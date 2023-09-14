The Mail seems shocked that the German media adores the Sussexes & Invictus

I still remember the dawning realization I had, circa 2018, that the British media operates in a bubble, and they didn’t realize that media is global and the whole world could see their open racism and abuse of the Duchess of Sussex. In the past five years, little has changed – while royal reporters code-switch for international audiences, I’d like to believe that royal-watchers and even casual observers understand what’s happening and what was done to the Sussexes by the unholy partnership of the British media and the Windsors. So, imagine the Daily Mail’s surprise that the Sussexes and the Invictus Games are getting wall-to-wall coverage in the German media. They shouldn’t be that shocked – many “royal photographers” and royal reporters managed to get media credentials for the games, and the Sussexes are getting tons of coverage across British media and European media.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bowled over the German media with their charm offensive on the first day they were seen together at the Invictus Games. Only positive headlines are being used to describe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, such as ‘Finally A Prince Again’, with much of the attention focused on Meghan and how she reacts to the crowds and what she wears. There have yet to be negative comments about their public appearances, including when they attended a wheelchair basketball match. The couple’s often contentious relationship with the other members of the royal family has not been mentioned in any of the coverage.
‘I think people are very interested to see how they are together and their dynamics as a couple,’ said one reporter for Bild newspaper. ‘They are very popular here. You only have to see how hundreds of people waited in the market square outside the town hall to try and see them. It was the same the previous year when they came to start the countdown to the games.’
The popular Gala magazine website devoted five stories to the couple as well as carrying a live blog to update readers on their activities. Harry’s biggest coup was to be invited on to the hugely popular show ‘Sports Studio’ – the German equivalent of the BBC’s Match of the Day.
Meanwhile, the Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF) network devoted the entire hour-long show to allow Harry to talk about the Invictus Games and its impact on the mental health and rehabilitation of wounded war veterans.
Meanwhile, the glossy Gala magazine – which devotes pages to celebrities and other VIPs – carried a blow-by-blow account of Harry and Meghan attending their first Invictus Games events together. They had a live blog on the movements of the couple along with other stories about their life. The magazine will devote its cover in this week’s edition published on Thursday with a photo of Harry and the headline ‘Finally A Prince Again.’ Inside there will be three pages of coverage.
‘There is a lot interest, and much more now that Meghan is here. They are behaving very well and I think a lot of people will have a positive impression of them,’ a reporter for the magazine told Mail Online. ‘People are fascinated with Harry and his family, but they all know about Meghan,’ they said. ‘There are two camps here in Germany – team Harry and Meghan and Team Kate and William. It has been interesting seeing them together.’
The reporter said people in Germany has seen plenty of stories about the couple and their decision to step back as senior members of the British Royal Family. The reporter said: ‘Now they are here people see that they are happy.’
The rival Bunte magazine carried a story about Meghan sporting a $62,000 ring when she attended a friends and family event on Tuesday evening. TV news carried extensive reports on the Invictus Games with regular round ups of the day’s events. Bild newspaper have had a reporter covering the games while others in the Berlin office have been involved in their coverage.
[From The Daily Mail]
Do you get the sense of outrage from the Mail that they can’t control what the German media is writing and saying? The Mail’s editors are like “wait, you mean the Germans aren’t even going to mention Kensington Palace’s talking points? Where’s the requisite statement about how William will never, ever speak to his brother?” They’re shocked that their six-year hate campaign has turned Harry and Meghan into sympathetic global celebrities who get a rock-star reception wherever they go. Plus, people are just really excited to see Meghan. She’s outside! We want to talk about her clothes!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in a good mood in the buggy on the way to the swimming hall for the swimming competitions at the Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023
Invictus Games - Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball Final between France and the USA during the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen in high spirits during day 4 of the Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf. The royal couple was actively engaged in the day's events, adding a touch of glamour and attention to this international adaptive multi-sport event.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Dusseldorf, Germany
12 Sep 2023
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Dusseldorf, Germany
12 Sep 2023
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Dusseldorf, Germany
13 Sep 2023
They are genuinely good people and most people around the world have had enough of battling politicians, celebrities behaving horribly as well as doom and gloom on every headline, we just want to enjoy basking in some love and sunshine. But of course, the British media don’t get it.
Agree, it’s just too much doom and gloom headlines 😑 I don’t need that in my life everyday 😑
News flash for the Daily Fail: some other media don’t believe you, can make up their own minds, and see who you really are.
On the topic of clothes: anyone else hoping Meghan is going to wear a bright yellow dress for the closing? She seems to have decided on white and black as her Invictus palette but it would be nice to see some color at some point to help the photos from different events be more distinguishable. Plus, if she keeps up just the white and black, poor Duchess McButtons will have to tie her jazz hands in knots to able to justify any new clothes.
I understand the black and white colour palatte is the easiest to stay looking professional, but I really hope we see some colour. Yellow, like you said, would look fantastic on her🤌🏼
Of course the German media enjoy Harry and Meghan. They are truly a delight and have a love for the games and the veterans who compete. Not to mention how Invictus has embraced the families! Having children’s events and seeing the little ones interact with their parents and with Harry and Meghan has been so heartwarming.
The Brits are missing out and are showing their ass. Let them keep crying about it.
I mentioned this in another post but aside from the German media the German people seem to love them. Like they get it!
“..they didn’t realize that media is global and the whole world could see their open racism and abuse of the Duchess of Sussex..” Sadly, here in Australia, the Windsor/BM propaganda is broadcast with next to no push back.
The British medias hubris will never not shock me. Y’all couldn’t even get Brexit right and helped perpetuate it but you’re now shocked because your constant smearing is failing to translate to other counties. They’re shocked because the German tabloids are just as bad as the British from what I’ve seen online. They’re also pissed because Harry and Meghan disrupted narratives the past few weeks and Invictus has been a success.
That’s what abusers do they try to control any and all things related to the Sussexes and the key word here is try. Abusers must be in control at all times and I’m sure they are very upset that the global community is not falling in lock step. Quite a a wake-up call for them and I love seeing it. The global press is doing their jobs and reporting about Invictus in the positive light it deserves. The petty Windsors and their bed mates can go pound sand.
And we love to see it.
The UK media doesn’t understand impartiality. And, unfortunately, their view gets repeated in other English-speaking countries, at least partly because of ownership/interests of the UK in global media.
Not just English speaking countries. French, Italian, Dutch and yes, also German magazine’s and newspapers simply repeat what the British papers report. But I also think that a lot of people can simply see through the bullshit.
“There have yet to be negative comments about their public appearances, including when they attended a wheelchair basketball match.” What a bizarre statement. What does that mean? What, they were on their feet at a wheelchair match? What what what are they on about?
I agree Molly, that phrasing was really off. But really, look at who’s writing this nonsense and who they work for, we really can’t expect them to string a whole sentence together, can we?
The bitterness really dripped out of that sentence
It means the british media is shocked that the German media isn’t doing what they would do. There are no stories about how “Meghan stood so close to Harry, its a sign of her insecurity in the face of their impending divorce” or “Meghan made sure all the cameras were on her and ignored the veterans” etc. Those are the headlines the BM wants the German media to write and they can’t figure out why they aren’t.
Everything that brings joy and happiness to Harry and Meghan and upsets the British media and the Windsors at the same time, brings me the sweetest pettiest joy . These people have done more than enough to two people who just want live their lives with their children and be happy while doing some good in this world.
Well said, Over it!
The Mail is in Charles and Camilla camp. I’ve observed that they seem to at times publish certain articles with certain slants to get William and Kate to make moves based on their coverage of Harry and Meghan. And true to form, those two take the bait. 😆
Waiting to see what the Wales camp will come out with after they/their people read this article.
And I very much doubt there’s a Wank camp in Germany.
Nobody likes Wank outside the UK!! What an insult to the people of Germany who are just supporting IG and enjoying the gift that is Harry and Meghan!
Well, a former DM editor does work for them now. So yeah.
The sentence in that article that stuck out as a complete lie was the one about how Germans are divided – some are Will/Kate some are Meg/Harry.
I don’t for a minute believe that the germans give a crap about will/kate or the rest of the british royal family.
People love Meg/Harry for their star power, her fashion, and their honest good deeds. The Invictus Games are such a wonderful event. Helping, on the ground level, people who were injured serving their countries.
It is hard to not get behind that- unless you’re the british royal family who somehow still believes that your bloodline means you are chosen by god to rule. Bless their hearts.
The Sussexes are deeply in love and the radiance from their love is infectious. Couple this with their charm and charisma and you get a blinding glow. Harry is passionate about supporting veterans and has been running all over the place to have FaceTime with as many events and veterans as possible. Nothing is staged with this couple. They genuinely enjoy interacting with veterans and it shows. This is exactly why they are getting this positive coverage and why countries are vying to host the next Invictus Games. Try as they will the UK made a big mistake by not supporting their veterans.
Not sure why they specifically called out them attending a wheelchair basketball event as an opportunity to get negative press.
But I love this for the BM, seems like when you don’t have right wing control over large outlets like the US and even Aus, the media genuinely don’t see anything to hate about a couple being happy and doing good together. Go figure.
The only people who hate Harry and Meghan are the British press, the Royal Family and their stans.
The british media is realizing that most of the rest of world followed Sussexit for two reasons – gossipy family drama on the one hand; and on the other hand, to watch an ancient institution shoot itself in the foot repeatedly as it could not seem to move with the times or change its course at all etc. And in that refusal to course correct, we saw the BRF expose itself yet again as a messy, toxic, racist and useless institution. Most of the world isn’t bending the knee to the BRF, we see them for what they are.
We all saw it play out in real time. Why would the German media focus on that during Invictus? Did the British media really think that the world media was going to turn on Harry and Meghan because they said “well you know, we want to earn our own money?”
They really are in their own little bubble over there and the problem is that the people they “support” – the BRF – want to be “global statesmen” so until they break out of that bubble, they’re constantly going to be caught off guard by things like this.
Part of the DF’s shocked reaction might be because of the Bild specifically. When I lived in Germany for one year, this newspaper was euphemistically known as “the voice of ‘the people’.” It’s a tabloid paper that skews conservative and sensationalist, much like the DF. Imagine a newspaper you consider to be the German language equivalent of yours essentially going completely off-script and losing the plot on you. That might be part of what’s throwing them for a loop—the Bild hasn’t been and isn’t supposed to be pro H&M.
From Hello
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/502409/meghan-markle-incvitus-games-day-five/
Just lovely
Yes.. a really lovely piece.
The first photo. She’s absolutely breathtaking.
Why would the German press malign Meghan & Harry? That would be disrespectful towards the Invictus Games & the veterans. It’s bad manners, and the Windsors are a bunch of ill-bred villains.
Lol! The BM a** must itch now ! You can just feel the anger on those written words that the world just love Harry and Meghan and that their hate campaign has not stopped that love.
Wheelchair basketball game ? Hm is wounded veterans… are they implying that because Meghan and Harry can walk and have their legs they should not be at this game ? The F***? Make it make sense 😩
It’s just such an off the wall comment. I remember that photo a couple of years ago of Charles in a wheelchair at some event and William hanging on to the handles and the two of them yukking it up. I thought at the time it was pretty disrespectful. Maybe they were hoping Harry would do the same thing as a prop with Meghan wheeling him around because how dare the two of them walk in on their healthy legs.
From the hello mag article posted above. God forbid they were holding hands at the wheelchair basketball event. Is this what they are using as a dig?
One stand-out moment has to be watching them sing their hearts out together to Sweet Caroline at the swimming. Another saw them strolling hand in hand into the last event of the day which was the wheelchair basketball final.
Hilarious that the reporters for the Mail are so mystified that they are resorting to interviewing the German reporters about the reason for their reporting
Personal feels about H&M aside, Germany is hosting the games. IG is bringing a lot of international press attention, dignitaries and visitors from all over the world. Why in the world would they want to use this attention to drag the literal founder of the games? It’s like acting up in front of company imo.
What does “They are behaving very well” even means ? these people I swear.
Love how they slipped the cost of her ring in there. “Breaking news: rich woman has expensive shit.” 🙄
I’m glad H and M stopped giving the BM oxygen.
It’s pretty gross. Desperate to get anything on her, and it doesn’t even make sense! Ok, so what she wears something nice? She isn’t using taxpayer money or raiding the Queen’s vault, like..some other folks. They’ve committed too hard to the “everyone hates them, they’re divorcing, and they’re broke” fantasy storyline, the British media is astounded that everyone isn’t falling in line with their BS narratives.
this is so asinine. why would any country not be happy two people turned up to support wounded veterans? of course they have fans. the cynic deep in me tho wonders if the media coverage is also that they know Harry and Meghan sell papers. with one paper doing the whole…oh she worn a 62k ring to a low key event…like some kind of side eye shadiness the DF does about meghan’s fashion choices to imply it’s too much spending or some bs.
Why would there be any “negative comments” about their attendance at a wheelchair basketball game? The DM seems genuinely surprised by this. They’re also pretty salty about the German media not leaning into the family fracture.
Oh boo freaking hoo Daily Fail. Continue living in your racist, Sussex hating bubble. Harry & Megan are global icons & whatever they do or say, the world sits up & takes notice. Megan’s clothes sell out & crash websites instantly, all their projects (books, movies, docuseries, charities) are super successful. If DF & RF think their hate & smear campaign will make the rest of the world hate the Sussexes & love the lazy, taxpayer funded Royals, they better think again.
Psst the secret is out…the world loves Prince Harry and Meghan much to the horror of the British media and Kensington Palace
I think the positive reports from Germany are in part because they are hosting the games. Why would they want a bunch of negative (fake) news coming out about an event that they are hosting? Their news knows this. Especially if at other times that parrot the British talking points. The fact that Germany is hosting at all shows they don’t believe the negative narrative.
Pretty hilarious that the DM is calling out Gala for having “devoted five stories” to H&M.
Going to their website and hitting Control F and typing in Harry yields 32 instances of his name appearing on their front page. Typing in Meghan comes back with 42.
My they are mad–I mean the brf. The reporting is about the Invictus Games, which means Harry and now Meghan. Guess who the media are not talking about? The brf. That’s why they are mad. H&M aren’t supposed to succeed without the royal family. I believe this shows them that H&M have left them in their dust.
Have you seen this article?
https://worcesterobserver.co.uk/news/university-researchers-taking-a-look-at-the-invictus-games/
The toxic British media prices any and everything that she ever wears (including repeat items), then turn around and act “shocked” when she is seen not wearing her wedding rings. Who needed to know that she has a $62K ring in her possession 😒. Are they hoping she will get robbed like Kim Kardashian? The hating press people are insane.
I have seen only positive coverage of the invictus games and Harry/Meghan. Well deserved for the veterans. This event isn’t the time for petty feuds. It’s about uplifting those who put their lives on the line for our freedom and safety. Good job to the German press.