The Sussexes watched the Invictus volleyball games on Harry’s 39th birthday

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Friday/Day 6 of the Invictus Games. This also happens to be Prince Harry’s 39th birthday. I’m trying not to get emotional about it, but it’s not working. He made it to 39, y’all. They threw everything at him, they neglected him, they abused him, they smeared him, they tried to get Meghan to unalive herself or divorce him. And now here he is, with his beautiful wife, at the international competition for wounded veterans which he founded. I still remember when the deranged British media went full death-cult around Harry’s 36th birthday too, and they talked endlessly about how that was the age his mother died.
Today, Harry and Meghan made their way to the volleyball competition and they posed with Team Poland. Meghan wore a cream onesie, a blazer and flats. I’ll update with the IDs when they come in! The crowd also sang “Happy Birthday” to Harry:
That’s so sweet. Meanwhile, the British media can’t figure out what to be upset about. This happens every time the Sussexes have global exposure and the BM’s little hate bubble is exposed. Well, the royal reporters are super-mad that… Meghan is making speeches and handing out medals and that she’s part of the Invictus family too because she’s Harry’s wife:
The Duchess of Sussex, 42, reunited with the Duke, who turns 39 today, at a glitzy hotel party for the competition on Tuesday, in Dusseldorf, Germany. But the prince, who founded the games in 2014, was left taking a back seat as Meghan spoke of her parenting duties and praised competitors in an ‘off the cuff’ speech made in front of hundreds of military veterans.
Meghan’s impromptu address left Harry looking like ‘a spare part’, according to The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English, who claimed that the move wouldn’t have happened if they were still members of the Royal Family.
‘I do see the rationale behind Meghan accompanying him – you often see William accompanying Kate on things that she’s leading on, and vice versa,’ she told Palace Confidential. ‘I did find it a little strange that Meghan gave a speech at one of these events, I know it was a bit off the cuff, but you certainly wouldn’t see that in the Royal Family. If it was someone’s baby, the partner would always let the other person take the lead and shine. Harry did see a little bit like a spare part on the stage there.’
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden said Meghan ‘was keen to show her support to Harry as his cheerleader really.’
Harry made speeches and met with tons of people solo, before Meghan arrived at the games. Once she arrived, everyone at Invictus wanted to see her and talk to her. Meghan is excellent at diplomacy, making speeches, being a cheerleader and supporting Harry. What’s great about the Sussex marriage is that Harry loves and appreciates Meghan’s strengths and he wants to show her off. He loves that she’s making off-the-cuff speeches and helping him with all of the diplomatic stuff.
Happy birthday Harry
Happy birthday Prince Harry! Here’s to many many more years of freedom, love and laughter. Loved the Polish team celebrating their win with H&M
I’m still laughing at this time 2 years ago when K really tried to upstage H only for Time magazine to drop their amazing cover of Harry and Meghan. I’m surprised the Keens aren’t out and about today.
Love Meghan’s blazer and her earrings. Again I’ve said it before but I just Love how she’s not giving her stalker anything to work with. We’ll probably see a silk shirt at some point and jewellery replicas but otherwise, nothing 😂😂😂
As for Becky English, what her puny mind fails to comprehend is that strong men like Harry don’t feel insecure when their partners outshine them but instead value and uplift them. But then again, she wouldn’t know what that looks like when she prefers to surround herself around petty wimps like Incandescent Keen Other Brother who wouldn’t know what strength was even if it slapped him the face, so…
How many different ways does Harry need to say he wanted a partner, and that Meghan is that?! The royals are so “me,me,me” and “mine,mine,mine” that they wouldn’t know a healthy marriage dynamic if it stared them in the face —and it did! Also, she spoke at a friends and family reception. Invictus is a family and she is a veteran’s wife.
Yep, exactly. It’s like you have to say it slow for the BM. Harry and Meghan are a team. It’s called teamwork. They like to work together. They like to share the spotlight. It must be jarring bc yeah the Windsors do not operate that way. It’s all about “this is my thing, not yours”
Thank you for posting all these lovely pictures!
Really? Then why did Kate present an ES award? And Cam has handed out Prince’s Trust awards before. Yet another example where it is only unacceptable when one woman does it.
Exactly. Plus it’s just another example of the British press bashing Meghan no matter what she does. If she hadn’t spoken they’d be saying the competitors don’t want her there, Harry didn’t really invite her, etc.
Plus they’re just jealous that after 87 years of keening, Buttons McWiglets still cannot give a coherent speech, let alone say some words off the cuff.
Meghan is amazing. The veterans and their families love her and are falling over themselves to meet her and get photos with her. And Harry? He has heart-eyes everytime he looks at her.
The British media have really been thrown for a loop at how loved Harry and Meghan are and how people have been with them at Invictus. You’ve got Rebecca English trying to force a snide angle as usual, the rest of them trying to throw poop at the wall in the hope that some smear sticks, anything to get around the fact that they’re good people doing good things and being liked while doing them.
Hilarious article in the Daily Mail that they were absolutely shocked — SHOCKED! — at how popular H & M are in Germany. They seemed totally nonplussed that their toxic bullshit isn’t accepted as gospel anywhere outside of Salt Island.
Meanwhile, the derangers have gone into hyperdrive on Twitter slamming the Sussexes success at the Games. I thought I’d seen hate before this, but this is off the charts.
The derangers want harry replaced for invict us. They are trashing Meghan for her outfits and saying the veterans don’t want her and trying desperately to give credit to William for invict us. Harry and Meghan are popular and derangers cannot stand it.
So, when Harry was promoting Spare, the BM cried and cried about Meghan not supporting him. Where was Meghan? Why wasn’t she supporting his book promotion? Why wasn’t she doing interviews? Why wasn’t she seen everywhere?
Now, with IG, they’re crying and crying about Meghan supporting him. Why is Meghan there? Why is Meghan attending events? Who said Meghan could give a speech? Why is she making IG all about Meghan?
They only wanted Meghan to promote Spare so they can abuse her some more and use the narrative that she is leaking royal conversations. The BM and BRF are angry that Harry put himself in the line of fire for Meghan and won’t allow them to abuse her. I’m happy that they are continuing to show the world that the smears won’t work. Cheers to 39 Harry!
Doesn’t Kate participate in the Earthshot Awards? Why can’t Meghan make a speech at the Invictus Games? Plus it’s not the first time she’s spoken at the games. The DM just pissed that another one of their narratives has been proven to be wrong.
I know the 21st century has been a tad regressive in human rights but this can’t be the first time the BM has heard of a woman sharing an equal role with a man?
Not any woman, @Betty, a biracial one! That’s the problem for them all!
Happy birthday H, may your joys and happiness be doubled, and your sorrows halved🎉
My face hurts from smiling. JOY!
Happy 39th birthday Prince Harry! Your BDG is unmatched.
Meghan is just a bright LIGHT…I want this whole outfit.
As Meghan mentioned early on in her relationship with her husband, Harry is a feminist. Harry even spoke on being a feminist before he met Meghan. In most good marriages, the husband and wife work as a team regardless of who established the initiative. And when you have a wife as articulate as Meghan, you would want to show off her oratory skills. Problem with Harry’s birth family is their desperate need for center stage.as well as their useless performative endeavors for clout.
They were throwing fits when she wasn’t doing stuff with him and now they’re throwing fits when she does. Toddlers, the lot of them.
Exactly this. Anything and everything she does is criticized by the royal rota rats and their rabid fan base.
Such poor journalism. I saw an article outraged at the shorts a couple of days ago – If Meghan were still royal she COULD NEVER! Guess what a three second search of ‘Kate Middleton shorts’ reveals? The shock! The horror!
Happy Birthday Prince Harry! I hope your year is filled with love, laughter and success.
Before he even met Meghan, Harry stated wanting a partner with all of this, someone to “share the pressure”, I believe was his words. He’s more than found that in Meghan. They hold hands for support and push each other forward at the same time. A really, really excellent partnership.
They both are having a great time and the people around them are very happy to have them there. British tabloids can cry more but they can’t make people who have a brain hate them. Happy Birthday Harry.
They are just mad that Kate can’t perform like this at any of William’s events. Or her own.
Also, Meghan in a onesie! Neutral colors. Looking gorgeous. I cannot do onesies mostly bc I have to pee too much and getting it off each time is just not worth it.
Happy birthday Harry! 🎂 I’m so happy for him and the loving family he and Meghan have created (their children, Mama Doria, their pooches, their found family, and the Invictus family). I’m so glad he broke free of that royal family cult and is living his best life.
He must be having a ball having his birthday there. What a wonderful way to celebrate, in the middle of another hugely successful Invictus Games.
They have looked so happy, relaxed, and in love on this trip. Definitely on their way to a divorce, amirite guys? 🙄
100%…you can tell they can’t stand to be together.
Oh wait, wrong couple! LOL
What a lovely way to celebrate your birthday, Harry! Surrounded by love and hope – I wish you the best.
Happy Northdsy Prince Harry!! 🎊
Let Rebecca English and the rest of the toxic British media stew. Both Harry and Meghan spoke at the event. It was a family event. He has a wife that supports him, and guess what, she can speak well off the cuff at a public event. The other brother’s wife can’t do that so their media friends are trying to ‘put down’ Meghan for doing something exemplary. It’s what mediocre people in institutions do to others who excel above them. That’s why they were angry at Meghan when she was a working royal. She exposed their mediocrity.
There are some amazing outdoor pictures of Meghan in that outfit. It’s between this one and the black look with the sneakers and updo as my favorite so far.
Megan seems like a healthy glowing personality. She is very appealing and I can see why people love to look at her.