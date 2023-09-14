The Sussexes stepped out today for an Invictus event with NATO officials

Embed from Getty Images

Long-time Sussex watchers will sometimes disagree about one thing: Meghan’s love of brown and beige. Specifically, we’re disagreeing about the colors Meghan wears and whether her baseline aesthetic favors neutrals and “sad beiges,” or whether she’s making a conscious choice to wear neutrals so she won’t stand out. Meghan claimed, in the Netflix docuseries, that when she lived in the UK, she tried not to stand out, which meant that she wore beige a lot. But we also know that most of those pieces were already in her wardrobe, and that she continues to wear a lot of f–king beige and brown years after she moved back to America. My point? I think she just likes to wear brown, you guys. It’s not some high-level fashion statement: the woman just loves a Sad Beige.

I was reminded of this today, as Meghan and Harry stepped out for Invictus Games events in Dusseldorf. After favoring a color palette of black-and-white for her first appearances at the games, Meghan is back to brown today. Fashion IDs: Meghan wore a L’Agence Dani blouse, Gabriela Hearst trousers and MiuMiu sunglasses. She looks great and autumnal! But yeah, she genuinely loves brown and beige.

Apparently, Meghan and Harry were not only attending Invictus competitions today, they also had meetings with NATO officials and they did some kind of BetterUp event too.

