Duchess Meghan wore a great £3,000 Hermes quilted jacket in Whistler

Yesterday, we heard and saw that there was a camera crew covering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Vancouver and Whistler. There was a lot of speculation about whether the cameras were possibly from Netflix, like another season of Heart of Invictus or another season of Harry & Meghan (the docuseries). Now it’s looking like the cameras were from Good Morning America, and Harry’s interview will be broadcast this morning, Friday morning. We will have coverage after it airs!
Meanwhile, these are photos of Harry and Meghan on Thursday in Whistler, as Harry tried out the skeleton bobsled. Meghan did not try it out – she watched from the sidelines and took photos. Harry was having a blast – he did the bobsled run a few times, apparently. Which gave us more time to admire Meghan’s winter ensemble. As you can imagine, the British media cannot believe that an American woman makes her own money and spends her own money on clothes and they don’t have a say in it. Meghan wore a £3,000 Hermes quilted jacket, jeans from La Ligne, Kamik boots and a cashmere beanie from Aritzia. Lots of jewelry too, some of it seems to be from Birks (one of her favorite brands). As many have said, it’s giving “rich auntie” and “healthy and glowing.”
Additionally, the Daily Mail got exclusive photos of Meghan and Harry leaving Il Caminetto on Wednesday evening, where they enjoyed a quiet and romantic Valentine’s Day dinner. Gasp, how could they!! On Thursday, the Sussexes also visited the Mount Currie Community Centre on the traditional territory of the Lil’wat Nation. Invictus posted the photos:
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the ‘One Year to Go’ event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada. The royal couple’s visit highlighted their continued support for the Invictus Games and its participants.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Will Reeve christopher Reeves son spent time with them . He is on good morning America
He’s doing the interview with Harry.
Wonderful. He’s great
I LOVE that Christopher Reeves’s son is involved with this!!
Would love to see Archewell remake “Somewhere in Time” is where my mind went.. love that movie. This entire week has been full of smiles and beautiful moments.. I’m looking forward to today and next year. These games have a very special energy and I can’t wait to experience first hand, already making the travel plans. Hopefully I will see Meghan in her Hermes coat smiling and laughing while I atttend.
I’m sure you’ll have more coverage after the interview airs this morning, but why is the British media framing it that he’s ” going to speak about the Kings health”. That was literally the BBCs headline. I don’t see anything that indicates that this interview is about anything other than Invictus. Are they worried for some reason? Or is this the usual, we can’t let Harry and Meghan speak to the public directly nonsense? Also that Whistler sun is beaming on Meghan like an ethereal spotlight. She has looked fantastic in every single photo.
Meanwhile, if Harry *doesn’t* speak about his father., the headlines will be “Uncaring Harry didn’t even mention his father!”
Well not exactly, sometimes when certain questions are off limits the interviewer just addresses the agreement at the top of the interview. Something like, “out of respect for the privacy that King Charles and the princess of Wales have asked for surrounding their health condition, we’re going to respect those requests and focus our interview today on the invictis games’ something like that. It could be that Harry already gave his dad a heads up about this interview and his dad is ok with it as long as Harry doesn’t answer any personal information not already known to the press in response to questions, etc.
It would be more appropriate to talk about Will Reeve’s dad, but what do I know?
Will Reeve and his older brother and sister recently prepared a documentary of their father. I dont know when it will premiere.
The GMA promo says that he speaks about how Charles is doing.
Dee – I think that’s because that was part of the tweet from GMA. I blame GMA for even including that and setting Harry up for harassment because I’ll bet it will be nothing more than “yes, it was great to see my father, he’s in good spirits.” Or, he’s doing well, or some other vague comment. And I would also guess that he has Chuckles’s approval to put that info out there. It’s an easy way for Chuckles to reassure people about his condition without doing it himself. Or maybe Chuckles even requested Harry do it, because as you said, what the hell does that have to do with the Invictus Games?!
Okay thanks. I didn’t see the tweet in the article on BBC so I was wondering where they were getting that information from. And I’m sure you’re right it’ll be just like any other time in the past they’ve asked about the family, when he was doing something for Invictus and he was complimentary and brief and moved on.
Didn’t Camilla get asked about Charles? It isn’t unusual Harry was asked about his father and how he is doing. BM will scandalize everything they say and they don’t say. If Harry put a condition to GMA about no question on Charles, BBC would cry how Harry ignored his father while doing press.
The promo from the network mentioned the King. I kinda cringed but I get that they are trying to drum up press for it. I’m hoping they ask him one question, he gives a standard bland answer and then they can go back to talking about Invictus. I’m in Canada and the press coverage this week has been excellent. Obviously it mentions Harry and Meghan but the focus has been on the competitors and their journey to recovery.
Tina, I’m happy to hear that. It should be about IG.
Gmas promos and their press release on the interview all list topics of conversation to include Charles health and the current state of Harry’s relationship with his family ahead of any description of discussion of the invictis games. Probably because let’s be real, GMA and other American news outlets are trying to get as many viewers as possible and they think their audience is going to be more interested in things like any tea on Charles health and Harry’s relationship with his family above any other topics of conversation. They want to make it sound like they have exclusive content. Hopefully Harry mentioned to his dad that he would be doing this interview, if he did I don’t think his family would hold against him that the news anchors are going to ask him questions about these things as long as he respond tactfully.
Chuck’s health isn’t exactly top of mind for most Americans. Also the obsession with Harry and his relationship with his birth family seems to be centered in UK, not US. Speaking of grudges, sounds like his birth family will hold all kind of grudges for – anything really, even something as stupid as Kitty getting caught out by other people for her obvious racism.
Speaking of Kitty – is she still in a coma?
Meghan is one beautiful woman. She is glowing and Harry looks healthy and glowing as well. Caught a snippet of them going to Valentine’s dinner on X. She wore the traditional red and Harry appeared to have a box in his hand which was probably his gift for her. Happy this couple is able to now publish events directly after they happen on Sussex.com, it has been fascinating to see. I hope these updates continue to happen so quickly.
She really is absolutely gorgeous. That smile.
She’s spectacularly beautiful, inside and out, and I agree Harry looks wonderful. Incredible what breaking free from a Xenophobic, moronic, antiquated institution can do.
The hair! Can we talk about her hair?!!!! She is absolutely gorgeous!!!
According to the Scottish Sun, the jacket was originally 2000 pounds, but was selling for over 3000 after Meghan wore it. But, but “she’s so unpopular”. I hope some of the things she wears are gifted to her because she does sell things out.
Lets just put it this way-her jacket gets more love and attention than some senior royals.
Well, let’s hope she gets something for her boots because, between yesterday’s boots – from a brand which I’d never heard of before – and today’s, I’m sorely tempted to buy one of them.
Sorel makes fantastic winter shoes. I wasn’t aware they make other kinds of shoes, but when I lived in Minnesota, I saw lots of women wearing them. Alas, I never got around to buying some, preferring my old LL Bean duck boots.
The jacket looks too big for her small frame.
Will Reeve got the fun assignment this week, and WOW! He is such a perfect choice for anything Invictus related!
Every time someone wails about the cost of Meghan’s anything, I want to shove Kitty’s coronation tin foil tiara up their ass.
Meghan looks so beautiful!
Once again, this is getting ridiculous. Meghan’s glow is unreal. Winter princess Meghan is becoming my favorite meghan. The hair! The light from the sun showing off the red tones. Gingers united. And I love the visit they did at the community center.
Right?! I hate to just talk about people’s looks, but damn, she’s so beautiful. Her hair is so healthy-looking and gorgeous, her skin glows, her smile, her energy, her style. Just everything about her. And the outside appearance is on top of being such a kind, generous, compassionate, smart, and caring person. She’s the whole package!
No wonder Harry knew he had to up his game if he wanted to be her partner.
Right? It’s really so silly that the BM talks about them running out of money. Meghan could just rep a shampoo company if she was in dire straits, not that I think that would ever happen. But her hair is glorious right now. And I still wana know her lipstick. I have a hard time finding a neutral pink that doesn’t turn brown/pink.
JAIS, I had been on the same lipstick hunt. You might try Pat McGrath’s liquid lipstick in Pink Desire. A slightly warm, natural pink that doesn’t have brown undertones. And it doesn’t budge or need a touch up from morning to night. Love her stuff.
Okay I’m a Pat McGrath fan so I’m gonna check this out. Thank you @diamondrottweiler!
Jais I have read she is a fan of charlotte tilbery(so?) pillow talk and another one I can’t remember but if you google its there!
Oh they look lovely and happy leaving the restaurant. The DM is so mad, lol – listing the cost of the entrees, mentioning their private jets, the “uproar” over their website* – and there are H&M, looking loved up and happy and glowing.
And in general, I wish I looked as good in a winter hat as Meghan does, lol.
*it really is an almost fascinating cycle, isn’t it? the uproar over their website is exclusively from the british press, no one else gives a fig besides “yay new website” from their supporters – but they’ve created the uproar and now they can talk about the uproar whenever they mention the Sussexes….the uproar they’ve created. Same way they can say things like “despite criticisms about XYZ” when the only criticism came from the same reporter writing that article. They create the scandal so they can report on the scandal.
It’s so bizarre and circular, and I don’t understand why people don’t largely see it that way. Or maybe most do and is not just us. But to me it would be like someone saying, oh so and so defiantly posted their engagement photos on their Instagram reel, despite uproar about how quickly they moved on, ( uproar is sub tweet from their ex).
Someone on Twitter called the UK “a cesspool of hate”. After reading the comments in the Daily Mail I can well believe it is true.
How dare they look so gorgeous and happy? Why does the DM want them to be broke, pitiful, and practically homeless? Is it racist, or is it that Harry was always supposed to be dependent on KC? Harry was born Royal and he is the best of them! The Brits may not claim him anymore, but we do! We claim both H&M and are proud they are here!
I think racism is part of it and has always been part of it, but I also think right now there is this sense of “how dare they walk away?!?!” (especially Harry.) Its a rejection of what is supposed to be the pinnacle of society, or the pinnacle of….whatever (class, hieararchy, etc.) It’s a Black American woman saying, you know what, I’m good over in California and that is just going anger a lot of people, especially when the son of the king (grandson of the late queen) says you know what, I’m good over here too.
then you get into the idea that harry was supposed to be William’s scapegoat forever and he wasn’t supposed to marry etc and well…..they’re just living in this cycle of rage and hate.
Meghan did say during the Oprah interview, “the press doesn’t just report the news, they create the news”. “Industrial outrage complex “ indeed.
Meghan looks a good 10 years younger than she actually is, my goodness. Has anyone a comprehensive list of skincare products she’s mentioned over the years?
It’s the genes, just look at her mom.
But yeah she could definitely start a skincare line that would be an instant bestseller.
She has used/liked Tatcha products like the Rice Polish, Kate Somerville products, Caudalie Premier Cru Elixir, Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask, Decleor Rose D’Orient serum, Sarah Chapman products.
I have tried the Tatcha Rice Polish and Sisley Mask, and I like the Laura Mercier Illuminating Primer Meghan herself has recommended in the past. I’ve found for me though the only thing that makes me glow like her is tretinoin, lol.
She is gorgeous and I absolutely love her style
Oh dear! that reporter that told them not to do any charity events is going to be mad.
Guess the little birdie that is running around saying that Harry meeting with Chucky, is a sign that they are doing the half in half out plan, will be disappointed that the rumor they’ve spreading is BS.
She looks fabulous and the coat is from 2019. I think Meghan the snow bunny is my favourite Meghan.
The hat and scarf are paired great with jacket. She looks great.
I love all of her beanies. That shade of blue suits her well.
Winter Meghan in True North territory looks amazing!!!! She wears her wealth very well!!!!
Cute jacket! I’m looking forward to the interview. And the crybaby UK media can kick rocks. If they weren’t so abusive to the Sussexes then maybe GMB would be getting an interview instead of or along with GMA, but oh well. Cry harder losers.
She’s a wealthy woman of independent means – why should it matter what she wears? She’s no longer in the BRF. They’ve never wrapped their heads round her status as an already well-off and hard-earning woman, who came to that family fully accomplished, rather than pampered and having done nothing.
Of course it’s true, Meghan works hard, is wealthy and has a right to wear whatever she wants. If what she wants to wear is a different expensive coat and fresh snow boots every day of the week, with cashmere scarves and beanies to match, I don’t begrudge her. I love her style, and she looks absolutely adorable all bundled up. However, a part of me wishes she would choose just one nice, warm coat for a 3-day trip. One awesome pair of snow boots. Because—honest question here—why wear more? When so many people in this world, homeless people, for example, don’t have even one winter coat. Not that it’s her fault. Furthermore, the Duchess may not share my values around making do with less, and that’s fine, too. I still love her. But sometimes, like at Invictus, all the new outfits can start to feel a bit much. Mix and match works, too, girlfriend!
Meghan has lived in Toronto for years and she’s been photographed in some of the things, e.g. the Sorel and Kamik boots, before she moved to the UK.
TBQH, people are expecting some kind of fashion statement, even if it’s rehearsal.
And, as others have said, why begrudge a woman with Black heritage nice things that she has paid for with her own money, when no one protests Princess Sick Note wearing a taxpayer-funded tiara made of tinfoil and plastic, or one of her dozens of similar looking taxpayer-funded blue coat dresses.
No offense, but don’t you think that Meghan knows that mix and match works or is a thing too? I don’t think there’s anything terrible about your comment, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Meghan’s values or her sensibilities either. Have you considered that maybe she is not in the same line of work that you are? Maybe she’s there supporting her husband during a public event and, like him, trying to build publicity and more support for the upcoming event. People have short memories, you know, so in addition to checking that things are progressing to plan, they must make sure that people attend Invictus. In her line of work, Meghan knows that photographers don’t tend to publish photographs that look like the same ones they saw the day before, in the same setting they saw it in before. That’s why some celebrities wear the same outfit sometimes, to dissuade interest in persistent photographers. Meghan would know how to generate interest in her husband’s event and should be allowed the space to do so, and if it’s “too much” then don’t look so much. Sometimes, even if we like someone, we have to stop trying to police the way they live their lives or expecting them to live to some personal standard we have that we don’t impose on other famous people we say we like.
I think Harry changed his outfit. They are in Vancouver/Whistler for 3 days doing different activities, and there is photographic documentation of the event. I think it helps people realize what events on different days. Also, change of clothing might reflect different types of activities or events. And it looks like Meghan is basically dressing from her closet, since some of the items she is wearing are identified as years old. I live in a winter country, and I rotate regularly between about 4 different coats and jackets, depending on the day. With climate change, weather has become so variable and unpredictable. Since we are commenting on Meghan’s winter fashion, imagine if Meghan skiied (I know she doesn’t)! What great pictures of M on the slopes there might be. I hope she takes up skiing when her children do, since Harry is obviously an excellent skier and seems to love the sport.
Y’know, when I lived in CA, I never understood why anyone would have more than one winter coat, one fall jacket, one light sweater for spring, etc. But then I moved to MN, and within a year, I had an entire wardrobe of coats, parkas, jackets, puffer coats, and so forth. If you know, you know.
Some of you have pointed out that changing her outfits leads to more photos of Meghan being taken and published on subsequent days, hence bringing more attention to the cause she is promoting. I hadn’t looked at it this way before, and it makes perfect sense to me. Good answer! Thanks, you guys. 👍🏼 👍🏼
P.S. I have accumulated more than one casual winter coat over the years as well! But if I am flying somewhere for 3 days, I choose one. (And wear it on the plane, along with my boots, since of course, I need to fit everything else into a carry-on! LOL.)
I live in Northern California and I (hangs head) have 2 closets full of coats. I just can’t help myself – I love them so!
Women of color are never supposed to have nice things and if we do, we must be making someone pay for it or we’re “wasting” our money. A co-worker ( how I don’t even speak to) marched up to me one day and declared that “she’s never seen me in the same thing twice”. Not true and even if it was, why is it your business ,why do you think you have to say something to me and why are watching me.
I get that a lot too. Black women with money, buying their own expensive things triggers so many. It pushes back against the narrative that we are all poor and on welfare. That’s their preferred narrative: that we can’t afford nice things, so if we have nice things, something nefarious must be afoot.
Meghan is just stunning
GORGEOUS ❤❤❤ her winter clothes are fabulous ❤❤❤
How dare this bloody woman buys expensive stuff with her own earned money? Doesn’t she know that’s not princess like and our missing princess should be the one who looks that glamorous, beautiful, rich and have a husband that loves her? We must remove all titles!
BM and RR are crying because of the contrast between this gorgeous couple promoting IG and the PoWs who are MIA and they are forbidden to question why? Oh dear, what a pity, how sad for the m!
Most beautiful woman in the world….mag cover please.
I LOVE her boots. Oh and F the British media. They’re clowns and full of sh*t so lets just talk about something far more pleasant. Like those boots…
Dear D. M, I am wearing marks and Spencer pj’s, marks and Spencer dressing gown, a hot water bottle from boots, and a sling from the hospital, courtesy of a traffic accident on the way back from hospital yesterday evening, I have teamed it all with a nice hot cup of tea, and I guess the total of around £50 that this whole outfit cost, is more than any right thinking person would pay an idiot to write this crap. Keep going Harry and Megan, with any luck a few burst blood vessels are on the way at the DM
Feel better!
Hi Mary P, so sorry to hear you got banged up in an accident!!! As if you need any more aggravation! Hope it is not too painful, and you are able to heal up soon. There is nothing more comfy than M&S pjs. I am still wearing ones I bought years ago, they are such good quality. Mr Antipodean still wears a dressing gown I bought him from M&S years ago too, it still looks good.
Mary Pester, your comments are always right on the money. 😉
Sorry to hear about the car accident. The last thing you need is more discomfort to deal with. Feel better soon.
@Mary Pester, I believe that proper terminology is that your PJ’s are concealing your LONG PEGS and you are FLAUNTING your water bottle and SHOWING OFF your toned arms, wearing a sling around one 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@pinkasarus, love it lol, and Beverly and Antipodean, yep idiot saw his friend walking down in the rain, decided to break a bit, slammed his large van in reverse and went straight into us, my shoulder and neck are agony, My chest has a mark from the seat belt, and I wanted to scream insults at the idiot, BUT I thought better of it and played it clever, I waited till he was almost at my window, took my wig of and threw it. The look on his face was priceless and the coward jumped in his van and drove of, but, he won’t get away with it as I have it all on dash cam
Gorgeous. Charming. Charismatic.
Those boots!
I am nearly drooling over those boots. But even I can not bring myself to buy boots I will never ever be able to wear, living in the desert as I do.
But those boots! Dang! 🙂
Oh – Il Caminetto di Umberto is really good. Along with Araxi & Rimrock – great for a nice night out in Whistler (caveat – last time was there in 2019! But it was consistently good since 2000 so assuming still the case! 🤓) Also – love her boots!
Seriously, how does she manage to look so good in winter coats and boots??? I look like the Michelin Man in my winter puffer coat.
And it’s not a weight thing — it’s just that she manages to look so effortlessly chic.
The Calvin Klein coat she wore has already sold out …
Meghan looks rich, beautiful, and thriving. She is the queen of the stealth wealth aesthetic. Let the haters seethe over it.