Duchess Meghan wore Ralph Lauren & Frame jeans to Invictus volleyball

There’s this thing where almost all royals, across the board, are bad at casual dressing or sportswear. The Princess of Wales is especially bad at wearing sportswear and casual separates, preferring a parade of skin-tight jeggings and god-awful wedges. Well, here’s hoping that the Duchess of Sussex’s biggest stalker is taking notes, because Meghan really rocks some casual looks. She manages to make mass-market labels look high-end, she manages to look comfortable and professional and she always look stylish and happy.

Here are more photos of Prince Harry and Meghan today at the Dusseldorf Invictus Games. Meghan once again chose a pair of Frame jeans in her preferred fit – slim-cut cigarette pants. She paired those jeans with a Ralph Lauren sleeveless sweater. Her color palette for IG seems to be mostly black-and-white (minus one brown ensemble) and I love that she went all-white today after her all-black look yesterday. Is this the new Sussex uniform? Cigarette pants and sleeveless knit shells, monochromatic style? Could be!

These pics are from the sitting volleyball competition. Meghan was waving a Nigerian flag and at one point, Harry put his arms around her and squeezed her. This loved-up display!! The Sussex charisma!