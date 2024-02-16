Prince Harry talked about his dad & the possibility of American citizenship with GMA

Prince Harry gave an exclusive interview to Good Morning America’s Will Reeve (son of Christopher Reeve). GMA followed the Sussexes around Canada in their first two days in Vancouver and Whistler, all part of the “One Year To Go” events around the Invictus Games. In the first clip from the interview, Harry was asked about his father, King Charles, and his dad’s cancer diagnosis. Harry kept it very simple, especially when asked about his sudden trip to London last week: “Um, look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.” Harry also said, after a leading question, that he was “sure” that his dad’s cancer could have a reunifying effect on the family: “Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis – the strength of the family unit coming together. Any illness, any sickness, brings families together.” As you can imagine, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast immediately (within minutes!) got friends-of-the-Windsors to throw a tantrum about this:
Friends of the royals reacted with fury today after Prince Harry used an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America to discuss his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis—and agreed with an interviewer’s suggestion that it could have a “reunifying” effect on the family. In comments bound to infuriate the palace, Harry, when asked about his recent dash to Britain to see his father, said: “Um, look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”
Harry was being interviewed by GMA presenter Will Reeve, son of the Superman actor Christopher Reeve, who went on to make an apparent reference to his late father’s paralysis, saying: “I’ve also found in my own life that sort of an illness in the family can have a galvanising or a sort of reunifying effect for a family. Is that possible in this case?”
In a clip aired Friday morning, Harry replied: “Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”
One friend of Charles and Camilla, when told of Harry’s comments by The Daily Beast, responded: “It seems Harry has taken it on himself to use the diagnosis to publicise his own agenda. If it wasn’t so sickening it would be funny. What really would have helped the family come together would have been if Harry had said he wouldn’t be taking questions about his father.”
Another friend of the family said: “It’s hard to believe that Harry can keep finding ways to make things worse. He just needs to pipe down.”
Just so we’re clear, Harry did not say anything that the royals themselves weren’t briefing to the British media last week. If anything, Harry kept it more general: lots of families come together when someone has cancer, I love my family, I’m grateful I got a chance to visit my father. Imagine being “sickened” by that, or telling a son to “pipe down” when he says “I love my family.” Unhinged.
Here’s the GMA interview – Harry said “that stays between me and him” when asked about his outlook on his father’s health. He also says he has other planned trips to the UK coming up, so he’s definitely going to see his father again. He says Archie and Lilibet are really funny and keep him and Meg “grounded.” On his life in America, he says “I love every single day.” Whether he feels American, he says: “Aaaaah, do I feel American? No, I don’t know how I feel.” Oh, he’s asked if he’s considered becoming an American citizen and he says yes, he has considered it and he really wanted to get out of that conversation. Methinks he’s already in the middle of his years-long naturalization process.
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
LMAO. He literally pivoted to leave his own family out of his answer and THAT is what really pissed them off. He’s telling them that he won’t come running back to be their whipping post and they don’t like it.
LOL, these people are nut cases. When Harry says nada about anything his family, they cry, and yowl nonstop about how he didn’t use this opportunity to talk about his “cancer stricken father”. Eg. In las Vegas when presenting award to Cameron, in his bio on Sussex.com.
But when he does discuss the “cancer stricken father” they cry, scream and puke all over themselves yowling “why did Harry speak about his “cancer stricken father”? Guy can’t win either way. Best to do what pleases you Prince Harry, you do you sir.
The media went hard on Harry when his speech at the football awards wasn’t about Charles. Now he says something basic and general they are enraged. When will they pick a lane?
They are SO FURIOUS that Harry is talking to legitimate US media outlets and not the Rota. Remember, one of Harry’s requirements for half in-half out is that he would not deal with the Rota or British tabloids anymore and I think that’s what killed the deal, despite what they scream about commercialization.
Anything Harry says to the legitimate press is going to make the 💩 tabloids scream and froth because they don’t have access anymore and never will again.
I love this for them!
Exactly @Lawrenceville the Brit media prove yet again that Harry and Meghan were right. Especially when Meghan said “it didn’t matter how good I was the press were determined to destroy me”. The press will never stick to a lane, abide by facts, or be fair because their end goal is to always say that whatever Harry or Meghan do or say is wrong.
Harry doesn’t mention his father its wrong. He does mention his father its wrong. The story is always Harry is wrong BUT they cover the couple everyday so people are remembering the flip flopping. The press is slowly turning themselves into a joke and becoming less persuasive with every passing month.
So we know Harry won’t fall with the rr. If the UK wins the bid for 2027, how is that going to play out?
Pinkosaurus, absolutely spot on! I think the tabloids have felt for a long time that they own the royals’ image– that it’s theirs to monetize. Harry said something similar during his interview last year with Anderson Cooper– that the BM pretty much told him that, as the Spare, they could do anything with him. It’s almost as if Harry destroyed their agreement with the Firm. However, the BM is really insignificant in the larger scheme of things, and I look forward to H&M continuing to prove their insignificance.
Lili is the only natural born citizen, Archie was born in the UK.
Archie is a US citizen because Meghan is US Citizen.
Nope. Both are US citizens. Archie’s mother is a US citizen -so he is one as well. Regardless of where he was born.
Both the kids could have dual citzenship. Unless Harry does the unthinkable and becomes a US Citizen. Which I would be gooped and gagged over.
Natural born does not mean “born in the US”. It means born a citizen, no matter where the birth actually took place. AKA not a naturalized citizen. Both children are “natural born” citizens.
Archie is American because his mother is American.
He can also run for president. (Not that he would)
I wouldn’t wish the American presidency on a dog (too stressful), but I almost wish Archie would run for president and win. The rota would FREAK. They wouldn’t know whether to kvell over Archie’s royal connection or cry because a son of the hated Meghan had become the leader of the free world. It’d be even better if President Archie were to declare that the Special Relationship was in abeyance.
On a somewhat related note: one of my favorite fantasies is to see Archie and Lilibet at California universities, enjoying their youth and freedom. I’m an instructor at a UnivCalifornia campus (we won’t say which), and I like thinking of the two of them on the beach, tanning and surfing, wind in their hair, just before grabbing their towels and heading to class (yes, that happens). May it be.
This. It’s what made the entire birtherism campaign against Obama such a moot point. had Obama been born in Kenya (of course an 18 year old unmarried woman is going to fly from Hawaii to Kenya to give birth in another country where she knows no one!/s), he was still eligible to be president bc his mother was an American. The republicans just counted on the ignorance of their members to gin up the campaign. You are a US citizen if you are born to a US citizen. Period.
Lili for President. Why does everyone automatically say Archie?
As an American I would recommend he not become a citizen; because of his wealth it’s not necessary. But if he wants to so be it. His children are natural born citizens so it makes sense.
He would likely have dual citizenship. What’s wrong with that?
He would have to give up his title—unless they’ve changed the rules.
And Meghan is American .
If he wants to vote, he needs the citizenship. John Oliver got his (dual citizenship) just a few years ago. It is a very long process even if you have money.
Helen Mirren got hers. I remember an article I read were she voted in her first American election for the 2016 presidential race.
The issue would only be pertaining to his Titles and LoS is he allowed to retain those while having dual citizenship by choice? Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were born with dual citizenship so it was t a choice. Idk but that could be a reason to wait, because it won’t look good for the Monarchy at all when/if he does. (Or the press won’t make it look good)
The Constitution only prohibits the US government from conferring titles. Someone can receive a title from another country, especially someone with dual citizenship. Who cares how it looks for the monarchy?
No one cares that it won’t look good for the monarchy. And Harry certainly isn’t basing major life decisions on that either.
When you become an American citizen you have to renounce all foreign titles as part of the oath of allegiance. Here’s the law:
“Any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position. The applicant must expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings“. https://www.uscis.gov/policy-manual/volume-12-part-j-chapter-2#:~:text=Renunciation%20of%20Title%20or%20Order,as%20part%20of%20the%20proceedings.
There’s going to be screaming over this.
@Concern Fae but I question whether this would apply to someone who has DUAL citizenship.
I think this is one reason why H&M gave their children the Sussex surname – to prepare for his possible US citizenship. Harry could later renounce his titles and still be Sussex.
@eurydice Sussex *is* their surname. If they’d not pressed the royals, and then did an end run around them, to have the kids’ prince and princess codified, I’d agree.
If Archie and Lili were left non Prince/Princess, they’d have Mountbatten Windsor as a surname. Any descendants eligible for the title go by their father’s title as surname. Hence William and Harry being Wales, even in the military. George, Charlotte and Louis being Cambridge since they were HRH at birth but Archie and Lili being MW.
I think if Harry was getting ready to become an American citizen, they’d not have made a point on the website and all of the surname being Sussex. They’d already have one, and one which represented his well loved grandparents rather than an area which he had no connection to other than its being the designation of his peerage.
It was a very long time ago, but I recall reading that Sir Anthony Hopkins acquired dual citizenship (USA/UK) and was allowed to retain his title because it was an aspect of his UK citizenship. Harry could probably do the same.
Christopher Guest is American and inherited his father’s title. The issue won’t be the Americans but William having a fit.
@BQM – what would happen if by some chance Charles takes away Harry’s title? What would Harry’s last name be then? Right now, he seems to be doing business as Duke of Sussex. I would think he’d want to legalize one particular name for US purposes.
My daughter is married to a Brit and at their wedding last year she announced she received her UK citizenship but she retained her U.S. citizenship so she has dual. Even though she lives, works and pays taxes in England she still has tax liabilities to the U.S. which could be significant if she ever becomes wealthy.
They’re maybe tax issues but off hand I don’t know. I’m not a rich person in his situation so it’s just a consideration.
I think he wants to be able to vote.
He would have duel citizenship. I think that’s a fantastic option. And considering that both of his children are citizens it would be smart for him to be one as well. He would also be able to vote. Which I’m sure he would want to do.
But to get the US citizenship, he would have to swear an oath of allegiance and that involves renouncing all foreign titles.
Question: if you have dual citizenship, can you vote in both countries? (too lazy to google) Just curious.
I highly doubt that Harry will become a US citizen. He would have to renounce his titles if he became a US citizen and I don’t see him doing that or wanting to do that.
Yeah but if he did become a citizen. Would that finally get it through the British Press’ heads. He isn’t coming back.
They know he’s not going back. They only write about him because they earn money from it.
The only way I can see Harry becoming a citizen is if William does wants the press wants him to do and strips the Sussexes of their titles when he becomes King because he would need to renounce his titles to become a US citizen even as a duel citizen. He could still keep his UK citizenship but he would have to take an oath to renounce his titles and i cant see him doing that unless someone on Brexit Island forces him to give up his titles.
If he has to give up his titles, becoming an American could be the most effective way to do it. It removes the “eternal threat” held over his head by his insane brother. (But then the tabloids would be baying to drain the royal blood from his veins or some such). I think he would just be renouncing his place in the succession (which would only affect him and not the kids I believe), the right to be called Prince. The Dukedom and other titles are no longer royal titles–after Archie they would cease to be royal anyway, just like the Kent and Glouster titles. So still Duke of Sussex but no longer HRH Prince in line of succession? Prince and Princess of Sussex love up a place each?
Am I wrong?
The press lives in a fever dream that allows them to keep people delirious on the revenge fantasy of title deprivation. Or just plain liars, either of. But only parliament, under VERY specific and seldom used guidelines, can strip a peer of their titles. So unless parliament changes the law and surrenders their own prerogative, which so,Ed have actually proposed, William won’t be able to say boo.
@LANNE With or without title, Willnot will ALWAYS be jealous of Harry unless Harry is totally under Will’s control. Neither will the Royal Rat BM ever not attack the Sussex family (especially Meg & the children when the grow older), unless there’s an overhaul of the whole UK media system. H&M should live their best lives they see fit.
And if he did not mention his father he’d still get criticized.
@Tessa: 100%. He got barbecued for not mentioning his dad while presenting an award last week and gets old “HOW DARE HE” when he tactfully answers a question about his dad in an interview setting. Such empty rage from these rota rats.
Someone said on Twitter that the UK is “a cesspool of hate” and after reading the comments in the DM, I totally believe it.
“Um, look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.” Such an “infuriating” thing to say. (s) I guess, they were hoping he would whine that he didn’t get to spend a long time with him, because they wanted to go on about KC (the guy who sent an escort to the airport) snubbing him. They will next be crying that he didn’t mention Kate and I wonder if there is more he knows that they were hoping he would spill.
Next there will be complaints he did not mention the wails.
I think that was such a smart way to respond – that he’s grateful that he has the ability to fly over and visit his ill father.
They were just complaining that he didn’t mention Charles when presenting that NFL award! Pick a lane!!!
And at the One Love premiere in Jamaica!
Just so I’m clear..they were mad that he didn’t mention his father at the NFL honors and now they are mad that he answered a question about his father and gave a very generic answer???
See here’s the thing. They are mad. Period end of sentence.
Pfffft. Harry said for MOST families, including the ones he works with at Invictus, the family unit comes together and puts aside petty differences in order to help.
Obviously the Windsors would be incapable of that, but I’m so surprised to see it in print.
The things these people take offense at! Yes, it really is unhinged. And stupid because it shows just how determined they are to control him.
On citizenship, I wish he would become an American citizen, but I have my doubts. He still seems very emotionally attached to his British royal heritage. I suspect he’s not really interested in dual citizenship. Hope I’m wrong. 🤞
So, they were furious that Harry didn’t mention Charles in his NFL honors speech, but now they’re furious that he did mention Charles? And they’re enraged because he was grateful for the half hour he spent with him?
Did Sykes have this “friend of Charles and Camilla” on hold for whenever Harry’s interview would be aired, so they could be instantly sickened in time for Sykes to post his piece? I don’t believe it.
Sykes’ “friend of Charles and Camilla” is most likely the imaginary voice in his own head. The only thing this man does is outrage/vendetta “journalism” (where whatever Harry do is always wrong).
or it’s William calling him up to rant, lol.
It’s actually kind of funny. Sykes is so used to being outraged that he doesn’t even wait for Harry’s actual words before exploding in fury.
Exactly. The interview JUST aired how are they already talking about how “enraged” they are? Sykes had a draft of his article already set to go. He had one if Harry mentioned his father and another if he didn’t mention his father.
Exactly 💯!
I didn’t even really think about that. How did they see this video to give a response that fast for him to write an article? If not like good morning America is shown on the airwaves there. And it’s like 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon isn’t it? It was not like they’re morning shows could have shown clips of it.
Didn’t they write numerous articles on H&M doc after the trailer? They probably wrote many articles just from GMA promotional videos on the interview. There is no real journalism required when it comes to royal reporters.
Exactomundo! I say the same thing all the time. KP has pre-arranged messages for anything the Sussexes do. That’s why it’s a futile effort for them to try to do anything in anticipation of what the Firms media bootlickers, like Tom Sykes will say. It really infuriates me when some people say, “why didn’t Harry or Meghan say or do this or that?” The Firm is so incredibly dishonest, and Harry & Meghan’s haters so blinded by their singular goal of destroying the couple, that there simply is nothing they can do to satiate those monsters. Tom Sykes works for KP. Don’t waste your time taking him seriously.
I love my family. I was happy to see my father. What an outrage!!1!
Lol just the fact that he said he’s definitely considered American citizenship is gonna cause some meltdowns. And slightly off-topic, but wow, Will Reeves really reminded me of his dad. I was getting Superman flashbacks.
He has to become a resident alien for 5 years and then he qualifies to become a citizen. Becoming a citizen will simplify his stay in the US. Judging by the way things are with his family in the UK right now, he will never be accepted back in the bosom of the royal family. Unless of course he abandoned Meghan and his children and flew back to England and beg William for forgiveness.
Actually, Harry would be a permanent resident petitioned for (by Meghan) as a spouse. It takes three years to become a citizen if your immigration status is “spouse.” It takes five years for other categories.
Will is really a handsome man! And he does a lot of volunteer work in the nerve-injury recovery field. He’s a perfect match to cover IG.
The press is so dumb because that should’ve been the headline. That’s an actual story. A prince of the realm has even THOUGHT about becoming a US citizen? But they decided to go with faux outrage, selective at that.
his comment about illness having a unifying effect makes perfect sense in context of Invictus and I think its clear he was trying to draw a parallel there.
Tom Sykes is just unhinged. I mean at this point I feel they all are. Harry’s success and popularity just kills them over there.
The Daily Beast is basically tabloid trash at this point. I guess that’s what sells for them.
Tabloid trash is exactly the model the Daily Beast is/has been trying to introduce into the U.S.
He also wrote an article scoffing at the Lemonada deal, claiming Archetypes was a “laughingstock.” To whom, William and Camilla’s friends? Who cares?!
Ah yes, those laughingstock podcasts that get millions of downloads and win awards. LOL.
His only clout is that he dines in places where “daughters of earls” sometimes attend. My Sykes can take a seat. or two. Or twenty. He’s nothing but a cup carrier for the royals. He’s the guy who yells “Noice!” in the dance circle, and gets mad of someone tries to “noice” his “noice”.
Imagine trying to police a stranger on what they can say about their own sick father. Those were very generic answers with no details on Charles’s condition or prognosis. Seemed pretty diplomatic to me.
Harry is clearly very adept at this, he has lots of experience! He knows how to give a generic non-answer answer & steer the discussion toward why he’s there & what they’re highlighting.
Seems to me the only thing he said that might stir up the rats nest was his having thought about American citizenship, but they don’t seem to have touched that. Yet.
So they are mad that he loves his family. Yes if the family does indeed come together that probably would not be good for the gutter press. I doubt the whole family will because Peg is jealous of Harry and will continue to rage and throw tantrums about it. I do believe that Harry and Chuckles just might be able to have something. Seems he is happy that he got to spend whatever time he did with Chuckles and that he will make some return trips. I’m sure that this will not go over well with Peg.
So this is pretty much what I thought, he’d be asked a question and he’d give a generic response like he always does. Also I think this really highlights how the media in the UK that covers the royals isn’t a real media service because these are pretty typical questions that people would get. Like you should know these questions are coming and any politician in the US would expect to get these type of questions and would have a boilerplate answer. Tom Sykes having sources who are already ( which let’s be serious they would’ve been regardless) upset illustrates that none of the the questions asked to Will and Kate or Charles or Camilla are spontaneous.
I’m reminded of that planted question at the Tom Cruise event last week for Bill (can’t remember the purpose of the event), something along the lines of ‘how grateful are you for all the well wishes for the PoW & the King’? I mean, seriously? Call yourself a journalist?
They’re screaming into the void.
And looking terrible for doing so. I can imagine William on the phone yelling “tell him to pipe down !”
I checked Twitter this morning, and omg there are some seriously unhinged people. Truly obsessed with H&M and twisting everything they do into some sinister plot.
They have been around since the dating days. They get more and more unhinged. You would think they would be bored by now but they don’t have lives.
Holy cow. I have not seen Will Reeve as a grown up. I think about him once in a while, losing both of his parents so young, so it’s nice to see him hopefully thriving as an adult. And omg, he looks like his dad and is equally gorgeous.
I had the same thought about how much he looked like his Dad!
So are they mad that Harry said he loves his family or that he was grateful to spend time with his father? Which one? Both? How dare he? *Scratching my head* Anyway, get ready for the gargoyles and flying monkeys to complain that Harry has “gone to far and there is no way back now!”
Here comes another week of more strip the titles hysteria now that Harry has admitted to thinking about American citizenship.
And where is KATE?
I know Reeve is trying to be supportive, but toxic families get worse in crisis, not better. Comparison questions or comments just hurt, so if you know someone in a situation like Harry’s, don’t do what Reeve did.
Its my experience that the death of a much loved family member, whom I assuem betty was to them all, is perhaps the most obvious time for a fractious family to at least put aside differences for the period of mourning leading up to and at the funeral of the dead loved one.
But we ALL. SAW. how the windsors and their enablers in the shitmedia behaved in September 2022 at their queen, grandmother and mother.
And this is why I believe H made it abundantly clear that he was using the example of the INVICTUS FAMILIES as the formula for how DECENT, LOVING families rally around each other when theres a Wounded, Injured or Sick or family member.
@Bumblebee: I had the same thought. Not all families come together in times of crisis, particularly a health crisis. I had a co-worker whose son was born was a serious physical/mental malady (no longer remember) and her husband took off immediately. Couldn’t deal with it. The other day we saw posts about how so many men leave their wives who get diagnosed with cancer, frequently breast cancer. Some families just crack under the strain, they don’t come together.
The BM needs to see their drs asap and stop whatever psych meds they’re taking and get new ones bc they’re obviously not working. That was a nice and benign interview that didn’t “spill any secrets or conversations” btw Harry and C-Rex. The general public still doesn’t know what type of cancer he has or what stage – info that C-Rex either has chosen or will reveal to selected family and friends and hopefully the UK govt as he’s the head of state. Well done Harry for skirting the controversial topics and keeping the focus on the IG. I hope he is going to get his US citizenship. That this prospect should scare the h*ll out of all of them. That this possibility hasn’t occurred to them says it all. And the UK govt better call off their dogs if they are serious about bidding/hosting the next IG.
Now, BM and BRF, where’s Kate and Willy Nilly?
I think what angers them the most is that little exchange where Reeves asked H something about “his family” (meaning the windsors) and H corrected him, saying: “I have my OWN family.”
Yes! It really bugs me they always refer to Windsors as “his family” like Meghan and their children don’t exist. But, when it is William, they always make sure to note his family (Kate & children) comes first. Honestly, it is sad even American media is doing the same sh*t.
I don’t know why the press and palace are outraged. It was a good interview and he didn’t expose any family secrets and stared clear of any controversial topics.
The reason why the palace is angry with Harry is because he is no longer their scapegoat for Willy specially now they would have destroy him to cover Willy’s laziness but they BM rats are angry because they can’t get anymore access to anything Sussex and they wanted Harry to say what he and his father discussed during the meeting because the mistress doesn’t know what to report to them. The Rats wanted Harry to say things that they are dying to talk about but can’t because of the invisible contact.
The second part to the GMA interview has been posted.
https://x.com/GMA/status/1758484299752313153?s=20
RR bullshit aside, every time I see Harry give an interview or speech, I can’t help thinking how galling it must be for the rest of his family that they lost — no, threw away! — his skills (and Meghan’s, for that matter). Like his mother, he’s a great natural communicator, undoubtedly the best in the RF. He actively engages with the people he speaks to, he’s open and honest, and has a sense of humor. The rest of them are so stiff and formal and awkward, and make no effort to remedy any of that (unless you count loosening up by getting shitfaced before an important presentation, I guess), even though meeting people and being charming is literally their f–king job.
Agreed Miranda. They would never admit it but they know THEY KNOW they threw away the best people they had to ensure the Monarchy survived. Now they have Wobbly Will and WhereisKate
I love how harry reminded these people that Meghan , Archie and lily are his family
So this clown Sykes decided to make a slide remark about Will, who lost not only his father, but years later his mother to lung cancer. For the crime of interviewing Harry and talking about common ground of family.
Stay classy Sykes.
The song “I’m just wild about Harry” comes to mind. He is a fantastic ambassador for Invictus he gets involved doesn’t hog the limelight. He also get emotional without fear. Wouldn’t it be great if he and Meghan could be American ambassadors ay the US Embassy in London. I feel sorry for Charles in not truly realizing what a fantastic son he has in Harry. Hope his brother can see what a great brother he has in Harry and stop being so petty angry and jealous of him.
I feel like the smear campaign against Harry & Meghan is getting worse. The BM Rats turn everything into an outrage and I don’t think they will allow the family to reconcile with the Sussexes. KCIII let things get out of hand and now he can’t control the Rats for fear of retaliation against him. What a sad situation for the family. I have great respect for H&M for not only surviving those mental vampires but succeed.
Harry knows he’s going to be slammed no matter what he says. He did a good job of bringing the conversation back to the Games while acknowledging what everyone wants to talk about. Ultimately, he is a son who, despite everything, loves his father and wanted to see him after troubling news.
Yes, exactly. I thought he talked naturally, compassionately and intelligently. I’ve always liked Harry. For all those people who say how downtrodden he is and unhappy blah blah blah British media, this interview alone is proof that he is extraordinarily composed, mature and content. He and his wife bring the best out in each other, as good relationships do.
He did.
Selecting GMA/Will Reeve for this interview was a good job by IG/Harry’s comms team. He was able to address the issue of his father’s health and a few personal questions early on and then get back to speaking about the Invictus Games.
Of course the minute things start to ramp up with Invictus and the Sussexes are getting positive coverage, the tabloid ground-feeders (egged on by the BaRF) start frothing at the mouth over completely imaginary slights and insults against them. Honestly Sykes, give it an effing break. Harry and Meghan are the successful, compassionate global states-persons the other brother will never be. Get over yourself, you’ve chosen the wrong side. And the Daily Beast can go pound sand.
All of this.
Sussex success is anathema to the rota and tabloid punks like Sykes.
The BM already had pieces written before Harry spoke: one in case he spoke about his father, and one in case he didn’t.
I thought he handled the question very well. He was very clear that (1) he’d heard it directly from his father; (2) he was NOT going to go into details about his father’s health; and (3) he was grateful to be able to spend time with his father and make time for him on his planned trips back.
When pressed to ask about possible reconciliation, he pivoted back into a discussion about the Invictus Games. He just said that there’s always hope because of what he’s seen from the families at the IG. That was a great answer! He’s very smooth and charismatic; like an English, ginger Bill Clinton, but without the messiness.
I was semi-shocked that he admitted to considering U.S. citizenship, but also… not. I doubt he’d have said it before QEII had died, but I got the impression during the Netflix documentary, his podcast interview with Dax Shepherd, “Spare”, and other that he’s said that he liked the U.S. enough that the thought had crossed his mind. I can’t remember where, but he said he loved the idea of voting because he had never been able to do that before. He said that the U.S./California was his home now “Spare” and in the documentary.
I’m willing to bet that he’ll become a U.S. citizen after his father dies. He may have considered it after QEII died, but he seems to still have love for his father. And when you become a U.S. citizen, you have to take an oath to do this, even if you can technically keep dual-citizenship (it’s #2):
“Renounce and abjure absolutely and entirely all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which the applicant was before a subject or citizen;”
I have my doubts he’d swear such an oath while his “cancer-stricken father” is King, no matter how much his father may deserve to hear the repudiation, and how much he’d deserve the ding to his legacy. I thought such a thing was possible before I read “Spare,” but Prince Harry carries an abundance of compassion, affection, and love for his “Pa.” Harry obviously has his own reasons for giving his father unconditional love and additional chances that we are not privy to–and he’s allowed to keep such things private!
Whatever Harry’s reasons may be, they do not seem to apply to William. He may love William, but the affection is clearly absent, as is the willingness to forgive (or excuse) his behavior. PH isn’t a malicious guy, but he’s not going to go out of his way to NOT hurt William. So, yeah, I could see him taking an oath of U.S. citizenship after Charles’s death, under King William the Whatever-ith.
I, for one, would welcome it. Usually, wealthy people who opt to become U.S. citizens are more like Elon Musk.
P.S. I loved the part where Harry mentioned that he has his OWN family, meaning Meg, Archie, and Lili!
The way William is currently going he will be an absolute tyrant so I definitely see Harry getting American citizenship with his bitter brother in power.
And if they are so obsessed with removing titles, then that makes Harry’s choice even easier.
(I wanted to state for the record–and I mentioned this in response to another comment below–that Prince Harry wouldn’t/shouldn’t have to renounce any titles to become a US citizen. Both the US and UK allow dual citizenship.
It’s just that swearing that oath of US citizenship would probably come off as a giant FU…
I didn’t want to give off the impression that he needed to, like, dump the UK to become a US citizen. I hope that’s understood.)
If anyone needs proof of to why IG2027 should be anywhere but that Island here is your proof. Those mental vampire rats will find a way to mess up everything for Harry.
I would be very surprised if Harry becomes a US citizen. That would be such a huge and complicated decision with a lot of ramifications… BUT, kudos to him if he goes down that road!
Had his mother lived, that would have likely been her decision, I believe. She was already looking at building a future for herself in the US. A future in the UK would have been impossible with the British media, and it’s a shame she never got the future she deserved. I imagine Harry has his mom’s experiences in his mind as makes plans for his life. He’s getting to fulfill the life choices she had stolen from her.
Wow. Tell me you did no research on Harry without telling me you did no research on Harry.
First and foremost, asking Harry if he would consider applying for US citizenship when the Heritage Foundation is targeting him? Wtaf? Even if he is pursuing it, he needs to keep that quiet.
Secondly, Harry’s personal relationship and conversations should be respected and not asked about. If someone wants to discuss those things that’s fine. But if they don’t bring it up then don’t ask about it. That’s Courtesy 101. In this case, Harry was on the show to promote *Invictus* and the interviewer should not have brought the leftovers into the conversation.
Jeez Louise, how do you whiff this so badly?
Harry had to know he’d be asked about his father. IMO anyway that question was a very natural one to ask regardless of the reason for the interview.
My point is Harry was being interviewed to promote Invictus. If Will had spent even 30 minutes googling Harry he would have known the royal family was a sore subject. Harry was there for work and it is tasteless of any interviewer to bring up his personal relationship with abusive family members.
Harry handled it well but he should not have had to.
The Heritage Foundation is targeting Prince Harry for clicks and conservative clout, not because they have a valid legal argument. They’ve gotten repeatedly denied access to his records because they have no legal reason to view them.
I see no reason why he shouldn’t be asked if he’s considered citizenship, and I see no issue with him answering the question. Why do so many people feel it’s their right to control his messaging? FWIW, he has several pathways to citizenship, should he wish to become one, and admitting to past drug use won’t prevent him from becoming one in the future.
Naturally, Will Reeve was going to ask about his father–it would’ve been a failure of journalism had he not! And Harry was obviously prepared to answer the question.
Invictus’s/Harry’s comms team knew what they were doing here in choosing to speak to GMA and Will Reeve for his first interview at this event. Reeve wasn’t combative; this was a friendly interview where PH was able to address the issue of his father’s health in a calm, reasonable manner so that he’d be able to move the conversation back to the Invictus Games.
I’m well aware of what and why the Heritage Foundation is doing in their attacks on Harry. I’m also well aware they don’t have a legal ground to stand on.
My point is by asking that question of Harry which pressured him to give an answer it literally gives the Heritage Foundation more ammunition to use in their pointless war on Harry. That means more filings and more abuse. Those stories had died down but now they are going to flare up again.
Also, as I said in another comment, Harry was being interviewed for Invictus, not his personal life.
It was stupid of Will to not do his research before he interviewed Harry. And how would it be irresponsible for Will to not bring up Charles during an interview about *Invictus*?
@BlueNailsBetty —
Prince Harry knows he has a platform and how to use it, and people need to respect that he knows what he’s doing. People tune in because they’re interested in him and Meg, and he uses that interest to spotlight good things like the Invictus Games.
And, no, the Heritage Foundation filings have NOT died down. They’re still actively suing for that information. They just had another hearing a couple of weeks ago. It won’t stop until they’ve exhausted their appeals.
All Will Reeve did was ask Harry if he has considered becoming a US citizen. You say that he was “pressured” to give an answer just because the question was posed, but he could’ve deflected or simply refused to answer it. Answering was his choice.
How do you know Will Reeve did no research? This was only the first part of the interview! He knew enough to know that PH was KCIII’s son and had visited him.
And, yes, he was being interviewed for Invictus, but–like it or not–Prince Harry is the son of the King of the United Kingdom, and his father was just diagnosed with cancer. A journalist is going to ask about it because it’s international news. Harry’s comms team likely approved the question.
It wasn’t disrespectful to ask Harry about it. If it had been, Harry would’ve let him know it. He was fine answering the question.
Note that Reeve asked Harry about his outlook his father’s diagnosis, and Harry said that he was keeping that between him and his dad. Reeve moved along. Had he kept pushing Harry for an answer, *that* would’ve been respectful, but he respected Harry’s answer and his privacy.
He’s a journalist, of course he’s going to ask!
He’s a nepo baby reporter on a lightweight morning show.Let’s not act like this was serious reporting from a war zone.
It was disrespectful to Harry and to the competitors of Invictus.
BlueNailsBetty, Toward the end of March, Harry will be here four years. Since he only needs to wait three years because of the type of visa he has (spouse), it’s a reasonable question. It’s also a question that I have no doubt many journalists would have loved to ask him. There was no disrespect, and I believe that by answering the questions without answering the question tells me that Harry was prepared for it.
I cannot imagine any interview with Harry not touching on some areas of the brf or his living in the US.
Heritage Foundation has no say on the matter of whether he becomes a US citizen or not. Anyway he said it’s not a priority at the moment.
BlueNailsBetty, I love and respect Harry, especially for his efforts with Invictus, but in all realism I think calling someone else out for being a “nepo baby” when discussing any member of the British Royal Family is not somewhere I’d choose to go. YMMV.
He’s a really good speaker, natural and fluid, just lovely to listen to. The BRF missed a trick being so vile to him and his wife – they are brilliant communicators and a huge loss to the UK. And on a shallow note, he’s looking gorgeous! Plus, I like that he brings it back to “most kids are like this” “just like most kids”, ie stop trying to pry too much by making us special. He does very well to repeat that they are just a family doing their best to complete their work.
Unless they’re talking about moving back to the UK at some point (and we don’t really know what H & M talk about, but we can guess this is no longer even a consideration for them), his family and home are in the U.S. Citizenship is the obvious next step.
I actually think Harry has found a way out of the Gordian knot of “what happens to H&Ms titles when William becomes king”
King Charles, obviously realized removing H&Ms titles would have been either impossible or would have caused reverberations to the aristocracy no one wanted (i.e. if you annoy the king enough, you’ll get your titles removed). Also,
That’s a pretty weird bar for having your titles remove —pedophilia, sure, visiting Hitler, sure, but date to protect your wife from awful attacks from the media? Not only are you out, we’re gonna take your titles! I don’t think this would be something the aristocracy would put up with for very long. Honestly, removing their titles Strikes me as something that could be a genuine threat to the monarchy, or at least to the support of the monarchy by the aristocracy. And I think King Charles realize that, and therefore didn’t follow through with his threats about removing their titles.
Prince William, I don’t think cares. Either that or he doesn’t fully appreciate how bad of an idea removing titles would be. I’m pretty sure that the moment William becomes king, he will remove any, and all titles he can through whatever means are available to him, or at least he’ll try.
Henry, for all the hurt the BRF has caused him and his family, still supports the institution. If he pursues American citizenship, he can say he “has to“ renounce any foreign titles in order to get US citizenship. It’s a double win: it removes any threat that King William would have over him, and prevents it from becoming a potential big issue/threat to the monarchy itself. I don’t think he would do it while his father is still alive, so they are probably just waiting.
You don’t have to renounce your titles to gain U.S. citizenship.
He’d have swear an oath, in which he’d state, “I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen…” And that would be embarrassing AF for the UK, and for whomever is King at the time.
But the US allows dual citizenship.
The UK *also* allows dual citizenship.
Therefore, I don’t believe any titles would have to be stripped in order for Prince Harry to become a US citizen.
I wouldn’t think the title would have to go because it’s irrelevant here. It’s not associated with any sort of rank or financial holdings. And since it also doesn’t afford Harry any political influence in a foreign nation, I can’t imagine why he’d have to relinquish it for US Citizenship. As discussed yesterday, you can call yourself anything you want in the U.S. so long as it’s not to commit fraud. I could change my name to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex if I were so inclined. (Actually, that might actually be declined on grounds for potential fraud, but you get my point).
They love their pyhrric victories in the royal family. They got rid of their best reporesentatives due to jealousy, and now have no one to do the work to keep attention on the institution.
A quest to remove Harry and Meghan’s titles would take a lot of time, a lot of headlines, and prove embarrassing, considering HRH Duke of York is still walking around, along with Russian spy and racist broach bitch HRH Rent a Kents. Lots of air time would be given to the fact that Harry and Meghan offered to give up their titles are were refused. Their “crimes” against the monarchy are apparently much worse than pedophila, influence peddling, bribes, and shady business deals with nefarious players. I’d love to see a decrepit ratchet on TV trying to justify why paying 13 million dollars to settle a sexual abuse claim doesn’t rise to the level of removing titles but writing an autobiography does. Those will be fun times. If Parliament and company take it up at the expense of other UK business, this might lead to lots more people asking what the royals are good for, especially as they will likely be invisible by that point, and a lot of their rabid supporters dead. King William 5 of England very well may be knocking over the final pillar holding up his sad, sad, shabby little kingdom.
Does anyone know how we can register disapproval of the IG going to the UK? I will be absolutely disgusted if they win a bid and I will be horribly afraid for the future of IG if the RF get their hands anywhere near it. I’d like to write to somebody important to express my concern given the nonexistence support the UK has shown for their own athletes in previous games.
I don’t think that’s gonna happen. Invictus went there before, there are countries bidding that never hosted the game. The people deciding the place would consider going to countries they didn’t go before in order to promote Invictus to all the places. There are competitors all around the world joining the games, why would they choose UK again?
Teagirl, I think Johnny Mercer would be the appropriate person. He is in charge of veterans for the government IIRC and was the IG in Germany with Harry.
William to Harry “Father is mine Harold, mine I say, well I didn’t say but I got my friend Sykes to say and all my friends in the BM, so yah, sucks”
Harry to William “fk of Billy cos America and Africa are mine,fare swap 😂😂😂
I am so loving the fact that none of the BM rats got that interview and they all have to watch from the sidelines. 😂😂😂 This is what happens when you bit on the wrong horse. Karma is doing his thing and it’s beautiful to watch them freak out in real time.
I watched both parts of the GMA videos posted…I am just in awe of Harry’s presence, his ability to maneuver focus to others and not make anything about “him”…it’s like seeing Diana at work all over again. He is magnetic. He is unafraid of showing emotion. He is willing to work hard. I LOVE THAT THE ROYAL FAMILY LOST THEIR ONLY SOURCE OF ACTUAL SPARKLE!!!!!
Unfortunately, illness can also have the opposite effect: it can rend families apart. I know from personal experience.
I just remembered an example of a titled person having naturalized and still carrying a title:
Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt (Don’t laugh.)
This German guy got adoped by a Princess von Anhalt in 1980. He subequently changed his name (from Hans Robert Lichtenberg) to the much grander princely one, which was actually all legal and above board, because… adoption.
He’s now living in the US under his “noble” name, although he became a naturalized citizen. Whether he has dual citizenship I don’t know, as that was not easy to obtain due to German law until 2000 and even afterwards was still a bit of a hassle. (That only changed this year.)
He survived Zsa Zsa Gabor, his wife and 26 years his senior, tried under the von Anhalt name to dabble in politics (well, if Angelique can do it, adopted princes can too) – so what I want to point out, he’s still running under “Prinz of Anhalt”.
So apparently one does not need to renounce titles, if one already carries them.
You know what I like about this interview? That if anyone takes the time to watch and listen to it they know what Harry said and DIDN’T say. Thank you, Sykes, for once again showing the credible media what the bm are really about. You’ll convince the same people who will believe every word you and the other members of the bm say, but the people who already don’t believe you are shaking their heads. The people who really don’t know much about Harry & Meghan and watch this interview will think you’ve lost the plot.
Once again the bm are showing what the UK media is. They are dragging the brf into the mud with them.
Just showed part of that interview here in Australia .
No mention of Invictus , why he was there or who was interviewing him ,
Only snippets of the Charles question and answer .
Makes me so angry .
They want to continue with their propaganda showing Harry decided to give an interview about his relative out of nowhere. It would be hard to sell if people knew he was there for Invictus. I am so glad that Harry clarified for them who are his family since they all decided to always blank out the three most important people in his life.
They showed a bit more of it and had a pommy reporter discussing the reconciliation hopes and how Harry has caused so much hurt .bla,bla bla .
They did show highlights of what Meg and Harry have been doing at Invictus , so guess that’s something..
I am literally floored by how many people are acting like the RF would help them if they had a crisis.
H & M told how badly they were treated…Harry from his mom death really, but it seems that he was in a position of privilege, so no one would be crying for him…this is why people that are bullied will not come forward…
I see an ad from NFL player stalking about helping kids that are bullied (and that is wonderful), but I know many adults would like similar help, but cannot get it as they are supposed to be self-sufficient and can take care of themselves.
So Harry was supposed to talk about his dad while handing out an award for an organization he’s not a part of, but was not supposed to acknowledge a question about his dad during a one on one interview while discussing his passion project. He kept it very neutral and pivoted quite well. Tom Sykes is William’s shill and it doesn’t matter what Harry says or doesn’t say, they will come after him because he’s getting global attention. Harry could go to 7-11 to get a slurpy and these clowns would twist it and try to center it around the royal family. They wanted him to mention his father. Well he finally did. The UK press is a hot mess.
Does anyone else think that Harry looks like he has lost weight- he almost looks thin. Obviously he’s very fit, judging by his participation in everything.
Does anyone else think that Harry looks like he has lost weight- he almost looks thin. Obviously he’s very fit, judging by his participation in everything. Anyway, he looks a bit different somehow.
Harry has a lot of overseas wealth….I wouldn’t go for American citizenship just cause of tax issues if I were him. As for the questions about his dad….he said nothing but generalized answers. I love that he made it clear his primary family is Meghan and their children.
Why are the comments closed already on the Amy Schumer post? Were people bringing up her support for apartheid or something?
Yeah, I would think so also.
If living in California (US) is going to be permanent, the next usual path/step would be US citizenship. From the website they launched this week, to me it clearly stated they are here to stay and focusing on their future. But as H said, US citizenship is probably not a priority right now. I would assume though, it would be down the line.
I also wanted to comment on what someone mentioned above- absolutely that would freak them out if Archie or Lili would become elected governor of California or even POTUS in the near future. They’re both Americans, anything is possible.