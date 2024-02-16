Telegraph columnist cries about the Sussexes’ ‘performative hand-holding’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been very tactile with each other. It’s their love language, to be physically connected, to hold hands or put their hands on each other’s backs. It’s always been that way, from the very start of their relationship. Big Red truly looks for any reason to stay physically connected to his wife and he’s always reaching out his hand to Meghan, or touching her hair or looking heartbroken and lovesick when she’s speaking to another man. The only “bad” thing about their hand-holding is that Meghan is a lot shorter than him and she really has to scurry to keep up with his pace when they’re walking together and holding hands. Of course, that’s not the complaint of this new and absolutely unhinged Telegraph column which has gone minorly viral. Telegraph columnist Judith Woods wrote: “Sorry, Harry and Meghan, but your performative hand-holding fools no one.” The kicker is the subhead: “These two clearly want it to be known that they are inseparable – and nothing like William and Kate.” Oh, that’s an unintentional confession, huh.
Right. That’s it. Does anyone have a pair of bolt cutters? Or maybe a water cannon? Because frankly, I think that’s the only way we can stop Harry and Meghan from holding hands. Like so many other things about them, it is fingernails-down-the-blackboard grating. Annoying. And so g-ddamn performative.
The whole “young and so very much in love, not like frosty and uptight William and Kate” routine has worn thinner than a cigarette paper. Harry is 39; Meghan is 42. They have two offspring, aged four and two. Nobody has free hands at that age and stage; they are either full of squirming children or their ridiculously bulky paraphernalia. Any free hand is for patting down your partner’s body to find the car keys. Fact.
“Every time I see those two holding hands, it triggers me,” confesses a colleague who also has a brace of little ones. “It’s inauthentic, it’s unbelievable, it makes me want to scream because it bears no resemblance to the realities of parenthood.”
We know Meghan is (whisper it) “a hugger” as well as being “one of the most influential women in the world” according to the couple’s new website, which means it must be true. Doesn’t she grasp that clinging on to her husband’s arms all the time isn’t feminist? Quite the opposite: it projects a bizarre image of childishness and codependence.
The irony is that Harry, formerly known as Prince, is a man who knows exactly what to do with empty hands. He was born into it. It was bred into him. It’s pretty much the USP of Windsor man 1.0; slip one hand into the jacket pocket, occasionally open a button, close the button, hands behind the back, pause and repeat.
[From The Telegraph]
Again, they’re painting Meghan as aggressively forcing Harry to hold her hand – they’ve “blamed” Meghan for the hand-holding for years, as if she alone is doing it. Please, Harry is the one reaching out for her 90% of the time. Meghan is his security blanket – he feels more confident when he’s physically connected to her. Anyway, this whole column is giving Bitter Karen. Imagine having such strong negative opinions about a married couple holding hands? Imagine setting up William and Kate like that too. I guess that’s what these people really want to talk about – why do Harry and Meghan have to look so loved up, why can’t they look at each other with spite and disgust like Will and Kate? Why can’t Harry wince when Meghan touches him, like William winces whenever Kate tries to grope his ass in public?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the Whistler Resort for the 1-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the Whistler Resort for the 1-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the Whistler Resort for the 1-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
No, see, it’s only good PDA if the wife mauls the husband in public, grabbing his butt repeatedly as the only sign of “affection.”
Sweet handholding with no sexually aggressive overtones will not be tolerated.
And don’t forget “festive glances” before flinching away from your husband when he touches your shoulder during a Christmas cooking broadcast.
Or staring at your wife with flared nostrils and a clenched jaw. Or never holding an umbrella over her head when you’re walking side by side in the rain. Or helping her down wet airplane steps when she’s heavily pregnant. So many examples of the Wails’ family PDA for her to focus on if she appreciates their brand more than the loved-up Sussexes.
Yes, grabbing your husband’s butt in church is very feminist. smdh. 🙄
She has no idea what feminism is. Having the choice to hold hands, not hold hands, grab butts or not grab butts is the whole point. Restricting any one of those choices or belittling one of them is anti-feminist.
This is one of the most unhinged articles yet. I am 55 and have been married for (quickly counts) 29 years. My husband and I hold hands. It’s not performative, we like holding hands.
Plus, and this is where the writer really goes round the bend, there aren’t any kids there! Their hands ARE FREE! No toddlers to pick up, no noses to wipe, etc. Wanting to hold your spouses hand when you have a free hand is what we ALL should be striving for! Imagine loving your partner and wanting to actually TOUCH them!
Seriously – are all UK writers absolutely insane?!
I can only conclude that the vast majority of these unhinged UK writers are miserable in their own lives and jealous of others who are happy. There is no other rational explanation.
Your Honor, I concur.
“why do Harry and Meghan have to look so loved up, why can’t they look at each other with spite and disgust like Will and Kate? Why can’t Harry wince when Meghan touches him, like William winces whenever Kate tries to grope his ass in public?”
Yes! This is it! How DARE Harry and particularly MEGHAN look happy?! Don’t they know they’re supposed to look miserable and suicidal?
Is this writer aware that their children are not with them on this trip? She writes as if their hands should be full juggling Archie and Lili and all of their gear around…but they are not there. Absolutely demented article.
You being triggered by a married couple holding hands tells me everything I need to know in your household. They are so angry because it makes William and Kate look bad. They are angry that despite all that has happened they are still very much in love.
Exactly! I came here to say the same thing. Miserable people just hate to happiness because then they might have to reevaluate their own life choices.
Operation shame William and Kate into becoming Harry and Meghan having failed, insert plan B here– try to shame Harry and Meghan into becoming Prince and Princess Doom & Gloom.
That and also their disdain for her has hit “b*tch eating crackers” level at this point.
They’re mad that the “wrong” (white) princess went missing.
“ You being triggered by a married couple holding hands tells me everything I need to know in your household.”
This! H&M are loving, but absolutely not so overly physical that you think, “Get a room!” They behave normally. I would advise this author not to travel (they would be shocked at how affectionate people might behave and it could ruin their vacation).
How woke of them! I bet they rage eat avocado toast while hiding in a closet.
Those mental vampire Karen rats have never experienced love from their husbands or partners this is why they are so triggered over a woman of color to be love by her husband. Stay salty and Go kick rocks Karen!
mental vampire Karen rats–I am going to steal that. Just so on point.
My parents started dating February 15, 1959. Dad passed away November 20, 2012. Mom and Dad held hands everywhere they went together or if they were seated together that entire time. 53 years of hand holding.
The rota is so pathetic.
I have a friend whose parents danced in the street after a celebratory dinner (my friend successfully defended her thesis that day). It was lovely. This writer wouldn’t know lovely, or love.
…and, of course, they couldn’t possibly just stop looking…
What a miserable, unhappy woman poor Judy Woods sounds like! I can’t imagine someone being so pissed off about other people’s happiness. Glad I’m not her.
Her attitude is probably a reflection of her own relationship, not just the Workshy Wales’. It must be difficult for her to witness true love in the Sussexes when you are spoonfed cold, eye-rolling Will and desperately-clinging Kate pretend they have a true partnership. I pity her!
I’m happy that it’s going minorly viral for its foolishness. They always have to make anything that Harry and Meghan do seem over the top or to use their favorite word bizarre because they know that side by side comparisons of them and Will and Kate , Will and Kate do look incredibly distant and cold as the article itself says. They act like they can’t stand each other, and let’s not even talk about achievements. So instead of pointing out that you have two super lazy people who ask stupid questions or say offensive things every time they open their mouths, and for being together for 20 years behave like they think the other has cooties it’s oh my gosh Harry and Meghan are so performative.
ETA- I just realized she’s complaining about their appearance on Valentine’s Day too. I can’t imagine being that bitter to be upset a couple was holding hands on Valentine’s Day.
Hello?? The kids aren’t with them. You hold hands when you get the chance.
We’ve seen pictures of them with the kids, and they aren’t holding hands; they’re holding onto their kids.
The message here? Once you’re a parent, no pda is allowed even if the kids are miles away.
This just tells me that these people are in very sad marriages. If holding your husband’s HAND is strange…yikes.
This deranged columnist just wants to find something – anything – to complain about. It’s just too bizarre
Does anyone else remember right before Charles and Diana got married. They all kept talking about all the rules she was going to have to follow. One of the major ones was she was to follow behind him by three paces at all times in public. All these old harpies can’t stand that the world has moved on. And that British Royalty aren’t the center of the world anymore. They still want Meghan to walk behind Harry. To show that because he has royal blood he is better than everyone else. Not an equal by holding his hand.
This whole thing is so ridiculous and sad. As someone who is part of a tactile, hand-holding couple, this criticism really annoys me. It’s not as if they’re doing something inappropriate. My bf and I are the types who always sit on the same side of the table at restaurants–I’d hate to think of what this columnist would say about that.
I’ve been married 41 years and we still hold hands!
35 years and we still hold hands! What a sad person this journalist must be. How does Harry and Meghan holding hands even affect her. Smdh.
@Giddy and Thelma
Both of you sicken me, just absolutely sicken me, with this gross public display of affection for ::checks note:: wait, this can’t be right. ::checks notes again:: ummm, you sicken me for holding hands with your spouse.
Okay, none of that makes sense but my publisher insisted I write this.
/allthedangsarcasm
But seriously, I love this for both of you and your spouses!
Married 23 years and we still hold hands and are very tactile both at home and in public.
We hold hands every chance we get! So weird to act like it’s wrong.
I hate holding hands, makes me feel all sweaty and restrained, but still find it sweet and lovely when other couples choose to do it.
BM is mad that they have to go archives to show people K&W are in love because they threw festive glances to each other a few years ago. I also feel there is jealousy in their cries that Meghan got the nice man while their white princess (whom they empathize with) got an unevolved man child who pretends his wife doesn’t exist in public most of the time.
What their problem is it’s that they all are jealous. They are jealous of the respect and love that Meg have for one another. They even admitted it triggers them although not for the reasons they say. What kind of loveless relationships these people must have. There mad because the fairytale love story they tried to sell with Peg and Can’t is a very big lie and people notice they can’t stand each other and when Can’t tries to unauthentically touch her husband he gives her a look and pulls away.
Remember that meghan was supposed to be the “good time” girl before Harry married his white princess. These old white women are still up in their britches about a black woman “stealing” one of “their men.” That’s what this whole thing is about, what it’s always been about. They take Harry’s hand-holding with his wife personally, because damnit, it wasn’t supposed to be Meghan! These people take their hierarchies very, very seriously. It’s their religion, their alpha, and their omega.
@Lanne: you are right about them being very angry that Meg and not a pure white women is who he fell head over heels in love with.
Exactly this.
Well said, Lanne.
Proof, once again, that anything that “threatens” racists’ fantasies about themselves _really_ sends them off the deep end. These women sound so much like the rabid fanboys who hate diversity in science fiction and superhero movies that it’s a shame…
Apparently the writer’s (Judith) partner doesn’t touch her enough, if she actually believes the BS she’s spewing. Look to your own relationships and your own life, sweetie, before you criticize others.
Exactly! Next she’ll be complaining about their date nights. “And THEN they went to DINNER and it was JUST THE TWO OF THEM. IMAGINE having to spend time ALONE with your PARTNER. GROSS.” So telling. Maybe she should be discussing her feelings about her marriage with a good friend or a therapist and leave her readers out of it. If I knew her in real life and read that I would be so embarrassed for her.
I saw this on another website. Even people who hate Harry and Meghan were laughing at it and thought it was a ridiculous article. Who thought this was a good idea?
The writer has clearly been hanging out in deranger echo chambers. They saw things like this amongst themselves but forget that as soon as they leave the echo chamber, the rest of the world is just gonna look at them like they’re jealous and bitter women with sad love lives. Listen, holding hands doesn’t necessarily mean your love life is better than a couple who has a love language that isn’t as physical. But hating on another woman for holding hands is just a sign of extreme jealousy.
Thank you for mentioning love language. My husband hates holding hands but it doesn’t reflect on us. It’s not his love language.
I don’t get how these folks don’t realize that crap like this tells more than they’d want anyone to know about how miserable their lives are. But then, can’t fix stupid…
Whoa. This just says a lot more about the writer and all the other bitter women who hate Meghan for holding her husband’s hand. Or for the fact that her husband wants to hold her hand. They’re triggered and annoyed by hand holding? How embarrassing. Are they not ashamed? It just makes them seem so sad and pathetic and mean. It’s not Meghan’s fault that they’re lives are so sad they’re triggered by hand-holding.
They’re TRIGGERED! It’s INAUTHENTIC!!! NO OTHER PARENTS HOLD HANDS!!!!
I mean Jill and Joe Biden still hold hands in public and no one is writing nasty articles about them. Trump tried to get Melania to hold his hand and she refused, LOL.
TRIGGERED from the Telegraph of all places is sending me. How very woke of them😂
I was watching ‘WHEEL’ last night (don’t judge me, lol) and one of the couples, married for 10/12 years with 2 kids, held hands the whole show…
All this outrage is what is performative…they are not outraged…they ALL see a money source in H & M
I have very real second-hand embarassment (and sadness) for this fiction writers from the Telegraph. I think someone wasn’t properly loved and cared for as child.
It’s actually pretty funny that this take is from the Telegraph, aka the Torygraph. Isn’t their whole schtick that they’re against all forms of wokery and trigger warnings and delicate little snowflakes. And yet their very own Telegraph writer is out here saying that she’s TRiGGered by hand-holding. Who’s the snowflake now?
The whole thing about being unable to hold hands because of having children makes no sense when their kids are not even there. Like should Meghan be carrying a diaper bag at all times? This is just a click bait article written to get a rise out of the Sussex Squad.
“it triggers me”??? Well, this is England after all: land of the Stiff Upper Lip.
Anyway, it is Friday. Going to share a funny scene from “Yes Prime Minister”, as I always think of it whenever I see a reference to the Daily Torygraph. 🙂
“Sir Humphrey : The only way to understand the Press is to remember that they pander to their readers’ prejudices.
Jim Hacker : Don’t tell me about the Press. I know *exactly* who reads the papers. The Daily Mirror is read by people who think they run the country; The Guardian is read by people who think they *ought* to run the country; The Times is read by the people who actually *do* run the country; The Daily Mail is read by the wives of the people who run the country; The Financial Times is read by people who *own* the country; The Morning Star is read by people who think the country ought to be run by *another* country; and The Daily Telegraph is read by people who think it is.
Sir Humphrey : Oh, and Prime Minister, what about the people who read The Sun?
Bernard Woolley : Sun readers don’t care who runs the country as long as she’s got big t*ts.”
LOL!! Thanks for this! Made my morning!
Brilliant show, I still watch reruns of it!
🤣 Thank you for this!
This made me laugh so hard, my office neighbour asked me what it was!!
🤣🤣😂🤣🤣
Just remembered, a few years ago they were saying Meghan was gloating because she called Harry “my husband” while talking about him. They are just jealous and bitter that Meghan got the good prince.
What “projects a bizarre image” is being this worked up about a married couple holding hands. And sure, Harry fidgeting with his clothes projects a much better image than holding his wife’s hand. They need to read a few facts about touch and hand-holding: it can lower blood pressure, pain and stress. Maybe this explains a few things about these people if even their spouses don’t want to hug them or hold their hands.
This is some very intense “Bitter Hag” energy, I can only imagine what this writers relationships look like, pretty frosty I bet.
Umm, my husband and I have been together for 12 years, married for 5, and we have 2 kids same as the Sussexes. Any time it’s just the two of us we hold hands. It’s a really simple way to feel connected and express our love. But I guess we’re children!! Lol *shrugs in British media*
Mr Tea and I are in our 70s and we hold hands, and I take his arm.
Saying that having your arm through your husband’s is not feminist? Utter claptrap. All it does is show how bitter and unhappy the writer is, and is likely in a cold relationship if in a relationship at all.
Mr. Jaded and I are also in our seventies and are always touching, not necessarily hand-holding but we need to be in contact with a hand on a knee or back. This word vomit is giving me memories of how everyone went after Meghan for holding her bump when she was expecting Archie. Interesting how all this hatred is coming on strong now that Invictus is ramping up. I guess jealous is as jealous does…
Prince eggplant William and Kkkhate are too lazy to hold hands, when they feel hard working they jazzhand.
My husband and I have been together for 3 decades and we still hold hands all.the.time. It’s just how we are.
Wow, sorry your life sucks so hard Judy. That’s all I get out of this lunatic raving.
I honestly thought this was a parody story when I first saw it. Even if Meghan and Harry were not touching each other their love really does just shine. It’s the way they look at each other and even just lean into each other’s spaces. You can’t fake this and thats what makes them so mad. Even if they somehow convince William to hold Kate’s hand you can’t fake love and adoration. If the reason there are so many iconic pics of Harry and Meghan just being themselves together. You capture a moment and its amazing. You can’t stage that.
This is such an unintentional TELL. Basically she’s mad that the heir and his wife hate each other and that the heir REFUSES to touch or be touched by his wife. Meanwhile Harry & Meghan genuinely love each other and hold hands all the time. LOL. You would think they were making out in front of everyone based on her reaction. Who gets mad at a married couple holding hands?? Weirdo British fake journalists, that’s who.
Tell us you have no love in your life without telling us you have no love in your life. What a bunch of Bitter Betties! My husband and I have been together for 30 years, have three kids, and we still hold hands. It’s NORMAL. These people are so envious of the love Harry and Meg share that it triggers them. Tisk tisk. It says volumes about the columnist and nothing bad about the Sussexes.
My parents were married for 37 years and still held hands. My ex and I held hands all the time when we were together. Some people are incredibly tactile, and some people are not. Harry and Meghan have the same love language. I can’t believe that someone actually got paid to write this garbage.
The only thing this tells me is that Judith Woods is an idiot.
Its giving “why are you so obsessed with me”. It has been for a while.
Truly unhinged “reporting”. Just say that seeing other people in love is triggering, Judith, jfc
On a side note: I saw a side-by-side of Harry and Princess Diana when he was younger, and Harry holds Meghan’s hand with both of his the same way his mom did for him and if that’s not the sweetest thing🥺❤️
I love it when they get so deranged that they say the quiet part out loud and expose themselves. It really helps show the rest of the world who they are – so incredibly hateful that the most innocuous or even pleasant, positive conduct by the Sussexes will result in front-page harangues.
So all the other insanity here aside…..their kids aren’t there. They aren’t carrying anything else in their hands. So why can’t they hold hands?? Their hands are free.
I am not a super touchy person, so we don’t really hold hands. But I have friends who are more tactile and they do hold hands. It’s whatever works for any given couple.
I’ve always thought that one of the things that attracted Harry to Meghan IS how tactile and physically affectionate she is, especially in public. Given what we know of his issues with the press, and how much cameras and such can trigger him, being able to reach out and touch her probably helps him a great deal.
Finally, we see charles and Camilla touch in public. I don’t know if they hold hands, but they do reach out and touch each other’s arm and such. It really is only the one couple that can’t stand to touch each other. Or one half of that couple.
This has only ever been about covering for the fact that William and Kate don’t have a romantic marriage based on affection and the cracks have been showing for years. Derangers are pathetic posting the two pictures of them making attempts to hold hands during the racism tour in the Caribbean but theirs faces reveal just how much they dislike each other.
And of course they are avoiding the entire issue of kate being hidden away since Christmas, which is not normal no matter what surgery she was supposed to have.
For real. Compare it with that story from the other day from Tominey (?) about Harry saying he didn’t want to go in there and she said that he had to. No one around him would offer something as supportive as a hand-hold, not even the royal rota rats who think they have a relationship with Harry.
When I’m out walking, one of the sweetest things I love to see is an elderly couple walking along holding hands. My first thought is how nice it is to see that there’s still love in the world, not how it looks performantive and clingy.
Right?!
I read this in The Telegraph. First, has the media considered whether its constant criticism of this couple has ended up with them finding comfort in being physically close when in public. Second, they could just be one of those couples who hold hands; I’m not a hand-holder with my partner, or those who came before him, but it doesn’t annoy me. People such as Woods and Tominey should thank their lucky stars Meghan came along, because they’ve made a fortune bashing this woman for any slight thing their money grubbing hands can come up with.
Funny you should mention the comforting aspect of the handholding @Sparrow. I’ve often thought that, in the beginning, when they were still living in England that Harry held Meghan’s hand in public because he was trying to comfort her and to send a message to the British public. The Brits, in those days, reportedly loved Harry so much, that I think Harry was trying to tell them in a subtle way that “Well, this is the woman I love, so if you like me in any way, be kind to her too.” Sadly, that didn’t work out so well, but I’m still convinced that’s a big part of why they hold on to one another. Good for them (and anyone else who is accustomed to holding hands.)
Omg, I saw that headline yesterday and didn’t even bother to click on it.
Performative my ass…..
Way to announce to the world that your partner won’t touch you with a ten foot pole, Judith. Soooooo bitter.
I guess this writer hasn’t had human contact in a while . Poor thing is just bitter bitter bitter with jealousy and envy. I really wish Harry and Meghan would stick their tongue down each other throat every five seconds, bet then these bitter Karen’s would beg for the hand holding again
I’m embarrassed for Moody Judy bc there’s no way I would attach my name to this bitter hate filled manifest. She just told the world how much her life sucks and is now a laughingstock. Maybe she should switch to comedy bc this isn’t journalism or even fan fic. And she and her cohorts are triggered? Sounds like the BM need lots of therapy and psychotropic drugs bc these “articles” are becoming more unhinged and I didn’t think that was possible. None of this sustained ?behavior is healthy, either physically or psychologically…
I love how the Sussexes remain true to themselves and aren’t jumping thru hoops for those Bitter Betties aka the BM.
What I want to know is: aren’t there any british expats in the journalism business who can call up their fellow countrymen back home in the shitmedia and say:….”Staaahhppp! You’re making britain a global laughingstock wth these takes on the RF….both those still living in the golden-caged ghetto, as well as the ones you hate for flying free and living their best life in America.”
Anyone? No one?
I had to check who Judith Woods was because this looks like it’s been written by a 15 years-old who’s got a crush that is not reciprocated so she goes to her blog to complain. Sad and bitter.
My husband and I are in our 70’s and 60’s and we love to hold hands. It is normal.
This woman’s anger is misplaced it should be towards her husband who seemingly doesn’t want to her hand. Plus the real reason why so many royalists and press get upset about Harry and Meghan holding hands is because their faves, William and Kate don’t hold hands.
If we do not get by now, I do not know when we will. These people do not care how they sound. They will enrage anyone for clicks. I have not clicked on a British Media site in 4 years, except for 2 of them. That was my 2020 new year resolution and I kept it. The only resolution I ever kept.🤣🤣
Um, is Britain okay? I know stiff upper lip and all that, but hand holding is too much?
As someone who grew up with very little physical affection from my parents, it was really difficult accepting physical touch of affection from friends and romantic partners for a long time, but once I got used to it, I love it. My husband and I are alway holding hands, hugging, touching each other’s faces and backs in affection, and I do the same with my kids. I feel like Harry might be the same way, especially after Diana died. He was starved for touch, got used to it, and once he met Meghan and found the comfort and love in another, he must have gotten drunk on having it with someone willing to reciprocate with tenderness.
Also, about the bitter on Saltine Island, I have a brother- and narc sister-in-law who apparently were really threatened by the way my husband and I were physically (but appropriately) affectionate with one another, so slowly my. husband began to spend less time around me and didn’t touch me when we were in their presence because they would get really angry, sullen, and resentful towards us because of it, and he wanted to either spare them from those feelings or just not do it to summon that evil demon energy from them. That’s because they are disasters and have a dysfunctional relationship with each other (and honestly, everyone else). That said, it sounds like Judith Woods and many derangers are cut from that same cloth.
Why not spend much less time with THEM, instead?
Oh, don’t worry, we’re no longer spending time with them ever again. TLDR, it was a lot of family enmeshment, guilt, obligation, and covert narcissism, which unmasked itself recently, so now that we know better, we’re behaving with our best interests in mind now. (And I didn’t realize he was being purposefully non-touchy with me until he told me later.)
Funny thing, I realize now that my own personal experiences with toxic family is probably why I relate and empathize so deeply with Harry and Meghan. The Windsors are clearly a narcissistic family system, and I think William is definitely an overt narcissist (and Kate is probably covert), and Charles and Camilla wouldn’t surprise me if they were also covert narcs, and these dusty Britons are surrounded by not only their yes-men enablers and derangers, they also have the media serving as their flying monkeys! And to boot, I’m the non-white spouse married in with my biracial children, and my MIL has definitely been weird about them and treats her full-white grandchild much better.
Man, I hope Harry totally cuts them all off soon. I understand why he keeps going back–it’s why. my husband does as well–but in the end I don’t think they care about him at all except for what he can do for them (just like Harry) or they don’t care about him enough to protect him from the family’s biggest narcs.
Comments underneath article are calling her out for spewing out this bile, bashing for bashing s sake and so catty. Interesting choice to drag in WK when I thought the tabs were under orders not to mention Kate or the state of that marriage? Meg and Harry look young, gorgeous and in love and these beautiful photographs of them helping promote the IG makes me happy and glad.
I work at the same place as my husband, but our work is supposed to have nothing to do with our relationship. So we can’t go around holding hands. But I wish we could! Their life’s work is tied to their relationship, so why not go for the comfort of holding hands?
Shawna, but can’t you hold hands when you’re not working? I can’t imagine that anyone would be able to say anything about that.
You somehow misinterpreted my comment. It was about not holding hands when we are at our place of work. It’s unprofessional at work for me. Of course I am affectionate at home and outside the office. With H&M, it’s a totally different work situation; their work and relationship go hand in hand!
My parents had six kids and held hands all the time. My husband and I have two kids and we hold hands, too. We do it because we love each other, but it had the added benefit of demonstrating what a loving, respectful marriage looks like to our kids.
I remember watching my parents and thinking, “I want a relationship like theirs.” I’m so thankful that I’ve gotten it.
I feel sorry for the Wales kids, because what they’re seeing is anger, bitterness and disrespect.
And jazz hands, don’t forget that.
Misery loves company and these bitter Karens like that Kate and William look miserable. Its the same reason why a person would actually confess to feeling “triggered” by viewing happy parents. It’s clearly not a reality for her or anyone in her circle. The miserable herd together and resent anyone who seems to have a better life.
If you’ve read Spare, you could see that Harry was starved for affection after Diana died. No wonder he holds her hand constantly!
Right? He explicitly says so a number of times, if memory serves me correctly. It sounded like he didn’t get a solid hug until he was a grown man, which must have been torture for somebody who is so tactile. I remember even before MM hit the scene, that H was always much more into showing affection with his girlfriends than William. It made him seem normal. These people are just so terrible. I will never forget the way H sat next to his girlfriend at the Concert for Diana in 2007–while William made Kate sit way in the back. That was outrageous.
My ex-husband and I were married at 50 and 38, respectively. For the first fifteen years, we always held hands. For the last five, I couldn’t stand him anymore so we mostly didn’t. It’s not an odd thing to hold hands.
Karens everywhere :
But, but Harry wasn’t supposed to love that Black American. He was supposed to use her like a mattress until he found his proper English Rose. Meghan should have been a space holder, keeping the Royal scepter warm until someone more suitable (read that: white) stole his heart. But when he married her, she should have been a “degree wife”, gone in 3 years, but then they had children. Why oh why did they have kids? Now the kids are part of the Royal Family, but won’t they be too dark to be included in Family photos? Dammit, why did he marry a Black woman when he could have had one of us?
Every man who has ever held the hand of his spouse will one day inevitably die. Coincidence?
“Handholditis is a serious medical condition which can result in death. If you think you may have handholitis see your doctor and ask them about Releasum. Releasum can help you let go of your partner’s hand so that your body can heal from the damage done by hand holding.
Releasum: saving lives by breaking up relationships one couple at a time!”
Another hard faced, unloved jackal worried about Meghan and her husband. Typical.
Ah Judith, did your ex never hold your hand? Oh your married, OK, does your husband never hold your hand? No, could it be that if he did he would get frost bite?.
Now, thanks for letting us know that Billy and keen are as warm to each other as a polar bears arse on an ice flo, but, please judy, go to spec savers, because the children aren’t bloody well there, and when the children are with them, they hold the children’s hands or cuddle them, Now mss frosty nickers grab those pearls, because shock horror, it’s called LOVE
Mary Pester, “frosty nickers” LOL
I guess my husband of 32 years and I trigger folks. We’ve been together for 37 years and hold hands all the time when out and about. The firm seems to think marriage is only good for producing heirs except for Camilla.
If Harry and Meghan didn’t hold hands the rota would blast them for being a SHAM MARRIAGE and ON THE VERGE OF DIVORCE and WHICH ONE OF THEM IS THE BEARD and on and on and on.
BM sure has a very long list of things they hate: Jamaica, America, Hollywood, Oprah, NFL, veterans, everyone who’s seen talking to Harry and Meghan, …. And now even hand holding.
Maybe they just really like each other.
I know….crazy talk.
Feminists can’t hold hands now? These people are so bizarre.
Talk about trying to normalize WanK’s public disdain for each other! Like, see how the FK and FQ behave, that’s “real love”. Throwing pillows in anger is Real Love. Throwing public “hurry up” signals is Real Love. Flinching when she grabs your ass is Real Love. Glowering with clenched jaw at her when she smiles at you is Real Love. The Wales’ Real Love is supposed to be aspirational?
We’re supposed to be put off by Harry and Meghan’s genuine affection for each other, but be somehow charmed by WanK’s public display of disrespect and disregard for each other. It’s definitely Opposite Day.
I just…did this woman not notice that their kids aren’t there??? I…I have no words any more.
I seem to remember that cigarette paper was something that didn’t come between Will and Kate, they were so close. Now, things have changed, presumably?, and it’s being repurposed?
The rules according to Prudy Judy. LMAO First, this wasn’t performative. H&M love each other. They prioritized their love above the monarchy, remember? The stolen jewels, rodent infested old homes, silly clothing and playing second fiddle to lazy good for nothings weren’t enough to make them stay. Second, there’s no right or wrong with PDAs or the lack thereof. What should be discussed is when one spouse is rebuffed or ignored in public by her spouse when she tries to engage in a PDA. Maybe that’s where Prudy Judy is confused. She’s using the Wales’ as the standard.
HAHAHA, I have an add-on for hate-reading the DT without subscribing, and that columnist’s usual remit is snide bitching about anybody aged under 40 as clickbait for all the pompous old farts. And here she is drivelling on about being triggered by a nice couple holding hands. Snowflake much? Even the commentariat of golf club bores and bitchy hags weren’t going for it.
The UK literally just fell into a Recession. But a husband holding hands with his wife is all they talk about . 🙄
This article has reached Onion-level ridiculousness. Who could possibly be angry about a couple holding hands on Valentine’s day, or any other day? I am not a huge proponent of public displays of affection personally, but that doesn’t mean I hate other people for it!
I hope the writer and whoever approved this story pitch at the telegraph get a grip. Or maybe a hand?
So THAT’S why Kate kept groping William’s butt. She was looking for the car keys.
You think that’s where he keys them?
Can’t believe this is still a thing for these weirdos. Is it really the hand holding that bothers her, or the fact that they look frankly gorgeous and enjoying each other’s company, while actually doing something with purpose that they love. This screed just sounds dumb and bitter as hell.
I think it lovely they hold hands. When they were walking on ice Harry kept asking Meghan if she was alright. People in love at any age hold hands. My grandparents held hands right up until their deaths. They were married for over 60 years. No one thought they were odd. Some people seem to go off at stupid things.
Bolt cutters? Violence of britmedia astounds.
Speaking of Kitty, is she like dead now, or just still in a coma?
Oh well hard workin’ Willy will show up at the BAFTAs again this year; what’s his schedule 2 years off, 2 years on?
Well, the article was good for a laugh, so there’s that.
“young and so very much in love, not like frosty and uptight William and Kate” 🫢
Oh really! Please do tell us more about your feelings about W&K.
I’m older than both of them and my hubby and I hold hands when we go out for dinner/events. We don’t when we’re at home or out running errands but we do when we’re out socializing.
Who cares if a couple does or not. She sounds envious and is probably in dire need of physical affection if this bothers her so deeply.
Its so alien to me that a reputable newspaper would publish something like this.
O.K. And….where is Kate?
“Right. That’s it. Does anyone have a pair of bolt cutters? Or maybe a water cannon? Because frankly, I think that’s the only way we can stop Harry and Meghan from holding hands.”
Why exactly do “we” want to stop a loving married couple from holding hands…?
I thought the Telegraph had better stories to write about than how Harry and Meghan hold hands in public-the Uk media is becoming stupid is as stupid does-this worthless article should have been thrown in the incinerator-if they don’t stop this stupid writing they are going to have a stroke of the brain of no return-i guess she did not listen to his interview if she had she never would have co-signed to write this bullshit.