Duchess Meghan got a Nigerian name & wore Frame jeans, Hermes sneakers

Here are some photos from the Invictus Games on Wednesday, the afternoon session. The Duchess of Sussex did a wardrobe change and she switched up her hair a little bit. At one point, it was done, then it was up in a chignon, then during the basketball game, she did a cute half-up, half-down look. The event was the wheelchair basketball final between Team USA versus Team France.
Meghan’s afternoon look was great and very chic – slim-cut pants and a sleeveless top, both in black. The jeans are from Frame, her black heels are Aquazzura (Meg loves some Aquazzura) and her diamond earrings are from Luna Skye (the Luna Skye earrings might have been worn earlier in the day, just FYI). At some point, Meghan removed her Aquazzuras and put on a pair of Hermes sneakers. I didn’t even know Hermes made sneakers, but there you go. They cost $790 and they’re very cute.
Also: you might have noticed that Meghan is only wearing her wedding band and what looks like an eternity band, but her three-stone engagement ring has been MIA. According to People’s sources (someone at Archewell, surely), Meghan’s engagement ring is “currently being serviced because a setting came loose.” I would also accept “she doesn’t feel comfortable traveling internationally with her most sentimental and important piece of jewelry.”
Meanwhile, Team Nigeria announced that they’ve given Meghan a traditional Nigerian name. Her new Nigerian name is: Amira Ngozi Lolo! Amira means “warrior princess,” Ngozi means “blessed” and Lolo means “royal wife.” That about covers it!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Instagram is on fire with amazing pictures of them. I encourage everyone here to engage on official accounts, showing your love for both the games and our favorite couple.
Love how she is loved in Nigeria.
Beautiful photographs 😍 I spent way too much time on Instagram yesterday 😍
Ditto!
What are the official accounts?? I will happily go like and follow them!
They were, I’m not on twitter so rely on insta.
Also I mean Meghan travels first class with security, she’s not worried about being mugged. She may not want to be showing her expensive ring off especially in front of vets. Her gold jewellery, whilst costly, is subdued. Meghan has always been jewellery appropriate.
Which ig accounts?
Can you point me to the IG accounts? I’d love to follow too.
I love looking at Aquazzura shoes but if would kill myself if I wore a pair of them – I never could walk properly in heels. Maybe am just pigeoned feet or something.
Looking good here – she has natural style.
Simple, accessible, high-low cost looks. Perfect for the environment. Classy and classic. She always understands the assignment.
i have lost my ability to walk in heels after years of looking after kids, wearing trainers, and then working from home where i never wear shoes and walk bare foot. i’ve lost my centre-ing and balance somehow. i try and then give up. i never thought of it as a skill and assumed i’d just pick up where i left off; it sounds silly but it feels like i’ve lost a part of my identity pre kids. Having flat feet, heels were a blessing and i ran around in them all the time, always picking them over flats.. Has anyone on here ever gone back to wearing heels after years of not? i understand you can re learn? Being very tall i don’t need mega high heels, but 2/3 nches were nice.
I had to stop wearing heels because of bone spurs (the pressure on the ball of my foot hurts too much) and so its been almost a decade since I’ve worn anything over 3 inches. And when I wear 3 inch “heels,” they’re not high heels – they’re booties with block heels that provide more support and help my balance more. So that may be a good starting point for you @sparrow. I also time my heels-wearing to events where I know I’m going to be sitting or have the option to sit, lol. Like I’ll wear low heels to the theater for example, because I’m going to sit for 3 hours and watch a musical.
But I do miss wearing high heels occasionally just because I feel they can really elevate some looks and I’m over here with my bone spurs and plantar fasciitis thinking……”well, these flats are almost the same thing.” 🤣🤣🤣
I’ve got flat feet too and they look awful in ballet flats. I was so stressed when my company announce RTO/hybrid because I’d spent over two years running around in Teva flip flops and I could wear none of my work shoes. I’m finally able to wear a few 2-3 inch heels but it was quite a process and the days of wearing heels comfortably all day are over. I had such nice shoes too 🙁
Me too on bone spurs. Apparently my body is on high alert and I have grown some doozies with just a couple of hours in the wrong pair of shoes. Acupuncture helped greatly with pain*, but the spurs remain. The last time I tried heels it was my knees that complained. Real support is key and Vionic and Drew make shoes and boots that work for me. And Teva sandals.
Meghan looks amazing! I love her Nigerian name and everything about her learning more about the origin of her family.
*Usually you get a little tingle with acupuncture, but when I said go for it with my big heel spur, it was an electric shock from the needle shooting up to the top of my head and it’s never hurt again!
I’ve never been able to walk gracefully in heels even though my feet are the right “shape” for heels. I can’t stand the click clack sound either. I always wondered if expensive designer shoes were more comfortable and made less noise. I’m super embarrassed by how noisy it is when I walk in heels.
Not all, but my high quality designer high heels are definitely more comfortable. They have more stability, better balance and distribution of weight. I always get a thin rubber half soles put on all of my high heels – they protect my leather soles from water damage, gives a bit of extra grip, reduces the clacking sound and extends the wear of my shoes. The problem is that there aren’t many cobblers left who can do this simple task well. Anyone can glue it on, but to make it look nice with clean, unobtrusive edges have been hard to find.
It used to be that (in the 80s and 90s) even brands like Etienne Aigner and Nine West made all leather heels, with leather lining and leather soles, and leather wrapped heels or real wood stacked heels but nowadays even designer shoes don’t have the material or craftsmanship.
I’m here to report that Christian Louboutins, despite being super expensive, are the most uncomfortable shoes I’ve ever worn. I have loved his shoes for a long time and I own two pair, but they are the least wearable shoes I own.
When I got them, my husband was like, since they’re so expensive they must be really comfortable right? no. no. They are for walking into a room and sitting down. LOL
@Abby, I too had Louboutins that I subsequently sold because they were so uncomfortable. But I researched and got smarter—Louboutins, Chanel, Jimmy Choos and Manolos are great for people with narrow feet. Mine are wide so Aquazzura, Miu Miu and Roger Vivier (and some Valentinos) work well for me. When it comes to high heels, forget the trends and continue to buy from brands that work for you (as Meghan clearly knows).
Sadly, since having kids, I never wear anything over 3 inches tall, but the same brands all make amazing flats. That’s where I’m at ATM 😉
I have a pair of gold aquazzura sandals. They’re mid high heel (2.9 inches) and extremely comfortable and easy to wear. I love them.
I’ve got some Fred flintstone feet and heels hurt after 30 minutes. I wish I could be one of those women that wear them. Looking at the photos with how much standing and probably walking I would’ve opted for the sneakers from the get go.
Ironically, she’s probably had to wear them enough to have the opposite problem – her foot has adjusted to the angle and feels more comfortable with some lift. Took me several years for my feet to readjust to flats after many years in heels.
The trick to high heels is strong calves and a straight back. All of your balance goes down that narrow line for support.
I fractured my back in multiple places and they have severe arthritis and other complications (I’m avoiding surgery because it can make it worse) and now I’m getting arthritis is feet and hands. I also have balance issues from the fractures. Means sneakers are my friend
Everytime the Aquazurra shoes are mentioned I feel like it’s some kind of magical item from Warcraft, magic heels that must give you +10 on the ability to wear them without pain. I stopped wearing heels when I was 24 and those were chunky platforms too not these mythical ultrathin unicorn horns that would 100% kill me in 5 minutes
Love ❤️ the Nigerian name. It suits her.
Btw I really want those sneakers.
It’s a very pretty name. My stepdaughter’s little girl is named Amira.
Meg is so pretty and has great posture !
I love seeing these pictures and how happy they both look but above all , how happy all the veterans and their families are! Great job!
My goodness…if this young lady keeps this up….salty island might spontaneously combust…or Pierce Morgan may commit harakiri…lol…best revenge is living well and looking gorgeous.
I’ll donate to raise money for the sword–
I LOVES IT TOO!
They’re a very attractive couple
This girl has totally saved her Prince . He is cherished and looks healthy and happy ..she scooped him out of that hell hole and nurtured him. William should have been so lucky ..what a difference it would have made. This is something Kate cannot copy ..the way these two are with each other . Soul mates
Good to know you think H doesn’t have a brain in his head. Hadn’t started multiple charities in his 20s, been to war twice, done therapy to fix his massive trauma – before he met M. As he has said multiple times. Great that you simply ascribe everything to Meghan.. You’re not a fan, you’re deranged. These comments are absurd and offensive.
She looks stunning!! This is actually one of my fave outfits ever on her. Simple, classic, elegant and also flexible – dress up or down. Would totally wear this myself.
Most of all she looks happy and relaxed, which elevates any outfit.
I LOVE IT.
Yeah, this is actually how I dress in real life. Black jeans. Black top. In the winter, black boots😂. It is flexible. There was a pic on SM of Meghan wearing a white blazer over the top so that’s probably when she changed from the sneakers into heels. Think they had a meeting with sponsors between events.
I agree this outfit is fantastic. Her arms are @goals, but the outfit is comfy and classy. She and Harry look happy and so so unbothered. I love it!
We have the same name! Ameerah is Arabic and has multiple spellings – Amira being one of them. It means Princess/High Born in Arabic. I guess the meaning has been slightly changed in Nigerian but it’s beautiful and maybe I will now just say my names means Warrior princess instead of just Princess lol
I love her style. I commend her for wearing those very high heels but also looking beautiful in tennis shoes.
I just love her Nigerian name! 😍
I completely teared up reading the part about Meghan’s Nigerian name.
For her and about her.
What a lovely gesture and honor from the Nigerian team! And such a fitting and beautiful name. They saw her, and they saw what she fought through and not only survived but thrived, and how she continued and continues to do good works for others through all of it.
She must be so thrilled. It probably means as much or more to her than any HRH.
Same. The Nigerian name is so beautiful and fitting. I just love how the team has embraced her. And the name gave me the same feels as when she was gifted the Māori Korowai cloak for protection.
I love how everyone at the IG have been asking about her (before she arrived) and wanting pictures with her.
She wore the sneakers to swimming and then switched to the heels for basketball. I love how she made some slight changes to her look (heels, changed her hair) between events.
I am LOVING the Nigerian team. Their excitement and energy at meeting Meghan and Harry was amazing. They have been so fun and uplifting to watch.
I also love how Harry seems to have forgotten he’s the hostage and is keeping M in his sights/hands at all times, LOL. Someone clearly forgot to tell them about their “brand separation.”
Are you telling me that “senior LA media person” was WRONG about the imminent divorce? Shocking! I guess they will be frantically searching for the next false narrative about House Sussex.
Yep it looked like watching a round match. She switched to heels for the medal round given she was presenting
I am living for the hair changes throughout the day. Meghan is giving us content. The messy updo with the tendrils was stunning. She looked beautiful. But then she gave us the half updo and then all the hair back down. And I’m here for the all black look. I need a new pair of black jeans and so now I’m eyeing the frame jeans.
I read that she’s doing her own hair and make up this week, not sure how accurate that is, but regardless I really like what she’s doing. It’s so simple but elegant and flattering, and crucially it’s appropriate to the event she’s attending.
Meghan does know how to make a simple outfit look chique. The hermes sneakers are super cute and I loved the chignon she had in. I hope to see that hairstyle more because if really frames her face well. She looked like a doll
I love seeing how happy they are together , how well they work together and how loved they are ,
No matter how many vile , evil lies are written about them they just get on with life ,
Just an inspiring love story .
She looks great!! She glows from the inside out and someone who shall remain nameless Can’t copy that.
She looked stunning throughout the day and Harry was beaming by her side. I’m so happy for them
I will admit, I spent much more time on DM than usual watching the stupid articles they churned out and the meltdowns in the comments. It felt like a really nice victory lap. Adding her outfits to my Pinterest board for sure!
With The daily fail, we have to be incredibly careful because even only just giving these obsessive stalkers 15 mins brings them a whole lot of revenue
Agreed @layla. Only if it’s to enjoy the meltdowns. The minute you click on a headline the fail will get money from adds. Best is to avoid the dm all together.
meghan’s hair in the french twist is one of the best hair looks she has ever done. it looked so beautiful and pulled together, but undone at the same time. her hair and makeup has been amazing this trip. especially since she has been doing it all herself. she has given us a variety of looks without over doing it or being overly dressed up. also i’m dying to know her lipstick and liner combo! a matte lip will never go out of style.
I’ve been wanting her to drop the lipstick color forever. People have given lots of guesses of what it could be but I want the definitive answer😂. And yeah the chignon was a moment.
I agree about the stupid engagement ring narrative. She’s gone without it before and there’s no big secret meaning behind it like the derangers and trash British media want to imply. She probably felt it was inappropriate to be wearing a huge diamond ring to watch sporting events! Meghan has sense and doesn’t have the insecure need to flaunt her huge engagement ring at every single event, even ones – like some other keen royal wife – where it makes no sense, like mixing bread dough by hand while camping or yachting while flirting with handsome not-her-husbands or casual sporting event viewing.
Also, I don’t believe the part about the settings being loose. I’ve had my engagement ring for 22 years and I’ve never had a prong or stone come loose. And even if her ring did, I’m sure she could have had it fixed in time for the Games if she had wanted to wear it there. I’m sure whoever is checking and cleaning her ring regularly would have had it fixed for her in a day.
Argh. This was in reply to another post that seems to have disappeared. 🤔 Point stands though.
Hard agree. Also, so what if she chooses not to wear it? When COVID hit and we all stepped up our handwashing game, I took my wedding ring off. Haven’t worn it since. Doesn’t make me any less married.
And I know, I know: applying logic to certain sections of the British media is like trying to mix oil and water…
The prongs on my engagement ring wear down over time, I’ve had to have it repaired 3 times over the years. Maybe it’s the gold.
It might have been in response to mine @sussexwatcher! I accidentally deleted mine thinking I had posted in the wrong post!
So now I’m just co-signing on your comments. And adding that I’ve been married 17 years, the wedding band is the main character at this point. I can’t remember the last time I wore the engagement ring. And same for many people I know! It gets caught in everything! Hair, sweaters, you name it.
@MRSCOPE
I haven’t worn my engagement ring in forever. Wait. That’s not true. I wear it on our anniversary when we go out to dinner.
Other than having it cleaned and checking for loose stones or making sure the prongs are sturdy, it stays in the original box it came in. The main stone was always getting caught on something and so to protect it, up it went
Settings do come loose. My aunt just had to replace a small baguette in her engagement ring bc it came out from the seeing getting loose. It took like 28 yrs though. That being said, I think both can be true. It needed servicing and she also didn’t want to wear it for these games.
I stopped wearing my engagement ring when my children were little because when picking them up, cuddling them etc I kept scratching them with it. 15 years later, still married, even without wearing that ring!
I stopped wearing engagement ring and original wedding ring after breaking finger on that hand trying to restrain my dog who was barking at a cougar from inside the kennel. Hubby got me a new wedding band to replace the old set.
I’d be willing to bet $2.38 (USD) that Meghan didn’t being her engagement ring because she didn’t want to risk losing it or the stones while traveling.
Her ring doesn’t just have great sentimental value, it has historical value: the two smaller stones previously belonged to Princess Diana.
So the lack of engagement ring was most likely a security issue. Besides, her wedding ring and the eternity ring look so great on their own, elegantly simple and classic which complements her outfits.
I love everything going on here. Love.
I can’t wait to tell my baby girl (my niece) that she now shares a name with a royal princess! We have a CBer with that name too, Amira(h).
Actually, I think our CBer is Ameerah.
I absolutely Love how this year, Meghan isn’t giving her stalker with a wig much to work with in terms of obsessive copykeening. (Not that Meghan isn’t doing this deliberately because she couldn’t give two sh*ts). But last year, the copykeening came from quite a few places: the belted blazer; the monochrome beige; the white pantsuit. But this time round, so far it’s just simple, sophisticated chic.
Also, speaking of FRAME, has anyone else noticed how this is another Meg-favoured brand that has been subtly snuck into the Stalker’s wardrobe after Meg was seen wearing them?
Waiting for the day Mumbles steps out with the tendrils and the messy bun. I’m shocked she hasn’t tried it yet…must be in beta testing, but you know it’s coming. As for Princess Amira, she has never looked more beautiful.
@harper I’m calling Meghan Ameerah Amira from now on because in arabic, Ameerah means princess
When a man loves a woman. I live for Their love of each other. She looks so beautiful and Harry looks hot .
love love the sneakers. personally would have preferred the sneakers rather than sky high heels for styling with skinny jeans. the sneaker gives relaxed, effortless, chic and mixes high low well. her updo reminds me of her wedding hair.
Agree hangonamin 😁
The name that the Nigerian team gifted Meghan with is perfect because it has a lot of subtext in it. Amira/Warrior Princess = “she had to fight her way out of grave danger.” Ngozi/Blessed = “but her attackers did not and will not prevail b/c she has divine protection.” Lolo/Royal Wife = “wherever she goes and whatever she does, she is the beloved of a prince, and he honors her with his name and loyalty and commitment and devotion, always.” The name tells her whole life story!!!! I love it.
In the IG post about Meghan’s Nigerian name, I also saw the Nigerian team gave Harry and Archie names.
Harry: Mahale (Warrior)
Archie Ntsika (Strength)
(https://www.instagram.com/p/CxI4UULulM6)
These are also great names because Harry fought by Meghan’s side and always will, and they both derive their strength and inspiration from their son, and he will inherit and learn from their combined strength. Can’t wait for Lilibet to get a Nigerian name!!
Thank you. Love the insight.
Are they still working on Lili’s name? Love all their names. Meghan’s is very descriptive and beautiful.
Love the names too. Slight correction, Harry’s African name is from Sesotho, the language of Lesotho, and Archie’s is from the South African’s language Xhoso
@Gingerbee: Xhosa, or isiXhosa is the correct spelling
Thank you for the correction, @Gingerbee!! The IG post didn’t say specifically that the Nigerian team gave Harry and Archie those names, so thanks for pointing out their origins!
This is making me tear up. I love the meaning, and how much thought went into giving her those names.
Meghan never disappoints, I’m loving that all black outfit with the heels, she looks fantastic, so effortlessly chic.
I’m also loving the Hermes trainers, let copykeen keep the Veja ones, Meg is a trendsetter.
So so glad she left this nasty island, I’m praying I can do the same very soon! She looks happy and unbothered.
Harry and Meghan have super chemistry.they are inspirational in their charity work.
It’s been lovely to see Meghan and Harry have such a good time and everyone be so happy see Meghan at the games.
Meghan looks awesome, I love her flawless skin. I also love her outfits, I need those Hermes sneakers.
*Stan* Alert —– WOW! I’m just enjoying all this content so, so much. Meghan looks amazing!! So beautiful, elegant, trim, poised. I love seeing her and H together, their love is palpable. And I’m digging all the outfits, and the looks — this Invictus games photo drop motherlode is so fab. Love it. Finally, a huge congrats to all the athletes, whose honor, courage and joy is contagious… Shine On!
I have been watching the invictis games documentary on netflix. Love it! I cry or cheer on repeat. I love Meg’s style. Love her style. She is poised and great, warm speaker. I do wish she stayed away from hermes sneakers though. why? B/c I’m so into these regular, veterans and their families who don’t have the means for such luxury. I liked the banana republic dress and the I’m wearing nice frame jeans but I’m not over the top b/c that’s not the message of the games. I also think the wedding band and eternity band are gorgeous but work as understated when working w these families on this important platform. I just feel really emotional and empathetic for the athletes and family!
Though couched in the language of concern, your policing of how she spends her money remains inappropriate and racist. Hope that helps.
💯
@Sunrae +1
How a private citizen spends her money is her business. No one would have known the price of her shoes if they weren’t looking for it, and no one cares for the cost since tax payer money wasn’t involved.
Well I’m inappropriate and racist too because I share Barrett’s take on the styling chosen to not flaunt wealth to people who don’t have it. During the South Africa tour there were similar comments that the wardrobe was less expensive and that it was the appropriate choice while touring that area 🤷♀️
I am loving the rich bush energy in her fashion. Sure you could buy a $100 pair of Supergas, or you could spend $700 on Hermès. It is such a flex. Now I know she’s not doing it as a flex. It’s just she got money, and she likes nice things. Maybe Harry was the gold digger. lol
I dunno. 🤔 They sure look pretty happy and loved up to be separating/separated/ H is a miserable hostage (insert opinion here)
Those two are a whole meal. Appetizer, Soup and salad, main course and dessert.
She looks like she’s lost some weight?
she absolutely looks 🔥🔥 and that Nigerian name! *chef’s kiss*
Cosplay in 3…2…
I had a pair of 5″ Christian Louboutin’s years ago. Peep toe pumps, my god I loved those shoes 😭 We were on a cruise and I had so many women asking about my shoes (and a few men as well 😎) . now in my late 60’s I wouldn’t dare with my vertigo. Sometimes getting old is not my friend
Why is it every comment on Page Six so negative?? I wonder if they are bots because every time there is a story posted over there its all mean comments…. Oy Vey. That’s why I love this site!
Yeah, cool sneakers. $790 cool? No. That’s just silly. Sorry.
For you, sure. I wouldn’t buy them either. But the constant price policing is the British media premise that a) anything fancy owned by a woman must have come from a man, therefore woman is a golddigger and b) black women aren’t supposed to have nice things. Black women who were “supposed” to be shamed and shunned according to the media definitely aren’t supposed to have nice things. It’s easier for the British media to play into the implicit bias of their white readers than to have them question what white toyals (who are “above” them) spend the money the public provides them.
We just lived through RushTok, and the number of 18-year-olds wearing $600 golden goose sneakers was staggering.
The duchess can go on wearing Hermes sneaks.
Meghan looks like she’s enjoying herself so much – must be so freeing to be someplace where security isn’t a concern so they can go pretty much where they want to, and the people are as welcoming of her as she is of them.
Believe they stopped by swimming in part to see a race Taira was in; there were so many races, it took a moment to realize that was her name on the list of competitors flashed on my screen (I don’t know if it was a medal race, but she came in second, which was nice). H&M walked in just in time for “Sweet Caroline”, which had the crowd on its feet, and after a little while, the camera no longer showed them in the stands. It was a treat to see both of them in real time, and she is just so stunning (I love that hairstyle on her).
How come no one talks about the cost of Harry’s sneakers? He’s modeled a few this week. Love Meghan’s look with the sneakers and I think sneakers would have looked great with the shorts in the morning too. Meghan looks very elegant in her denim and sky-high heels but I don’t understand why anyone would want to wear heels in a gym. It’s very bad for the floors for one thing. Someone said that Meghan had a meeting somewhere in between, so probably added the heels to be a little more business like. Meghan just brings energy the way Harry does. They are the two best cheer leaders ever!
When I was growing up the elderly would say there’s a name for people who talk about money or how much they paid for things . It was called tacky or no class. Americans don’t worry about how much the wealth spends . Unlike the UK all Americans or told from birth to work hard and to go after what they want, regardless of one’s address or circumstances. America is far from perfect. It has its problems just like any other country. But when it come to wealth, all are welcomed to try .
i was hoping to get this under the heels comments above but don’t know where it will land in the thread (pretty rubbish at getting a reply under a comment at the mo and my laptop’s broken on capital “i”!) but thank you for everyone’s fab advice re getting back into heels. Becks1 re wearing heels to events where you’re not on your feet throughout sounds a very good starting point. And the general advice re top notch designer shoes. And Emf999 i know exactly what you mean re ballet flats – flat feeters have to scrunch up their big toes to keep the damn things on. Agony. it sounds stupd, but i’m on a misson with this. ps i’ve found hoka trainers are brililant for flat feet because of the arch, and they also feel nicely elevated. Thank you x
Meghan looked fabulous. The naynobs just resent she can afford high end fashion and they can’t. Can’t wait for the next round of great choices of Meghan’s looks…and neither can Kate. You know she is at Adelaide Cottage checking to see what she can copy.
Looking at Megh’s face, I should say Amira Ngozi Lolo suits her like a glove, or just as well as Rachel Meghan. She is on the path of becoming Queen of Hearts. Her ancestral maternal community is acknowledging her 🤩, meaning the rejection and hatred solely stem from the Daily Mail and royal microcosm.
The rest of the world are acknowledging the relevance of Invictus and the selflessness of the Sussexes. This is a watershed moment and only a bitter few remain blind to the obvious.
She looks great! Glowing!
As a first generation Nigerian-American I welcome her with open arms.
If these two look anymore “ready to divorce” they might make another baby in Germany.