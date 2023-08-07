Does Duchess Meghan’s brown-heavy wardrobe project quiet luxury or ‘sad beige’?

I was going to link to this in another story, but I decided to devote a post to it because I actually find it sort of interesting, and people love to analyze the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion choices. While Meghan is not a full-on Taylor Swift-esque dresser, i.e. leaving a trail of breadcrumbs and easter eggs with how she dresses and what she chooses, Meghan does dress with purpose and you can tell that she loves fashion. She’s making deliberate choices and sending certain messages with her style. So, last week, the Sussexes appeared in a video announcing the winners of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. In the video, Harry and Meghan coordinated in browns. Meghan’s look was a t-neck sleeveless top and skirt by Bleusalt, a sustainable label out of Malibu. The Telegraph had a whole-ass style-section piece about whether Meghan’s love of brown was about “quiet luxury” or simply part of the “Sad Beige” trend.
Looking remarkably polished and glowing, Meghan was dressed in a £145 sleeveless turtleneck top and £165 tube skirt by Malibu-based label Bleusalt, which manufactures its designs sustainably in the US – a choice made with their American audience in mind, no doubt. She finished her look with a pair of Lanvin earrings. Meanwhile, Harry’s trousers were a similar shade of beige and teamed with a white shirt with Barack Obama-esque rolled-up sleeves. Beige has always been a signature colour for Meghan and there are competing explanations as to why she loves it so much.
You may have assumed that Meghan would use the freedom of her new life in California to experiment with colour, but she has remained faithful to the sludgy coffee shades which have come to epitomise the “quiet luxury” trend of recent years. It’s a look fuelled by the stealth-wealth style crystallised in TV shows like Succession and in the courtroom by Gwyneth Paltrow during her ski incident trial earlier this year. Where beige was once a tool for Meghan to blend in, it’s now a hallmark of her alignment with the 0.01 per cent – beige speaks of private jets, dry cleaners and generally never having to do anything that could risk a smudge or a stain.
Dressing in the tones of your favourite Starbucks order became so ubiquitous earlier this year that there has been a backlash against the look. In some quarters, it is now called “sad beige”, a term that originated from the trend among wealthy parents more interested in aesthetics than enjoyment to dress their children in neutral, minimalist colours rather than the cheerful brights usually associated with fun and childhood. There’s also the fact that the look is so easy to copy that you can now source it as easily at Brunello Cucinelli, where a beige coat costs £5,400, as Boohoo (now selling a beige off-shoulder top for £13.65).
Whether you are team “quiet luxury” or team “sad beige”, there’s no denying Harry and Meghan’s commitment to the look. It’s a way of visually joining a tribe of A-listers for whom sad beige life is sacrosanct, like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, founders of The Row (a label where you can buy a skirt like the one Meghan wears in this video for £1,380). Indeed, when the Duke and Duchess appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 2021, they enlisted Aniston’s stylist Nina Hallworth to dress them (they went for black and white, not beige, on that occasion).
The Telegraph also quotes Meghan herself, from the Netflix docuseries, where she explained why she wore so many neutrals while she was in the UK, describing how she was trying not to stand out. While that is very likely true, I think it’s also true that during her years in the UK, Meghan wore a lot of pieces which were already in her closet (her pre-royal closet). Meaning, she already had a neutral-heavy style with lots of creams, whites, blacks and browns. I think her post-royal appearances have backed that up too – while she pops up with a bold color here and there (as she did in the UK), her baseline aesthetic is California White and the Sad Beiges (a terrific band name, if you ask me). Now, it’s a matter of opinion for the viewer as to what Meghan is actually projecting here: quiet luxury or that dull, sad, Kardashian-esque beige-heavy color palette? Well, Meghan and Harry do look rich, but to be clear – I was also sort of disappointed to see her in another sad beige outfit. She looks so good in green! And red, and blue and purple.
Photos courtesy of Vimeo, WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Meghan does wear a lot of neutrals but I think it’s appropriate for the video..she doesn’t want to take away from the cause she’s supporting, so she’s not making herself the center of attention with a bold color choice.
And that’s the thing with Meghan. She always has her causes in mind when dressing. The focus has to remain on her causes and I love her for that. And honestly, IMVHO, Meghan is not a fashion horse, she never goes out of her way to trend for this or that fashion or style, she just dresses any way that she feels comfortable.
And I just rolled my eyes so much at the Harry hands rolled in a Barack-esque fashion, the faq? Good lord, these British tabloids are just idiots. Like, Harry (and many other people TBH) always rolls his shirt sleeves……..Even before President Obama became president, Harry has always been pictured with rolled sleeves. Rolled shirt sleeves is not an “Obama thing” and it’s just dumb to try to make it one.
Agree on why she chose neutrals for this video, that was my first thought too. Well, second, after ‘she looks gorgeous in that outfit’.
And I’ll have to tell my OH that whenever he rolls up all his long sleeve shirts (aka all the time) that’s he’s just copying Obama…?
@ TheWigletOfWailsk, and @ Taytanish, there have been decades of Meghan wearing rich, jewel tones throughout her life. Why must the gutter rats attack her when she is supporting a vital cause???
All I see are a couple who are proudly congratulating the winners of this vital program in protecting people from the atrocities that are committed on SM every day. Atrocities that cause heartbreak, emotional distress/disorders and at many times suicide due to hopelessness, among other factors.
I absolutely died at the Barack Obama comment. Sure, he’s definitely the first man to ever roll his sleeves up, and therefore the look is totally associated with him alone.
I just can’t with these people some days. How do you even write a sentence like that with a straight face??
Exactly my thought too.
I agree. I do sometimes think she’s a little too brown/beige (that photo with the brown coat and hat above, for example!), but for this video it’s perfect. And she does look good in neutrals, though when she picks colors those are lovely also.
Does anyone else feel like by attacking what amounts to caramel – with their litany of names for it – they are really attacking the color of her skin? Many of the names they attribute to this color are things that my friends have had said to them about their skin tone. In fact the first one- the coffee one- I legit went wide eyed.
They think they are so clever.
The thought did occur to me that these people don’t like any shade of brown, do they? But it’s interesting to see that they are still thinking about Meghan’s video from last week. What can I say, fixated, desperate, petty, thy name is the British media. And, for the record, she looked great in that shade.
As someone who’s grown up here in So. Cal, I can tell you that monochromatic camel tones are almost a uniform, as is cream colored sleeveless turtlenecks with matching pants, and black tops and pants. It *is* “quiet luxury” depending on the quality of the fabric/cut of the clothing.
While we’ll also have the “Bo Ho Chic” look here, too (being coastal cities/communities), the monochrome look, in *good* fabric will always signal “quiet luxury”.
In regards to those camel tones being like a uniform, when I first saw this last week, I was getting Troop Beverly Hills flashbacks and was hearing all the songs in my head😂. This could literally be a part of the fashion show montage. Meghan looks gorgeous.
@Jais, now I want to rewatch Troop Beverly Hills!
Please let the woman wear what she wants. Yes, she looks great in those colors but for whatever reason, she leans into neutrals. Let her be, her wardrobe, her business.
@Mel … Agreed. Came here to say the same. 🙂
The Duchess of Sussex had to find a fine balance between a glamourous yet not to vacation-oriented and work-appropriate but not too formal outfit, and she nailed it.
Let’s bear in mind that she is working in this video, but from home, for a national cause but from her wealthy enclave. That brown ensemble embraces all those subtleties and nuances. Smart work, Megh!
I…..just think she likes beige? LOL. Also, neutral colors are great for investment pieces because you can mix and match. I love camel and black together, imagine this sweater with a pair of black pants etc. and I do think she projects an image of wealth these days but I dont think she is actively trying to copy Gwyneth Paltrow or anything. Maybe she is just in a beige phase, lol.
Also, lol at the comment about Harry’s sleeves rolled up like Obama. No other man rolls their sleeves?!?!
Lol about the sleeves. From what I can tell from the men I know, it’s a fashion choice NOT to roll up the sleeves. Harry’s rolled sleeves show a lot of deliberation and intent to get them just so over the elbows, but they’re not particularly Obama-like.
Why is the Telegraph even bothering to analyze the clothing of a woman who is not tax payer funded. Even if you hate what she wears (for the record I liked this outfit) it doesn’t matter.
How about the Telegraph analyze the fashion choices from people who take money from the UK treasury? And the multiple costly but similar outfits?
From what I’ve read, since getting a good, regular salary on Suits, Meghan has built a classic, upscale/luxury wardrobe. She was/is thoughtful about quality and style and knowing what she wants to add, like when she bought a Cartier watch. LOL to both Harry rolling his sleeves up like Obama, and his pants color matching Meghan – I think he wears tan pants or jeans 99% of the time.
And when M was a working royal, she definitely wore pieces that she owned before she ever even met Harry, because I remember it driving me crazy when they would include those pieces in the total cost of her outfit. As if Charles had freaking paid for them, instead of Meghan herself, using her own SALARY. A concept these people are unfamiliar with.
I think she has truly excellent personal style and I also think she pays attention to the things going on around her. Like when in wardrobe she probably had a ton of questions. She was on a show where the wardrobes were almost a character. They added so much. I would be asking everything from how to project vulnerability with clothing to strength. What makes something look expensive vs cheap based on styling and accessories. It would be like having a master class every day. So cool.
That Obama reference is really odd and just shows that they (the BM) were also looking deeply into what the Obamas were wearing to an extent that was disturbing for foreigners. But boy of boy, are the BM working hard to smear Meghan this summer. Desperately trying to link her into the 1%, even though they have a country which actually revers royalty and I mean bows to them, and their press actively covers for their king and protects him from criticism even when he’s caught taking suitcases full of cash from people. But, sure, Meghan’s color scheme is where they see the real problem.
I love a good caramel color! It works as a neutral, it looks amazing with navy or forest green or plum or cranberry red, and there’s a version for every skin tone. You can take my caramel/beige/camel from my cold, dead hands.
Same! It never goes out of style, and as a dark redhead, it’s so, so much better for me than gray or even white. I think it looks great with her hair. I also love camel with pale pink.
I was shopping for the top at Bleusalt, not sold out but limited (my size is sold out in every color). I loved a top like this when I worked in an office year-round. A sleeveless top is, of course, great in the summer but also layering. I might splurge as I’ll wear it for years. I’ve only recently getting into tonal and camel is beautiful, but you’ve convinced me that, if it comes back in stock, I’ll also pair it with black.
I dress very similarly to Meghan. I just like neutrals. I think it looks chic and it’s easy to mix and match.
Potentially a CA thing as well- like Jan says above. Especially coastal CA where it’s more laid back than say London or NYC, and less vibrant than somewhere like Hawaii. Quiet neutrals just go with the vibe here.
I think it’s both IMO. I don’t like beige that much on myself, but she obviously likes it and looks good in it.
I think that neutrals work like that if you are very pretty and confident. And it has to fit well and be in good fabrics. Otherwise, it’s just an urban camouflage uniform.
From a PR perspective, perhaps she wore this neutral brown color so that her outfit wouldn’t detract attention from the purpose of the video, which was to announce the winners of that tech fund. The spotlight was for the winners, so it makes sense that she’d want to wear something that wasn’t flashy that would make the video more about her than the winners.
We’ve also seen Meghan in tons of bright color outfits over the past few months. The Telegraph is reaching here, as usual.
I think she wore beige to blend into the background to keep the focus on the young people she was honoring. It is an acting trick, and something William should take note of.
It was a 2 minute video clip and I think she wore beige for the exact reason she wore it during her time in the UK – to not make it about her and make it about the recipients of the grant., She isn’t Kate and Will making it all about them. And I can guarantee you folks would be complaining if she had worn a bold color as well. Sis can never do right. There’s always as issue.
But people will always talk about her no matter what she’s wearing. So why she still avoids wearing bright colors? Since their departure in 2020, she has only worn red 4 times/ once blue& once green, and for the rest of the occasions she has always worn neutral colors, even when she is on a ‘private’ outing.
As most pointed out above the choice is to make sure the focus is on the recipients and not so much on her. Of course the talk with the media and haters will always be on her regardless of what she wears, but more important for her is to not give any distractions from the recipients, regardless of who is talking about her. In the end no one can t accuse her of intentionally distracting from the recipients, and anyone that does, it is on them and not her.
She is allowed to wear the neutrals if she so chooses. Considering that again – this wasn’t about HER. She more than likely chose them to not make herself the center of attention. It’s the classy thing to do. But ultimately – I hope she continues to wear whatever she likes – including camel. It’s a classic color, it goes with everything and she should wear it as much as she wants. Because it’s her wardrobe and her money. I wish folks would stop policing everything this woman does – on both sides.
It’s definitely stealth wealth/quiet luxury vibes. Yes, it’s on trend but still not too far to how she previously dressed. When I lived in LA I didn’t have the terms for these looks but I definitely saw a lot of people dressed like that. Like studiously casual but clearly wearing high quality, expensive pieces.
I have no strong opinions on Meghan’s fashion. She always looks polished and put together but never garish and over the top.
Speaking of the quiet luxury trend. I’m currently obsessed with Sophia Richie’s rebrand. She went from a trashy looking side character in a Kardashian world dating creepy, way too old for her Scott Disick, to quiet elegance and marrying an age appropriate guy from a wealthy family. She’s traded Kardashians for wealthy socialites. I find it fascinating.
I’ll go with West Coast Quiet Luxury, as well as her personal preferences. I’ve lived in the Mid-Atlantic, and basic black, often with splashes of jewel tones, has often been the East Coast default, especially for more public (I’m thinking work here). On my few trips to the West Coast, I’ve been struck by all of the earth tones from sandy beiges and blonds to the deeper browns, greens and greys that I’ve noticed in the Northwest.
Perhaps someone can speak to how / if Meghan’s preferences seem to have changed since her Toronto / Tig days?
Yes, here in the Northeast it’s basic black, too. I used to do some business in Florida and there it was all big hair, bright colors and gold accents – I looked like a small black smudge in comparison.
I don’t think her favoring neutrals is that big a deal. Saw a clip from her Suits days where she said she preferred neutrals. Yes she looks great in bold colors and would like to see more of it, but if she’s not feeling it and wants to be low key, so be it. She looked nice in the video.
Also, wearing mainly neutrals means that when she does wear a bright color it really pops because it deviates from the norm. That gorgeous gold dress really popped when she wore it to the awards show in ny. Although, gold can almost be like a neutral. But that was almost a yellow-gold.
It’s a solid choice when you don’t want to be the centre of the attention – so perfectly appropriate for this video. Beige is actually quite hard to pull off, especially if you’re blond and /or have fair skin, it can easily wear you off (think G. Paltrow). Key is to nail down the make-up and accessories to bring a little bit of light and fun. And Meghan does that very well.
Quiet luxury for sure. I love it! I actually found a 2 piece outfit much like hers yesterday online reasonably priced and ordered it immediately in sand. Other colors are available, like an muted forest green, there’s black, and a muted rust but will wait to see about fit before ordering more. I also checked on the brand Posse that she wore to dinner and liked their offerings but too expensive for me. As far as I’m concerned Meghan has impeccable taste.
Here in CA – she is wearing essentially “the uniform” there is nothing surprising about her choices – she is deeply on trend for the area she lives in. We don’t wear “strong colors” very often – neutral, natural, comfortable, outdoorsy — beach, mountain, trail – we wear the colors that surround us in nature.
I am most comfortable in neutrals. I have a lot of black shirts and “beige” toned sweaters and cigarette pants in various neutral shades. I had a “stylist” tell me black wasn’t a good color on me and then she proceeded to attempt to dress me like an Easter egg in so many pastels. A waste of my time. Back to all the “boring sad” earth tones I went.
Meg is beautiful and should wear exactly whatever she wants, but I just wanted to shout out “Sad Beige Lady” on Insta and TikTok.
Her content (much of it send ups of Werner Herzog) is hilarious and made me check my own tendency to disavow the colorful (I say this as I paint my new baby’s room — and every room in my house — a shade of warm white called “Apricot Blush”..ha!)
She’s not making fun Megan or any of the people who actually like monochromatic color coordination in their style and lives, but rather satirizing the ads, catalogues, and brands that feature these looks as both unobtainable and aspirational in one fell swoop.
Look, what ever they are colour or style, Megan wears the clothes, they don’t wear her! No tin foil tiaras, no superman capes just clothes that fit the occasion and this occasion was important to them and the young people they were speaking to. When Megan wants to make a statement, out come the jewel colours or the bold black and white monochrome! Final point, Harry’s sleeves being turned up have nothing to do with Barak, and everything to do with BARRACKS, I don’t know about your brave troops, but here in the UK, in the army we have something called “shirt sleeve order” our sleeves have to be folded up in a certain way, to be cooler to wear and remain smart, Harry and I are army veterans as is my lovely hubby and in the summer, that’s how his sleaves, and sometimes mine are worn.
Thanks for this perspective. It seemed to me that the way Harry’s sleeves are rolled is deliberate and intentional – this explains it.
That makes a lot of sense.
That’s interesting, Mary Pester! His sleeves are rolled up very neatly.
@Jais, @Eurodice and quite contrary , I have pictures of myself and my husband both in shirt sleeve order, only problem was (if you know what British weather is like lol) they start in may and go onto September and it can be bloomin cold windy and wet!
Somebody had to justify their excuse for writing yet another piece about Meghan by talking about quiet luxury and sad beige. The funny thing is the brand she’s wearing is not exactly luxury. I guess that’s why the writer had to compare Meghan’s clothes to items by The Row and Brunello Cucinelli. It would have made sense to take about the pieces Meghan choses being from sustainable brands but that would be too much for their “anti-woke” readership.
@Amy Bee, I laughed at that, too. This outfit wasn’t expensive at all! But they have column inches to fill with nonsense, so here we are.
Who wouldn’t reach for the comfort of a bit of camouflage in her position? But I also think her existing preference for a skin-tone matching, warm camel monochrome likely has to do with the fact that she is small of stature and a bit wider through her torso. The whole effect is to lengthen her figure, especially on camera. I’m annoyingly wider through the thighs and would eat a bag of glass before wearing anything that breaks up my vertical line from head to toe. Lol.
Brown, beige, black—what New Yorkers have always worn. It’s universal, professional, and oddly chic. So…yeah. Somehow for Meghan it’s all about exclusivity and 1%ing. /s
Meghan matches her outfit to the occasion. When she’s the star she wears bold colors and silhouettes. Think of the glamorous gold for the women of vision of award or the bold red as the intrepid gala and how colorful she dressed whenever she and Harry were on tour as working royals.
When she’s meant to be a supporting player and not pull focus she wears muted earth colors. She and Harry were launching the Responsible Tech Youth Power Fund. She wanted the focus to be on the initiative. Its why the winners and their work were centered in the video. Despite that there were still endless articles about what she wore and fortunately most of the headlines mentioned the initiative.
Lets be honest Meghan wore a sustainable outfit that raised awareness for the designer and didn’t pull focus to much. Its not an issue deserving of article a week later. What they are really mad about is that Meghan and Harry looked united, happy and wealthy. Salt island just can’t cope.
All of this.
And Meghan could wear a brown paper bag and still look luminous.
I wear mostly black — save for some light blues in the summer (that’s me, going Northeast summer casual!) — but my pale skin looks terrible in beige and white. I was recently in a Free People shop where the sales person tried to convince me to try on a cream jumpsuit and I laughed, saying if she wanted me to disappear, she should just say so.
Exactly. Beige is not sad if she’s wearing it.
The same for me with beige, taupe, ecru – I might as well be invisible.
Hasn’t this always been her style? She’s lucky because she looks good in browns and beiges. I think she’s an autumn, whereas as a winter I can’t wear them.
To me it’s a very Carolyn Besette Kennedy look- and that’s not a new style inspiration for Meghan at all
It’s appropriate. It’s not about her. She wanted the focus to be on the award winners. Wearing a bright RED pantsuit with full on Botox face wonky eyebrows and then complaining never explaining to Rota how it’s frustrating when everyone is focused on “my eyebrows” ..well bish better time your Botox and wear beige
I love the way she dresses. I love brown, beige, and black. I also love khaki (as long as it’s not camouflage). I think when you look at her jewelry she is totally Quiet Luxury. She has the money to go for the big baubles but she gravitates towards very delicate, understated pieces. I love her taste in jewelry – the Cartier bracelet, watch. The small earrings she wears. It’s all so tasteful. She is so beautiful and classy.
Or maybe they both had a business meeting right before they taped this. I’m sitting here wearing old army green capris and a light blue shirt, what message am I sending. Analyzing everything Meghan wears is ridiculous.
I’m a fan of camel, black and cream myself. I think that with that pallet, when Meghan chooses to wear a bold color it really stands out and is memorable, like the BB tour wardrobe or her stunning blue gown she wore for the NAACP awards.
What is really sad and pathetic is the constant analysis of on the fashion choices Meghan makes. If I were a size 0-2 with her complexion I would be able to choose any color and make it pop as she does. Given she dresses with intention and leans towards the sustainable taupe/beige is another excellent option for her.
On her, quiet luxury. On me, sad beige. Beiges and creams look so good on her, but make me look like I’m dead. 😂
I think she just dresses in very simple, timeless clothes. Her outfit does look ‘rich’, but it’s likely also just so she doesn’t draw attention to herself but rather on the cause at hand.
I’m down for the camel-colored ensemble and neutrals in general. Meghan seems like she is going for timeless looks. She knows these pics will be looked back on for years to come and she’s giving “classy, elegant and rich AF”. She can’t be seen in trendy Barbiecore pink. She’s a whole modern princess! Yes, seeing her in color is nice but the uniform being neutrals is giving luxe and I am here for it. (Especially since all those papers were saying about a month ago how broke the Sussexes are).
‘Looking remarkably polished and glowing’ – I think they make the point themselves; Meghan looks fantastic in this color. Meghan wears colors all the time so I’m not getting the point, unless it’s that she leans more toward beige than other neutrals like black. I prefer warm colors so beige is my go-to.
There is only one point to this piece by the Telegraph and that’s to take the positivity Meghan drew from the international fashion press and turn it into a negative.
hmm i thought quiet luxury was a lot of neutrals focused on tailored outfits with often subtle and expensive jewelry. this is v. much meghan’s aesthetics. i think she’s quiet luxury. she’s definitely not British style, which even for the men is very tailored suits with padded shoulders and formal looking. her comment about wearing neutrals as a royal i didn’t get…because she’s wearing neutrals now. that’s your look girl!
One of the deranger criticisms was that Meghan didn’t wear bright colors like Kate and the queen. Meghan said she dressed in more muted colors so she wouldn’t stand out and be accused of overshadowing. Instead of course she was accused of blending in, if that makes any sense. Another case of “Meghan is wrong no matter what” .
i see. yea she gets a lot of hate for whatever she does. i just thought if she was picking the battles and highlight the insane criticism she gets, refuting the color of her clothes seemed like an odd choice bc that’s her aesthetic to begin with. she doesn’t usually gravitate towards bright colors like Kate or the Queen. But regardless, no matter what she said, she’s gonna get way more criticism. i think she has great style and not sad beige style.
Bethan Holt using parents who dress children in neutrals as a cudgel to attack Meghan is all the more obvious when Meghan, the grown ass woman, is wearing the stuff under discussion and not her children. Honestly I regret clicking the link because it is a trashy, click harvesting non-story spun into a classist and borderline racist screed. It dug up the quite minor ‘sad beige’ trope to counter the reams of positive press her look received . Even Tom and Lorenzo, who loathe Meghan, posted about the outfit. They tried their darnedest to criticise it to the the extent of fantasising that she is wearing pants, which, if they could see they would hate, but they praised it.
And sad beige my ass. Her video for the winners was not the time to pull out the Barbiecore or the Nancy Reagan red or the (ugh) pops of colour.
Bethan Holt is the worst. Her articles praising Kate are always so over-the-top…I think she believes that Kate walks on water. So this is unsurprising coming from her.
Yellowy, I must be out of the loop because I didn’t know that the wealthy dress their children in beige or tan. Seriously? Why would they do that? Maybe that’s what the Aristocrats do, but I find it hard to believe that the wealthy in this country want to make sure their children are in neutral colors. Does anyone know?
I didn’t know wealthy people dressed their children in neutrals either, Saucy.
However, apropos of nothing, Bethan Holt managed to chisel in a good paragraph or 2 to this effect.
Khate would have worn Yellow, I guess, to reflect the “Power” in the video group’s name. Or worn the colors of the California flag, with white, red, green, and a bear?
It’s all silliness. Meg looks great and has clothes that look like good investment pieces.
Will they say the same thing when Kate copied this look in a few weeks/months (you know she will)? No. They’ll preen super hard with dumb headlines like “k bReAkIng BouNdAriES WiTh cHiC bEigE MoNoCHroMe lOoOoK!”🙄
Wow, a whole article about “beige” in an attempt to be patronizing toward Meghan. I think the colour here is a shade of what is generally called camel, a colour Meghan seems to favour judging from her wardrobe in pictures over the years. And I think it’s safe to say that she definitely favours neutrals and has been seen in various shades of all of them: black and grey, brown and camel, white and ecru, navy. And as everyone has pointed out, when she wears colour it really pops. Wearing neutrals achieves many things as has already pointed out: it speaks quiet luxury when beautifully made in good fabrics; it lets you be understated or melt into the background; everyone can wear a neutral in some shade or other; and they are important staples in any professional wardrobe. I sense that Meghan enjoys clothes and fashion, has developed a clear sense of her personal style, and dresses with purpose and intention. Neutrals are always “in” and I agree that some “beiges” can be “sad.” It depends on the who and how the “beige” is being animated by the body underneath it.
Well put …some colors are more defined by the individual. Meghan has a good grasp on what works for her and as the fashion world puts it –
she has a very editorial style.
Awful lot of backhanded negativity and concern trolling lately (yes we get it, you think their PR is lousy). Not sure what’s up with that. Yes, in a normal situation there’s nothing wrong with a reasonable critique but this isn’t a normal situation and they are already exposed to unprecedented levels of vitriol everywhere.
I noted the snark and wondered if that approach is for profitable returns. Seems to be a big motivating factor for the media.
I don’t love her many beige moments, or the many white / chambray collared shirts she has, but 1) who cares what I think, 2) she always looks amazing. She always looks comfortable, relaxed, and put together. Definitely like a West Coast laid back chic.
JP, I agree, but I think it’s mostly because I can’t wear the neutrals that look great on Meghan. I would definitely disappear if I wore those colors. I wear white, but I’ll pair it with color, so I’m not washed out. I think she looks stunning in this outfit. I wish I could wear that color. sigh.
Also, is there a tag for British writers trying to attack Meghan Markle while demonstrating a complete lack of understanding of American culture?
JP, Clueless Scribbler?
Hrm, maybe The United States of WRONG? Los Saladitos strike again? Windmills do not work that way?
I’d use Brit-picking, but that’s already a thing.
Sludgy Coffee Shades?? Bahaha that is asinine.
IKR? and most people love coffee!
Not your fault, you’re just doing your job Kaiser- but I am so over people whining about Meghan and her neutrals. The woman looks good, let her be. Sweet baby Ray’s smh.
Meghan’s looks are classic and definitely quiet luxury. The difference between that and what KimK wears is that kim tends towards grayeige (everything is grayish toned) for everything in her house and wardrobe with little variation, Meghan’s looks/decorating aesthetic are very much clean coloured neutrals mixed with natural, relaxed elements – flowers, foliage, browns/blacks. It’s very Coco Channel meets Ralph Lauren.
I don’t think gray vs camel is the difference in their esthetic.
It’s always Opposite Day for their critics. When they were on their “exit tour” in early 2020, she wore gorgeous blues and greens. She looked incredible but yikes the comments from the racist, dinosaur, bot peanut gallery, ppl were saying “I’m so sick of her in all these brightly colored, plain dresses”. So she’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t.
I said this when she first came on the public scene with Prince Harry- it has always been Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy cosplay. Which is not to say she doesn’t look gorgeous no matter what brown boxy thing she wears, it just is what it is. She’s a grown woman spending her own money, she can wear whatever she wants and she clearly does.
If this is a dig at Meghan it’s a stupid one. It drives home Kate is a lightweight when it comes to serious issues . Kate needs expensive color popping clothes and royal jewels to pay attention to her.
That and a tin foil tiara.
Meghan can wear whatever she wants, for whatever reason- most likely she felt it was appropriate for the occasion, and looked fabulous on her. The End.
Meghan is the one that has really spearheaded the quiet luxury aesthetic into the mainstream, not the other way. The influencer and nepo baby girlies weren’t dressing like this 90s minimalist before, it was more of a grunge look. Certainly wide leg/oversized trouser pants weren’t in stores like walmart and target. she never gets the credit she deserves for this and likely never will. that’s not to say she invented it, or was the only one that wore it before, but she is the one that brought it back to the mainstream in a big way. her looks and paparazzi photos are the ones that are being copied, specifically. not just by will and kate. she is the one multiple people are dressing up as at the royal wedding this year. the one that’s hairdo’s are being used on the runway now. if you look up the definition of clean girl aesthetic/quiet luxury it describes meghan.
Wait—WHAT?!?