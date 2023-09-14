“Salma Hayek looked great in white at her TIFF premiere” links

Salma Hayek wore white to the TIFF premiere of her film El Sabor de la Navidad. She looks amazing in this dress. [JustJared]
Lauren Boebart got thrown out of the Beetlejuice musical. [Jezebel]
Lil Nas X’s premiere was delayed because of homophobia. [Socialite Life]
Dakota Johnson wore Bode at TIFF. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Review of Chris Pine’s Poolman. [LaineyGossip]
It hasn’t gotten much buzz, but Scout’s Honor sounds important. [Pajiba]
Anya Taylor-Joy’s Del Core look was insane. [RCFA]
This talk about Millennials vs. Gen Z has me feeling so grateful to be Xennial. [Buzzfeed]
Sister Wives’ Kody is having sinister thoughts. [Starcasm]
NSYNC reunited at the VMAs, as did other bands. [GFY]
Olivia Culpo was out and about during NYFW. [Egotastic]
Love the draping on Selma’s dress!
she looks fab
I’m with you Kaiser about being glad to be a Xennial.
Re Colorado woman, you had me at 36 year old grandma vaping in public. Reminds me of when Alaska woman was aiming for the white house and my partner said “great, gonna be a limo propped on blocks on the white house lawn.”
I’m sure that someone, somewhere will find this humorous.
The joke was funnier in 2008, but I find that people are still entertained when hate-spewing republications behave badly in public.
@bettyrose … “The joke was funnier in 2008, but I find that people are still entertained when hate-spewing republications behave badly in public.”
Still funny but also kinda sad. The TeaParty and Ms I CAN SEE ALASKA FROM MY BACKYARD seems to have been the final nail in the coffin of the demise of the Republican Party. It’s pretty much the Billionaires 1% Organized Crime Racist Misogynist Fascist Mafia Party now.
I think it was some talk show host who described Palin as “America’s gateway idiot.” She opened the floodgates when it was shown that republicans would accept, nay support, an idiot in the highest offices. It’s been downhill from there, a race to the bottom. The more disgusting the person, the more they are embraced by conservatives.
To me, it’s part of John McCain’s legacy:
thumbs up on the ACA – great!
Unleashing Sarah Palin on the nation and actively campaigning for her to be anywhere near the WH and OO – horrendous
@bettyrose I thought the same thing about the Alaskan terror lol!!
Also, I’m a gen x and my kids are between 13 and 20, and I laughed at the tik tok explaining the younger generation!!
Trae Crowder’s take on Lauren yesterday was hilarious.
I know I’m dating myself, but I remember this whole super classification of “generation this and that” as starting from marketing, basically how to sell the same crap, but to people of different ages. Now it’s a national obsession of inclusion and exclusion – 10 reasons Boomers hate Millennials, 18 ways Millennials wish Boomers would just shut up and die, Gen Xers upset that no one remembers they exist. But at the end of the day, everyone will grow old and be treated like Boomers, and it will still be about selling them crap.
I admit I was always proud of being Gen-X because my parents are Boomers and I really disliked Boomer culture (by that I mean the constant references to the 60s and free love and their gross romanticizing of the era of college deferments.)
It has gotten a tad out of hand, though in typical GenX fashion I actually love that we’re forgotten, and I am a huge fan of the up and coming Millennials in politics while my generation writes code from our home offices, but I see my role now as supporting younger people as they take over this suffering planet, regardless of how we label the generations.
There was an interesting discussion in my book group the other night between Boomers, but specifically those of the Viet Nam era. They were talking about the generational fears that formed their later attitudes toward life. For the men, it was the daily panic that they’d be drafted and killed in Viet Nam. For the women, it was that they’d get pregnant and any dreams they had for the future would die. Even after all these years, they still remember those feelings vividly. Free love and college deferment was just trying to put a romantic spin on things.
I might have problems with specific people, but zero problems with next generations. They’re just new people, who will develop and grow and make decisions as they get older and older and older…and older. And the role of supporting younger people is very important, including by offering continuity and context. I work with students – I learn from them and I hope they learn from me.
Eurydice –
Thank you for those points. Those are very real fears that nearly every generation before mine had. We’ve always had men drafted and women dying of pregnancy, but my generation had no wars and no draft. The generation after mine had almost non-stop war, and even though there was no draft, the economics were the same. Those who couldn’t afford college were the most likely to enlist, and enlisting meant near certain deployment to a war zone. I absolutely love the pop culture and technical innovation my generation experienced through the 80s & 90s, but I am highly sensitive to the fact that we are the rare generation in U.S. history to not be impacted by a major war (yes, there was a 30 day war when I was 16 but . . .)
My resentment toward my Boomer parents was that they were incredibly self righteous while never having faced either of those fears due to social class. My family isn’t rich but has always been well educated, so college deferments and the resources to find a legal abortion were options my parents and their cohort had. Abortion was legal in some states and some other countries pre-Roe.
@bettyrose – it can be frustrating. My parents had difficult backgrounds, one had the poor immigrant story, the other grew up in a war zone – both well educated, but with a “keep your head down and ride it out” and “there’s a disaster around every corner” mentality. Not the best for encouraging their children’s dreams. But who knows where life would have led me, anyway – it’s all a moving target and interesting to see what’s next.
Disagree @bettyrose that gen x is forgotten and agree @EURYDICE that our style and music is everything. The kids love it and wished they had our childhood/teen years. The nostalgia they feel while never having actually lived it is real (I say this as a mom to a young gen zer and it’s perpetuated in every Netflix show ever).
Afterwards that millennial vid was so cringe. So much filter. And the last point about gen z not being close to their families really bothered me. Of course I’m biased here but I think gen x has raised some amazing kids in gen z and we are closer to them than we were as latch key kids to our boomer parents. Millennials are the tweeners and that’s why the older ones want to identify as Xennials.
I agree, would also add that the “generational rivalries” only matter to people who struggle with the passing of time or (understandably) influencers whose job depends on keeping up with trends. Why would you get offended if a teenager thinks your clothes are out of style?
Lol, even more interesting is when teenagers think they’re totally in style, while wearing what you thought was in style 20 years ago.
BettyRose & Eurydice, I enjoyed your generational discussion. So free of rancor. I am a Boomer and grew up in the West. We had NO access to legal abortion prior to Roe and even birth control was hard to come by. You had to promise some old white doctor (here were few female doctors) that you were not going to sleep around but have sex only with your boyfriend. Imagine that creepy discussion.
Deferments could be withdrawn; the rules changed all the time, and young men didn’t want to go to South Asia and kill people. Those who did serve either died or paid a high psychological price. Some of us lost brothers and friends and children.
I am fine with the generations that have come after me. I do find the Boomer bashing unpleasant. I mean, our parents were exactly perfect either. It’s a tough, little appreciated gig, as every generation has to learn.
@Isabella – Thank you for that perspective. I really should point out that I have long since made peace with my parents (well, I have different issues with one of them, but not the right place for that). My first comment about being a proud “xer” is specific to how I felt in my teens/twenties when I blamed my parents for a lot. Like most of us, I enjoy sharing nostalgia with people my own age, but I work with mostly Millennials, and I can’t imagine drawing some imaginary line between me and them on the basis of generation. It’s pretty horrifying how many young people are now facing the same circumstances regarding access to reproductive services that your generation did. We are united in ways we hadn’t anticipated.
I’m glad Anya plays with different silhouettes, fashion should be fun and interesting.
Also: Don’t know if I’m supposed to ask unrelated questions here, but does anyone know what happened with Petra Collins and Sam Levinson/HBO?
Her body looks AMAZING in that dress
I’d say the biggest generational divide she revealed there was inadvertent: dropping the phone and keeping that in the video. A Gen X would NEVER. They’re so preoccupied with appearance online because that’s where they experience the most judgement. It’s not surprising anxiety rates are skyrocketing for them when you think about them.
In general, I feel like open platform social media has had more of a negative impact socially than positive, if only for the clear mental health impact on young people growing up with it. I’m always shocked when I see parents giving under 14-15 year olds smart phones. They really shouldn’t have that kind of access to the general public scrutiny until their teens, where their identity is slightly more intact.
I just want to take this moment to thank all the powers that be for the immense beauty of Lil Nas X.
Boebart, Boebart, Boebart….oh nooooooes lol