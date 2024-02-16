Travis & Jason Kelce were both impressed with how hard Taylor Swift parties

One of the things I enjoy about both of the Kelce Bros is that they seem equally in awe of Taylor Swift’s fame, celebrity and her handling of all of that. Travis realized pretty quickly that Taylor is a much bigger deal than he is, and he had always thought of himself as a pretty big deal. Jason really got to experience that for the first time at the Super Bowl, being in the same box as Taylor and watching as all of the other celebrities wanted to come and chat with her. Now, all that being said, Trav and Jason both seem to treat Taylor like a normal person, and I’m sure she appreciates that. Travis and Jason talked about all of the Super Bowl gossip on their gossip podcast, New Heights. They both praised Taylor for being so down to party too:
Travis and Jason Kelce were loving Taylor Swift’s viral drink chugging at the 2024 Super Bowl. The NFL football brothers discussed the moment on New Heights podcast, in which the “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, was featured on the jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium and began chugging her drink alongside her friend Ashley Avignone.
“I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know what was going on at first,” Jason, 36, recalled. “I was sitting behind them and I saw them go for the drinks, and then ‘Oh, oh this is happening. Chug. Chug.’ She’s getting plastered, pretty cool.”
“This was on the Jumbotron, nice,” Travis, 34, chimed in as he watched the video, before adding, “Oh, and the slam down!”
Travis then went on to praise his girlfriend, who he noted seemed to have had experience with this kind of thing. “She’s done this before,” Travis said. ”She’s a pro.”
“I mean, not her first rodeo,” Jason jokingly added.
Jason noted elsewhere in the podcast that it seemed Swift was unfazed by the star-studded event and the cavalcade of celebrities who stopped by their suite to say hi to the Midnights artist. She was seen at the game cheering on the Chiefs in her suite alongside Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller, and had also met up with several other prominent celebrities including Shaquille O’Neal and Paul McCartney. “Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor,” he said of the celebrities that had entered their suite to meet her. “I think it was my first [time] really understanding… some of the things that she has to deal with on a lot of basis.”
They also talked about the parties and the moment between Trav and Coach Reid – Trav admits fully that he shouldn’t have bumped his coach but Travis isn’t sweating it and, frankly, neither is Andy Reid. Anyway, this was recorded before the shooting at the Super Bowl parade so that’s why they’re just doing a happy recap of the Super Bowl and the parties. I enjoyed these clips! Oh, and I’m adding the video of Tay saying “jet lag is a choice.” LOL.
"how do you not have jet lag rn?"
"jet lag is a choice" she's so funny 💀
— sarah (@tayvischarm) February 15, 2024
We got a FULL Super Bowl 58 recap from the field to the after parties
NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW! @Experian_US
Tap in: https://t.co/VsZfPrPBBx pic.twitter.com/1eE2rtD1mT
— New Heights (@newheightshow) February 14, 2024
Jason and Trav shared their real thoughts on the sideline moment with Coach Reid pic.twitter.com/npWn3BWT4l
— New Heights (@newheightshow) February 14, 2024
Travis does not look affected by the fact that Taylor is more famous and richer than himself. They seem to be a good fit and I wish them the best. I hope they become engaged and married before they turn 40. I can only imagine the wedding gown Taylor will wear.
Why do you hope they get engaged and married before 40, LOLO? Do they turn into pumpkins? Is that just the most horrible thing—to get married AT forty or…ew…AFTER 40? How icky right?!
Yeah seriously. Who gives a shit if they are 40? They are with going to still be hot at 40.
On a semi-serious note though, this whole conversation they have is kind of what I love about dating in your 30s (and I image it gets even better as you get older). They way you can peel back the layers of who you are and the experiences you have and surprise each other is really special and, in my humble opinion, only really happens when you put your 20s behind you. It’s amazing to meet someone who is an adult, has a past full of stories and experiences and loves, and who can show that to you on their own terms. Aging is a gift.
Huh. I thought Lolo86llf was referencing the fact that Taylor and Joe were together for 6 years and in 6 years, Taylor will be 40.
“Jet lag is a choice” lol I guess you would have to have that philosophy if you travel as much as she does.
Of course, it helps that she has a bed in her plane and doesn’t work a 9-5……
It’s a function of youth.
It is also a function of her mental determination. She plays concerts in the cold pouring and will convince a stadium full of people they are having the best experience of their lives. She injures herself and keeps going and doesn’t acknowledge it. It is maybe why she is enjoying being around athletes like a few weeks ago when the Chiefs players has to decide being cold is a choice playing in freezing temperatures. There’s obviously positives and negatives that come with that mindset though.
@SH, it is adrenalin rush performing in front of thousands of people who are your fans and chanting your songs, name. Other singers talked about that, how intoxicating it is to perform like that. The bad side is, then they have to go back to their regular life after the end of the tour and start searching for the same rush in other things like drugs. Thankfully, Taylor didn’t fall into that kind of trap as far as we know. But, it really takes a mentally strong person to get used to that kind of lifestyle since a young age.
Exactly, she is only 34. I never had jet lag until my 40s. Although, there is something about vegas, it seems to be easier to stay awake there. Also, she probably was able to sleep on the flight from Japan, it had to have been at least a 7 or 8 hour flight, right?
Taylor is in really good shape physically – she trained for this tour, takes her health seriously, and could sleep on the 12hr flight from Tokyo.
However, your body does eventually say “what day is it?” when you go between Asia and USA. I know from experience.
I travelled a lot for work in my late 20’s and early 30’s and I was fine just to power through. We got to fly business class but as the years went on and I got older that made no difference and the jet lag became nasty. I could still power through and do what was needed without anyone else knowing I was struggling but it was no longer a choice for me.
Jet lag, like hang overs, definitely gets worse with age.
So much. When I lived overseas in my 20s and regularly got on 14 hour flights, I was fine after one night of sleep. However, I regularly got sinus infections from flying. Probably doesn’t happen on a private plane.
I generally couldn’t give a toss about US sports bros & stars, and I still think he is kind of in it to raise his profile. OTOH I like that Travis genuinely seems to “get” her and respects her achievements. There’s no Simone-Biles’-Husband crap going on here.
ITA with all this, but I also think it’s great for Tay to have a dude that basks in her glow. That’s actually not so easy to find, a dude who won’t be threatened by her success and knows how to live in that world. I never thought I’d be spending this much time talking about Taylor Swift, but she’s a powerful cultural influence we can’t ignore, and so far I’m completely on board with how she’s using that platform, so I’m somewhat invested in this high profile relationship modeling the way a man can be a good partner to a more successful woman.
OMG – Simone’s husband. What a piece of work.
They actually had a go at Simones husband on the pod about 3 weeks ago
Trav and Simone are on the list for Peoples Choice Athlete of the year and Jason was loudly checking the list for his name (he is a benchwarmer ) . That is from somebody whose wife and mother were athletes with 3 little girls and Travis just brushed the Taylor Put Him On The Map stuff away and played the joke up himself
He is the Alexis to Taylor’s Serena
I’m conflicted. On the one hand, good for her for feeling comfortable enough in her surroundings and with her people to celebrate however she wants. On the other, I hate that celebration culture, especially around sports, is so centered on alcohol and that the “ability to party” is glorified.
Also “jet lag is a choice” … Yeah, easier when you have a private plane with a bed and shower, and access to hair, makeup, skincare, and hydrating IVs haha. Absolutely a tough slog with her concerts before and after the game, but let’s not act like she’s in that middle seat in economy trying to sleep upright with the rest of us lol
Exactly this. She’s such a presence and so smart (and I spent way too much to see her in Detroit last summer) but I actually forget that she’s 34 years old sometimes. I didn’t understand the obsession with alcohol and ‘partying’ when I was in college, and this makes me cringe because it seems like such a 21-year-old thing to do except she doesn’t have to worry about her future employers seeing her Insta (I work in HR). Their whole relationship seems juvenile to me and I keep telling my 12 year old niece that TS is not real life
Yeah it’s cringe from someone who is 34. I suppose it’s a function of her being a closely managed pop superstar since she was a teenager. She never went through a normal early 20’s lifestyle where most people get the partying and boasting about alcohol out of their systems. And I’m not sure how Travis being too drunk to stand up in public is good for either of theirs brands. Red flag to me.
Yep, you said what I thought.
Also, both Kelce brothers sound like pretty dim frat boys, sorry. I am not a TS fan, so I am not sure I ever heard her speak (as in an interview), so maybe she’s dim, too, but her cultivated image seems far more refined, so I struggle to see them as a good match. But like I said, I’m neither terribly informed nor terribly invested, so if I’m wrong, good for them.
I feel like dating a NFL football player is a little bit like Russian Roulette. If 92% of autopsied players have CTE, so does your significant other. We all know it causes brain damage and it doesn’t matter what position you play. I am happy that TNT are enjoying themselves, but I have a lot of reservations of glorifying a sport that causes so much brain damage.
I live across the ocean from my friends and family, and unfortunately jet lag (especially flying East for several time zones and missing a night) gets worse with age. And terrible economy seats. Not a choice for me and I dislike that answer.
Next, alcoholism runs in my family. If you look at the WHO’s guidelines, which depending on your culture you may sneer at (though remember what the Cancer societies were screaming about smoking that tons of people laughed off), she’s definitely displaying red flags. She shouldn’t be able to keep up while drinking with heavy drinkers. She seemed off with Celine Dion, too.
I’m not a TS fan, but I don’t think that chugging a drink at the SuperBowl and then staying up late in a club to celebrate means she has red flags. It’s a special event and she probably just wanted to have fun with her boyfriend/friends/family. Even though she was holding a drink in most pictures from the SB, Grammys, and other occasions it doesn’t mean they even had alcohol in them. I’m 39 and learned well before my 30’s that it’s smart to have a drink and then a glass of water in between, and there are times I’ll have soda water with limes and it looks like a vodka soda. Her ‘cocktail’ could just be that. I didn’t see any pictures of her stumbling, looking a mess, being ridiculous, or anything else. She’s one of the most photographed/videoed people on the planet and if she had an alcohol problem I think it would be super obvious by now, a la Lindsay Lohan or Amy Winehouse. I think she’s fine.
Yeah, I guess jet lag *was* the choice I made when I took a red eye back from PHX last Saturday night after running a marathon that morning and being super twitchy and hungry and sore while everybody else was trying to sleep the whole flight… a choice I made because that flight was $300 cheaper than any departures at more civilized times!
Regarding the “She’s getting plastered, pretty cool”… Do y’all really think that’s cool? I guess I’ve always been the wet blanket because I didn’t think it was cool when I was 21 and now I just find it cringe, just a total waste of money for a night you won’t remember and a day after to suffer.. Seeing a grown man having to be held up by both arms to stand at a podium [Travis at the Super Bowl parade] is just pathetic to me.
I guess alcoholism can also be a choice.
I don’t really know much about Travis. But from the articles and over the top nit picking or everything she does. I would imagine she enjoyed an evening of being able to be messy for a little while. I am not pushing people to drink. In fact don’t drink myself. To many alcoholics in the family. But Taylor any time she is in front of other people she is being judged. So has to always be on good behavior. This was one time she didn’t and it wasn’t expected of her. So she took advantage. And for Travis. How many years of his life has he worked for this? I know it’s not his first. But for the last year. He has pushed his body and mind every day to train for this. He has followed people orders on what to eat and how much to eat. And how many hours a day to work out. Not saying that’s been his entire life. But again he could finally let go and celebrate.
@Rober 100% agree
She was partying with her parents. It’s not like she was ripping loose and doing blow off a hookers butt crack.
She danced around the VIP area of a club. While the DJ played her songs and Travis sang them to her. It all seemed pretty tame to me. She never looked drunk to me. I think Taylor is the Queen of control. She isn’t going to ever let the media see her messy.
Glad she had fun though. I mean Lifetime couldn’t have written a happier ending. The pop star wins the Grammy and her boyfriend the Superbowl with a week of each other. It’s barftastic sweet.
My husband only started paying attention to Taylor in the last few months. He likes her because she’s encouraging people to vote, etc… but he mentioned previously that she seems to have a drink in her hand in a lot of pictures. And since then, I can’t unsee it. She also seemed tipsy at the Grammy’s which was technically a work event for her…
@Robert 100% agree for both Taylor and Travis. And especially Travis, the curfews and team regulations for the regular season and playoffs (5 months plus), as well as OTAs/minicamps beginning in April, makes for a relatively buttoned-up life for most of the year.
Winning the superbowl is like getting an Olympic gold medal. And to do it in Vegas where there is at least one nightclub, sometimes more in every hotel – obvs some partying is going to happen.
As far as I saw, nobody said “boo” about them partying. It’s when they started bragging about how much they could drink and how she could keep up that people commented. You partied and enjoyed yourself? Great. It’s when you’re proud about how many you can put away that my eyebrows get raised – that’s not an accomplishment.
I still can’t get over that Travis went out drunk and partied at another restaurant just hours after the Kansas City parade shooting, which was literally all over the news there and elsewhere. How does something like that not sober you up and make you want to go home and cry? Eleven kids were being treated for gunshot wounds in the hospital while he was out partying again. I just don’t understand that mentality.
Why are we policing how people process trauma? He was at dinner with his surrogate family, his team. Sure for you, experiencing something as devastating as what happened may leave you wanting to be alone but some people (including me) prefer to be with the people we care about in the aftermath. Let’s let people grieve in their own ways. Also, we don’t know yet what their plans are for the people of Kansas City. Travis and the Chiefs are big advocates of Children’s Mercy Hospital where they brought the victims. Taylor herself has already donated 100K to the GFM of the woman who died.
Less about “processing trauma” and more about the terrible optics which is something that someone as high-profile as Travis is right now needs to be aware of. Is it that hard to just go home to your mansion and have dinner and get wasted with your GF & teammates in private? I mean, at least give the appearance of being affected by this, even if you’re not.
Kitten his girlfriend is out of the country and he how lives in a diferrent State ,he moved to the Kansas side of the border when he bought the new house while the rest of his team are all living in KCMO
The partying afterward was really bad.
I agree, it was really bad. Didn’t they party enough already anyways? Like damn, 22 people got shot, including kids. One poor woman died. What the hell are you footballers doing having a “fun” time just hours later? The more I see how Travis really acts, the less I like him. When Taylor’s fan died at her concert, Taylor cancelled her plans to go to Travis’s game. She knew it would be wrong.
The parade happened afterwards in KC. The partying was the night of in Las Vegas.
@ Normades
You are wrong. Mahomes hosted a party just five hours after the parade. They knew about the shootings and didn’t cancel the damn party. There are pics and vids to prove this.
It was a team dinner that Mahomes set up as soon as the parade was set, not a continuous party. Travis was pictured holding a beer in his hand while getting a photo with a cop, who probably didn’t want a sad pic. That’s not the same as partying the night away. Be mad at Mahomes and the rest of the team too, if that’s your choice.
He was so hammered during the parade (which wasn’t a good look) I think he was removed before anything happened, so he had a different experience of it too. His tweet was a few hours after most of his team mates, I think he went home and passed out, woke up sober and found out what happened.
All that to say, there aren’t any people who react perfectly to everything, because there isn’t a way to do that.
“All that to say, there aren’t any people who react perfectly to everything, because there isn’t a way to do that.”
If we granted every celeb that same amount of grace, we wouldn’t have anything to talk about here.
Meh. We all make excuses for our faves. If Tom Brady had done this, we’d be staring at 100+ comments talking about what an insensitive douche he is. So yeah, whether folks are excitedly confirming their priors or desperately defending them, that’s kind of the nature of celeb gossip sites.
@ Lucy
He didn’t go home, he was at the party drinking even more. He tweeted about the shooting while he was at the party.
@Lucy agree, and maybe some consideration needs to be made that many of the KC players don’t live in KC full time, now that the season is over they live somewhere else in the offseason. Whether you think football is a worthy activity or not, to get to the Superbowl and win it is an incredible accomplishment that has meant a great deal of sacrifice and pain for everyone on the team during the season. This might be one of the last opportunities to celebrate that accomplishment as a team.
Are the KC Chiefs responsible for crowd safety and gun control? I can’t imagine what it would be like to live with mass shootings all the time, but maybe it would help if more outrage was directed at the NRA and U.S. lawmakers, or even the police or municipal officials who were tasked with ensuring safety during the parade. It seems like an easy target, but maybe misplaced for outrage to go to the team that delivered a historic superbowl win for the city.
This..and I just wonder, we dont really know what happened at the dinner..what if they were spitballing ideas on what they could do as an organization to help victims. The party was arranged beforehand so a lot of the team were there. I just dont think we should condemn them for meeting up after the shooting when we really dont know what the motivation was or what happened during..
It was a pre-planned, private dinner at a local restaurant. The team was at the scene of a mass shooting, comforting kids, sheltering in place, etc. As a fan who was 30 miles away at the time of the shooting, I had a hard time focusing enough later that day to feed myself. If I’d had that decision removed from my plate by virtue of having already established dinner plans, you bet I’d have followed through. Heck, I wish I could have gotten together with some of my fellow fans and had a group dinner to help me process what had happened.
Those players went through a traumatic event together, so how dare you judge them for eating together later that evening?
There’s something to be said for two male athletes showing this kind of respect for a female professional even if it is mostly for her drinking ability.
Is there though?
Umm, NO. They are intimidated by her like most other men, and they are happy to see her drinking and partying because it brings her down to their level.
😂 I’m sorry are you 12? That’s the funniest take 😂😂
yo @Lucy no need to demean another commenter. If want to disagree, just say you disagree?
Hmm, he really did not impress me with his during and post Super Bowl behavior, but I am also more of an introvert and loud frat boys are not my cup of tea. But omg am commenting on the „jet lag is a choice“. Granted she never meant this comment to be public, but pheew privilege much? Not just that she has a bed on her plane. Nobody will wake her because everyone is being served food or she has loud seat neighbors. Also she can time departure and arrival to work best for her in terms of sleep rhythm etc and the jet she used has a function to adjust the cabin pressure to levels that are really agreeable for your body. Wow probably decades since she last flew economy, maybe she really does not remember what it is like., but still the ignorance is astonishing
Same. I hadn’t seen any videos of him prior, but the superbowl, after party and parade speaches really gave me the ick. I would be throughly embarrassed if i were Taylor, it seems like the type of thing you look back on after a breakup and think “wth hell did i see in him” and this is coming from someone that loves a good drunken night of shenanigans.
Honestly, I think everyone is clutching their pearls a little much at this whole jet lag comment. I thought it was pretty cute and tongue in cheek. I also would hazard a guess that she’s said something to him about his sport before and he said ‘losing is a choice’ or something similar. The way he chuckled I think it was an inside joke. I thought it was an adorable retort. Taylor is clever.
He may be impressed by her ability to party but is she impressed by his?
She clearly is impressed and happy with him and enjoying their relationship out loud. Critics be damn and I like that it’s the first time it seems to be the real thing.
Before the superbowl and heavy drinking, I was somewhat impressed with Travis Kelce. But now? I realize he won the superbowl, but dude, your liver. And it was not a good look to party after the mass shooting. A mother died. Have some respect.
LOL regarding their livers: Don’t forget that professional athletes are SO strict with their diets and what they consume. It’s not like they are drinking like this all the time! They would not be able to do their jobs. Taylor, the same .. she takes her job very seriously and focuses like an athlete would when she is on tour.
Eh. Taylor is 34, a billionaire with access to infusions and treatments we’ve never heard of, and she’s talked about being an alcoholic. It’s a combo.
Plus the reason a lot of folks want her to get married and have a baby is so she can’ write songs about that and they can project their own feelings onto those songs and feel validated in their own choices to marry and have kids, which they might be insecure or unhappy about.
I see a lot of TS commentary on Twitter. After a while it’s really easy to spot her fans’ dynamics and projections and motivations lol. They are rabid for her to get married and have a baby so they feel more meaning in their own lives. It’s kind of sad to watch tbh.
@H
ITA
As another commenter said, women who have gone the marriage and children route because they felt they must conform are desperate for their idol to validate their choices and prove them right. If someone can be perfectly content being independent and child-free, that might make the married-with-kids lemmings reconsider if they really had to get married and have kids to comply with societal norms after all? A painful truth they don’t want to have to face.
I hope Taylor is trying to be the “cool girl” who keeps up with the boys if it’s not true to herself. I feel like she makes all the concessions in her relationships.
I just hope she doesn’t turn into an alcoholic. Her dumbass boyfriend is so proud of her ability to drink. Ugh spare me.
@Emily she is 34 she isn’t an infant… I think she knows what she is doing. I am not a fan but she is happy and it was a special occasion some of these comments are such projections.
Totes agree @yupyup lots of projection.
Some really weird policing of Taylor Swift’s life going on in these comments.
And so much projection
@Whatever
@Lisa
What projection? Like, what, we all can’t hold our drink and that’s why we are judging, or what sort of projection do you presume to read into these comments?
There really is. And the expectation a musician who’s been in the business 20 years has never been to a night club, or drank before, or been around anyone who drank. It’s weird infantilizing.
Agree, she is happy and he also deserves to enjoy his achievements.
Thank you, and the projection and looking for reasons to judge. I mean wow.
Agreed. Let the gal have fun. There’s a LOT of judgmental people here.
Am I the only one who thinks the “jet lag is a choice” was an attempt at a joke?
Yay, there’s two of us! LOL
At the very least, she’s suggesting that she’s powering through to be there for him.
Agreed. She was trying to be funny.
And she was shrugging off his concern for her … like, don’t worry, dude, I love being here.
@BlueNailsBetty totally agree. But reading all of the comments above, it appears our collective sense of humour is officially dead. R.I.P. chuckles.
Also, it was a private comment between gf and bf and the first time that Taylor would have interacted with Travis since she left earlier in the week on tour. They have cameras on them all the time, but it’s not like she put this out in a press release “Taylor Swift announces that jet lag is a choice.”
YES! It’s exhausting how things get blown out of proportion.
Last night Taylor played in front of 96,000 people here in Melbourne, Australia. Her biggest live audience ever. That was just the first night of her three shows in Melbourne.
Ugh, getting old this news. It’s like they have high school mentality.
@JustBitchy
I love your username! lol
It is all very high school, isn’t it? The head cheerleader with the jock boyfriend – runs on to the field after Friday night’s big game to lock lips with him in front of everyone, “not caring” that their whole hometown is watching – but all very performative all the same.
I presume most celebrity “romances” are PR jobs. Unless a couple have been together for twenty or thirty years, I just take it as read that we’re seeing the opposite of reality.
Apparently Mahomes and Kelce were visiting the children’s hospital today … and Taylor donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe page set up for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the shooting. The page’s goal was $75,000 and it shot way past that, in part because of Taylor’s donation.