Prince William now plans to attend the BAFTAs on Sunday, surprise surprise

Last week was fascinating to watch as a long-time royal gossip. Prince William rage-briefing against his brother, then in the same breath, insisting that he would not return to “full time work” until his wife recovers. On the eve of William’s under-the-influence appearance at an investiture ceremony two Wednesdays ago, his office told Becky English that William would be gone “for a bit.” This past weekend was full of speculation that William would skip several big events in March: Commonwealth Day, the Maundy Thursday service and Easter Sunday. We were also told it would be unlikely that BAFTA President William, currently on holiday in Norfolk, would attend the BAFTAs this Sunday. Then the Sussexes arrived in Canada and they’re still getting a great reception there. Harry even gave an interview to Good Morning America. Suddenly, William is expected to sober up for the BAFTAs.

Prince William is set to attend the glitzy BAFTA film awards on Sunday evening after a short break in duties while the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from abdominal surgery. William, who is the president of BAFTA, was thought to be set to miss the event as the Royal Festival Hall. He usually attends the star-studded night with his wife, but this year she will stay at home as she continues her recuperation after a two-week stay in hospital last month. Since the royal health announcements, which have also included his father the King’s unspecified cancer diagnosis and separate prostate treatment, William has attended few events. When Kate was first admitted to hospital last month and underwent surgery on January 16, William cleared his diary to care for her and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Last week, after having over three weeks away from the public eye, he returned to duties by carrying out an investiture ceremony and attending a gala for the London Air Ambulance. However, this week, he has been in Norfolk at the Wales family country retreat of Anmer Hall, as the three children have been on their half-term school holidays and Kate has been well enough to leave Windsor for the first time since returning home from hospital. It is believed him attending the BAFTAs will mark a more full return to duties.

“It is believed him attending the BAFTAs will mark a more full return to duties.” Keep dreaming! Now, I think Buckingham Palace is going to do the most to force William to go to the Commonwealth Day service in March and likely recite a speech written by BP. Or maybe they don’t even trust him to do that (William is not a reader, as we’ve heard and seen many times). But it will be really interesting to see if William does anything between the BAFTAs and Commonwealth Day. It will also be interesting to see the state of him at the BAFTAs. Anyway, it’s telling that we heard “of course he’s not going to the BAFTAs, his family vacations are sacrosanct” and then Harry gets attention and suddenly family vacays aren’t that important after all.

