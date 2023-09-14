Bijou Phillips ‘loves’ Danny Masterson ‘and has no plans to file for divorce’

Just days after Danny Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape, People Magazine had a curious exclusive about Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips. Sources close to Bijou said that she was devastated over his conviction but she had no plans to leave him. Crash cut to this month – Masterson was just sentenced to thirty years in prison for drugging and raping women. Bijou was in the courtroom for the verdict and for his sentencing hearing. Reportedly, Masterson showed little emotion (because he’s a psycho) but Bijou was sobbing during his sentencing. So, months later, is she hiring a divorce lawyer? Nope.
Bijou Phillips is “distraught” after her husband Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison in his rape case last week, a source tells PEOPLE.
“She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” the insider says. “She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”
The source shares that Phillips, 43, is “surrounded by family and friends” amid her husband’s legal troubles, adding, “She is in touch with his lawyer. They are planning appeals. She tries to stay hopeful.”
Masterson’s defense attorney Shawn Holley did not immediately return to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Phillips was in the courtroom — alongside members of Masterson’s family — for the sentencing on Thursday, according to Variety. The actor was seen blowing a kiss to his wife before being led away to prison in a court sketch. During the sentencing, two women he was convicted of raping gave victim impact statements and the Judge Charlaine Olmedo told Masterson, “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” according to the outlet.
Yeah, this is a Scientology thing – I’m sure Bijou is being surrounded by “family and friends,” and all of them are Scientologists. Even if she waivered and considered divorcing Masterson and starting over as a divorcee, CoS probably wouldn’t let her. Their support is conditional, and the condition is that she stick with Masterson through a thirty-year prison sentence. As Leah Remini pointed out in her statement following Masterson’s sentencing, a few of Masterson’s victims were Scientologists too, yet CoS protected the rapist and not the victim. CoS threatened and harassed Masterson’s victims, what do you think they’d to Masterson’s wife if she ever tried to escape the marriage or this situation?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She may be brainwashed as a cult member because she is married to a person who is a prominent figure in that cult. But how can you hear all the evidence and testimony of the victims and not be disgusted?
Because Scientology’s practice is that there are no true victims. If you are assaulted by someone within the cult, that person would be made to do certain steps to rehabilitate, and so would you. What did you do to “pull this in”.
And you are expressly forbidden to report any crime to outside law enforcement; that would have been more of a crime than the person who assaulted you.
And if you take that step anyway, you are very likely to lose your family and friends. Because they couldn’t control you, they are made to disconnect from you for their own safety.
That said, Scientology is having a difficult time right now. They have ramped up their efforts to neutralize the ex-members who are explaining this doctrine to the outside world. The entire Masterson family is involved with the cult, and if they don’t feel supported, they are at risk for the family taking their grievances public.
Scientology chose its course back when the assaults happened, by internally finding Masterson was guilty, and intimidating the women who spoke out. And their paperwork from that time proves it.
Leah has a very good podcast with Mike Rinder about this topic. She said that Danny is still in “good standing” with CoS because he didn’t admit anything to law enforcement and kept his mouth shut and didn’t badmouth CoS. The women? They were declared SPs and some had to disconnect with family and friends.
I feel no sympathy for Bijou. She’s been this POS’ ride-or-die for a while now. And Masterson’s family? Equally evil. In one victim impact statement, Danny’s sister was in the bathroom at the courthouse waiting for Jane Doe #1 but was stopped from harassing her by the ADA who had gone with her. Plus, Danny paid someone to go up to JD #1’s kid at school and tell the daughter, your mommy “lied.”
I hope Masterson dies in jail. And if the civil lawsuit is successful, he’ll be broke too. Bijou has her own money from Papa John Phillips, I think (his songwriting). She’ll be fine.
She’s totally brainwashed. I’ve been going on a bender with cult podcasts for months now and what we call “brainwashing” is a long-term thing where your whole value system gets shifted, all of your boundaries get pushed, and your ability to think critically is just…eroded away, if it ever existed in the first place. One thing I notice about Scientologists is that most of them are people who do not have a university education. Many don’t seem to have even finished high school, like Leah and probably Tom and Bijou as well. That’s not to say a uni education protects you from being manipulated, but a couple physical science/chemistry classes probably makes you a lot less likely to swallow the notion of an e-meter hook, line, and sinker (IMO this is a big part of why Scientology attracts so many actors).
I say, give it a couple of years, he’ll fade from memory, she’ll find someone new and that will be that.
Thats what I was thinking – CoS will marry her off to someone else.
from the recent pap photos Jordan Masterson seems to be sliding into that role. Watch she divorces Danny to marry Jordan. If she even has the strength to sever the trauma bond with Danny.
@Flamingo, I read Jordan’s letter to the judge and he stated he wasn’t a Scientologist. I think other brother Chris still is as their batsh*t crazy sister. I think CoS will play nice with Bijou until after the civil suit, then maybe cut her loose if they can’t bleed her dry of more money.
So is People mag an outlet for Scientology now? It wouldn’t suprise me given their garbage fawning over other questionable celebs.
And when are we getting an investigation into the police department’s favors for Scientology? That’s the longer con that we need to get to the bottom of.
She married a man just like her father and she’s in deep denial about both of them.
Yes. I read her wiki page and her life has been full of trauma and bad people. No excuses for defending a convicted rapist, but this woman is seriously damaged.
Absolutely horrific childhood is the word. But at least with John Phillips’ other children – they had mothers who weren’t as damaged in Chynna Phillips’ mother Michelle and McKenzie Phillips’ non- famous mother. Bijou was dealt a double whammy in her momGenevieve Waite was as messed up as John if you can believe anybody could be. Less the incest part anyway.
I was coming on to say the same thing. Her life has been awful from the get-go. It’s no wonder she ended up in COS and with him.
If you follow Aaron Smith-Levin’s YouTube channel (Growing Up In Scientology), it has become apparent from new victims coming forward that (a) Danny Masterson ALLEGEDLY continued to drug and assault women after getting with Bijou; and (b) Bijou was ALLEGEDLY very much aware of that fact. Also that Bijou herself is ALLEGEDLY a bit of a sociopath.
Edit: Whoops, looks like Aaron’s video from today has been taken down.
It’s pretty well-known that Bijou is, at the very least, a brat. Scoffs at other women, over nothing etc. This is NO surprise.
Bijou is a well documented a**hole. She doesn’t get a pass from me.
yeah, no. Ever since the sentencing, I’ve kind of been going down the internet rabbit hole of listening to ex-scientologists talk about the case, and I have zero sympathy for Bijou Phillips. She has always known, and to hear the anecdotes about her from witnesses over the years (decades) of Danny being a serial rapist, she has also always had a screw loose and been a bully and a misogynist.
The one I feel sorry for is their kid, who at this moment is an innocent, but only has an extremely slim chance of growing up to be a good person with the parents she has and in the conditions she’s being raised in. The odds are against her. They certainly didn’t work in her mother’s favor.
After reading Mackenzie’s story I’m actually extremely concerned for this child’s wellbeing.
Isn’t Shawn Holley the lawyer who did some work for Lindsay Lohan when she was busy breaking the law repeatedly?
Beyond the CoS of it all, she had a very troubled family with her father being accused of abusing her older sister sexually for years and Bijou not standing with her sister on that. There was also rampant drug use in the family and I think she was a prime target for CoS, who “helps” people get off and stay off drugs and alcohol with some weird program. All of that is to say it isn’t surprising that she’s in denial and staying with him. It’s sad, but it’s not surprising.
I’m not sure where I read it, but another person came fwd after the sentencing. They said he drugged her but her friend was there, noticed something was wrong, and immediately got her out of there before he could hurt her more. They said Bijou was screaming cursing at them at they were leaving. She knew what was going on but blamed them. She’s one of those is always the other woman’s fault type. “He’s not a rapist, you’re a homewrecker!” type. She gets no sympathy from me.
It was from Tik Tok a woman who came forward and told her story from 2005. It was disturbing, to say the least. Even if Bijou was being territorial over Danny. Inadverntaly she stopped a potential sexual assault.
@flamingo, but Bijou didn’t stop the assault, the friend did. The friend noticed she was acting weird she removed her from the house.
If it is the same Tik Tok there wasn’t actually an assault. The woman went to the bathroom and Danny followed her and was hanging over her. But wasn’t doing anything (yet). The friend realized something was wrong and Bijou was screaming for them to get out. They had to sit in the cold in the front of the house for hours. Trying to find a taxi (this was pre-Uber years). Which is when Danny and Bijou came out. Not knowing the women were still there. And Bijou was screaming at him “I know” or something like that. I don’t feel she knew she was drugging them But she was screaming at him like she knew he was cheating on her. She is so damaged herself. Someone like Danny may have been her trauma bond she will never want to break free from.
Someone needs to get this person a de-programmer so she can get out of this cult and stop denying that your husband is a rapist.
Realistically all she has now is the Mastersons to lean on. They will never let her and their daughter out of the CoS clutches. Nor does Bijou seem to want independence. She wants someone to be her Daddy-Husband. And that is what Danny was to her. He was in full control of Bijou and their child. She was content being taken care of. It would be great if she woke up and found independence. But I don’t see that happening.
Just throwing another possibility in, maybe she thinks or knows he won’t make it 30 years and is holding out for life insurance or whatever.
Reading those letters basically, people describe Bijou as a woman-child that can’t handle anything. They did her no favors. I get it was trying to pull the heartstrings of the Judge. I also think she is probably buying into the CoS that are telling her they will get Danny out of prison on appeal.
She is just hanging on by a string from some of the recent pap photos. I just hope her child is well taken care of by someone adult around her.
I mean, it’s not really any different than the Catholic Church, beyond the fact that the abuse that occurred at the CC was far more wide-spread. Catholic priests who are pedos are no different than Masterson or Robert Hadden, the Columbia OBGYN who assaulted hundreds of his patients. These people rely on powerful institutions to insulate and protect them from any true accountability for their crimes.
Look, the Catholic Church is terrible but there is no comparison with Scientology. There is not the level of control over members everyday life.
The older I get the more pessimist I am about our justice system. It seems as if, even at our local level, the bad guys have all the rights. I predict that he will appeal, get a retrial with a hung jury and will walk. Never underestimate behind the scenes power influence.
Bijou was always a piece of work bullying her coworkers and being an out of control mean party girl with her bff Paris Hilton (anyone remember the time she cut some dudes finger off with a cigar cutter?). She of course had a traumatic childhood (but this doesn’t give her a pass). Then she met Danny and got clean and if I recall correctly got a kidney transplant. He got her clean (with scientology of course€ and probably gave her some stability in life but this obviously doesn’t give him a pass for his atrocities either.