Prince William now plans to attend the BAFTAs on Sunday, surprise surprise

Last week was fascinating to watch as a long-time royal gossip. Prince William rage-briefing against his brother, then in the same breath, insisting that he would not return to “full time work” until his wife recovers. On the eve of William’s under-the-influence appearance at an investiture ceremony two Wednesdays ago, his office told Becky English that William would be gone “for a bit.” This past weekend was full of speculation that William would skip several big events in March: Commonwealth Day, the Maundy Thursday service and Easter Sunday. We were also told it would be unlikely that BAFTA President William, currently on holiday in Norfolk, would attend the BAFTAs this Sunday. Then the Sussexes arrived in Canada and they’re still getting a great reception there. Harry even gave an interview to Good Morning America. Suddenly, William is expected to sober up for the BAFTAs.
Prince William is set to attend the glitzy BAFTA film awards on Sunday evening after a short break in duties while the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from abdominal surgery.
William, who is the president of BAFTA, was thought to be set to miss the event as the Royal Festival Hall. He usually attends the star-studded night with his wife, but this year she will stay at home as she continues her recuperation after a two-week stay in hospital last month. Since the royal health announcements, which have also included his father the King’s unspecified cancer diagnosis and separate prostate treatment, William has attended few events.
When Kate was first admitted to hospital last month and underwent surgery on January 16, William cleared his diary to care for her and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Last week, after having over three weeks away from the public eye, he returned to duties by carrying out an investiture ceremony and attending a gala for the London Air Ambulance.
However, this week, he has been in Norfolk at the Wales family country retreat of Anmer Hall, as the three children have been on their half-term school holidays and Kate has been well enough to leave Windsor for the first time since returning home from hospital. It is believed him attending the BAFTAs will mark a more full return to duties.
“It is believed him attending the BAFTAs will mark a more full return to duties.” Keep dreaming! Now, I think Buckingham Palace is going to do the most to force William to go to the Commonwealth Day service in March and likely recite a speech written by BP. Or maybe they don’t even trust him to do that (William is not a reader, as we’ve heard and seen many times). But it will be really interesting to see if William does anything between the BAFTAs and Commonwealth Day. It will also be interesting to see the state of him at the BAFTAs. Anyway, it’s telling that we heard “of course he’s not going to the BAFTAs, his family vacations are sacrosanct” and then Harry gets attention and suddenly family vacays aren’t that important after all.
Bulliam will show up for the glitzy events but not for bread and butter as regent. Completely on brand.
While his father has cancer! Glitzy! We’ve been told how horrible that is (when Harry does it).
I think for the foreseeable future, EVERY sentence from the Rota will end with “…the King’s cancer diagnosis.” WE KNOW! WE *ALL* KNOW! lolololol
If I didn’t know better, I’d think they’re trying to lay some heavy guilt there lol
Yes he will show up for the glitzy BAFTA’S because there are celebrities going to be there and he thinks this will one up Harry. This is all it is. Gotta one up Harry . Must continue to have a one sided competition. That is the only reason for him to come out of hiding.
I don’t think even William thinks that these celebrities will “one-up” the pre-Invictus thing. I think that William knows that he needs more help to get publicity, so celebrities it is. But, I must admit that it’s incredible how predictable William is. As soon as he sees Harry getting something he doesn’t have (even if he already said he didn’t want it), suddenly, William’s got to have it. He’s still that 5 year old boy inside.
YUP. I can’t decide if showing up for this event makes his other lack of work seem better or worse.
Better bc at least he is showing up for this event, but worse because it really does scream “I’ll do events with celebrities but nothing else.” I think if tom cruise hadn’t been at that air ambulance gala this would look better.
I also think its interesting that Kate is so sick he can’t really work for weeks/months, but he can do two glitzy events in London, leaving poor Kate’s side (either in Norfolk or Windsor) but can’t be bothered to do any daily events in the respective areas.
#WeeWillyWobbler will show up for any “duties” where he can drink and party.
Who gives a fat rat’s tail? Isn’t that what he’s supposed to be doing?
Elizabeth when a princess in her early twenties married with young children did not hesitate to do appearances for her ailing father
Such a good point. Elizabeth wasn’t even prepared for the role since the abdication changed everything. But she jumped in and did actual work when her father was sick.
Huh.
Elizabeth was 10 years old when her father became king. She had time to prepare.
Thanks Megan. Didn’t realize she was so young, I remember watching a doc about how she wasn’t educated or brought up to be queen.
But the point still stands on contrast to William, who keeps claiming he’s preparing, he’s learning. He’s in his 40s. He uses his kids as excuse for why he can’t work, but Elizabeth worked with young kids.
Elizabeth at 10 would have thought she would be king many years later. Her father passed on at a relatively young age. She was a young wife with small children when she became queen. She did get a better education than Margaret. Margaret was unhappy about that she had wanted a better education
And Elizabeth’s father died rather suddenly, when she was 25. She thought she would have several years as a wife and mother before she became queen. She left for Kenya as Princess Elizabeth and came back as Queen Elizabeth II and managed to do the job, even after having two more children during her reign. But let’s give William a cookie for deigning to attend the BAFTAs, a gala, and an investiture all in one month.
Poor Willy he is coming out of his vacation to supposedly have his one side competition with his brother. Awwwww
William is next in line and needs to pitch in he is not regent. He would be horrified at getting that responsibility imo
Charles isn’t going to cede any power to William and doesn’t want William filling in for him. William is lazy, but Charles is power hungry and will hang on to it until his dying day.
If he shows up for the BAFTAs but not the Commonwealth Service then thats terrible optics and he really has awful advisors. None of the upcoming events would be more than a couple of hours out of his day. This is getting ridiculous.
Whether he does more really depends on whether the Sussexes are being seen in public at the time. Does anyone believe William would be going to the BAFTA’s if Harry and Meghan were not starring in Canada this week?
You know he will though, just to show that he can. He is a spoiled man-baby who is not fit for his role (not that it matters) and is jealous of Harry to the point of obsession. He’ll just do what he wants when he wants and no one will be able to force him to do otherwise.
“really has awful advisors.” He could have the best advisors on the planet, but it won’t matter if he doesn’t listen to them.
He’s going to one event. Slow clap. Maybe he’ll start doing one a week or something? Slow clap.
Baldy is so obsessed with spare baldy, it’s actually very scary. He saw Harry going out and getting media attention and said I too would like some of that
Spare Baldy! 😭😂
He can go to the baftas and clout chase. It won’t change anything. Harry still wins. It’s a petty a future king Williams acts so small, let’s let him work and see for how long. Those 2 hours sitting at the baftas will exhaust him
I’m sure old Pegs will have a flask in his dinner jacket pocket to make the 2hr event with serfs tolerable.
He’ll be filmed walking in and sitting down and then he will dip after half an hour. No one will know because the cameraman will be instructed to avoid showing his seat which will be filled in with one of those seat-fillers.
I think Burger King is choosing these glitzy nighttime events so that the peasants get used to seeing him appearaing solo.
Getting used to seeing him solo makes sense but he might need some support. Honestly, he actually acted somewhat relaxed when he attended something with Sophie once. He should take her or Zara or something. Like he needs someone there to distract from any possible swaying or gaffes. It would look so bad if he left during the ceremony @harper but I could see what you’re saying. One of the actors should really call him out if that happened. Who would spill? Cillian Murphy? Interview the Irish actors!
Jais, my prediction is – if he goes – he’ll bring Charlotte as his “date.” This gives him a) tons of publicity he otherwise wouldn’t get, b) single, hands-on dad cred, and c) a reason to skip out early since it’s a school night.
How much of this is palace pushing him to do “work?” And how much of this is him wanting to be seen because Harry is out?
It’s because Harry is out.
100%
All of it. No way he would have shown up (‘usually’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting in the quoted article) if Harry wasn’t front page news all week.
Does it truly matter at this point it all looks horrible. Either he works only because he is petty and hateful or he only works when forced. The future of the Monarchy isn’t looking bright or willing maybe it’s time for a pay cut.
I’m not surprised by this at all. Harry and Meghan are in Canada so he has to come out to compete with them. Plus, William loves being around celebrities. I think he will skip Commonwealth Day.
Honestly? I think he may skip the BAFTAs, too. I’ll believe he’ll be in attendance when I see it. It all depends on how drunk he is on that day.
I was appalled at the swaying, blinking performance he gave at the investiture. That wasn’t illness, or nerves, or anything but what it looked like: booze. If he starts day drinking on the day of the BAFTAs, he’ll bow out and the trash tabloids will be full of “Kate had a setback/the kids needed him at home” on the following day.
What is the definition of a “working royal”?
Meghan. Before they saw her off.
Lol!
So glad to see someone admit that she was a working royal. Why has no one seen nothing at all of Kate . Not even a wave.. sure that would not have been too taxing.
A walking oxymoron.
The Queen
Prince Philip
Anne
Diana
Harry
An investiture, a gala, and an awards ceremony. Throw in a trip to an ice skating rink and William wins!
He’s petty, reactive, insecure, jealous, entitled, angry, moronic.
And he actually may think he was chosen by “god” to “lead.”
His one true claim to greatness- he’s going to bring down the monarchy.
You left out vindictive.
This has nothing to do with anything, but I love that they’ve moved the event from the Royal Albert Hall (which is super fancy and very near Kensington Palace) to the Royal Festival Hall (which is on the other side of London and very much not fancy).
I often take my laptop into the Royal Festival Hall to work and it’s absolutely infested with rodents! How apropos.
I hope the rodents cuddle with him. If he thinks it’s an issue, then something may be done about your workplace.
Isn’t the BAFTAs where attendees are forced to give him a round of applause when he finally sits down? Yeah, he’s going.
I think it’s actually where they are silent when he and Kkkeen walk in. And the optics are so bizarre because it looks like they are being snubbed but I think that’s just the standard protocol.
I think it’s the royal variety show (where they sit up in the balcony) where the audience claps. The one where they rotate which royals attend.
But I could be totally wrong. I just remember seeing clips where they are walking in to a theater to just dead silence and everyone just staring at them and it was so bizarre.
But maybe he will force the audience to clap on Sunday just so he can look like people love him. I honestly wouldn’t put that past him.
I think they’ve applauded in the past and now they just really don’t. The whole idea of making a huge deal about their entrance and putting them in the front row like they are the most important people there is just….ick.
Maybe he’ll be applauded this year given his father and wife’s health issues. It’ll be interesting to see. “William receives huge round of support at BAFTAs” is the sort of headline I’d expect to see if it happens.
@SussexWatcher, At Baftas they were applauded before. However, after Oprah interview, the audience didn’t applaud, just stayed silent while standing. There was a pic of Daniel Kaluuya just staring at Kate with no smile on his face. Even Kate got uncomfortable and said to someone, “so quiet!” while laughing. All the actors and actresses read the sh*t the “royal sources” said about Meghan and her actress background. But, we can’t even analyze each year, because K&W attend rarely.
@Sevenblue. Not only Daniel, but also Joaquin and Joaquin had quite a few words to say in his speech. The whole thing was absolutely great, for us. Not them, which was also great for us. 😃
Of course his one and only appearance will be on a red carpet, sorry to charities and food banks, your not glitzy enough for this hot house flower.
Lulu, “hot house flower,” LOL!
Maybe that really giant stinky one that blooms once every 30 years or so?
Old Cam has been showing him up also by being out and about.
I thought Kp would release a photo of the Princess, propped up with pillows looking glowy and thanking her supporters to assure them all is fine. That would have been the best diversion from the Sussex shine and success. But, instead we get William at the BAFTAS. SNORE. When are the kids old enough that he can trot them out and use them as a PR shield?
Absolutely-but they haven’t, probably because they can’t…which makes me worried.
If they haven’t released a picture of primped up Kate in bed surrounded by kids in full hair and makeup, it’s because that picture must not be possible right now. I wonder if the BAFTA hosts will be told they can’t rag on William at all, or if they are given a “joke” to tell about the Sussexes.
I flip flop between her enjoying her break at Anmer with her new BBL and … other more darker and sinister imaginings. And the Sussexes are just getting started (YAY)….
@lanne; that was my first thought when I read the title of this post. Who is applying pressure to the host to keep the RF out of the jokes. William would most definitly not have agreed to appear if he thought he would be embarrassed or if anyone had the nerve to ask “so where is Kate”.
OR, given that we have seen that no amount of internal/press pressure will get him to do what everyone wants, this is part of the separation/divorce rollout and he refuses for her to get any press at all from now on, no photos, appearances, etc. He’t the one running the blackout.
If this is the case, and is as plausible as any theory floating around, how is that going to work in the future… they stay separated and he just hides her from public and the press will happily oblige?
Charles and therefore Camilla are still in charge right now. And with all the questions and conspiracies going around right now about Kate. They would demand a photo of Kate come out. If that was possible. The least they would do is show the Middletons going in and out smiling while they visit Kate. But that’s not happening either. In fact has anyone seen the Middletons. Except for vacation photos of the brother and sister. Which might not even be recent photos.
Willy was ordered to do the BAFTAS so the rota have something to write about next week. Harry provided more than his share of distractions over the past few weeks but it’s not Harry’s secrets that the press are keeping. Punxsutawney Willy has to come out now and then to keep people from asking if Kate is okay.
Tatler ran a twitter post yesterday about Kate’s quiet luxury and the comments were almost all either she stole that look from Meghan or I agree with the quiet part because she’s missing, something’s wrong, where is she? People haven’t swallowed the abdominal surgery story as readily as Burger King was hoping.
I see the wisdom of the commenters who say that conspiracy theories about Kate are going too far and that the banal truth is that both Kate and Pegs are just milking a normal surgical procedure. But seriously, an authentic current picture of Kate would be their best bet for pushing M&H off the front page right now. So why aren’t they? Now I’m leaning back into conspiracy mode.
The thing is, if they were just milking it, I’d expect them to operate in normal mode when they do things like this. AKA, I’d expect them to brief about how fantastic they are even if they’re not making appearances. But the briefing, especially the total void of it around Kate, is weird.
So there have been briefs about how Will is focusing on his family, but only that. Normally, I’d expect his briefs to be about how he’s concentrating on his family BUT only because his father’s illness has made him realize how precious this current time is and he knows he will have to One Day Be King.
And Kate…where’s the embiggening stories about her? Why nothing about how she’s so sad she can’t do more while the king is ill, and how she’s so brave and working so hard to get better because she is the Keen Lynchpin That Is Keeping the Monarchy Together. Why hasn’t her mother taken the opportunity to brief about how she’s helping her daughter and taking care of her grandkids and basically using this opportunity to rehab her image a bit as Camilla has done in recent weeks? The absolute radio silence from the Middletons is incredibly out of the norm.
Exactly! Where’s Carole? My theory is that she’s been silenced by being tasked with some pretty important responsibilities with the grandchildren. What I mean is that I think Charles or BP has specifically recently asked her to step in with the kids while W&K are incapacitated. It’s a marked gesture of her importance that comes with the caveat that she must stay silent and not talk to the press. Maybe some cash for her business woes will eventually come her way….
Uncle Gary is set to appear on Celebrity Big Brother next month. Given radio silence on Kategate will Foghorn Leghorn be allowed to appear?
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if, in a few months, they publicized their separation and used her illness as an excuse.
This is what’s called “work” in the UK, apparently. Once a month, this man will go out to a glitzy event. Oh, the sacrifice. The duty.
That will cost hundreds of millions of pounds a year. You’re welcome, peasants!
Side note: those earrings Kate wore with that dress and those gloves are completely wrong and I don’t know how she managed to ruin looks that could be great for her. That dress looks wonderful on her. Also, she should have had her hair up, or at least half up with that cut.
It’s just baffling how she gets these looks so wrong with bizarre, stodgy styling choices.
That is probably because she is styled by her mother.
It isn’t just the earrings that are the problem. The opera gloves are the primary offender. Firstly, wrong colour – it just looks odd. Secondly, you don’t wear opera gloved pulled up to your armpits!!!!!! They are supposed to stop a bit above the elbow. The way Kate wears those gloves ruins the entire look!
I guess we should be glad she’s not wearing drop shipped plastic party plates with the failed business branding as earrings, then.
I just assumed the opera gloves were hiring something unseemly and were not actually a fashion choice. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Methinks they’ve booked his minder/date/nanny Tom Cruise to get him to show up.
I cackled. Will is nothing if not predictable in his need to compete with his brother. Harry is out and about and in the press and like clockwork Will emerges from his hidey hole. The only way to get this man to work is for him to see Harry working.
William straight up does not go to work unless Harry (& Meghan) do. That’s crazy
I’m starting to think William has a warped view of the whole heir/spare dynamic. As in the spare is always supposed to do more work than the heir. William cannot be seen doing more work than his brother or Harry wins bc in Willy’s world whoever does the least amount of work wins. So Harry does 3 full days of events, and now William can deem himself capable of one night of work.
Getting Willy to the BAFtAS or indeed any royal engagement must be like herding a greased piglet. Last year as usual he did a fifth of engagements covered by KC. Now after doing 3 events he is on a go slow? What gives? K C is having cancer treatment and is still going to church on a Sunday because he’s head of CE and doing his red boxes and weekly chat with PM. Yes don’t we know Willy has the SCHOOL RUN but what possible justification can he have for not continuing with his normal “work schedule” let alone taking on extra public engagements? Why aren’t the tabs asking these questions as to why Cam and Anne are soldiering on whilst he is excused boots??
Did his Eton schoolmates have to promise not to attend so they don’t show him up?
Hiddles and Zawe were at the pre-BAFTA dinner, so there’s a rumor Hiddles could be presenting something.
*That* would definitely show Baldimort up.
I could see Camilla going to the Commonwealth Day service and doing the big speech. I don’t think William is capable of stepping up for that kind of important events.
If only raging about Harry to Tom Sykes at the DB could be re-classified as royal work. Peg’s numbers would shoot sky high.
No surprise from me, I’ve been expecting him 🙄🙄🙄 William now looks exactly like his uncle Edward.
Speaking of Edward, where is he? He looked frail in his last photo. Hoping he is ok.
Let’s see if he brings a date, maybe that woman he was chatting up at the last event.
I’m betting he might bring Sophie as his date. They had a grand time together on the last one.
And will his bestest buddy Tom be there to hold his sweaty hand,? and will willy wear his fancy slippers again, oh joy 😔
Note to Charlie,
Dear Charlie, if you want that useless lump of lard to get of his arse and do his job as “heir” phone your son who DOES work and beg Harry to be seen out and about doing ANYTHING because the minute Harry appears in the press, up pops the gopher prince saying “, don’t look there look here!”
I also wonder who is going to escort him, but I do love the willy no mates pictures sat on his own some 😂😂
Maybe they promised him he could wear his big boy airplane slippers if he went.
Willy’s minions were originally suggesting his and hers sabbatical until May. Is he now girding his loins, to get back in harness full time, firing on all cylinders, knocking them dead in the provinces, selling Big Issues, prancing about in Top Gun slippers, rocking around the Commonwealth and tossing the caber in the Highlands, practising his pianoforte for a duet with Keen at Xmas? How much do we lucky Brits have to look forward to now that the triple threat that is FK is back ?
Oh I do so hope Harry and Meghan go to the Oscar’s. That would annoy William no end. The Baftas snubbed Harry and Meghan at the Bafta tea in America. So it would be a coup on both .
lol. What, who snubbed them now? They don’t have any project to promote for awards, why would they go? You sound like you believe what tabloids say about them. For your information, Oscars, Bafta are work events, people go there to promote their works for the awards.
Also, we know that Beckham’s son invited H&M to their wedding because of their lawsuit against the wedding organizer. At the time, the tabloids said they were snubbed because they didn’t attend. You have no idea where they are invited, but didn’t want to attend.
Meghan good friend Misan Harriman has been nominated for an Oscar. I think she might go to cheer him on. He takes all the family photos of Harry and Meghan and the kids . Was at both children christenings is there for birthdays. I believe both couples are good friends. So I feel she may go to support him as this is his first nomination.
Yes, as SEVENBLUE said, they have no film out in 2023 so why would OSCAR or BAFTA invited them? And yes, these are work events.
@KAY Those events are inside & has limited seating. Usually they let nominees brings only one person with them to the show and if you are really famous, important person you might get one more extra seat. As you said, it’s his first nomination, he should definitely brings his WIFE to share this experience, not Meghan.
The nominees can bring their family as plus one, you can’t just ask for tickets for your friends. These seats are limited and like I said, you get invitation based on your work. Industry people we don’t hear most of the time fill most of the seats. When the tabloids cry each year how H&M got snubbed by bafta, oscar, or other award show, they just show their ignorance. It isn’t like a fun event to go there, you go there as part of your contract most of the time to promote the work you did that year.
Where is your evidence that the BAFTA’s “snubbed” Harry and Meghan? I never heard that Harry and Meghan ever intended to attend the BAFTA’s, especially when it’s William’s gig. The idea that they “snubbed” the Sussexes just seems like clout chasing to me. The BAFTA’s is no where in the same universe as the Oscars in terms of importance.
Burger King is a nothing burger
One thing is for certain. When (if!) Keen finally appears, there will be questions. Lots of them. But I’m sure the BM will have been told to not ask the important questions, so I doubt we’ll find out the truth.
I think what is shocking about this is that his comms team either doesn’t inform him that this looks petty or that they can’t convince him of that. There’s an easy fix and that’s to do more bread and butter engagements on a weekly basis. Then the BAFTA appearance just looks like another event. And aside from what we’ve seen, he’s not ill. His wife is recovering and at Anmer presumably with staff and nursing care. His presence there isn’t required. It’s a nice to have, but if he is so duty-bound then he should be willing to make the most of the taxpayer funded resources to make himself available. All of that to say, what’s going on with William? None of this adds up.
Will he talk about his father?
Will he blink rapidly?
Will he drop stuff?
Where is his wife?
It is so easy to lure that guy out – just show him photos of Prince Harry being successful and he goes for it, hook, line and sinker. 🙂
“Prince William is set to attend the glitzy BAFTA film awards on Sunday evening after a short break in duties.”
A short break??? Really???
To quote the great Inigo Montoya, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”
It seems he does want to be a celebrity and star, what the salty isle derides in Harry, AS IF Harry actually wants to be a celebrity and star. He wants to live his life, live in California with his beautiful family, work hard and live his best life. It’s actually William who wants to be what Harry is accused of all the time. It’s actually William who wants to go Hollywood, be a global statesman (on the same level as prime ministers and presidents) and have all the fame and publicity in the world. Problem is, William does not and never will have the stuff to be world-famous and revered. He wants it WITHOUT doing any of the work to get the acclaim. It reminds me of Ttrump, totally unqualified to do the job and only doing active harm to please a mob of racists and misogynists. He actually wants to be Trump, I guess.
Does anyone think Kate Can’t Rate will make a surprise appearance, if not on the red carpet, then via recorded video?
If she could, she would. Nothing on earth could keep her away from a camera while H&M are out and about. We know this. So I guess we see what happens and then draw our conclusions.
That would be a very effective proof of life.
She wont be there in person, it completely blows the whole “she can’t work until Easter or later” story out of the water. Maybe a recorded video? but i doubt it. what would she say “look at all of you who actually work?”
I know this would blow their initial narrative BUT I also think 1) MH have raised the stakes to an epic level (because they are fabulous); and 2) the hospital scrutiny/investiture drama/work-shy controversy is not dying. So, I’m thinking Bill and Cathy are desperate for something BIG to remain relevant, and stealing the show from their own patronage would be a tacky, self-absorbed and daft enough PR stunt for those two.
Getting dressed up and being chauffered to an awards ceremony would be most people’s idea of a dream night on the town. What a crazy world we live in when this constitutes “work” and he is praised for merely showing up.
If Harry keeps up a full public schedule, the Royal Family might be able to squeeze some work out of William! 😆
Cue centering the Wales children in 3-2….!
Two things that seem to stick out to me. One is that the media keeps trying to rewrite history about his role as a dutiful president of the BAFTA awards. Since becoming president he has spent more time absent from the awards than he has present, yet in the reporting of him in that capacity they always pointedly lie and try and make it seem as if he is always there or at least rarely absent. A complete lie that their own past articles have had issues with and are receipts of these new lies. The other thing that I have noticed since the moment the media started claiming that Kate was well enough in her recovery to move to Amner Hall is the very convenient timing that just so happened to happen at the exact same time that the children started break from school. The timing is very suspicious but even more than that is how is she suddenly able to conveniently travel such a distance from one home to another, yet is unable to make a phone call to continue working or at least thank the public with a short video? Even more troubling from the start of this claim that she was well enough to travel to another home during the children’s break from school, my first thought was why travel at all if your children will have to return back to school and you and your caretakers will have to make changes and provisions to accommodate the ever changing location? Why not just stay in Windsor during this break and avoid moving someone who is supposed to be recuperating?
Side note: Do these two ever have any engagements that are actual work and not just attending award shows, royal parades, movie premieres or sporting events? The majority of what they do is what most people would consider date night or what they do in the weekend after a long week of actual work.