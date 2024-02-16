Queen Camilla: Veterans ‘sometimes don’t get as much attention as they need’

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla at Clarence House on Thursday. She hosted a reception for the Poppy Factory, which is an organization which produces paper Remembrance poppies for pins and wreaths. The Poppy Factory makes special Remembrance wreaths and pins for dignitaries, veterans and royals. The pins are mostly worn during the month of November in honor of Remembrance Day. Camilla spoke at the reception about how veterans don’t get as much attention as they need. She said that sh-t with a straight face:
Veterans sometimes “don’t get as much attention as they need”, the Queen has said as she thanked the Poppy Factory for its work producing the red commemorative paper flowers. Camilla welcomed staff and beneficiaries of the organisation’s efforts to Clarence House for a reception marking 100 years since the charity moved to its Richmond upon Thames base.
For the past decade, the Queen has supported the Poppy Factory visiting its west London home and regularly touring Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance, filled with poppy crosses, ahead of Armistice Day.
Camilla told her guests: “I can’t believe that I’ve been part of it for 10 years. I’m very proud to be part of the Poppy Factory because I’ve seen the wonderful work that you do. It’s so important nowadays to look after these veterans because sometimes they don’t get as much attention as they need. So if it wasn’t for you and the other wonderful charities that are supporting them, I don’t know what they’d do.”
To mark the occasion, the Queen used a sword belonging to Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis, the Poppy Factory’s president, to cut a cake much like the late Elizabeth II did on her visits. Camilla, wielding the blade, said: “A beautifully polished sword, Not sure which way I’m going to attack this, dig in there, it’s quite soft.”
[From The Telegraph]
Some recent history about Remembrance poppies, Remembrance wreaths and how the royals treat veterans… in 2020, Prince Harry made a request of Buckingham Palace, that his specially-made wreath be placed at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day, in honor of his combat service during two tours of duty in Afghanistan. The palace refused, lying that only “working royals” get wreaths at the Cenotaph. They let Harry’s already-made wreath sit in some closet because they hate veterans that much. Then in 2022, the Poppy Factory actually removed Prince Harry’s paper-poppy wreath from their Remembrance display. Even more recently, the Windsors refused to even wish the British Invictus team well during the Dusseldorf games in what was a noticeable attempt at a “snub.” One which boomeranged back on the Windsors and made them look “mean-spirited and petty.” Now they’ve got Camilla neighing about veterans? GMAFB.
Methink they are trying to show that they care about veterans for IG2027 beat.
Who on earth looks at QCC and thinks that she is a decent royal representative of veterans? Aside from the fact on how the RF have treated Harry and reacted to Invictus. Sending her out while H&M are in Vancouver for Invictus is also an interesting choice. It hammers home how hypocritical this is.
“Veterans sometimes don’t get the attention they need?” How about they don’t get the attention they DESERVE for the service to country past and present!!! The Side Chick needs to be briefed properly before these events. The brf has even managed to weaponise the poppy! The UK Veterans know that Harry is there for them; no poppies or medals are necessary.
BP comms memo:
“This is PROOF that the REAL royals care about veterans even more than Apostate Escapee Traitor Harry does. We saddled up the Queen, rode her to a paper factory, and she bucked and snorted some veteran friendly words in front of the camera. Misson Accomplished! Get the stables ready for her return, and don’t forget to put warmed oats in the munch bag!”
They must believe that the public has no memories of what has happened. Oh and I see she tried to cut the cake like Betty did with a sword which just made me roll my eyes.
They love veterans so much they allow a combat veteran who is a member of their own family to be abused in the media on a daily basis. Just giving him much needed attention I guess.
OMG – for some reason, I’m more shocked by this bare-faced hypocrisy than…I don’t know…I’m speechless…
So now they want to remember veterans. Well they could have wished the veterans well when their veterans attended the Invictus games in Germany but not a well wish was had for them hmm. Suddenly they want to be pro veterans. These people sure do have a hateful way of showing how much they care and respect veterans by not allowing the veteran in their family place a wreath for veterans. Suddenly Horsilla is all about the veterans just not the one in Chuckles family.
She oozes pure evil step mother. I am sure, after this statement, they are gonna give more support and attention to Invictus UK team, right?
Hypocrisy much? Let me hear Camilla and the Royal Family recognize the Invictus Games and those patriotic veterans who were INJURED in the line of duty! Shame on the Royal Family for letting their pettiness and jealousy of Harry overcome the decent thing to do in recognizing veterans.
Once again, the RF runs headlong into a situation making them appear clueless, tin-eared, petty, and disrespectful of the public’s intelligence.
“Veterans sometimes don’t get as much attention as they need.” This is true — just not the kind of trash attention you gave Harry when you moved all your shit into his room at his father’s castle. She’s gross.
I look forward to Camilla wishing the British Invictus team good luck next year. BTW, according Harry his wreath eventually was laid at the Afghanistan memorial by someone he knew in the army.
Can we talk about the stolen valor by these aholes who have never served (or barely/token served like Charles and William) in the military but show up with in military uniforms and a chest full of fake/cheesy participation medals? And how they continue to not allow Harry to wear his uniform for formal events? And how the only reason Harry was allowed to wear his uniform for the vigil of the princes after Elizabeth died (sans Elizabeth Regina insignia!) is because of the international public outcry that shamed Charles into allowing his military veteran son wear his uniform (that he wore under Elizabeth’s reign) for less than an hour?
“Veterans don’t get as much attention” from the family that refused to let veteran Prince Harry wear his uniform. What an absolute trash bucket Cowmilla is. The entire family are disgusting, performative hypocrites that don’t realize how silly they look dressed up in their tin soldier uniforms with their self awarded medals. They will never have the dignity of Prince Harry when he showed them up wearing his real, earned medals.
This is what I was talking about last year and earlier on this year.
They are trying to get invictus to hand it to the lazy incandescent pratt.
Poppies, RBL, never had anything to do with invictus, then when they saw how the games were so successful, so loved, they started their move.
At the last remembrance service Harry didn’t lay a wreath because they wouldn’t let him or wouldn’t do it for him. Well Harry had the last laugh, because my regiment and Harry’s old one, BOTH sneaked wreaths there for him!
@Mary Pester – I thought of you when I read this piece. I’m still speechless, but I knew you wouldn’t be.
@Eurodice, I couldn’t let it pass lovey, it’s disgusting and I’m sorry, but people who can’t see this for exactly what it is are obviously knee benders and apologists for the Royals disgusting behaviour
I thought of you when I read this as well. I kinda hoped you didn’t see this, because fucking hell…all of you have done Harry proud. His birth family has not.
Loooooong time reader, first time commenter. Hi fellow CBers, I have learned a lot from you over the years!
@MaryPester I also thought of you when I saw this. The absolute nerve of Camzilla for pretending to care and the nerve of HRH Incandescent to try to steal IG! Many thanks to your regiment and PH’s regiment for making it right with wreaths. After your comment last year, I watched the remembrance service online and I was struck by 2 things:
1 ) The Incandescent One was swaying while standing at attention in front of the Cenotaph. It wasn’t obvious like during the recent investiture, but it was clear that he was swaying compared to the people around him. At the time I just thought he was bored and not taking the remembrance service seriously, but now I’m wondering if…whatever caused his investiture swaying+blinking+fumbling…has been an issue since at least November 2023…if not earlier…?
2 ) I was totally shocked that Camz and KatieKeen fled the balcony and went inside as soon as KC3 started to go inside. At the midpoint of the entire ceremony. All these years I thought that the royals would actually watch the full service and show respect to all the regiments marching past and laying wreaths… the regiments that are ****actually serving**** the country …how could I have been so naive?
Many thanks Mary for all of your hilarious and insightful comments, I am sending best wishes and positive healing thoughts to you!
Sidepiece knows the word “veterans”? She must have recently been taught how to spell it out with her hoof beats because neither she or the other Left-Behinds let that word or the terms “good luck” or “congratulations” escape their lips during the latest Invictus Games.
Cue the fawning stories about how that was an olive branch to H given his Invictus visit.
This is not honoring veterans. This is honoring ten years of the mistress pretending to give a s**t about veterans.
They honour their veterans so much that the Invictus team had to take a bus to the Hague. I assume it was because they couldn’t get the funding to fly. They went without any well-wishes from the military or the family, and Harry’s grandmother was still alive. Her only acceptable excuse for letting that happen is that she was completely controlled by Charles and the courtiers. The British ambassador and Harry and Meghan gave the team the exceptional support to make up for it. Where has this sudden interest in a thanksgiving service and a bid for the games come from? Everything the Windsors, the tory government, and BM touches is infected by their pettiness, bile, and racism. Invictus is truly global, so I hope the circumstances and practical considerations allow it to go to a fourth continent for the Games after Canada. They have been in Europe, North America and Oceania already.
They care more about hating Harry than supporting veterans. They didn’t extend one word of support for the invictus athletes, Not one. Veterans are like citizens of commonwealth countries: a fitting backdrop for their silly, anachronistic performances.
So I have a different take. We KNEW the royals would have fit and try to step out all over H&M’s coverage. Last time, it was William and Kate who did all sorts of work during the week of the Invictus Games. I’m still half expecting Kate to drop a picture of herself looking at pie charts in bed the next couple days to try to steal headlines and focus.
William must be really really out of the box if they can’t wrangle him for a veterans or military event today and all they have is Camzilla and her cake sword.
Including the UK veterans who participate in the Invictus Games. The poor treatment they receive for taking part in something that benefits them and their families that was created by Harry, is embarrassing. The pettiness of the royal family and the UK media to refuse to genuinely support people and causes just because they are associated to Harry and Meghan is upsetting, embarrassing and disrespectful.
I respectfully disagree. We enjoy dragging on Camilla, but she’s been a patron of this for 10 years, a timeline similar to the life of the Invictus games. She’s probably had this appearance scheduled for a long time and her remarks about veterans can be empathetic to the Poppy Factory and Invictus vets. In short, I’m not bothered by this and don’t connect the dots as a dig to Harry.
I’d assume some empathy toward the Invictus vets if they hadn’t been entirely dismissed by the RF last year.
Remembrance activities are in November, she absolutely trotted out in February as a counter point to all of the great Invictus press. It’s an embarrassment, and an obvious backfire to anyone who pays attention to that family.
Honey, let’s see … the veterans in the UK have been ignored. Either they were ignored deliberately or because people in position to support them didn’t care. When IG became big, the brf was angry because it showed how Harry is respected not just in the military community, but the countries who participate. SUDDENLY, the Escort comes out to say vets haven’t gotten what they need. No they haven’t. Neither have they gotten what they DESERVE.
This is an obvious play. I think someone recognized that an IG in the UK could be a money maker for them and that’s why they want them in 2027. IMO, there’s nothing more to it.
Riiight. Then why hasn’t she once sent out well wishes to the UK veterans competing at IG? Bc she hasn’t. Not once. Supporting the poppy factory while being unable to give out even one word of grace towards the IG competitors who are also veterans is why she’s being called out. To say she meant these words for both the poppy factory and IG athletes is doing a lot of reaching. If that’s what she meant, she should have said it. She could have said it when they were competing at The Hague or Düsseldorf but she did not. You are giving her more grace than she has ever ever shown IG veterans. And there is no evidence that she deserves it.
@Honey – The Poppy Factory is intimately tied to the Royal British Legion, and the RBL took over selection of and responsibility for the UK’s Invictus Games (believe their role started with last year’s Dusseldorf team). It looks like Cammy’s been patron of the factory since at least 2021 (probably before). So yeah, perfect tie-in opportunity to have provided that important, overlooked attention she’s now talking about, to last year’s IG team. Not to mention that HM QEII was patron of the RBL from the time she took the throne, and though KC opted not to take on the patron role, Anne is still president of the RBL women’s division. The RF has historically demonstrated a commitment to the RBL, yet not one comment or word of support from any of them for the UK veterans who trained and competed in last year’s event. It was completely disgraceful at the time, and nothing she says at this point will erase the memory of that behavior. Best to just shut up.
The windsors have totally disrespected the veteran right in their own family. They haven’t shown any concern for the veterans at all as far as I can see.
No Cams, they sure don’t. Especially from the “working royals” who refused to so much as wish luck to the UK Invictus Games participants.
I remember when Prince Harrys wreath was left lying in the factory and wasn’t laid. That family wouldn’t allow a veteran to have his wreath laid. I was so disgusted. Then the Cheek of this witch to say veterans do not get much support. This from a family that wouldn’t support Invictus in Düsseldorf.I just want to slap that woman.
