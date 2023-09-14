Prince William & Kate are hiring their very own Kensington Palace CEO

True story: the Princess of Wales has been without a private secretary for a year or longer. We only learned that Kate’s last private secretary quit last year, months after it happened. Then back in February/March of this year, Kate tried to hire someone new, a “ballbuster” from the business world, and that woman took one look at the clownshow of Kensington Palace and quit before she even started. We haven’t heard anything about Kate’s hunt for a new private secretary in months, probably because Kate merely exists as an extension of William these days. She barely does anything, she lives in her separation cottage and whenever she does anything, it’s organized through William’s staff. Well, William is apparently looking for a Top CEO, and he amazingly did NOT consider his wife for the position. From Richard Eden’s latest column:

Prince William and Kate show they mean business by hiring all-powerful CEO in ‘revolutionary’ move that has ‘set the cat among the pigeons’ at the royal palaces. Prince William and Catherine may not yet be our king and queen, but they are already making clear that they plan to do things very differently from their predecessors.

I can disclose that the couple are creating a new role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to run their household of about 60 staff. The new boss will report directly to them and won’t answer to the private secretaries who have long held power behind the scenes at the palaces.

‘This is a revolutionary move,’ a source tells me, a little excitedly. ‘They are overthrowing the traditional, hierarchical structure in which staff answer to private secretaries. It has really set the cat among the pigeons. Will the King and Queen have to follow their lead?’

Kensington Palace has already hired a high-powered recruitment firm, Odgers Berndtson, to find the best candidate. It has placed an advertisement online which stresses the unprecedented nature of the position.

‘This is a unique opportunity,’ it says. ‘The CEO is the most senior and accountable leader for the Household, reporting directly to TRHs The Prince and Princess of Wales. They will be responsible for the development and implementation of TRH’s long-term strategy and continuing to strengthen a professional and collaborative Household culture.’

In an apparent admission that there are some strong-willed, difficult characters are the palace, the job description states that the successful candidate must be ’emotionally intelligent, with ‘low ego’, and strong self-awareness and understanding of their impact on others. Anyone wanting the job must be ‘able to operate as a ‘servant’ leader, empowering the senior team’, it says.

The CEO will deal directly with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s household, ‘serving as the strategic interface to Buckingham Palace, to align The Royal Highnesses’ priorities with those in support of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen’.

No salary is given, but it is understood that the CEO will be paid more than the couple’s private secretaries.

While William and his brother, the Duke of Sussex, don’t see eye to eye on much these days, they appear to share their mother’s suspicion of the ‘men in grey’, as Princess Diana called courtiers.