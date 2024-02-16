The Sussexes’ rep pushed back on the media BS: ‘This couple will not be broken’

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Day 2 (Thursday) of their three-day “One Year to Go” Invictus Games trip to Vancouver and Whistler. On Thursday, they were showcasing the skeleton bobsled track. I watch bobsledding during the Winter Olympics – it’s such a cool sport, but I would be terrified to try it. Prince Harry tried it on Thursday, while Meghan did not. Meghan is a woman of good sense! She stayed on the sidelines and took photos of Harry.
The Mail’s first sentence of their coverage of this event was “Prince Harry found a thrilling way to put some distance between himself and the scandal surrounding his and Meghan Markle’s Sussex family rebrand today…” There is no scandal. The Mail can’t even get their palace “sources” to cry off the record about sussex.com at this point. Speaking of, the launch of sussex.com might be the start of a new communications strategy for Harry and Meghan. After four years, they seem to be getting their comms people to really push back on the British media’s near-constant state of melodramatic hysteria about all things Sussex. The Mirror ran some quotes which are apparently from the Sussexes’ spokesperson:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sensationally hit back at claims that their Invictus Games trip is make or break if they want to salvage a relationship with the Royal Family. Writing in The Telegraph, Royal Editor Hanna Furness claimed that the couple “have three days to prove they can behave” as they perform a series of public appearances in Vancouver to promote the 2025 Games.
Last week Harry rushed to his father King Charles’ side after hearing about his cancer diagnosis. After the 30-minute reunion, it seems Harry has made the first tentative step in reforging his relationship with the Royal Family. But Furness claims that if Harry and Meghan want to remain friendly with King Charles and possibly reconnect with Prince William and Princess Kate, they will need to “keep schtum” in Canada.
Now a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has told The Mirror: “We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken.”
This is a good statement! “This couple will not be broken” is something a lot of people need to hear. A lot of very dumb media figures have spent a lot of time and money trying to convince the public that the Sussexes can be broken, humiliated, degraded and maligned. Four years later, Harry and Meghan are still succeeding, still relevant, still stars. Would I enjoy further pushback from official spokespeople? For sure! I’d also enjoy something like “The Sussexes are extremely tired of the selective outrage brought to their doorstep every five minutes by an increasingly irrelevant and out-of-touch British media. Concentrate your questionable journalistic skills on the left-behind Windsors. Where IS Kate, by the way?”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Reading this put a smile on my friday face lol Go Sussexes!
Right?? Finally! I love this new era for the Sussexes. They are reaping the benefits of their hard work and perseverance. I believe that it looks more professional than just not reacting at all. I don’t expect them to clap back at everything, but keep the assholes in check when the hysteria gets to a ridiculous level. Like now there is a completely dull vacuum of information (and charisma) around the Windsors, so the BM jumped on sussex.com like starved scavengers.
On a shallow note, Meghan’s skin is luminous as always and her hair is gorgeous. I am not a fan of this shade of blue on her though.
Mine also.. I hope they continue.
It put a smile on my face too. They let everyone know that they are a force to be reckoned with and they will not let anyone stop them from doing their work and carrying on. Perfect.
No spokesperson spoke to them…they just took (Cetaphiled) a line from Beyonce’s commercial…
What the TABS are doing is speaking to themselves ‘create scandal’ and then ‘answer [clap] back the created scandal’
Exactly. Harry and Meghan don’t use unnamed to address issues and I wish folks here would remember that and quit buying what the rota is selling.
Has Harry and Meghan ended their ban on the four main tabloids? Who’s the representative that spoke to the Mirror? It’s not difficult for the Mirror to report that it was Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson who issued the statement, so why is the Mirror obfuscating? Anyway the person is correct it’s not make or break for Harry and Meghan. Hannah Furness is probably upset that Harry and Meghan are not heeding her advise to remain silent in Canada.
Right?! I’m not sure I believe this since they’ve said they won’t speak to tabloids and there’s no name attached.
But either way, I cannot wait to see Hannah F and all the rest of the heads on Salty Isle exploding this morning when Harry is on GMA talking about Invictus and also his father’s health. Bahahaha I guess those threats that Harry better keep quiet didn’t land quite the way the rota rats thought they would.
This is an interesting question. We’ve seen a couple of very reasonable statements very lately attributed to unnamed Sussex representatives, and I wonder if H&M’s strategy has changed. There’s a comment Omid made in Endgame that touched on this, maybe someone else remembers it, but I have a vague recollection it was something about them rethinking having made such a blanket statement about never using spokespeople on background. My recollection may be completely wrong, and people will point out Omid’s info hasn’t always been correct – but one thing that’s true is that the Sussex’s reps will talk to him, so maybe he did know something.
IIRC, H&M made that statement re: the tabloids, etc. in a post on the original sussexroyal, when they were in a completely different position than they are now. So if they are doing things differently, to push back on some of the dreck being pumped out by the media, if it’s a new part of the strategy which includes the new website, I wouldn’t be surprised; and I wouldn’t necessarily expect them to make an announcement about it.
I guess time will tell.
“The Sussex’s continue to be unaffected personally or professionally by the one sided and uninformed media attacks against them” would also be good.
I just read an opinion piece in the Telegraph or BM complaining that they hold hands too much. Truly. Like if this is what you’re spending writing, editing, and publishing, the whole industry has lost the plot.
I saw that, and the comments on the MSN feed weren’t bad. A lot of the usual ” I don’t like this couple but” prevaricating but most of the responses were you need to get a life, and no wonder they left. I think people who didn’t like them are realizing the criticism is ridiculous and non ending and are starting to push back. Too bad they won’t look into why they ” don’t like them really” and why it was so easy to believe ridiculous tropes about Meghan , but small steps I suppose.
The classic lines are I liked the couple and they were welcome but they wanted to change the monarchy etc etc I see this a lot in comments sections
@tessa I’ve seen that,too. the arrogance in the “they were welcome” is too much for me. Harry was born there. Meghan married him. But they were definitely treated like they were not welcome. Such gaslighting!
Hmm. So Harry just won his lawsuit against the mirror. So now that they’ve seen the consequences, he’s willing to let his reps speak to them? I think I’d rather the sussex rep just be named otherwise I still feel suspicious, even if it is a cool clap back. They will not be broken and they’re savvy to all the press games trying to do so. And the exhaustion of everything being make or break.
YES this is the kind of pushback that is needed sometimes – not everytime the British press rants about them, because that would be every day, but once in a while, especially when they’re trying to attack something like Invictus.
I also think its clear why the website was launched this week (or was it last week?) – they are updating it regularly with Whistler/BC pics and updates, things that weren’t quite appropriate under Archewell’s website since Invictus isn’t part of Archewell. So it makes perfect sense that this site was launched as an umbrella site for their broader charity initiatives and other projects.
Also, Harry was doing skeleton, not bobsledding. Skeleton is headfirst and seems terrifying to me.
Agreed. Skeleton is insane. I maintain that this is an Olympic sport only because the lunatics who organize it brought their cocaine with them when they met with the IOC and it worked.
🤣🤣 We had a friend who used to do skeleton – he was on the olympic training team and spent a lot of time in Lake Placid training but never made the final olympic team. He’s a little bit fearless, lol. He actually said the hardest part is the first few steps you take as you jump on and then its just like sledding…..very very fast sledding.
But sledding also terrifies me to be honest. I’m the one who goes down a hill with my hands and feet out to slow me down, lol.
Harry is drawn to danger. Now that he has a family, he should probably rein that in a bit. It was probably terrifying for Meghan.
@BrassyRebel, “people” on twitter were making fun of her for it.
Is this an official statement from their rep? It seems that when Harry and Meghan release statements it’s to the media not to the tabloids. Especially to British tabloids.
It appears to be. The article cites a “representative” – I would think otherwise there would say “a source.”
Maybe they’re changing their strategy along with their website.
I haven’t checked, but if they had a feed on they’re sure for press releases and statements (like many public figures) that might be how the mirror got this.
Or, M and H have decided to issue releases widely to all who wrote about them.
Either way, this is good timing. I’m not sure it would have wise earlier (grey rock timing) but the institution is down right now and this is perfect ownership of their power.
Slush, I’ve never seen H&M use “representative”. It’s always been “spokesperson”. What’s going on here? I’ve decided I’m not going to believe it was from H&M unless other media outlets get the same supposed statement.
Meanwhile, William has had four weeks to prove that he can behave as a loving husband and future statesman. He only publicly visited his wife once and had done two engagements.
This article implies that there is something big PH knows to “keep schtum” about.
Please delete this if it’s too tangential to the topic, but I have an Invictus Games shopping question: I’d like to get an Invictus Games “UNBROKEN “ shirt — from an official vendor. So, one of the older shirts rather than one for 2024. I’ve seen them online, with the prices listed in pounds. I’ve also seen them online from US shops that don’t seem to be official vendors — and I want Invictus to profit from the purchase. Does anyone know if there is an official US vendor — or if the simplest thing to do is to just buy it from the British (?) bvendor — and deal with whatever the exchange rate turns out to be? Thanks much for any suggestions.
Slightly less tangential: Meghan is the only adult that I’ve ever seen who actually looks good in a beanie! Despite the bizarre articles from the toxic tabloids, it’s nice to see the Sussexes out doing their thing — making the world a better place.
Maybe check the old websites (if they’re still active)? Or maybe if you’re on twitter, tweet and ask the official IG Foundation account or even the current IG 2025 account. I’ll bet they will answer you.
Thanks @SussexWatcher! I’m not on Twitter, but I will try reaching out to the IG Foundation directly.
All of these people need a literal wellness check. Starting with their liege man for life, Pegs. They sound clinically unwell and also stupid as hell. It’s giving that image of an adult with their hand on a child’s head, holding them at arms length while the child swings and flails around in a tantrum, missing the adult every time.
When will these people wake up and realize how fcuking stupid and delusional and jealous they sound? They’re having a one-sided argument about the past with people who have moved on and are not looking back.
If they don’t want to report on the total disappearance of a senior royal or the near disappearance (and drunken state) of another then let them go report on Anne and Camzilla. You got what you wanted, the Sussexes are gone. Move on, FFS.
👏👏👏👏👏
Totally gives stalker vibes.
*slow clap*
No notes.
@ Blithe, I would also like Unbroken merch now that you’ve mentioned it.
Any chance we could get an Invictus shopping post? I know it won’t generate revenue but would be much appreciated by this US-based reader.
I’m sorry, but I feel really uncomfortable with a tabloid unnamed source being attributed to the Sussexes. They’ve made it clear that, not only do they not cooperate with British tabloids, but that “sources” don’t speak for them. The trouble with believing a tabloid when they say something we like, even if untrue, is that we give them the credibility they need to justify the more dangerous lies they tell about the couple. Moreover, Meghan and HARRY are perfectly capable of speaking directly to the media either through their spokes person, or themselves. For example, Harry’s interview with ABC schedule to air this morning.
On the bright side, at least it’s a good and positive spill! Or maybe as Kaiser speculates, it’s their new media strategy, to actually refute stuff if they feel it necessary.
I agree with you, Proud Mary, as I stated above before reading your post. Anything from H&M have always been through their spokesperson to the media. I’ve never seen something come from a “representative”. I hope people will be skeptical when they see this. I have no reason to believe that the Mirror would start being honest.
Have three days to prove they can behave. That is just so demeaning – as if they’re kids; as if they belong to the BRF. They having nothing to prove. The British media should prove it can behave.
Colonial mindset. That writer is one of the tabloid sadists who believe they own Harry & Meghan and can tell them what they must do.
I think it’s more delusional, like someone you broke up with, oh, let’s say 4 years ago and moved an ocean away from telling you that they’re going to give you one more chance, or else you’re through. Crazy.
I know a lot of people get concerned about amplifying tabloid messages that aren’t actually from legit Sussex reps, but we’ve just seen in the last week how the tabloids can choose not to disclose a source’s name who spoke on record. Case in point, the quotes from KP spokesperson Lee Morgan (iirc, haven’t had coffee yet), who was named in the NYTimes, but whose same quote was merely attributed to “a source close to Prince William” in the UK press.
New website, new branding, new contracts, new PR: new era! We’re here for it.
PS – I don’t mind if they change media strategies in light of the court case results. Makes sense to me.
Shawna, I’m remaining skeptical. Until we have some confirmation from a Sussex SPOKESMAN that this is legit, I’m going to attribute it to whatever the Mirror is up to.
The article doesn’t say alleged, supposed, it is understood, a friend, someone close to the source… no. It says “representative.” Those are legally specific words, right? I just don’t think a rag like that under legal action would be so stupid as to allege things baselessly without adding hedging language. Perhaps they are that stupid, but my reasoning is sound.
Too bad they couldn’t say the carnival of rats can go f… themselves.
“Where IS Kate, by the way?” Working hard on those Meghan moodboards in her pyjamas.
I am too, because Meghan is GLOWING. whatever she’s up to, she’s on a roll. <3
Look. If H&M need someone to tell the bm and rota rats and the palaces to “shut y’alls filthy pie holes and go f yourselves” I hereby offer myself as tribute.
I have a foul mouth and zero filter, so it would be my pleasure
Yes folks Harry and Megan have 3 days to prove they can behave, oh and William has had 40 fking years. Well guess what, Harry and Megan have always behaved, and William doesn’t know how to.
As everyone knows, silence is golden, so maybe furness, bowel, LEVIN, Morgan, vine, Myers, hardiman, seward and camel toe and Colin Campbell should remember that, because if this is Harry and Megan fighting back they should all be afraid of the “warrior” Harry.
I have my doubts that this was an actual spokesperson. Harry & Meghan don’t give statements to tabloids. And we know that they do pretty much everything through Archewell (now Sussex.com). So…I’m calling BS on this.
ITA. Note the wording: “a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has told The Mirror…” It’s a choice to refer to “a representative” rather then the usual “insider”, “source close to,” etc. Maybe Mirror decided to skate close to edge after giving up on Harry’s court fight. Maybe someone who works with Sussexes, but not for them, could be cast as a rep by Mirror. Or maybe someone in Sussex orbit spoke to larger press group, of which Mirror was not excluded. Most honest press orgs are pretty clear that they have spoken directly to their team, and Sussexes were clear back in 2020 they weren’t talking to Mirror.
A representative ≠ spokesperson.
kirk, I totally agree. I’m not buying this at all. I just want to know what the Mirror’s angle is by doing this.
Ok now I actually believe she might be a witch. How TF does she manage long glossy untangled hair with a knit hat and scarf?!? That’s not a secret she gets to keep to herself!
“This couple will not be broken.” Damn straight.
They have been through hell and back. They are battle-tested and still clearly in love. They’re in it for the duration.
YOU GUYS!!! Possible SCOOP INCOMING —
The branding and digital firm Article (https://madebyarticle.com) lists as clients the following: Duke and Duchess of Sussex, The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, Travalyst, and… THE TIG!!! Methinks The Tig is coming back…
Notice how Meghan’s Sussex.com bio did not list The Tig in the past tense…
Hm, I think they were the ones who set up The Tig back in the day. I wouldn’t conclude anything with this.
I think (fingers crossed) you might be onto something! It would be bonkers to claim a client that has been defunct for 7 years. It does rather negate the effectiveness of their digital skills.
@Christine Exactly!
Meghan worked with Article for The Tig, so she obviously continuing to work with them for her new projects. I don’t think there will be a revival of the tig- Harry and Meghan have said they want to move forward and creating new projects. Wouldn’t it be great though if the archives could somehow be made available.
It absolutely irks me that they continue to use words like “behave”. Excuse me? They are not children. They are 40 years old. Grown ass people who don’t need to be spoken about as though they are four-year-old brats. Also, does anyone under the age of 75 really buy into this “wayward children” narrative the British media has been pushing? Do the British media only care to cater to the elderly?
JJ, but that’s really what the P&PoW are–children. They’re just trying to make that label stick to H&M, too. Good luck to them. Idiots.
I’m not going to believe that the Sussexes have suddenly started using ‘representative’ when they’ve used ‘spokesperson’ since they left for anything they want to say.
I suggest everyone remain skeptical about this.
The world needs to see if the Uk media can behave themselves and report facts not gaslight the Sussexes-Harry and Meghan know how to present themselves to the public-they know how to walk and act properly-these days in Canada were wonderful to see-I like how they post info on their site instantly-beautiful photos-they are excellent ambassadors for their events and projects-I look forward to seeing what they have next.