The Sussexes stepped out today for an Invictus event with NATO officials

Long-time Sussex watchers will sometimes disagree about one thing: Meghan’s love of brown and beige. Specifically, we’re disagreeing about the colors Meghan wears and whether her baseline aesthetic favors neutrals and “sad beiges,” or whether she’s making a conscious choice to wear neutrals so she won’t stand out. Meghan claimed, in the Netflix docuseries, that when she lived in the UK, she tried not to stand out, which meant that she wore beige a lot. But we also know that most of those pieces were already in her wardrobe, and that she continues to wear a lot of f–king beige and brown years after she moved back to America. My point? I think she just likes to wear brown, you guys. It’s not some high-level fashion statement: the woman just loves a Sad Beige.
I was reminded of this today, as Meghan and Harry stepped out for Invictus Games events in Dusseldorf. After favoring a color palette of black-and-white for her first appearances at the games, Meghan is back to brown today. Fashion IDs: Meghan wore a L’Agence Dani blouse, Gabriela Hearst trousers and MiuMiu sunglasses. She looks great and autumnal! But yeah, she genuinely loves brown and beige.
Apparently, Meghan and Harry were not only attending Invictus competitions today, they also had meetings with NATO officials and they did some kind of BetterUp event too.
I don’t mind the look, but it’s bothering me that the pants look so wrinkled😅
If it means that the underlying message is, “only the veterans matter”, then I embrace every unwanted pleat.
I really don’t believe this escaped Meghan’s attention at all: she must have taken a good look at herself in the mirror before exiting her hotel room, and I assume every good hotel can provide an iron on demand.
My take is that she refused to appear perfect when celebrating the bravery of people who have been maimed?
Someone mentioned downthread that it’s probably because of the pants material which creases easily especially when in the same position for awhile (guessing they had a roundtable of some sort prior to this). It really isn’t that deep.
@Sugarhere, I think you’re reaching into another dimension. It’s not that deep– her pants are just wrinkled. That material wrinkles very easily.
The material could be Linen, which would wrinkle even if you just looked at it 😅
@Anna: for me it’s the hem😬. She’s got to cut a few inches off. They aren’t supposed to be dragging on the floor.
Other than that the look is perfection. It’s definitely going on my pinterest board for office wear.
@sugarhere: i don’t think the wrinkled trousers have some higher underlying message. I just think they might have gotten a bit wrinkled in the car and due to walking.
@Chloe, Agree, I know it’s a popular look to wear longer pants, and she was rocking that at last year’s IG too, but I’m personally not a fan. Besides those two things though, the look is sleek and put together and she looks fantastic.
Wrinkly trousers aren’t an end-all, but they distract from a really impactful and prominent image. The lady slightly to the left is also wearing loose trousers, and there’s not a single wrinkle on them. You can pick fabrics that don’t crease so easily and prominently. I don’t understand this narrative that when she lived in the UK, she wore nothing but neutrals so she wouldn’t stand out. She wore loads more colour than she does now. I really liked her in her green/blue/navy outfits and dresses; I wish she’d do more of those.
“Wrinkly trousers aren’t an end-all, but they distract from a really impactful and prominent image.”
Er……..no they dont.
Whatever color choices this beautiful woman makes, she always wear the color, it does not wear her. She looks amazing and very happy to be at the games. Noticed from later photos for today, she changed into a white ensemble.
The pants are SWALLOWING her. And terrible fabric – way too creased.
Yep, I’m fine with the colour scheme but the length and the wrinkles bother me a lot. This is what gets me with designer clothes, at the prices they go for I’d expect something that would look spot on 100% on the time. The Zara version of these would look pretty much the same I imagine.
Yes I saw that picture of the beige she was wearing today and wondered who they were meeting. So they are meeting some NATO representatives. Count down to Peg trying to meet NATO representatives….. Heads are surly exploding over on salt isle🤯🤯🤯.
She looks gorgeous and Harry looks hot. It seems that there is a golden tint to the brown? I wish my girl had a hand held steamer for those darn wrinkles. Regardless the Sussexes continue to kill it.
the pants are probably linen. I’m absolutely sure she has a steamer. some fabrics just crease as soon as you sit down. I think she looks great.
Yea Linen which is a great natural fabric will always be wrinkly even if you iron it.
I actually think these colors work better for her than pastels or jewel tones. Girl is an autumn imo.
I’m Asian, have dark hair and a very different skin tone, and am a definite winter. These colors would wash me out but she looks radient in them.
Jeebus Chrsitus now ive heard it all. M must walk around with a hand-held steamer so that randoms on the internet dont hv to look at a few wrinkles in clothing which she’s had on and worn to a couple of meetings in, perhaps even had breakfast in, while said randoms were still asleep.
She used Jessica Mulroney as a stylist for a while at least and my God, Jessica’s style is…baffling to me. Anyway, my point is I think Meghan generally has a good eye but isn’t actually all that up on the nitty gritty of fit, fabrics, etc.
the jessica mulroney claim wasn’t true. meghan said in the DM case she styled herself. daniel martin also said she never had a stylist and he worked with her since 2011.
I love her monochrome looks. I too like my beige, brown and neutrals Meghan!
I love the monochrome trend, it’s so easy to look chic and put together. I hope we’ll see her in other colours though. Much as she is clearly a sad beige girlie, I still think about the green skirt and blouse combo she wore as a working royal
i love her monochrome looks too. I love how she switches the material to keep it interesting – so monochrome but not boring. I love this look.
I love the look, love the colors, don’t mind the pants length. The weight of the pants are great —except for how they wrinkle/crease. Some of my favorite, flowy pants crease if I sit and stand enough, so I feel her pain there!
This is why everyone was freaking out. They knew this nato appearance was coming up. Now it makes sense. Plus, william wanted to ride harrys press wave.
This is why chuck is in the house. He is mourning his mom AND his younger son is representing him this week. Haha. Cause you know chuck has to be thinking of a way to get in on this.
I’d say her blouse is copper-colored and I love it. And we know that Meghan loves her linen despite knowing it’s going to photograph as all wrinkled.
Those pants are dreadful. The fit style and fabrics are awful. I wouldn’t wear them in public.
I like this in theory. In reality-the pants are way too long and a big wrinkly mess.
Agree 100%. Poorly hemmed pants give me the yips. On red carpets, it’s usually due to the pants being borrowed, and lazy stylists not pinning them up. I will argue all day that the bottom of your pants should NOT drag on the ground, it makes you look unkempt.
I know the look is currently “in”, but whenever I see super-long pants with flares wide enough to envelop the shoes, I can’t help but think of like, JNCOs for grown-ups.
That happens when you seat down with clothes. They get wrinkle due to the fabric. She looks great to me. I love linen and I wear them knowing that I would be looking like a mess in 5 minutes. LOL
Exactly. I find people’s preoccupation with clothes winkling weird and obsessive.
@Amy Bee agreed. Unless you are a mannequin and never move clothes will wrinkle. It’s such a weird thing to be obsessive over.
Agreed! It happens, its not that big a deal.
I’m wearing a shirt dress in honor of Meghan today… She and Harry just looks
so darn happy, it makes her look gorgeous in anything she wears.
From the waist up she looked great. Those pants are too long, too wrinkled, too pleated, too wide. The color of the shirt, and fabric are great. Warm and while a shade of brown not khaki. I love her different looks and hairstyles this week though. She looks like her with personality. She does love a neutral in general.
Sad about the wrinkles on Meghan’s pants but it must be some sort of linen for that to happen. Overall she looks great. The big message is the Sussexes are rubbing shoulders with NATO leaders. That has to kill the BRF and the UK government.
Did Will and Kate do any events today? Or are the poor sausages too tired?
I also wear a ton of neutrals because it’s easy and classic and think Meg looks fantastic, albeit a bit wrinkled.
But I do think her looks are calculated – she wears neutrals to blend in as the point is to highlight invictus and the athletes, not herself. The only time I can remember her wearing color to invictus was a maroon outfit during closing ceremonies – in the evening – when I believe they weren’t engaged yet. Even as a “royal girlfriend” attending she was in neutrals.
The fact that she and Harry shine even while in neutrals is testament to their natural character, something that cannot be bought.
KASalvy I agree. While she may love neutrals I believe her choices not to wear her “coulda had a bitch” colors of emerald, sapphire and ruby are because she doesn’t want to be the focus of any pictures. And not be an easy target in a crowd. I think she is very mindful of competitors and families first, Harry second, dignitaries third and then she is there to support.
Meghan looks fabulous as usual. She can wear any colour she wants now.
The two things can be true at the same time – she chose to mostly wear muted colors to not stand out and maybe she likes beige and browns – instead of being mutually exclusive.
She never said she favors beige and browns; that’s an opinion formed based on external observations of some of her clothing choices. She did however say, she chose to mostly wear muted colors to not stand out and overshadow certain royals. I believe her. ✅
Some people wear shockingly bright colors to solemn spaces for attention but Meghan is not that kind of person. This is an event for wounded veterans, of course she’s not going to wear colors that have her stand out.
👍👍
I think Meghan is concerned most with how her clothes wear and feel, and not so much how she looks in them. I find that refreshing, when so many people are trying for instagram perfect looks. Her clothes look like she lives in them, the way they would look on any body. Linen wrinkles, but it’s cool and comfortable to wear. Yes she wants to look good in her clothes, but not at the expense of being able to exist in them. How many times have we seen famous women out and about in clothes that seem impossible to wear, no matter how good they look. Leave the “maniquin in clothes” look for Wife of Cain, Unable.
OMG. The pants are wrinkled because she was SITTING most of the day and they are linen. Linen wrinkles. As does MOST clothing when you sit. Anyone who wear linen regularly knows, understands, and accepts this. I wear linen all the time in the summer because it’a a fantastic fabric that breathes but also isn’t too thin. As for the length of the pants – that’s literally how they cut folks. They are meant to be super high waisted and super long and hit the floor. They are Gabriela Hearst and they looked exactly the same on the model. Has nothing to do with her not “understanding fabric or fit”
Just because that’s the cut and they’re a recognized “style” doesn’t mean it’s a good style! IMO super wide pants that drag on the floor look bad on almost everybody, including Meghan. Don’t have an issue with pleats or high waists in and of themselves, and if she’s okay with the natural wrinkles of something like linen, that’s fine, but whatever profile is supposed to be achieved by this super long, wide style is negated because your eye is just drawn to the chunk of fabric pooling on the floor.
LOL. Style is relative. You don’t like them – she does. Simple as that. I personally own quite a few pairs of pants cut like this. Because I like the style. PS – this style of pant has existed since the 1940s btw. It’s classic. It’s why I like it and I’m sure it’s why she likes it.
I don’t love the wrinkles or tailoring on the pants BUT it’s still a 100% appropriate outfit for the occasion. If only Kate could copy the “consistently appropriate” part of Meghan’s style.
This is a rare miss for Meghan IMO. The color of the shirt looks good on her, but the shirt is ill-fitting, way too big and as a result draped crookedly. And the pants, my GOD they are awful, “granny goes to the sunroom to watch tv with the other residents in her best pleated pants.” She needs to take them out back and burn them when she gets home.
love the blouse. i actually think that caramel is very flattering color for her and not sad beige. those pants are def sad sad sad beige…hate it. the color, material, length…all a miss. the proportions look off bc it makes her look bottom heavy especially at the ankles; the wrinkling draws the look to the crotch area. it also just doesn’t look polished/professional? especially for a photo op with NATO members. linen is hard material for sure, but there are ways to make it not wrinkle so horribly with sprays and starch in those areas.
Ooooh…I don’t know, you guys. I like the idea of this ensemble better than the execution. I feel like khaki (or just khaki-colored) pants should never be that high-waisted, because even when worn by a stunning woman with a lovely figure, it tends to come across as “grandpa hiking his pants up to his nipples”. The wrinkles only add to that vibe. Lower that waistline by just a couple inches and give them a steam (or just change the fabric to a crisp poplin or something similar), and it’d look great.
It’s not one of her better looks, but she’s still gorgeous. I’m more interested in the fact that she and Harry met with NATO officials. Who’s the global statesman, now, Willy? All the celebitches living in the UK, do let us know if there’s a mushroom cloud over Kensington Palace. If anything was going to give the Wails coronaries, this would be it.
My first thought ‘God I hate how my pants always end up wrinkled like that, especially the ones that don’t fit well and wrinkle like that when I’m walking’
I love 75% of what Meghan wears but never her beige looks. It’s a terrible color beige. There are gorgeous shades of brown. She just never wears them. And consistently her sad beige outfits never fit right.
She’s gorgeous as always and this look is a rare miss for her. Pants are awful and the blouse reminds me of the cheap silk/satin knockoffs we wore in the 80s. I know the the long flowy pants are the look these days but I think only the super tall can carry them off well.
Clothes wrinkle people, she’s not a mannequin. That said, are these the same pants she wore on her trip to NY? That monochromatic look was perfection!
The petty part of me hopes she wore this on purpose..like she noticed what her SWF stalker tried to do with the white suit and is daring her to copykeen this as well. 🤭
Of course Meghan’s pants are wrinkled, she’s working. She’s not there to do a lazy photo op.
Something that I appreciate about Meghan that is relatable for me is that she seems okay being imperfect (doesn’t hide her freckles, wears what she likes). She seems to love linen and wears it regardless of how easily it wrinkles. Meanwhile she moves around quite happy (all smiles) with her choices. 👍
Not everyone will appreciate everything she does or how well it meets their expectations but that’s ok. We’re all human and have different tastes and make different choices.
It’s actually heartening to see others here with different POV on her outfit choice. That’s healthy. She’s human, not a fairy tale character or deity to be idolized. 👍
I love her outfit and would wear it in a heartbeat, but the Virgo in me wants those pant legs off the ground.
FYI, meeting with NATO officials is huge. I’m so impressed by and happy for the Sussex’s.
What strikes me is not her pants, but NATO. Frikkin’ NATO. This is what the RF is missing out on with their petty resentment of Harry. What good is soft diplomacy if they can’t muster up a single message in support of their veterans?
Ben Wallace from the UK DOD wanted the head of NATO role but did not get the support of the US and EU for the role. The current head of NATO has been asked to stay on for a little longer in his role. UK is a mess at home and seems to not be highly regarded internationally at the moment.
This is a Michelle Obama fit, but Michelle is tall enough and curvy enough to pull it off and likely wouldn’t choose a pant that wrinkles so easily. I genuinely don’t understand spending so much money on trousers like this that just end up looking a mess after the slightest of movements.
But I love the colors together and Meghan really just glows. But Gabriela Hearst won’t be getting any of my money 😂
I love Meghan and no matter what she wears she will always exude charisma through her photos. However, I admit I’m not a fan of the pants. I really don’t care about the wrinkles. Linen wrinkles and you can tell it’s from sitting. I don’t care for beige colored linen though or the fit of those pants. I agree, with them higher wasted, the color, and material reminds me of a grandpa with his pants pulled up. The blouse is absolutely beautiful in her and the color looks so good. She is glowing and happy and with Harry ♥ . Anyways, at least there is more to Meghan than her clothes.
However, wigs are flying at adelaid and incandescent is slinging lots of “pillows” around KP. They are with NATO and WanKs are having whole meltdowns. Not to long from now, we will see Mcmutton plop her wig on and step out in a nice rich tone silk shirt. She might even pair them with wide leg trousers.
I’m not loving the outfit, but it blows my mind how great she looks in (nearly) every color. Most women can not pull off jewel tones (bright green, yellow, etc.) and muted colors. I can wear muted, but not bright, cool colors. But Meghan really pulls everything off. I’m not sure how that is possible!