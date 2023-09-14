Duchess Meghan wore Ralph Lauren & Frame jeans to Invictus volleyball

There’s this thing where almost all royals, across the board, are bad at casual dressing or sportswear. The Princess of Wales is especially bad at wearing sportswear and casual separates, preferring a parade of skin-tight jeggings and god-awful wedges. Well, here’s hoping that the Duchess of Sussex’s biggest stalker is taking notes, because Meghan really rocks some casual looks. She manages to make mass-market labels look high-end, she manages to look comfortable and professional and she always look stylish and happy.

Here are more photos of Prince Harry and Meghan today at the Dusseldorf Invictus Games. Meghan once again chose a pair of Frame jeans in her preferred fit – slim-cut cigarette pants. She paired those jeans with a Ralph Lauren sleeveless sweater. Her color palette for IG seems to be mostly black-and-white (minus one brown ensemble) and I love that she went all-white today after her all-black look yesterday. Is this the new Sussex uniform? Cigarette pants and sleeveless knit shells, monochromatic style? Could be!

These pics are from the sitting volleyball competition. Meghan was waving a Nigerian flag and at one point, Harry put his arms around her and squeezed her. This loved-up display!! The Sussex charisma!

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

31 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore Ralph Lauren & Frame jeans to Invictus volleyball”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:21 am

    I love this outfit and plan to copy it. I have shoes similar to the ones she’s wearing. She looks SO. Goodt.

    I do want to see how that David Cassidy cosplayer in a tin tiara will copy this outfit?

  2. MaryContrary says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:22 am

    She looks amazing and glowing-and the two of them together are just adorable.

  3. Susan Collins says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:25 am

    She does casual really well. This is a lovely outfit. Comfortable and she looks beautiful.

  4. Amy Bee says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Oh, I’m sure Kate is watching and taking notes and screenshots. I mean Meghan has looked good in all her outfits this week. And boy, the derangers are going to freak out about the photo of Harry hugging Meghan. I love it all!

  5. anna says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:29 am

    Ahhhh they look so cute and happy together😍 you can tell they’re just Like That at home; comfortable with affection and not afraid to show it. This energy brings to mind Kaiser’s first article of Meg arriving at this year’s IG: Harry was in his element before his wife’s arrival, but he’s definitely on another level now that she’s around.

    • anna says:
      September 14, 2023 at 10:31 am

      Adding, that fourth picture of Harry where Meg is busy taking a photo with someone while he looks like he’s pouting on her other side makes me laugh, he’s so silly wow. You get her all the time Harry, you have to share!

    • Lux says:
      September 14, 2023 at 10:35 am

      They look SOOO happy!!! You can’t fake or force it. Keen and Mean can take all the notes they want and all they can come up with are some missed butt grabs and that cousin’s cheek kiss at polo (and as we know, kissing cousins seem to be a running theme with them…!).

      • Xeni says:
        September 14, 2023 at 10:54 am

        It’s really true – you really can’t fake it

        Everything seems so effortless with them and they truly bring out the best in each other

        This is the type of love I want for myself *taps into their blessing* 😩 – actually I’ll add to that prayer and pray for this type of love for everyone. May we all find our person and have an effortless love in this lifetime

    • Ginger says:
      September 14, 2023 at 10:40 am

      Agree! You can tell Harry is thrilled that Meghan is there. They are amazing together, no doubt

  6. Minnieder says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:30 am

    These loved up photos are going to crush the HRH Prisoner!
    It always makes me happy to see two people who found each other and are truly in love. The world is a big place, anyone who finds the love of their life is blessed!

  7. Abby says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Honestly *I* too am taking notes. I love the black / black and white/white with the skinny jeans look. LOVE. She makes it look good and I would like to try it too.

  8. swaz says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Absolutely gorgeous ❤❤

  9. Nicole says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Meghan has always been a fan of monochromatic looks. I noticed this about her personal style. It’s pretty clear that she’s letting her California out. We love our sports wear and casuals. It’s one of the reasons I refuse to go back to the East coast to live. Way too formal. Give me a blouse, nice jeans, decent sweater for the chill, and let me show of my shoes. I am not mad at her style at all.

  10. Glamarazzi says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:34 am

    My favorite look so far! I will be wearing my skinny Frame jeans today in celebration of their love!

  11. Over it says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Megs got serious style . And I so miss all this pda of theirs . I really miss seeing these two on a regular basis. I can add that to my list of all the things the Windsors did to piss me off .

  12. hangonamin says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:40 am

    a vision in white. giving summers in hampton vibe. great look. personally, i prefer a straight leg on meghan rather than a skinny (also bc i mostly associate skin tight skinnies with Kate now) or would love for her to go for a wider leg (but hemmed appropriately!) that’s more in fashion now.

    Reply
    • anna says:
      September 14, 2023 at 10:46 am

      It’s giving rich girl Hampton summers for sure, and I love that for her. She really does quiet luxury so well.

      I’ve always thought skinny cuts of pants wouldn’t work when you’re short, but somehow she makes it work. I would love to work a cigarette pants myself alas it would make my thighs look like the sausage casing was about to burst, oh well, can’t win em all😂

  13. Smee says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:40 am

    Wiglet is no doubt stomping her feet and asking Why can’t I wear shorts too?!

    They are killing it and I am loving it

  14. Delilah says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:41 am

    I would definitely rock this outfit. Meghan knows how to dress appropriately at all times. Love her style

  15. alexc says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:42 am

    She looks amazing – so much warmth, charisma and natural grace. No wonder the BRF can’t stand her. She’s everything they’re not!

  16. Inge says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:42 am

    We are absolutely blessed this week and Harry’s birthday is coming up tomorrow!

    Re the hugging pic someone apparently commented that she loved Meghan and Harry was like “she’s mine!”

    Also love them interacting with the teams and the families!

  17. MSTJ says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:45 am

    I must say I’m happy to see her out this week with the various down to earth outfits (a few pricey 😂 but mostly affordable) she wore. I’m glad to see them both in a happy place being embraced by folks outside of the nonsense. I pray for their continued financial independence and wellbeing. 😇

  18. Normades says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:48 am

    I disagree that Megan has go to pants. She also rocks work shorts and large legged pants. These are great because they’re more like capris than skinny jeans and the length/width shows off the ankle strap of her super cute on trend shoes.

  19. Denver D says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:49 am

    I feel like there’s a sweet, pure joy. Like they’re in their own, in the zone, and it’s a break for them. Genuine smiles.

  20. Jenni says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:50 am

    I’m sorry, how can you not be happy just looking at the two of them and seeing how happy they make each other? As someone who went through a bad marriage and divorce, and is now in a happy relationship similar to theirs, they warm my heart every time I see them. And I’m loving the outfit, I’m about to get on the Ralph Lauren website and get that sweater.

    • sparrow says:
      September 14, 2023 at 10:59 am

      Exactly. i went thru a relationship where there was no hand holding, no “love you”, no hug at the end of a hard working day, no kiss goodbye. i got used to it, despite feeling bereft and to some extent unattractive. Thankfully i decided to pack it in – better to be alone than alone together. How can you deny the joy of seeing the happiness of a proper connection? Wishing you the best in your new relationship.

  21. Becks1 says:
    September 14, 2023 at 10:52 am

    oh this is a great look. That sleeveless sweater….I love it. And she and harry look like they are having a great time and they are so happy together. These games have been SUCH a huge success.

