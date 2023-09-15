Princess Kate wore a £375 Maje blazer, black jeggings & a black top in Hereford

It’s more than likely that the Prince and Princess of Wales delayed making any big staff shakeups until after the one-year death-anniversary of QEII. But the timing of Kensington Palace’s announcements this week have felt like Prince William is desperately and furiously trying to hijack as many headlines as possible during the Invictus Games. Soon after KP staffers “excitedly” briefed Richard Eden at the Mail about their big plans to hire a Top CEO for KP, those same staffers ran to the Telegraph with another story: William is prioritizing mental health within the Duchy of Cornwall. This new initiative – if that’s what it is, because it’s not entirely clear – was packaged with William and Kate visiting the “We Are Farming Minds” charity at Kings Pitt Farm in Hereford on Thursday.
The Prince of Wales has announced that he will put mental health schemes at the heart of his approach to running the Duchy of Cornwall. The move marks the first significant change from how the estate, which generates an annual income of some £24 million for his family, was run by his father. His new strategy will aim to provide mental health care and support for all tenants of the 130,000-acre estate he inherited on the death of his grandmother.
The Prince, also the Duke of Cornwall as heir to the throne, became one of the country’s largest landowners upon inheriting the Duchy, and has been particularly focused behind the scenes over the last year on its management.
A mental health initiative was a natural implementation to be made, since it is known to be a topic he is very passionate about, described by sources as “his bread and butter”.
As part of their whistle-stop visit to Hereford on Thursday, the Prince and Princess will meet two Duchy tenants on Kings Pitt Farm to discuss the new strategy and their experiences living there. Sam and Emily Stables, who have been living at the farm for around eight years, set up a charity specifically to help farmers with mental health difficulties, called We Are Farming Minds. The charity has since grown rapidly to meet what had previously been an unmet demand and will be working closely with the Duchy to implement the new initiative.
“He has been thinking about how to take the lessons from Earthshot or from the Royal family’s work on mental health, and apply them to the Duchy,” the source said, adding: “He wants to mesh the best of all strands of his work to create more holistic support for tenants and landowners.”
“He wants to mesh the best of all strands of his work to create more holistic support…” This means he will take credit for other people’s work (We Are Farming Minds), wander around declaring himself “keen” and then he’ll get bored with it and find some fresh new project to compete with his brother. What happened to his big homeless project? Exactly. He’s already forgotten about it. What happened to his big cause of “ending racism in football”? Nothing. What happened to his big plan to use Duchy property to house homeless people? Forgotten. What happened to his job as FA President? He still hasn’t hosted any kind of reception for the Lionesses. What happened to his BAFTA presidency? He’s skipped so many BAFTA ceremonies.
Fashion notes: Kate wore a £375 grey blazer from Maje, plus black jeggings, a black top and brown boots. Girl did black pants + a black top two seconds after she saw Meghan wear that. Also, this is the same wig she wore to the rugby match in France – it’s her new “Meghan wig.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The photo with William and the dog is hilarious. William pets the dog the dog looks at his owner for support and the child looks grim.
Lol you’re right. Awkward as usual. What knobs.
And as usual, Kate’s the only one looking right at the camera.
Wow. She didn’t wait one second to start copykeening! It’s pathological and sad.
William never showed much interest in the farm. I doubt he does any work behind the scenes he just let’s staff do the work. I recall William skipped out on a ten week course regarding the farm.
“ Girl did black pants + a black top two seconds after she saw Meghan wear that. Also, this is the same wig she wore to the rugby match in France – it’s her new “Meghan wig.”
Maybe Mr. I’m All About Mental Health should get his wife to a therapist so she can get to the root of why she is fashion stalking the sister-in-law she hates so much.
Edit: I just realized Kate is wearing her disc necklace. Did Meghan just wear her’s or am I making that up?
Meghan has been wearing hers quite a lot during the games.
Kate has worn the disc necklace at every single event since she’s been back from vacation. Maybe she’s making it her signature. Despite someone else having worn the style way before. So yeah it’s another copy keen.
I don’t know if this is about Meghan’s look this week, but its definitely a Meghan look. Didn’t she wear a very similar outfit at a previous IG? Maybe with a white blouse so Kate blended the looks? But I distinctly remember M with a blazer like that and black jeans.
The dog is not impressed at Wills’ attempt at affection…and neither are doggie’s adults. Good instincts all around.
Dogs have great instincts.
PW is displaying his lack of knowledge about dogs. You don’t pet dogs you don’t know on the head like that. It is seen as a dominance gesture by dogs.
I am cringing for Kate every time I see the new wig. So unflattering. So obviously fake. 🥴
Kate looks awful in that new wig. She needs a shorter hairstyle. Kate has that smug expression and William has a forced grin
I like this one more than the one she wore to the prison. The hair is different right? Or at least styled differently. This is more tousled than curled, less big.
So the deal is: “we still won’t allow you to purchase and own your farm, but we’ll provide you with counsellors to discuss that trauma with”?
Baby steps, Equality, baby steps. /s
How on earth do these people not ask these questions of WandK? My big mouth would be running from the moment they stepped on the property.
Yeah, they are absolutely not going to address the root causes of depression in farmers.
Yes he is all about mental health right now when he should be all about getting some mental health help. I’m sure he will do this until some other cause comes along that he will do a photo op for and then forget about it. He is consistently good about doing nothing.
Wow – Mumbles was really quick off the mark with this latest bout of copy keening. 1-2 days is a bit of a record for her and am betting these are items that were already in her vast closet. Even the hair and makeup is similar.
Am deadly serious when I say there is something deeply unwell and disturbing with that woman. She has always had stalker tendencies but man, those tendencies are off the charts.
I don’t mind William spotlighting the mental health org for farmers, especially if it meant extra funding. Not sure it works out that way though. But like @kaiser said though. This is being made to sound like William’s grand scheme. It’s not. He’s just highlighting an org. Same as usual. If it helps the org, then great, whatever. Hope it does fr.
Don’t know if it’s the same as in the US, but here the mental health crisis is occurring among farm workers, while farm owners are claiming it’s more proof of how bad they have it. LOL, it’s a problem you are causing!
Must confess that when I read “prioritizing mental health in the Duchy of Cornwall” all I could think was – charity starts at home!
True story. I wore a similar outfit to that yesterday. I love black leggings with an oversized top and cute boots (my 1980s throwback fashion sense). Works on shorter girls too, so I guess I’m saying on this rare occasion I like Kate’s look. Or whoever’s look that Kate is mimicking. 🤔
Trying to trap the serfs in a “cult of psychotherapy” so they can work the lands for low wages until they die? I see you Peg!
That wig looks so dry and crusty. Fits their personalities at least.
William the infallible’s approach to his ‘work’ gives me cousin Greg from Succession vibes – “If it is to be said, so it be – so it is.”
Oh dear! The whole visit looks so dull. Someone on X (Formerly known as Twitter) ran a video of photos of H&M at the IGs and W&K at this event and the difference between the two events was there for all to see. It was obvious W&K were there to pose for carefully stage managed photos and then move on. The pictures for IGs were fun impromptu photos with lots of natural shots of H&M interacting with the crowd.
If (and it’s a big IF) W&K are serious about modernizing the monarchy then they need to spend more time at these events interacting naturally with the people who are there.
If William would give the leases to the land and property to the people who live in the Duchy, their mental health would be vastly improved. Yes, I too noticed Kate cosplaying Meghan. That woman is not right.
All I will say to this is, I hope he can help with the mental health of the royal sycophants who are still seething with rage because Harry married Meghan. 🤷♀️
They need help to accept reality. He loves her, he is not going to leave her to go back the England.
“He wants to mesh the best of all strands of his work to create more holistic support…”
The best strands of his *work*.
I mean, he hasn’t really worked so far, and I don’t think he’s up to it anyway.
And sorry, but as a scientist I run the other way when I read ‘holistic’. It’s a big indicator for esoteric quackery when it’s health-related. In this case it’s not any different, because, as we all know, Bulliam neither works nor supports anything other than the hate-for-profit press that won’t do anything but smear Harry and Meghan and try to undermine their projects that are a success anyway.
Catty looks terrible in jeggings. It just doesn’t suit her.