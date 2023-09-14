The Windsors ‘look mean-spirited & petty’ for ignoring the Invictus veterans

The British royal family has not had anything to do with the Invictus Games in years. During the games in The Hague last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex supported all of the veterans and met with all the delegations while the Windsors seethed and the Tory government pretended none of it was happening. The same is happening around the Dusseldorf games currently. Instead of putting aside personal beefs and merely showing support for veterans – most of whom were injured and traumatized in service to their country- the Windsors have not only made a big show of ignoring the games and the veterans, the Windsors have also sought to “torpedo” coverage of the Sussexes and the games, as if they’re jealous of the attention the Sussexes receive and the veterans receive. It’s all a ghastly and grotesque look, and now people are starting to talk about it… in the Telegraph? And the Daily Mail??
Team UK has noticed that the Windsors are ignoring them: It has not gone unnoticed at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, where there have been empty seats at events, that despite the worthiness of the cause, some supportive voices are missing. There is frustration among some of the British athletes that their endeavours are not recognised by the public figures who are so quick to send good wishes to those competing in other international sporting events, among them senior members of the Royal family. One official with the UK team admitted that although Invictus was getting bigger every year, it was felt there could be more support back home, particularly when there had been a notable focus on sport among the Royal family in the past week. A team insider said: “The athletes find it bizarre but don’t want to get caught up in the royal crossfire.”
William & Kate’s integral involvement? The Prince and Princess were integrally involved in the early success of the Invictus Games, with their Royal Foundation – then shared with the Duke – pumping significant injections of cash into the event. At the time, a courtier was quoted as saying: “Prince William and Catherine always supported Harry’s efforts to establish Invictus. They are delighted that it has been a success.”
The Windsors’ strategy towards Invictus: A UK media strategist, who did not want to be identified, told The Telegraph that the palace approach towards the Sussexes could be summed up as “ignore and distract”. He added: “It’s ironic Buckingham Palace has had more to say about the Highland Games than the Invictus Games, despite the honorary military roles they hold. In doing so, the palace ends up looking mean-spirited and petty. The ill will against Harry should not be held against the Invictus competitors.”
A member of Team Britain: Ben McBean, a double amputee who inspired the Duke to launch the event, said they should have put their differences aside. The former Royal Marine, who lost an arm and a leg in Afghanistan, said he saw “both sides” of the rift between the brothers. But he added: “Saying that, they should have just given the lads a shout-out. It’s like when we went to Afghanistan, no one supported the war, but they supported the troops. It’s the same thing.”
Someone wants Harry to give an Earthshot shoutout, lol: Palace sources insist members of the Royal family never involve themselves in each other’s professional endeavours. They would not expect the Duke to put his head above the parapet to voice support for the finalists of his brother’s Earthshot Prize, for example, and have left Invictus to the Duke for many years now.
Everyone loves Harry: Team Sussex gathers together each evening for a debrief and to unwind. Much of the work is done behind the scenes. On Saturday, the Duke joined Team UK for breakfast at the British consulate. “Just a super sound bloke, thanking us for all the work we’re doing with the competitors,” explained the team’s head coach, George Bates. “We love him here,” said British athlete Rich Waldrom, 47. “You’ll never get a bad word out of any of us for Harry. Look what he’s built. Look what he’s created for us all.” The Duke also meets hundreds of competitors away from the public gaze and holds meetings with officials about everything from future participation of other nations to funding.
“The palace ends up looking mean-spirited and petty” – what if I told you that the palace actually IS mean-spirited and petty? What if I told you that Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have been planning their petty, mean-spirited, jealous, seething counterprogramming for months, that the only thing getting William and Kate off their asses is their desperate attempts to pull focus from Invictus? What if I told you that the thin-skinned, pathetic Windsors don’t respect veterans or the military, that the Windsors believe that they alone are “serving” their country? Like, even if you can make an argument that the Windsors were too busy to host a reception for Invictus veterans ahead of the games, there’s literally no excuse for failing to send a few tweets or Instagram posts supporting Team Britain. Considering the Windsor brand is “too lazy to show up for national competitions,” maybe this was to be expected.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The Windsor’s are playing stupid games and now they are winning stupid prizes. They are making their people who have served their country and them see them in a whole new light and that light is shining on the vindictiveness and petty people that they are. Keep up the good work Windsors you are taking down the monarchy bit by bit.
Maybe their stupid prize should be stripping them of their honorary military titles. All of them. How dare they show up at military parades yet fail to wish injured veterans well.
@Susan Collins
Maybe Team Windsor thought it was the Vindictive Games, and decided to engage accordingly 😆
@PunkPrincessPhD: I roared out loud at “Vindictive Games”!!!!! Too true.
@PunkPrincessPhD. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I laughed when I saw the daily mail headline last night. They do look mean spirited and petty and I hope more people call them out this. The invictus games has been amazing and Harry and Megan are shining globally. And it’s also clear (at least globally as I don’t see British media for the most part) the focus is on the games. Like no one outside of the UK cares that Kate slapped a wig in her head and waved her jazz hands ata prison.
See for me personally, I an extremely glad that those people are keeping silent about Invictus. I don’t want them anywhere near harry’s baby nor do i want them to receive credit for anything Invictus related.
And for once i agree with a palace source. The environment is also important to Harry but i can’t see him give williams vanity project a shout out nor do I want him to.
@chloe Exactly!!! Remember Prince Keen Other Brother’s “I LeT yOu hAve vEtEranNnNsSsSSs!!!!” Rant?
Chloe, You are right! Harry’s family has a tendency to co-opt his popularity at his cost for their gain. H&M are enough royal representation.
There is no equivalency here though. This is about showing support for the injured vets, people who went to war in THEIR name. Their behaviour is deplorable. And as I said before, they will never live this down, anymore than they will their treatment of H&M. They need people to join the army, young people will see this and think twice.
On another but related noted. I saw a video yesterday of some UK journalist interviewing some chinese diplomat and he asked about UK and china being competitors. (Imagine the question being arrogantly asked and that man clearly took offence b/c you know china has been feeling its oats of late). It was embarrassing, that man basically called UK a ‘liddle’ country; he listed all the things china was leading in, AI, EV, every technology the rest of the world needs to run their world and asked ‘is UK doing any of that’. So basically they should sit down and shut up, pat on the head conclusion. Then there was an article about the crumbling schools in the UK. Then there was another video of some Brit politician calling out sunak about some major multi-national trade agreement that Britain was not a part of and asked him where is Britain and where are the promises of brexit. sunak never once lifted his head to look at this man. I could only think, if the fish rots from the head, the windsors/gov are the head and they are showing their rot. Britain is in decline and the media are distracting the people with silly diatribes about H&M.
Same here!
I would also add that almost no one in the UK cares about what she’s doing (not doing) either. I think we get the impression based on the British tabloids that they’re representing how British people feel-and that just isn’t true.
The bit that made me hysterical was the suggestion in the Daily Mail that C-Rex, Willnot, and Cannot would surely have helped fill the empty seats.
Bitch, please.
Setting aside the message to veterans (which is horrific from their Colonels in Chief), you see empty seats at all kinds of sporting events. This is just another sly attempt to suggest Invictus isn’t a success.
Personally, I don’t believe that any of the UK veterans complained about the seats been empty. Whining is not part of the Invictus program. Every pictures, videos and performance we see of them show that they are really happy to be there and are having lots of fun.
LOL. bc going would be supporting harry and his project, and 1) no way they would do it 2) would harry even want their shady a** fake supporting the troops. speaking of, did any public figures (aka government officials) outside of the RF/Meg/Harry show up to the Invictus games? if no, that seems like a problematic message too…
The US sent a delegation. Other countries did too. The German President is speaking at the closing ceremony and the Defence Minister spoke at the opening ceremony. So lots of “public figures”. Also the Nigerian defence minister was there too. Those are just the ones I know about. Invictus is legit.
Lots of government figures are at Invictus. The US sent the NASA administrator and the secretary of the Navy along with other special assistants etc from the executive branch. The Nigerian defense minister attended. I think there was a senator from Kenya (who wants to send a team) that was sitting with Harry at an event. etc.
Canada as well, as the hosts of the next Games. Official accounts and ministry websites have also been promoting Team Canada and partner organizations like Soldier On.
At least the UK Minister of Defence Dr. Andrew Munson is there, and the MOD is enthusiastically reporting on the games on their Facebook page, which I didn’t know until someone here pointed it out the other day. The UK team is a big presence at Invictus – they had 26 people in the rowing competitions, for example – and doing well. It’s beyond pathetic that they’re not being recognized and celebrated at home because the Head of the Armed Forces (KC3) has issues with his son.
I had the same question a couple of days ago and someone here said that the ‘defense minister (or whatever the correct UK title is) was repping the government at the games.
So W&K are getting credit because PH used funds from a foundation that he was part of at the time and helping to raise funds for? At least they aren’t still trying to claim that the money for Endeavour that they finally let go of was them supporting IG.
Yeah, that part was pure lies. And I’d frame it as taking credit rather than getting credit. You know that talking point came straight from the incandescent one’s office. They’ve always tried to take credit for Harry’s projects and ideas, including Heads Together. I’m as convinced that was Keen’s idea about as much as I am that all the hair on her head is real.
It’s also a bold lie. The funds to start up Invictus came from the Endeavor Fund. Which is an organization completely independent from the Royal foundation. Harry details in Spare how William threw a hissy fit about it.
@Chloe, I was going to say. Didn’t Harry say in Spare that William said “they’d never approve” of Harry creating Invictus? Still laughing that Harry hit him with “they already said yes”, oh to be a fly on the wall at KP knowing they can’t do anything to take IG away from him.
Yes, Harry went behind William’s back to get approval. The first IG was done “through” the royal foundation but the funding came from Endeavor, also established by Harry. So harry did get approval through the royal foundation board for IG and did so without asking William.
The derangers harp on the fact that a million pounds was transferred to IG after Harry left from the royal foundation, but IIRC that money came from Endeavor (which Harry also took with him I think), so it “looked” like W&K were giving IG a million but the money was never theirs to begin with, it was just a paperwork issue of making sure the money stayed with IG.
This needs to be magnified on SM and comment sections everywhere Derangers are ‘winning’ this argument and convincing people that IG is only successful because W&K ‘started it’ and ‘funded it’. And that it should be ‘returned to W&K’ to be successful.
They are being draaaaagged on Twitter for it and not just by the Squaddies.
Especially since they hand themselves undeserved medals while not even serving and ignoring the veterans who got disabled when they did.
Also, notables from other countries are happily supporting.
Example:
https://twitter.com/oloriogun_/status/1701338544898183628
Even Ukraine, who are fighting for their lives right now, see how important this is.
Harry bringing together people from all kinds of countries, doing a lot for peace and connections in the world
https://twitter.com/oloriogun_/status/1701331529614393819
Ukrainian twitter loves him by the way.
Yes they’re trash for this but this also has undertones of the “Harry should make up with his family to get support for his causes” nonsense. People have to remember that there is also some of the press who are purposefully pushing this because they want drama or resolution. The buyers remorse has been heavy with some or the toxic folk want conflict because they see that Harry and Meghan are moving on and want to link their projects to the royals still.
No thanks. A low-effort insincere social media post would be just that. A big spectacle reception at the palace would be an unsubtle attempt to colonize the event, while furthering tabloid frenzy narratives. Abeg, keep the Windsors away from this serious program.
They are mean spirited and petty. I hope at a future invict us the Spencer’s attend.
The last thing these games need are images of the keens with their unpleasant expressions at Harry and Meghan and so called peacemaker Kate trying to walk with harry
Personally I never expected any of the Windsors to go to the IG. Of course it would have been nice had KFC bothered to send a letter of encouragement to the UK competitors.
Did the UK send any kind of delegation at all?
It’s absolutely disgusting. I mentioned it in a post the other day that they look like utter fools dressed up in their fake medals and unearned uniforms…and then can’t be bothered to show any support whatsoever to the actual veteran athletes. And it was the middle of their summer vacations so they could have absolutely thrown together a last minute reception to honor the competitors or to send them off. The royal family is utter trash and their advisors are a bunch of fools. But 🤷🏽♀️ we knew this already!
And that’s a great point made by the article that the Leftover Royals have made a recent point to support several other sporting events…but can’t be bothered to even send a good luck message on social media. I guess Pegs is too busy pruning rose bushes and Buttons McCopycater is working on her next Meghan lookbook.
I hope this calling them out messaging gets louder and louder. This is just another in a long list of reasons they deserve to be named and shamed.
I hope that veteran that ” can see both brothers sides “, can also see which brother is there to actually support him. They look petty because they are being petty. It’s incredibly childish to basically treat the entire world, including countries, political leaders, athletes, clothing brands, musicians, and anyone else who dares to be within sniffing distance of Harry and Meghan as the ” enemy”. This is what they have overtly and covertly been doing for 5 years, so hopefully these people realize there is nothing or no one that they will put their childishness aside for. They couldn’t even do it for their damn mother/grandmother.
Yeah that both sides comment was really disappointing.
Yeah. Rubbed the wrong way for sure. There are three sides to every story sure, but as far as I’m concerned, there is wrong and a right. H&M are in the right.
Williams side was that harry needed to be there to support him and harry should not marry Meghan. Williams side involved bullying his brother.
It’s okay to me–it’s important to remember that all civic awards go through the royal family. So anyone who wants to be recognized/knighted/etc someday doesn’t want to risk the ire of the royal family. Because the royals are that petty and personal, and they have a stranglehold on the civic recognition in the country.
Or anyone who just simply wants to lead a life without being harassed by the UK media.
I get that, and unless he plans to just up sticks to another country I’m sure that there’s a line to be towed. The thing is, is civic recognition from a group of people like that really worth anything? I would just not say anything at all rather than trying to rationalize behavior that deserves to be called out.
I remember when William had launched Earthshot royal insiders said that they hoped Harry would help promote it in the US. It’s not surprising that the Royal Family ignores the Invictus Games they showed they didn’t really care about the military and were petty when they refused to lay Harry’s wreath at Remembrance day.
William is trying to get to be popular in the USA and the desperation shows. He is using earthshot as a means to an end imo. Harry is under no obligation to support William
why though? I always wonder why, since the US very publicly fired them centuries ago, and there are lots of Commonwealth countries grumbling about the monarchy that he can focus on instead.
The BRF are being called out left right and centre on X (formerly known as Twitter) for their silence over the IGs. A de-ranger (who I didn’t realise at the time) followed up my tweet on their silence with an article showing how the BRF already supported the veterans. On closer inspection I found that the article (for a £10 million charity fund-raiser) was from 2019. When I in all innocence pointed out the date of the article and asked if they managed to reach the target the poster? I was told to find out for myself!
As has been said many times on this board the BRF love to dress up and play soldiers but, when it comes to doing something concrete to help veterans they offer very little. The little they do is very rarely followed up.
Curious, too, that these headlines come out as some social media chatter has pointed out that several high-ranking Rota photogs. and at least one editor of The Sun have been spotted in Germany.
The Sun editor looks like a stalker, ugh. These folks.
Including Kate’s personal photographer for her Mafia Widow photos – Chris Jackson.
I think any royal involvement would mean taking credit for Harry’s success, which they’re already trying to in this article claiming the the Keens were integral to the games inception. Sure Jan. Funny how they can’t replicate their so called help for their own Earth bs and Early years nonsense. I don’t think Harry needs them to do anything for him but the British government/ military should be sending a delegation like most countries did. I don’t believe I saw anything from the UK. The press just wants the royals to be able to get some of that Sussex shine for themselves. The RF never get the kind of press that H&M get if someone hasn’t died, had a baby, or get married. Who’s to say Harry even wants them there or needs any acknowledgment from them? He’s doing just fine without their performative posts or attention seeking antics.
They ARE mean spirited and petty. Charles is the commander in Chief. All of them hold numerous honorary positions, parade around with a bunch of unearned medals, and they can’t reach out to the people who actually served, who were actually injured, to wish them good luck in an event designed to help them heal, physically and mentally?
How is that NOT mean spirited and petty?
And the article brings up a good point about the contrast with other international sporting events. They can wish other teams good luck in those events, but they can’t bring themselves to tweet good luck to the IG competitors? Of course that’s going to get noticed.
One of the (many) ways the Windsors shot themselves in the foot was with that stupid line about how “not everyone is called to a life of service” or whatever. Harry is showing them what true public service actually is, and the Windsors look like they are stuck in the 1950s.
It was an absurd line. H+M are taking a sledgehammer to their talking points.
They also look like they’re stuck doing photo ops in order to maintain their tax payer funded lifestyle.
Yeah, I definitely don’t think the Windsors should actually go to the IG but I do think they should send out a message of support. Just we’re proud of our vets and good luck. Something simple, they don’t even have to mention Harry. But it’s on them that they continue to convey their true nature. It is an insult to the IG vets though.
The royal family put a trademark on mean-spirited and petty
But also, why is it not your practice to acknowledge each other’s professional endeavors?! “We just never do it” is not a reason to never do something. Shouldn’t you be stronger together? Shouldn’t you show a united front so that you remain visible and united in fighting for your relevance? Again, you can send a “thinking of you” note to North Korea, but not to Team UK?
They are all jealous and try and one up each other. Diana found out the hard way how that family behaves when someone (other than the monarch, I guess) stands out. It’s truly a toxic stew.
Yes, @MrsCope, that North Korea thing needs to be put in red, underlined and shouted from the rooftops. What a stupid, stupid king.
“Ignore and distract.” I’m not surprised that a media strategist summed up the palace strategy that way. I am sort of surprised that The Telegraph printed it because that’s their strategy too most of the time.
Of course the media is blowing this out of proportion – there is no need for anyone to attend the games. Literally just a message of support for the veterans competing for team UK, that’s it.
Harry spared them last year by saying that the Queen had sent messages of support to the veterans with him. Sure she did.
This year, it’s a notable gap.
The brit media just wants the better access to IG and H&M they imagine they would have if the BRF showed support and got involved. They are disguising it as concern for the team.
Regarding the empty seats, these dumb ass folks do not realize that there are several events happening simultaneously, as well as many activities going on throughout the day for veterans and families. As if the Wales attendance would help fill up these venues. Get out of here with that mess.
Now you know everyone would be dying to get an up close look at Keen’s wig and see her Jazz Hands performance! People would come from miles around to see that.
LOLZ all day – see that they are trying to push WandK into the IG story saying that it was all down to them. This is not the first time the Wails have tried to take the credit for the games – we get these stories every time the games happen. Harry made it clear it was all him in Spare – he didn’t even tell his brother until he got approval.
But what do we expect from these 2 – they have LOOOOOOONG history to taking credit for Harry’s (and others) work. Behaviour that goes all the way back to Uni.
Given that during the games the Wails have made a point of being seen in public and STILL people are more interested in the Sussex’s. Peak ‘What about meeeeeeee’ from these 2.
The Windsors are indeed brand petty . We can just rename them the petties .
Yeah, agree 100%, and said as much in yesterday’s comments. The Waleses and Windsors are playing this all wrong. Perhaps the Keens and monarchs will learn from their mistakes and change. Not holding my breath, mind you. Anything is possible, though.
Not only are they petty and spiteful, they ARE out and out manipulative BULLIES. Throwing strops because Harry and Megan don’t need THEM to be successful, and they need to get facts RIGHT before they go to print
Wank and Keen gave fk all to invictus. Harry and William JOIINTLY set up the Endeavour fund. When Harry started up invictus he USED HIS HALF of the funds avaliable to do so. Billy bully did his usual strop and it went to the charity commission to be investigated. They said sorry Billy it’s fine for Harry to use HIS HALF!!!! NOW, I wonder what happened to the rest of the fund?? And let’s look at all the regiments they are patrons of and Charlie is supposed to be the commander in cheif!!, they can all go suck their chocolate medals
Mary Pester, I think it was Meghan haters who called in the investigation. And fell flat on their faces publicly when the Commission reported that everything Harry did was above board and legal. Shame the derangers cannot be fined for wasting govt resources with their hate campaign.
The britshit media tell us every single day the Windsors are lazy, grifting, petty, lying so and so’s. I mean where’s the question. They are vain glorious. They’re disgusting tax payer funded lazy incompetents.
At a party recently someone said they felt our (au) system of gov was safer because of the RF. I said well if you take into accounts there friendships with a lot of dodgy countries, we know they hide money (proven) but close financial relations with people/countries who are actual enemies of Britain. I find it an astonishing claim. And chuckles middle eastern money connections. It’s obvious people are clueless.
Harry was clear in Spare, William did not support his plan to start Invictus Games. I do not expect any different mindset from William a decade on. Harry’s brother and father attended first invictus games in London because it was soon after the Olympics and there was a huge global spotlight still on England IMO. The spotlight was what they were there for IMO. I think the late Queen was very proud of what Harry achieved with the IG and supported him and the veterans. There are clips of him telling her at the palace about his Endeavor trip to Antartica with one of the veterans that was being honored when she was greeting the veteran. She also did the video with him to challenge Michelle and Barack Obama “Bring it” video.
The toxic royal mafia family/institution led by King Charles (or Camilla?🤷♀️) does not get involved with any charity unless it benefits them. Their charitable service is done to maintain their relevance to Britain and to continue to justify the taxpayer funding they receive. They are performative. Harry like his mother is genuine about his service to people who need to be uplifted and loved. His work with those he helps is not performative.
The veterans do not deserve to be in the middle of a one sided feud that the royal family has with the Sussexes where the family is leaking to their tabloid propaganda arm to snub and malign the Sussexes and their initiatives. IG continues to be a success without that family’s involvement/acknowledgment. Harry has a good team at the Foundation that supports and executes his vision. The charity that prepared and got the British team to IG and the MOD seems to have done a great job this year and should be commended. IMO chatter about the royal family is unnecessary and highly distracting of everyone else’s efforts and achievements for IG23. ✅
While the mainstream British media is not acknowledging or highlighting the veterans, I see positive stories at the local media level which I think is better than tabloid coverage.
KC should send a message of support but other than that idc if they nothing to do with the games. This is Harry’s project and Harry’s alone. Any show of support would not be sincere anyway.
Nobody is asking for the RF to support Harry. They’re asking to acknowledge the service of veterans. It’s the same with environmental issues, we can all be concerned about the environment without having to love William.
Well the narrative I just saw on Twitter is that well it is H and M fault there isn’t royal support because they’re so toxic. Alluding there are no A list people or celebs there either. And how it is obvious all royals are being told to stay clear of the Sussexes. Idiots. Oh and how they feel so bad for the vets that the Sussexes are preventing them getting royal support. Whatever.
And the whole interest in a list celebs is obviously laying the groundwork to say next week what a statesman William is. Smdh.
The spin is making me dizzy.
This petty nonsense is why the “fab four” could never have worked; at a fundamental level there’s huge W&K jealousy of M’s spark and her ability to embolden H, as well as an ignorance (denial) of their own lack of charisma and competence. What W&K don’t seem to understand is that H&M’s kind of approach is modern and therefore beyond them. When Kate came into the royal famly she was meant to be a middle class breath of fresh air but she instead spent years learning how to be like the queen, just as she had spent years learning how to copy upper middle class people. The fact that W is happy within the BRF’s confines, when his brother was not, shows just how prepared he is to functon at its ceremonial level. This mixture of traditional and modern monarchy could have been fabulous, but W&K seem/ed totally oblivious to their weaknesses; they aren’t H&M and, however much they want to be, they never will be. They should have dropped the envy; stayed in lane; excelled in that lane; and supported the strengths of a balancing couple within the 4. if they had H&M’s freshness they would have shown it years ago. No use belly aching now and pretending they jointly own invictus, or could do it the same or better.