Here are some photos of Queen Camilla at Clarence House on Thursday. She hosted a reception for the Poppy Factory, which is an organization which produces paper Remembrance poppies for pins and wreaths. The Poppy Factory makes special Remembrance wreaths and pins for dignitaries, veterans and royals. The pins are mostly worn during the month of November in honor of Remembrance Day. Camilla spoke at the reception about how veterans don’t get as much attention as they need. She said that sh-t with a straight face:

Veterans sometimes “don’t get as much attention as they need”, the Queen has said as she thanked the Poppy Factory for its work producing the red commemorative paper flowers. Camilla welcomed staff and beneficiaries of the organisation’s efforts to Clarence House for a reception marking 100 years since the charity moved to its Richmond upon Thames base. For the past decade, the Queen has supported the Poppy Factory visiting its west London home and regularly touring Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance, filled with poppy crosses, ahead of Armistice Day. Camilla told her guests: “I can’t believe that I’ve been part of it for 10 years. I’m very proud to be part of the Poppy Factory because I’ve seen the wonderful work that you do. It’s so important nowadays to look after these veterans because sometimes they don’t get as much attention as they need. So if it wasn’t for you and the other wonderful charities that are supporting them, I don’t know what they’d do.” To mark the occasion, the Queen used a sword belonging to Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis, the Poppy Factory’s president, to cut a cake much like the late Elizabeth II did on her visits. Camilla, wielding the blade, said: “A beautifully polished sword, Not sure which way I’m going to attack this, dig in there, it’s quite soft.”

Some recent history about Remembrance poppies, Remembrance wreaths and how the royals treat veterans… in 2020, Prince Harry made a request of Buckingham Palace, that his specially-made wreath be placed at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day, in honor of his combat service during two tours of duty in Afghanistan. The palace refused, lying that only “working royals” get wreaths at the Cenotaph. They let Harry’s already-made wreath sit in some closet because they hate veterans that much. Then in 2022, the Poppy Factory actually removed Prince Harry’s paper-poppy wreath from their Remembrance display. Even more recently, the Windsors refused to even wish the British Invictus team well during the Dusseldorf games in what was a noticeable attempt at a “snub.” One which boomeranged back on the Windsors and made them look “mean-spirited and petty.” Now they’ve got Camilla neighing about veterans? GMAFB.