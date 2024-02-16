The Sussexes’ rep pushed back on the media BS: ‘This couple will not be broken’

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Day 2 (Thursday) of their three-day “One Year to Go” Invictus Games trip to Vancouver and Whistler. On Thursday, they were showcasing the skeleton bobsled track. I watch bobsledding during the Winter Olympics – it’s such a cool sport, but I would be terrified to try it. Prince Harry tried it on Thursday, while Meghan did not. Meghan is a woman of good sense! She stayed on the sidelines and took photos of Harry.

The Mail’s first sentence of their coverage of this event was “Prince Harry found a thrilling way to put some distance between himself and the scandal surrounding his and Meghan Markle’s Sussex family rebrand today…” There is no scandal. The Mail can’t even get their palace “sources” to cry off the record about sussex.com at this point. Speaking of, the launch of sussex.com might be the start of a new communications strategy for Harry and Meghan. After four years, they seem to be getting their comms people to really push back on the British media’s near-constant state of melodramatic hysteria about all things Sussex. The Mirror ran some quotes which are apparently from the Sussexes’ spokesperson:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sensationally hit back at claims that their Invictus Games trip is make or break if they want to salvage a relationship with the Royal Family. Writing in The Telegraph, Royal Editor Hanna Furness claimed that the couple “have three days to prove they can behave” as they perform a series of public appearances in Vancouver to promote the 2025 Games. Last week Harry rushed to his father King Charles’ side after hearing about his cancer diagnosis. After the 30-minute reunion, it seems Harry has made the first tentative step in reforging his relationship with the Royal Family. But Furness claims that if Harry and Meghan want to remain friendly with King Charles and possibly reconnect with Prince William and Princess Kate, they will need to “keep schtum” in Canada. Now a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has told The Mirror: “We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken.”

[From The Mirror]

This is a good statement! “This couple will not be broken” is something a lot of people need to hear. A lot of very dumb media figures have spent a lot of time and money trying to convince the public that the Sussexes can be broken, humiliated, degraded and maligned. Four years later, Harry and Meghan are still succeeding, still relevant, still stars. Would I enjoy further pushback from official spokespeople? For sure! I’d also enjoy something like “The Sussexes are extremely tired of the selective outrage brought to their doorstep every five minutes by an increasingly irrelevant and out-of-touch British media. Concentrate your questionable journalistic skills on the left-behind Windsors. Where IS Kate, by the way?”