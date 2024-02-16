Duchess Meghan wore a great £3,000 Hermes quilted jacket in Whistler

Yesterday, we heard and saw that there was a camera crew covering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Vancouver and Whistler. There was a lot of speculation about whether the cameras were possibly from Netflix, like another season of Heart of Invictus or another season of Harry & Meghan (the docuseries). Now it’s looking like the cameras were from Good Morning America, and Harry’s interview will be broadcast this morning, Friday morning. We will have coverage after it airs!

Meanwhile, these are photos of Harry and Meghan on Thursday in Whistler, as Harry tried out the skeleton bobsled. Meghan did not try it out – she watched from the sidelines and took photos. Harry was having a blast – he did the bobsled run a few times, apparently. Which gave us more time to admire Meghan’s winter ensemble. As you can imagine, the British media cannot believe that an American woman makes her own money and spends her own money on clothes and they don’t have a say in it. Meghan wore a £3,000 Hermes quilted jacket, jeans from La Ligne, Kamik boots and a cashmere beanie from Aritzia. Lots of jewelry too, some of it seems to be from Birks (one of her favorite brands). As many have said, it’s giving “rich auntie” and “healthy and glowing.”

Additionally, the Daily Mail got exclusive photos of Meghan and Harry leaving Il Caminetto on Wednesday evening, where they enjoyed a quiet and romantic Valentine’s Day dinner. Gasp, how could they!! On Thursday, the Sussexes also visited the Mount Currie Community Centre on the traditional territory of the Lil’wat Nation. Invictus posted the photos:

This morning, our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, along with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex visited the Mount Currie Community Centre on the traditional territory of the Lil’wat Nation. The couple were invited by Chief Dean Nelson and Chief Gélpcal of the Lil’wat Nation… pic.twitter.com/p8rKcQXkmD — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💜 (@WeAreInvictus) February 16, 2024