love the people have for them. They can’t erase a stadium full of people singing Happy Birthday to Harry and sharing in his joy. Harry is there in the thick for the Invictus families and they are there for him in return. Harry puts in the work from beginning to end and that’s why the Invictus people love him. This is not about a performative photo op for him. Those relatives of his don’t get it, and will never be able to replicate this because Harry puts his whole heart into it, and Meghan is right there by his side.
I can’t wait to see what the other one tries to do next week in NY to appear on the same level. It’s bound to be entertaining -jazz hands and all.
Even Tom and Lorenzo — who aren’t particularly known as Sussex cheerleaders — praised them on their podcast this week. Talked about how obviously genuine Harry’s passion for Invictus is, and how clear it is that H&M are deeply in love. Tom said the coverage of Meghan in the British press over the past week was some of the worst he’s ever seen, and called it grotesque. Which it is. He rightfully said that there was absolutely nothing to criticize about Harry or Meghan or the IG, so the BM just made things up, like the body language expert nonsense, and made themselves look foolish. That she was there as a wife supporting her husband just as anyone would. It was an enjoyable listen : )
At least they’re finally seeing some of the reality of what they deal with and realize that InvictusGames is real work and commitment from Harry, not just showing up. I occasionally listen to these two but generally hate their royal coverage because they are so biased against the Sussexes and fall hard for the Saint Kate act. Got into a twitter disagreement over how she copies M’s looks and they refuse to acknowledge it at all. That said, this podcast was as if it was slowly dawning on them that the UK press is manipulative and nasty, that the Sussexes stay in their lane, fully committed to their charities, and has the right to say what they said. They hate her style but whatever.At least they thought what she wore this week made sense for the events.
I’m generally baffled by Tom and Lorenzo’s royal coverage. They insist that Kate doesn’t copy Meghan and yet they didn’t even do a post about Kate’s white suit and gold circle pendant at the rugby match. Hmmm, wonder why? I listened to the podcast and they called the Sussexes overly dramatic bc they claimed to get into a high speed chase. We all know the Sussexes actually never once said high speed. So I was disappointed to hear them literally restating and spreading a dangerous mistruth on their podcast. Appreciated the acknowledgment of the hate from the media this week though.
Yep. For the first time in about a year I accessed their site and they had an equally complimentary article about M&H. I was surprised. Maybe they have finally seen the light?
Well I suppose it’s nice that Tom and Lorenzo have moderated their stance. Unfortunately they’ve trained me to believe they’re Sussex haters so I’ve completely stopped looking at them.
That dress is gorgeous!! Meghan has really been hitting her marks with wardrobe for this event. Go, Harry. He really married up.
I’d say they’re equals…in everything. Looks, style, compassion, intelligence, passion for people and public service and dedication to make the world a better place.
The fact that Meg & Harry are equal partners in life and in their relationship does not negate the fact that Harry married up. He knows it. He’s said it! “I knew I had to up my game.” This is truth! Meghan is a rare gem. She’s badass intelligent and accomplished in her own right. She’s vulnerable and sweet, but also tough-minded and purpose-driven. Harry sees similarities in Meg’s character and compassion to his mother. He said so in his book and in the H&M documentary.
Harry was not expected to marry someone like Meg, on so many levels. She definitely loves, adores, respects and looks up to Harry. She saw and sees in him who he truly is, and she has encouraged, supported, and helped him so much. Yet, he was already on that journey of becoming all he could be, without the shackles of the royal cult holding him back. Meg credits Harry with the strength and courage to save their family by leaving all he had known. In coming into his life, Meg helped to rescue him by opening up his mind and heart to all the possibilities he’d dreamed of, but were just beyond his reach inside the gilded cage.
Divine intervention and Diana’s continuing presence helped bring Meghan into Harry’s sphere. Their love was written in the stars, and fated. But it took great courage, sacrifice, and commitment for them to get to where they are now as a couple.
I agree but I think the thought that he married “up” comes from the expectation that he would marry “down.” Some bland aristocrat (preferably blonde I think) who would be quiet and disappear as needed, do what she was told by her inlaws and just pop out babies. Harry clearly didn’t choose that, so hence the feeling that he married “up”
Harry did such a fantastic job with Invictus . He has much to be proud of. The veterans and their families are so grateful for all the help that Invictus gives to them. Harry and Meg are very kind and giving people and the world sees this and the derangers go insane because of this. Invictus is getting bigger and doing more. Harry has to be so proud of his accomplishments. As for his so called family they can go pound sand!
It’s been a glorious week of Invictus and Sussex content. Kudos to the team that coordinated everything. A job SO well done!
Second.
Wow — I love that green dress! H&M look so happy and lovely together. I think this particular IG proved without a doubt that H&M have fully moved on from their previous life. They’ve really built something special personally and professionally and it shows. Their authenticity leaps out of the photos. Meanwhile, the Struggle Keens are sucking wind and THAT showed during their recent sad public appearances. The difference is so stark and undeniable, I cannot wait to see what happens next.
This comment reminded me of William in the (possibly backwards?) hard hat 😂
Aw, the way the mayor said he doesn’t want the IG to end. I feel that! Love how the city and Germany embraced the INvictus spirit and are going to continue it on the national level. What an amazing experience. You know Harry and Meghan must be so proud but also ready to hibernate for a week if possible. The way Harry is on and so fully engaged every minute of the games. He gives so much and I hope he’s doing a birthday chill out with his kids over the next few days.
I agree between the travel, time zone changes, greeting all the athletes and their families, appearing at the different events, plus who knows what behind the scenes, whew! We may not see Harry again this year! And unlike his Unroyal relatives who disappear after a few days of work, Harry deserves a good long rest.
Harry’s point about military uniform and what it meant to each individual veteran was so poignant and powerful, especially considering the fact that for him, the same abusive and toxic family that took away his right to wear his military uniform will be hee hawing in two months time dressing up in military cosplay pretending to care about veterans. Without intending to, It really highlights the pointlessness and insignificance of the Carnival at Buckingham Palace
On the Invictus website there’s an interview with a 26-year-old vet from the Netherlands who lost an arm due to injuries he sustained in Afghanistan. He said he initially felt almost lost after leaving the service because so much of his identity and source of pride was wrapped up in his uniform. His comrades were still wearing their uniforms and getting promotions, and his contribution was frozen in time. Harry’s remark was an excellent reminder to people who take them for granted that veterans’ lives have value and meaning beyond whatever they’re wearing.
I’m glad you mentioned this. I saw the piece about him as part of one of the broadcasts, and it also made a big impression on me. Somehow, the way he talked about his situation really brought home the psychological pain of, through no fault of his own, being essentially left behind, and prevented from following the life he had mapped out for himself. This, on top of anything else physical or mental these individuals are dealing with as the result of injury. I did think of Harry’s uniform remarks in the context of what he’s had to deal with from his (birth) family (being denied wearing his uniform), but he’s also pointed out that competitors are still/once again wearing the flag representing their country. He understands.
Which makes it even more egregious that the RF said nothing about the UK team. They were a very large presence. Wali Noori, one of the UK competitors, was blinded in Afghanistan by an explosion, and won four gold medals. At least he was publicly recognized by Minister Mercer – though not by his CIC.
Using an event which honors wounded veterans to highlight their disdain for Harry is really proudly proclaiming the royals’ pettiness–and underlining it.
It’s certainly a Choice.
Ooooooh, love the laser cut flowers showing a little leg, and LOVE the colour!
Thanks to the German commenter here earlier in the week who explained the fraught relationship Germany has with military issues, it just makes all the support here so much more significant and meaningful! Well done to all involved for supporting IG.
The widespread, global admiration for H&M is so undeniable, detractors truly look ridiculous. Even TLo came out with an impassioned defence and their commentary has often leaned more toward “H&M are over dramatic/ W&K are perfect statesmen”. Undeniable!!
The teal dress has already sold out. It has leather appliques. Harry has a legacy to be proud of with IG; South Korea and Italy are putting in bids to host. Düsseldorf reminds me the Oceania tour Harry and Meghan did as working royals. The success of the Invictus Games shows the BRF is not needed and that has to stick in the Windsors’ craw.
I’m glad the Royal Family has their performative birthday greetings for Harry and his family. They only invited people to be racist and vile under those posts. This year’s invictus was great.
Wow. The Royal Family royally F up when they let him go. William will never measure up to the man Harry is, and Kate is a pale shadow compared to Meghan. They shouldn’t have been jealous of their star power. They should have embrace Meghan and Harry and accepted that sometimes talent, generosity of spirit and charisma skips a child. The RF and racist UK tabloids work tirelessly to undermine belittle and smear everything Meghan and Harry does. They find a bitter racist jealous person to interview and flash it across the front pages; they feel if they insult, smear and lie about and on them it will over shadow all the praise good wishes and respect they receive from others. Their attacks on Harry and Meghan speaks more to who they are then Harry and Meghan are.
The whole being chosen by God, the heir being special nonsense has not been working for a while. The Queen was able to distract from it.
The Nazi Uncle was the chosen one and the Queen’s dad was the spare, Her grandad, George V, was a spare too, Queen Victoria was a niece of the King. Those blood lines are not that clean, are they? Were the married-in also chosen by God? This is all so much BS.
The nobility is vintage cash for honors! They might go way back but their ancestors got land and title through deals with monarchs. Deals as shady then, as they are now.
They hate Harry and Megan because they expose how not special the chosen ones are.
“Were the married-in also chosen by God?”
@AIGROEG, I *always* think about this when Kate’s stans fawn all over her.
@Aigroeg – when it comes to discussion of bloodlines, my favorite reference is the DNA analysis done when Richard III’s remains were found. The two living maternal line relatives who, according to genealogy, should have matched with Richard, did. Of the five living male line relatives, who all should have matched, none did. And one of the five didn’t match the other four, indicating two “false paternity” events, one within the last couple of centuries, another sometime earlier. According to the researchers “This was not a particularly surprising result. Work…has shown that historical rates of false-paternity are around 1-2% per generation.” And there were 20+ generations between Richard and modern descendants. Not a strong case for anyone having been “chosen by God”.
Yeah sit on that lonely throne Charlie boy. Your youngest son is worth 100 of you and the rest of your petty cult. How does it feel to see the son you allowed to be used and abused, along with his beautiful SUPPORTIVE wife show you what service REALLY MEANS. I hope you remain miserably twisted because Harry has the love and support of thousands, yet you and your incandescent son are facing more and more cries of OUT WITH THE MONARCHY, and Down with the crown
The irony is, Charles is probably the one person who can really appreciate the work behind Harry’s accomplishments. Financial shenanigans aside, Charles as POW knew how to work. Harry said in one of the Charles docs that he would be back in his office at night, and he and Will had to climb over piles of papers to say goodnight. In those same docs you can see Charles had his own bit of charisma and ability to connect with people. Folks here once said, Harry inherited the best of both of his parents. IMO that’s true, and could be why Harry seemed to retain respect/consideration for Charles for so long (e.g., went lightly on him in Spare). A lot of water under the bridge though, these last years. Charles is a weak man, and as king, not hiding in the shadow of his mother’s reign, it’s clear how his longtime confidant (Camilla) and aides (e.g., Edward Young) bring out his worst qualities. His choice to have them in his orbit, so no sympathy. I wouldn’t be surprised though, if Charles has an inkling of how badly he’s screwed up. Too late. Harry and Meghan are forging their own path, and the old life with the RF is in their rear-view mirror.
As for Will, people here also said, he inherited the worst of both his parents, and that’s equally true. Like Charles, he’s surrounded himself with people (Kate, Jason K.) who bring out HIS worst qualities. However, the choice not to work is Will’s own; whatever their faults both Charles and Diana worked hard. That’ll come back to bite Will in NYC this week when his “statesman” posturing falls flat, yet again. The status quo of him and Kate screwing up and the media covering for them can’t continue indefinitely, let’s see what happens next.
During Will’s visit to Boston , Biden had his driver pull over at the side of the road, Will came running over, a few pictures were taken, Biden got back in his car and said, see you kid. KP is spinning this as Will had a sit down with Biden, per latest spin on Daily Beast.
What is in all those piles of Chuck’s papers the kids had to crawl over to say good night?
Spider memos?
Private journal entries with snide comments about political leaders of other countries?
We only just got back from Düsseldorf, and we’re still on an endorphin high.
It was awesome, very emotional, very cheerful, and very tearful at times.
I usually don’t do big crowds, but everyone seemed so relaxed, unless there were competitions on, then everything got a bit tense and very loud.
Everyone we met (hi Buddy, some members of Team Naija and Squaddies included) was so happy to be there, so friendly and inquisitive, and we never got so many hugs from strangers before, and probably never will again. Our goodest girl, a Goldie, got pats, scritches and treats to last her until the middle of October.
Meghan is tiny (~5’4), but luminous, ethereal, radiates charisma, is so sophisticated and warm-hearted and caring and lovely. And funny, as is Harry. We were introduced briefly through my friend the ex-Army trauma surgeon, and Invictus CEO Alfred Marstaller, who knows Mr N from way back when.
We saw both M&H repeatedly, they always waved and said ‘hi’ and sometimes exchanged a few words with us, they must have a phenomenal memory, seeing they met hundreds and saw thousands last week.
It was interesting to see that Harry is all about the wellbeing and comfort of other people, but when it’s about him – the birthday celebrations at the events on Friday, he seemed a bit shy, embarrassed, as if he wanted to hide.
The closing ceremony could have powered a small village, the atmosphere was so unique. I’ve never seen our president so cheerful, and his wife – a superior court judge in Berlin, who received a kidney from her husband a few years ago – so carefree and relaxed.
Harry’s speech was overwhelming, and we’ll have to watch it again one day soon. He has come a long way, and Meghan probably had a huge part in that development.
I had no idea about Sam Ryder, he was great in that setting, the packed arena, but I was disappointed with Rita Ora.
We had no idea what would await us, but we were more than happy that we went.
I’d like a few days of rest, and I really have no idea how M&H did it, considering the 9 hours time difference between Montecito and Düsseldorf.
@Nanea
Wow! Just saw ur post. Thank u so much for this witness account. You guys who got to be there are envied!!!
Awesome.
Wow @Nanea it seems like you had a fabulous time. Thanks for sharing. 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing this first hand account. Glad you feel great about your experience there. Wow 🤩!!! So Awesome 👏
Wow! Thank you Nanea for this first-hand account.
I too, have been so impressed with the event and its organisers and sponsors and the way everyone just seemed to be having a really good time. They thought of everything, no detail was too small to include. They really put the wellbeing of the competitors and their families at the heart of everything. I am so proud of Harry and Meghan did a fantastic job as a supportive wife. Those two really are a power couple.
Happy you met them both and it’s wonderful to read an account like this from someone who was there. I have been following the games all week and if I was so jazzed (?) as a remote onlooker I can only imagine the amazing atmosphere being there in person !
Hope you will have a good rest, and I agree that Harry and Meghan will probably need to hibernate a bit as well.
I watched as many events as I could possibly could (and get work done) from my corner of the world. It was an incredibly inspiring event, and my family loved hearing the stories and watching the spirit of these vets. We tuned into to support a cause important to H+M and stayed for the games and community. Proud to say we’re planning to attend the 2025 games!
@Nanea, Your first-hand presence at and narrative on the event and on the outstanding figures, has historical value.
I appreciate it all the more than it belies everything the gutter press has been spreading so far. Thank you for sharing testimonial evidence that Invictus 2023, with Harry and Meghan at its head, has been a triumph.
@Nanea Thank you for the recap. It’s fabulous that you got to see Harry and Meghan in person multiple times (a dream!). It’s true that Harry gives so much but then when it comes to attention focused on him, he shrinks back. He gave so much to the royal family and they repaid him by assigning him and his wife permanent scapegoat status. Just from watching the IG coverage it is clear that the veterans really get the best of Harry. He threw his heart and soul into the week, and with Meghan by his side, it was perfection.
@Nanea, I am too jealous!! Lucky you! So glad you had such a wonderful time. And the way you described M is exactly how I imagined she would be in person.
@all
Thank you!
There are so many more things that need to be mentioned, like the phenomenal amount of work that went into organizing this.
The many, many volunteers who all brought their personal background into the event and made it a success, together with the German Army and the longtime Invictus staff and members of the different armies’ committees. They all deserve a huge thanks.
But again, we’ve never experienced such a big event to be so overwhelmingly positive, cheerful, happy, pleasant. So many warm-hearted helpful people.
I will surely remember more in the coming days.
Little, but very important things like preparing vets, especially those with PTSD and anxiety, in advance for the ~ 40,000 air raid sirens that went off on Thursday morning all over Germany because we had a national day of testing the emergency alert systems. The distance between Düsseldorf and Kyiv is ~ 1,000 miles and between Düsseldorf and Lviv it’s only 750.
Or to witness how immensely popular H&M, especially M, are with school-age kids and teens…
There’s so much more
Aw, thanks for sharing @nanea!
What an amazing experience! Sounds like such a fantastic atmosphere! I loved all the pictures coming from the competitions and seeing Harry and Meghan interacting with everyone. Could sense the energy and excitement. Harry was incredible and could definitely see an extra bounce in his step once Meghan arrived. I really want to go to Vancouver so need to start planning soon.
About the absence of happy-birthday greetings for H from his relatives: i said it before on a post on Friday that there was no way they could do so after ignoring M and their children’s birthdays earlier in the year, without inviting public opprobrium.
If after failing to acknowledge M & the kids’ birthdays, they acknowledged H’s, that would be the clearest evidence to the public that everything H&M said that the family did to them and caused to happen to them was true: that they wanted M & the kids gone and H to return and that this wasnt just the shidtmedia fantasy.
They can’t afford for the unequivocal truth of that to be revealed.
In truth, this anniversary greeting thing that the leaders of that cult do is just so much performative nonsense – eventually, even the most dense amongst us get to see the emptiness of it. Its not even that it could be excused as a ritual, given that rituals, even tho theyre repetitive and might seem silly to nonparticipants, actually have underlying meaning to those who partake.
The sad, pathetic nature of the brf is that none of their public-facing actions, including their charity patronage, their military cosplaying, or their “family-values” pretences, have any meaning whatsoever.
And as we learn in Spare as well as from M in the O intvw, these pretentions & meaninglessness continue behind closed doors also. So exactly when do they practice normal familiarity/intimacy with each other like a normal family?
Does rank always trump link?
In conclusion: the brf is not and has never been a family…..if love, support, selflessness, kindness, unity and belongingness are part of the essence of what a family is and means.
And this otherness, this alienness, the sense that the british royal beings are not really human, but over time, they studied the ways of human beings and can mimic/performatively replicate them is never more true than in their failure to sustain the simple, normal, human exercise of sending greetings to a loved one on their birthday.
Well said 🙌
There is no room to be human or healthy in that institution. And it is more institution than family. No matter how they try to straddle the line.
I like it that Prince Harry leaves it to other people to declare that Invictus Games is his legacy. Not like Kate’s early years where her own staff issued press releases that Early Years is her legacy from the very start and has yet to make a real impact.
Yes. Tooting your own horn is never a classy look. Harry and Meghan are a classy pair. Born that way. Not bought.
@Noor, great point. Especially when so far, the “legacy” of the Arly Years has been a five-question survey, some inane pie charts, and a photo of Kate surrounded by skyscrapers to show us what a serious businesswoman she is.
The final speech about pride and purpose, joy despite mutilation, and the invisible uniform as a metaphor for personal achievement, is a demonstration of Prince Henry’s statesmanship.
He is Diana’s son because he’s not parading for himself but promoting others, and he created the Invictus Games which will survive him.
Meghan played a great part in instilling in him the strength to carry on. She is the best decision he’s ever made.
Bickering English and Camilla Tominey must be fighting a diar***a right now.
I adore the green dress and am I the only one thinking that a certain someone can’t really copy as it with that neckline/lack of sleeves?
But it will be fun to watch her try 🙃
I can’t wait.
I think it’s going to be too late for K to change her dress for Earthsh!t but I bet anything she’s trying frantically to find something that shade. She theme dresses in the most obvious way and I’m sure she’s planning to wear green again for a “green” event.
Kate wore a slimline darkish green gown during the Caribbean tour, and it was one of her worst looks.
They look stunning, their impact is far-reaching and they are surrounded by people who genuinely care about them. Escaping looks good on both H&M
What an event! A job well done exclamation point
If the person Nicky Scott is hugging is a relative, it might explain his understanding of prince, Harry’s situation.
You’re funny, hugging a relative.
I finally saw Invictus Games on Netflix. I felt every feeling but mostly inspired about the brave people in our military. They really are super heroes. I’m so happy for Harry and witnessing his own healing. This is just a pinch of what is to come I feel. Now that they have said their truth and really truly moved on from Saltine Island. People have moved on from the Coronation, Charles and whatever the hell they are doing over there to “overshadow” aka making spectacles of themselves. Love wins.
Many have been trying to guess the color of Meg’s jaw dropping dress. Teal, sea foam, light green ect.. I wonder if Widget McButtons will wear something like that soon. Mr. Incandescent is not okay right now.
After the year they’ve had – the doc, the book, the eviction, etc this is such a triumph. Really putting all the nay-sayers in their place just by being themselves. Bravo.
Once again, KFC, Camzilla, Mean and Keen come out of this with egg on their faces. They should be loudly and proudly congratulating the UK athletes, in fact from every competing country, for their dedication to the military, their country, and to proving that despite their injuries — both physical and mental — they can succeed. But no. They’re off all butt-hurt, jealous and angry that Harry has done what none of them could ever accomplish — and on the world stage. Stay useless and petulant BaRF, it will hasten the monarchy’s demise.
I’m actually glad they said nothing because the press would have made it about them and attributed all of Harry’s hard work and commitment to them. Also the public sees how petty they are. I think the UK cabinet minister for veterans affair’s finally made an appearance. I didn’t really pay any attention to them at all this week, and the way they do desperately tried to overshadow the event with Kate’s Saturday Night Fever suit was laughable. At first the headlines were like that but those stopped real quick, and once Meghan showed up it was game over.
“Saturday Night Fever suit” — LOLZ!!!!!
They both look like perfection , I love how they continue to love each other out loud and unapologetically. Love really does win
They had such an amazing week. These two are like energizer bunnies. Their face and hands must be aching from smiling and shaking hands, but they looked like they enjoyed every minute of it, and their love and respect for each other was so evident!
What a beautiful speech to end an incredible event!! I couldn’t be happier for H&M and for the veterans + their families – as a daughter of a vet who has a hard time discussing his long service, I hope the positive benefits continue their ripple effect out into the world at large. We do really value our vets, and the world needs them!
That said… omg that green dress is just GORGEOUS! Meghan has looked beautiful, radiant, rich yet understated, and effortlessly glamorous at every Invictus event, and this last dress was a showstopper for me. Easy and beautiful! Love the cutouts and the color looks so beautiful on her glowing skin. Love!
That was a very beautiful speech from Harry. I love that his speeches at IG are always directed to veterans and i think this might have been his best. The section where he paid tribute to James from Canada who paid bagpipes at the repatriation ceremonies for 63 soldiers in Afghanistan makes me cry every time because not only were both he and Harry both visibly emotional but the rest of the crowd who stood up to cheer James were too; it was beautiful moment and the perfect end to a powerful event.
I have to say though: people making Harry’s comments about uniforms about the Windsors makes me really uncomfortable. He made that comment in last night’s speech in reference to the fact that so many veterans came up to him saying that his words at the opening ceremony about being able to wear the Invictus unfirm with their countries flags after no longer being able to wear their country’s uniform meant a lot to them. So many of these veterans find themselves again while being able to wear their Invictus uniforms and he didnt want them to feel lost again after the Games was done. It was a beautiful message for them and veterans around the world who’ve hung up their military uniforms for their country that they don’t need to be lost without those uniforms because it’s the person that makes the uniform; not the other way around. I really dont want that message to get lost or trivialized.
The best revenge is living well!🥰
The IG are truly an inspiration. Harry has built something that is so much bigger than he is, and it will thrive. It warms my heart to know that these games continue the military service members/veterans’ healing. Something like this has been needed for so long for a community that deserves this and more.
It seems to me that Harry is doing what he can to make sure that the Games are centered on the community including their families. He doesn’t want the focus to be him, and rightly so. I’ve been looking through some of the videos on YouTube that Invictus 2023 has been posting–there are so many. I hope others discover them.
Meghan (as always) looked beautiful. I’ve started to wonder if she will be getting together with a designer to launch a clothing line. Proceeds could go directly to the Archewell Foundation or her pockets. I don’t care which, but I think it would be an enormous success.
What a great event. Inspirational . Super successful
I thought the closing ceremony encapsulated the purpose, emotions, and triumphs of the week wonderfully. Harry’s speeches at the opening and closing were the bookended the event perfectly. Each addressed the moment and the version of Invictus happening. His words were specificcally for the competitors of Invictus 2023. They were both moving and inspiring, and taught us perspective, but I thought the closing speech was particulary powerful in the message he sent home with the athletes and their families. And darling Meghan was there to support, cheer, and hug as many people as possible and be the mate to Harry that he had longed for. Each Invictus seems to keep getting better and better and its philosophy of resilience, rehabilitation and renewal ripples wider and wider. Harry is truly an impressive prince without borders.
I’m absolutely obsessed with the dress, she looks amazing. I love a green dress in pretty much any shade but wow. To nobody’s surprise, it’s sold out on the Cult Gaia site. She’s so clever with her outfits, just this gorgeous pop of colour after the neutral shades at the Games but still understated, elegant and oozing class and chic.
I’m so happy that he has this. He deserves all the love given him! Can you imagine creating something like this?!? I could never. He is incredible! I wish his mum was here to love him up.
This truly is a legacy Harry will leave for the world. Have we ever seen a crowd that enthusiastic for The Leftovers? Specifically Mr. Incandescent? Nope. And we never will.
I’m trying to remember when last I saw any crowd at all for W&K, enthusiastic or otherwise. Usually, it’s a handful of people who look a bit bored.