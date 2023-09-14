Prince William & Kate are hiring their very own Kensington Palace CEO

True story: the Princess of Wales has been without a private secretary for a year or longer. We only learned that Kate’s last private secretary quit last year, months after it happened. Then back in February/March of this year, Kate tried to hire someone new, a “ballbuster” from the business world, and that woman took one look at the clownshow of Kensington Palace and quit before she even started. We haven’t heard anything about Kate’s hunt for a new private secretary in months, probably because Kate merely exists as an extension of William these days. She barely does anything, she lives in her separation cottage and whenever she does anything, it’s organized through William’s staff. Well, William is apparently looking for a Top CEO, and he amazingly did NOT consider his wife for the position. From Richard Eden’s latest column:
Prince William and Kate show they mean business by hiring all-powerful CEO in ‘revolutionary’ move that has ‘set the cat among the pigeons’ at the royal palaces. Prince William and Catherine may not yet be our king and queen, but they are already making clear that they plan to do things very differently from their predecessors.
I can disclose that the couple are creating a new role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to run their household of about 60 staff. The new boss will report directly to them and won’t answer to the private secretaries who have long held power behind the scenes at the palaces.
‘This is a revolutionary move,’ a source tells me, a little excitedly. ‘They are overthrowing the traditional, hierarchical structure in which staff answer to private secretaries. It has really set the cat among the pigeons. Will the King and Queen have to follow their lead?’
Kensington Palace has already hired a high-powered recruitment firm, Odgers Berndtson, to find the best candidate. It has placed an advertisement online which stresses the unprecedented nature of the position.
‘This is a unique opportunity,’ it says. ‘The CEO is the most senior and accountable leader for the Household, reporting directly to TRHs The Prince and Princess of Wales. They will be responsible for the development and implementation of TRH’s long-term strategy and continuing to strengthen a professional and collaborative Household culture.’
In an apparent admission that there are some strong-willed, difficult characters are the palace, the job description states that the successful candidate must be ’emotionally intelligent, with ‘low ego’, and strong self-awareness and understanding of their impact on others. Anyone wanting the job must be ‘able to operate as a ‘servant’ leader, empowering the senior team’, it says.
The CEO will deal directly with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s household, ‘serving as the strategic interface to Buckingham Palace, to align The Royal Highnesses’ priorities with those in support of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen’.
No salary is given, but it is understood that the CEO will be paid more than the couple’s private secretaries.
While William and his brother, the Duke of Sussex, don’t see eye to eye on much these days, they appear to share their mother’s suspicion of the ‘men in grey’, as Princess Diana called courtiers.
I could write and have written a lot about the Kensington Palace clownshow and the lack of professionalism they’ve displayed at every level for years. It’s clear that Kate is largely absent (physically and intellectually) from the office, just as it’s clear that William treats his staff like sh-t and he’s always throwing tantrums and rage-shrieking at employees. Another thing which has been abundantly clear is that Tory Party elders are running William as their useful idiot, and they’re grooming him to be their royal apparatchik. There’s a deeply conservative political angle to William and his operations. I have no doubt that this Top CEO position will be filled, and then phased out in a few months when the full clownshow is exposed. Will and Kate’s staff turnover is one of the biggest underreported stories in the British media – they can’t keep staff because they’re lazy, vindictive, jealous, petty, stupid and obsessed with the Sussexes.
Charles: we’re cutting staff
Willy: we’re hiring someone we don’t need to do a job that doesn’t need doing or even exist, & paying them even more money
spot on!
I’m sure the private secretaries would like a word. Well, one private secretary since Kate doesn’t have one.
A top CEO (yes man) to oversee a staff of 60. Wait I thought they were supposed to be getting rid of the excessive amounts of staff? Wait till this person sees behind the curtains. What they see will be sure to have him (if he has any sense) running for the hills. Or if he doesn’t say yes then lights out for him.
Moreover this is going to ruffle feathers among the more conservative courtiers. Staff won’t be pleased. The ceo won’t be there for long.
What exactly would the difference between the work that this CEO would be doing and their private secretaries anyway?
Well, you can’t expect William–the crown prince who is allegedly in charge–to oversee the entire staff! That would be actual WORK.
Understanding of their impact upon others is Burger King’s sneaky way of warning that “If you tell me No or that my idea is bad I will totally melt down and throw pillows and vases at you.”
Hahahahah! Oh gosh! That job description is 💩
What does “low ego” mean? Will and Kate will be taking credit for the CEO’s work?
It means WanK taking credit for the perceived successes and the CEO taking the blame for the failures.
Everytime I see the number I have to ask – they have 60 household staff? Does that include the nannies, chefs, cleaning staff, etc? Or is that just KP staff devoted to their “work”? considering they work about, what, 50-75 days a year each (considering they have multiple engagements on some days), what on earth are those 60 people doing the rest of the time?!?!
What is this CEO going to be doing that the private secretary does not? And why is Kate still missing a private secretary?
Wonder if the CEO is going to be responsible for going back and forth between William’s staff and Kate’s staff?
Well, they are mostly lazy ‘aristocrats’ who only work 4 hours a day, arent they? Isnt that why they tried to say Meghan bullied them, because she expected a full days work like the rest of us serfs.
I was thinking the same thing: why on earth do they have such a huge staff when they do so little? And I thought we were all pretending that they live simply in their small home in Windsor?
“Wonder if the CEO is going to be responsible for going back and forth between William’s staff and Kate’s staff?”
hmm this is interesting, especially since it’s been basically confirmed that they’ll be working separately going forward. Almost like they have separate offices under KP. Has that always been the case? Is Kate ever gonna get a new Private Secretary? Who on her side would be reporting to the CEO?
What’s wild is that Diana always had her own private Secretary even during the nadir of the marriage. That kate still has no one reporting to her directly is very odd.
I think that number includes senior household staff like head housekeeper and what not. And helicopter chauffeur.
But, but, but I thought Kate was the all powerful CEO!?
The work of doing nothing was too *exhausting* for her. 😂
@ATorontoGal
Right?!? Kate has a pink power suit and everything!
Why do they have a staff of 60? What are those people doing while they’re principals are nothing? How many people does it take to organize 2 engagements a month?
Harla. One to pick up the thrown pillows and one to oversee bandages and one to move things out of the way when Peg throws himself on the floor and has a tantrum. You get the picture 😂 😂😂.
Lol We need to add wig manager or wrangler to that list
CEO will want to fire everyone, start from scratch to get rid of anyone that doesn’t suit their narrative, Peggy will freak, fire the CEO and they will be right where they are now. I think the fact that even the tabloids they have in pocket are turning on them, they are low key freaking out and trying to put their thumb in the perverbial dike.
H&M winning so much positive press with IG is only going to speed this along. Especially if Meg does announce something after the games as the rumors circulating have claimed.
The new person would have to fire that top layer of people. It would be impossible to keep them. Right?
Yet William cant because they know too much. Honestly, if I was some of those henchman I would flat out ask William you keeping me or giving me retirement early. I would be scared for my health at this point.
Maybe Simon Case (the fly) will leave Downing Street and return to KP as the CEO. 😂 🤷♀️
It’s difficult for me to envision anyone who is seriously interested in being independent of the usual palace shenanigans taking on that role. Based on the job description of “servant leadership” that was stated, I have to wonder how effective that person will be in such a divisive, backstabbing environment. 🧐 💭 Will the role be Duchy funded or taxpayer funded? I’m curious 👀.
I was thinking a new role for Jason Knife to bring him back in the fold. Anyway, no one wants to admit that the real problems are the people who can’t be fired and have lifetime job security (or one of them does, lol). Those two are chaos agents.
I was thinking that Knauf might take on this role as well.
How I would love to be a fly on the wall for the internal meetings to discuss this at the headhunters.
I see scare and crow have decided to remain in the news cycle during the duration of the games
Without actually having to do work.
I am sure that we have all seen the Meme with someone asking if it is spelt “Shitshow” or “Shit show” for their resignation letter. This will be the new CEO about 5 days into their new job.
This sounds like more laziness. So instead of William having meetings with each divisions private secretary, under this plan he just meets one guy. Now everything will be the CEO’s fault. Get real. Hopefully William still has to have counsel meetings.
1. Are photogs giving Kate fake teeth? In real life does she wear veneers or dentures? I have to get a set of veneers due to illness. If kates teeth are fake they don’t look bad. A bit too long maybe.
2. Is them having a ceo even allowed. The palaces are public/royal institutions. So the ceo would not only need to co-ordinate with chuck they would also need to report with him.
WTH is “able to operate as a servant leader”? Does that literally mean they’ll be in charge of the SERVANTS?!?!? Do they actually refer to their staff as f-ing servants?!?
I only know that term from church. It means a leader who believes their role is to serve others and not just be the one in charge. Who knows what wank mean by that term. I don’t see them serving anyone, they barely work at all.
I think they mean “leaders of the staff” while remaining a “servant of the scared (will and kate)”.
I remember the late Queen was once asked a question about servants and she replied that she didn’t have servants, she had staff.
These two are so out of touch it isn’t funny.
I wonder if there is danger money for being in between those two throwing cushions at each other.
Yep, “servant leader” is an interesting choice of words, and quite revealing – not in a good way. They want a CEO who is happy to be a servant, and who has “low ego” (whatever that is supposed to mean – my guess is “does what they’re told without question or challenge”)?? Those are surely the very opposite of what you’d want from a CEO.
And why do they need a CEO anyway? It’s not like the gruesome twosome do enough to justify the role. I guess this is just for appearances, to try and portray themselves as some kind of large multinational enterprise.
You have to laugh.
I’m familiar with”Servant Leadership” from Lean & Agile project management. It does make me wonder if Bully & Kate heard of some executive buzzwords and want to get some of that Agile stuff 🙂
Basically this style prioritises employee support & engagement. It isn’t about that person being The Big Boss and everyone scurries around carrying out their demands.
Now, this is all very well, but organisational culture change needs to be authentic & fully endorsed from the top down, if there’s any hope of it sticking…
I can’t believe someone put “servant leader” in a job description.
Right? It sounds like it came from that “Thing Explainer” book where the phrases can only be derived pulling from a limited vocabulary.
And ‘low ego’, that is truly weird, like, sinister weird!
No one with any actual experience or ability would respond positively to that posting. When an organization is so out of touch that their job description makes it sound like indentured servitude but with fewer perks, the only rational course of action is to run far, far away.
Just promote Jason KKKnauf again and be done with it.
Also, that first photo of KKKate? Whew. She is looking ROUGH.
What kind of job description explicitly says “low ego” and emotional intelligence?
Someone willing to take their arrogance and abuse and not be upset by it.
The CEO will deal directly with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s household…
He’s hiring someone to deal with Daddy.
Awesomely hilarious.
It doesnt matter who they hire if they do not put in the work.
I’m torn between thinking it’s slightly impressive that they’re they’re admitting they don’t want to be in charge of palace stuff, and being overall outraged.
Leadership clearly isn’t their strong suite, but wtf is a king supposed to be, if not a leader? They’re too lazy to even manage their household and office people? The monthly phone calls/meetings are cutting into their down time? What are they doing all day that palace work is too boring and beneath them?
They’re calling it CEO, but they’ve never experienced that, so it will be someone who thinks they’re going to do CEO things, but will be treated like a super courtier by Willy. One courtier to rule them all. Which will also mean that they will get all the temper tantrums and blame for any cock ups.
I think this means some friend of Wills told him how great it is to have a CEO who runs things so you can just gad about and only check in with them when needed.
Impressive, out loud commitment to laziness.
I have a different view on this new strategy. I think this is being done to bring back Jason Knauf into the fold. Does this mean that Kate will not be filling the Private Secretary vacancy?
I sure hope this new CEO doesn’t expect the staff to:
– work a full day
– respond to emails
– attend meetings
– follow up on assigned projects
– correct errors and take responsibility
– produce results
Those are gauche American traits and no one wants those. And anyone fired is just going to run straight to the Fail to expose the real KP scene. LMFAO.
What is wrong with Karen keen eye? It Looks distorted. Also these people don’t need more staff to do nothing. They already have 60 possibly more who already do nothing. And why would they when wank and Katie keen are do nothing’s themselves
That announcement makes clear that they don’t know what servant leadership is. They’re using it to imply that the ceo position would take a subservient role to those two but that is not AT ALL what servant leadership means.
Servant leaders prioritize their team over their own goals but they absolutely are leaders and not servants.
Yep, just in case we need additional evidence that these people have no idea what they’re talking about. I assume someone in the palace heard the term once and William just heard ‘servant’ and got stuck on it.
so…they are firing the chihuahuas in the trench coat and replacing them with the corgis? That’s the upgrade? They want an advisor to go bark bark instead of yap yap to all their ridiculous ideas and wag tails approvingly?
Hey now, don’t bring the corgis into this🤣
@Lanne
Perfect analogy is perfect. 10/10. No notes.
😂😂😂
The incompetence of the courtiers is one of the main reason I’ve become fascinated by the royals. Cuz the people who work there like Simon case are the same people that run Britain which has been very obvious the past decade. And they are all just a clown show. I would trust the country with a small town church’s advisory council more than them.
The royals are a symbol for the British elites. Incompetent, stupid, ignorant arrogant, entitled, insular, hierarchical and blind. It’s really obvious that Meghan took one look at the structure and was horrified. The cookbook and the smartset ideas only revealed how backward the rest of the institution was. Everything that has happened within the family is just a small microcosm of what has happened to Britain during the past decade of Tory rule. The royals are just a smaller stakes version. The way the royals have treated Meghan and Harry are an entry point to look at what Tory’s have done with their austerity. They all think this is the 1800s and the are still masters of the universe and they don’t care how their actions effect the “peasents”. A bunch of people who desperately want to be Mountbatten separating india and Pakistan. They care more about being in history books than the fact that it would mean they probably are responsible for the murder of millions.
Factual and well said. I saw a quote on Twitter the other day: “The monarchy is finished. It died some time ago, but they are still making the corpses dance.”
That being said, that dazzling overall botox shine is bloody frightening. They’re trying to compete with Meghan’s natural glow and youthfulness, but you can still see the haggard under all the makeup.
Directly answerable to Will and Kate? Interfacing with Buckingham Palace? Work on their long term goals? That is basically the job of the private secretary. So the one that Will has now isn’t up to the job? This is going to be verrrrry interesting to see how it plays out, but I can’t see it going well.
I doubt they have any “long-term goals” ( har har) aside from trying to keep the monarchy from falling apart, which it’s doing right now quite nicely.
A servant leader with low ego? What the F is this JD?
Am I missing something or is this just a new “fancy” (in their mind) title for the private secretary role? In an actual business CEO answers to the board and is accountable for the results of the company. In this case what is this CEO accountable for? No. of petty headlines?
Also there is no such thing is CEO with low ego. The two terms simply can’t do-exist in one sentence.
This role is anything but a ‘CEO’ let’s be honest. More accurate would be ‘fall guy’.
Ah… servant leader… usually found in religious job descriptions or nonprofit… translates to: underpaid, undermined, expected to take abuse and never complain.
On a day to day level, as someone astutely noted above, it just means even less work for William and Kate. And another layer of unaccountability for them, too. Once the CEO has the mandate the CEO will be able to perform dirty work without any involvement from them.
They have no idea what a CEO of a 60 person company with a budget in the tens of millions would actually get paid in the real world and I guarantee they aren’t paying it.
Isn’t William already the boss/CEO of Kensington Palace . Ultimately the taxpayers are bearing the cost as the money comes from the duchy of Cornwall. The palace is already bloated with 60 staff
If the PoW/KP is genuine about this then I hope it succeeds ~ since 2017, KP has acted more like a powerful individual with petty grievances and seem to forget they have a brand to carry forward & evolve. I am rooting for him with this and if indeed they are looking for a Servant Leader , which is the best type for this role, then at least the thinking is in the right direction. However, I hope the PoW also knows he has to be a servant leader as well ~ this is what his position calls for~ to centre the greater good over himself ~ as their positions are not political/ it’s social capital they have so this is what HE should aim to be.
Nelson Mandela was a servant leader & in some cases so was Barack Obama.
Harry shows sign of this, Harry puts the greater good at the forefront & so much so that often people forget he is a leader.
However, why then is this being leaked via Daily Mail and with R Eden of all persons? Why not announce this disruption of the status quo via non Royal Rota to show they mean business- via Financial Times , The Economist, Bloomberg News UK – why taint the announcement – placing it as gossip & palace sources said etc? Just be all business & leave the Rota behind – that’s part of the biggest issue.
I just can’t get over 60 staff. What do they do?????
“Set the cat among the pigeons?” That’s…I understand the phrase, but it’s another one I’ve never heard before. They’re all so hopelessly old-fashioned, it’s comical. I really, really think both palaces need to rethink their strategy of holding onto all these fusty courtiers and come into the future. It’s hilarious, also, that they acknowledge that there are some difficult personalities at KP. You heard a lot about the Queen, but you rarely heard that she or Philip were “difficult.” But that’s all you ever hear about KCIII and William. That’s not good.