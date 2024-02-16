Travis & Jason Kelce were both impressed with how hard Taylor Swift parties

Embed from Getty Images

One of the things I enjoy about both of the Kelce Bros is that they seem equally in awe of Taylor Swift’s fame, celebrity and her handling of all of that. Travis realized pretty quickly that Taylor is a much bigger deal than he is, and he had always thought of himself as a pretty big deal. Jason really got to experience that for the first time at the Super Bowl, being in the same box as Taylor and watching as all of the other celebrities wanted to come and chat with her. Now, all that being said, Trav and Jason both seem to treat Taylor like a normal person, and I’m sure she appreciates that. Travis and Jason talked about all of the Super Bowl gossip on their gossip podcast, New Heights. They both praised Taylor for being so down to party too:

Travis and Jason Kelce were loving Taylor Swift’s viral drink chugging at the 2024 Super Bowl. The NFL football brothers discussed the moment on New Heights podcast, in which the “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, was featured on the jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium and began chugging her drink alongside her friend Ashley Avignone. “I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know what was going on at first,” Jason, 36, recalled. “I was sitting behind them and I saw them go for the drinks, and then ‘Oh, oh this is happening. Chug. Chug.’ She’s getting plastered, pretty cool.” “This was on the Jumbotron, nice,” Travis, 34, chimed in as he watched the video, before adding, “Oh, and the slam down!” Travis then went on to praise his girlfriend, who he noted seemed to have had experience with this kind of thing. “She’s done this before,” Travis said. ”She’s a pro.” “I mean, not her first rodeo,” Jason jokingly added. Jason noted elsewhere in the podcast that it seemed Swift was unfazed by the star-studded event and the cavalcade of celebrities who stopped by their suite to say hi to the Midnights artist. She was seen at the game cheering on the Chiefs in her suite alongside Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller, and had also met up with several other prominent celebrities including Shaquille O’Neal and Paul McCartney. “Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor,” he said of the celebrities that had entered their suite to meet her. “I think it was my first [time] really understanding… some of the things that she has to deal with on a lot of basis.”

They also talked about the parties and the moment between Trav and Coach Reid – Trav admits fully that he shouldn’t have bumped his coach but Travis isn’t sweating it and, frankly, neither is Andy Reid. Anyway, this was recorded before the shooting at the Super Bowl parade so that’s why they’re just doing a happy recap of the Super Bowl and the parties. I enjoyed these clips! Oh, and I’m adding the video of Tay saying “jet lag is a choice.” LOL.

