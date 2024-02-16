Zendaya wore two Mugler looks to the London ‘Dune 2’ premiere: robot diva?

Here are photos from the huge Dune 2 premiere in London last night. The whole cast turned out from the look of it, including “surprise” cast member Anya Taylor Joy. There were rumors that Anya turned up at some point but her appearance at the premiere ended up confirming it. She dressed in her best sandworm chic, aka get-thee-to-a-nunnery Dior.
No one was paying attention to poor Anya though, not when Zendaya came to play. Zendaya did two different looks for the red carpet, first showing up in a robot ensemble. This is Mugler and yes, her ass cheeks were out when she turned around. It’s a lot of look, as Tim Gunn likes to say. It would feel more on-theme if Zendaya was playing a robot or someone robotic, but her character is a flesh-and-blood Dune resident (don’t ask me, I’m no expert). After the robot ensemble, she switched into a slinky black Mugler dress.
Zendaya’s sartorial shenanigans also overshadowed Florence Pugh, who I would argue was the actual best-dressed person there. Miss Flo wore this stunning Valentino with a hooded cowl neckline. I love it, I love everything about it – it feels Dune-y and futuristic but it’s still just a beautiful dress, appropriate for a red/sand carpet. The color is gorgeous.
Other notable fashion moments: Timothee Chalamet wore Haider Ackermann. It’s meh, which is disappointing. His style had been so great at all of the photocalls, it makes me wonder if he or his stylist mixed up the looks and Timmy was supposed to wear this to the Paris photocall or something. Lea Seydoux wore a very boring Louis Vuitton, and Rebecca Ferguson wore an optical illusion (??) Fendi dress.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Léa Seydoux at the Dune: Part Two World Premiere at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom on 15 February 2024.,Image: 846971752, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Timothée Chalamet at the Dune: Part Two World Premiere at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom on 15 February 2024.,Image: 846972673, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Dune: Part Two World Premiere at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom on 15 February 2024.,Image: 846974733, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Leicester Square, London, UK. 15 February 2024. Zendaya photographed at the Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Present the World Premiere of Dune: Part Two. .,Image: 846997851, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Leicester Square, London, UK. 15 February 2024. Florence Pugh photographed at the Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Present the World Premiere of Dune: Part Two. .,Image: 846999243, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Leicester Square, London, UK. 15 February 2024. Florence Pugh photographed at the Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Present the World Premiere of Dune: Part Two. .,Image: 846999254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Leicester Square, London, UK. 15 February 2024. Zendaya photographed at the Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Present the World Premiere of Dune: Part Two. .,Image: 846999270, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Leicester Square, London, UK. 15 February 2024. Rebecca Ferguson photographed at the Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Present the World Premiere of Dune: Part Two. .,Image: 847003601, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Celebrities arrive for the premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ at Leicester Square Gardens in central London
Featuring: Zendaya
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Feb 2024
Credit: Cover Images
One of the best looks Florence has ever worn.
All of these women are forking incredible — I love that they’re carrying this whole thing. All of them — kinda makes me proud, and I fell asleep during the first installment. I’m here for the second, just for the girls! Timmeeee who?
Right?? I honestly can’t get enough of it and everything else she’s been wearing on this promotion, she and Zendaya are both just IT for me right now fashion wise but I feel like Miss Flo deserves more flowers than she’s gotten for it. I think Timothee is revealing how often his clothes wear him and his stylists have gone past fashion it-guy to try-hard. The silver jock strap? My guy. If you want to see a jockstrap worn effectively check out Kristen Stewart’s Rolling Stone today.
THEE best, no question. She looks incredible–they all do TBH.
So much! She looks amazing.
This is the first time ever I’d say a look was wearing Zendaya vs the other way around. She looks good but it’s a lot.
It’s interesting though and it’s got some thought to it, so props for that.
Agree with LP on Florence Pugh’s look!
Finally something with style designed and tailored for her height, figure
Yeah, this whole press tour it seems like it is Law dressing Z as opposed to her owning the look and image
To clarify I really liked the dress, it was the robot one I was referring to above.
Very interesting to read about the history of the look, very cool (I’d missed it when I’d commented earlier)
I’m not crazy about it. It’s a bit too sex doll, and that’s not her vibe at all the. The rest of these looks are amazing.
I liked it better when I thought it was just straight up a suit of armor, before I saw all the weird plastic windows. This is probably the closest someone can come to fully pulling it off, though.
I guess Anya Taylor-Joy’s look is an homage to the Bene Gesserit? Whatever it is, I can’t stand it.
Miss Flo is perfection!
ATJ is probably playing a more grown up Alia than Lynch’s version where a reeeely young Alicia Witt played her
YES!!! I’ve scoured the interwebz looking for who would play Alia. I’m soooooo excited it’s Anya. I bet she will be perfect in this role.
Yes! That’s who I thought she might be playing, and she would be AMAZING as Alia.
My jaw hit the floor when I saw Zendaya’s look! What a crazy fashion pull by Law Roach. Flo is second best dressed after her. Her stylist finally got it together in time for this Dune press tour, thank goodness.
Roach must have watched the old Ryan O’Neal movie “So Fine” as inspiration
IYKYK
Oh my god, Florence looks INCREDIBLE. This might be one of my favourite red carpet looks EVER. It’s the kind of dress a normal person can’t wear to any event really, it’s too wow. She looks insane, I absolutely love it.
She brought her gran as her date again – wonder Granny Pat said hi to Timothee Chal-lala-bing bong
Apparantly Flo goes to Atlanta once Dune is released to start filming Thunderbolts
Hmmm. I can’t say that I love both of Zendaya’s looks, but the robot one definitely caught my attention — as intended — and I do really like the black dress. And maybe one of the reasons I like the black dress so much is the contrast with the robot outfit.
If I got to put together the most fantastic dinner party guest list, Law Roach would definitely have a seat of honor at the table.
The black dress she couldn’t stop fussing with the straps to save her life.
Also does anyone else wonder if celebrities get sad they can never wear the same outfit to another event ever? You knock it sartorially out of the universe and you can never be seen in it again. Boo.
They also don’t get to keep the outfits either. But I guess when you have a stylist and get paid by a brand to wear in outfit it doesn’t bother you having to return it, cos you have something else new to wear next time.
Flos dress fits her perfectly, i just hate hood dresses with burning passion. They remind me of my own sleeveless hoodies of the past, that still haunt me in my dreams.
Zendaya looks great as allways, so does Timmy.
Having Zendaya in a movie must be a dream. Her looks are on another level and get so much attention, which can’t hurt the movie’s promotion. And Flo looks fantastic.
Zendaya took my breath away in this vintage Mugler. IMO, she stole the show and everyone else could just go home.
This look GAGGED me. I mean Archival Mugler – from his most iconic show?! People reference the Fall 1995 Mugler show all the time but Z got to wear the ACTUAL piece?! Deceased. And her makeup. The makeup alone was PERFECTION. This entire press tour has been amazeballs. Law has outdone himself.
As for everyone else…as Aretha famously said “Beautiful gowns. Beautiful, beautiful gowns”
Everything here…this is how I feel. Zendaya was wearing archival Mugler because she can…Law turns it out for her.
Just like the Barbie cast it seems that the cast here is leaning heavily into paying homage to the movie they are promoting (and it’s working). I wonder if this will be a more common trend now. It’s definitely been done before but the Barbie folks took it to another level.
they certainly not leaning into any fun interviews or promotion, they really lack chemistry
Yikes, I didn’t know that. I’m totally uninterested in the movie but I’m enjoying the fashion!
Hard to pick a favorite here but I disagree that the dress is wearing Zendaya. I think she’s absolutely OWNING this look.
HARD agree.
Everyone keeps talking about Z’s butt windows. What about her BOOB windows?
My first thought was that she skinned C3PO, but then I started getting Jane Fonda in Barbarella vibes.
Flo had the best look. I loved it. Oddly enough, I also liked Joy’s sexy nun outfit, too.
Florence and Anya, love the dresses. Timothee, pants without the silver crotch. Zendaya robot would work at a costume party. It just doesn’t work for this type of event.
If not to the premiere of the film you star in then where lol?
I love all the dark colored gowns. Zendaya looks amazing.
I love the history of Zendaya’s look and if anyone can pull it off it’s her. Flo looked amazing but kudos to Z for taking the risk.
Zendaya’s suit is an iconic piece, from the 1995 Mugler collection, which was itself one of the decade’s defining fashion moment. I think it’s the first time the suit is seen and worn since then. I don’t think we’re allowed to post links, but there’s a great NYT article about that collection (“the Woodstock of fashion – remembering Thierry Mugler’s most legendary show”), with beautiful quotes about his love of fashion as an art, and artistic integrity. Very glad to see Zendaya rocking this ☺️
They all look fierce and I just saw Dune so I am all about Dune 2.
I love these looks so much I wish they were in the movie.
Seeing this iconic, historic Mugler on Z really took my breath away. It’s awe-inspiring and her getting to wear it shows Law’s standing among stylists, and his ability to convince fashion houses to go the extra mile for Z.
Her posture and confidence help her not being overpowered.
Florence is my second favorite, and I like Rebecca’s dress too.
ATJ’s bridal nun was an idea that didn’t quite deliver.
Timothée… I really don’t know what to make of him. He lacks that certain je ne sais quoi personality to pull off these things that are a combination of nice try but utter failure (pants) and boringly predictable (sweater?), and don’t quite land because he’s so bland.
The looks for this red carpet tour have been delightful, everyone in the cast really put thought into bringing beauty and freshness to their choices.
The robot outfit must make it really hard to go to the bathroom
I think the robot like costume is disgusting. Are the boob belts there so her breasts don’t burst threw the plastic. I mean that sarcastically.
Yes this is sci fi but too much.
Class guys, get some class.
LOVE how all the cast are really stepping it up and bringing proper interesting fashion to all the premieres and photocalls for Dune 2. Timothee needs to get his stylist to have a rethink though cos his looks have been mostly very meh for the premieres. Fashion should be fun, exciting, individual and thought provoking like this. I also hope more films run promotion like this, it is super fun to see and great escapism 😁