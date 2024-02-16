Zendaya wore two Mugler looks to the London ‘Dune 2’ premiere: robot diva?

Here are photos from the huge Dune 2 premiere in London last night. The whole cast turned out from the look of it, including “surprise” cast member Anya Taylor Joy. There were rumors that Anya turned up at some point but her appearance at the premiere ended up confirming it. She dressed in her best sandworm chic, aka get-thee-to-a-nunnery Dior.

No one was paying attention to poor Anya though, not when Zendaya came to play. Zendaya did two different looks for the red carpet, first showing up in a robot ensemble. This is Mugler and yes, her ass cheeks were out when she turned around. It’s a lot of look, as Tim Gunn likes to say. It would feel more on-theme if Zendaya was playing a robot or someone robotic, but her character is a flesh-and-blood Dune resident (don’t ask me, I’m no expert). After the robot ensemble, she switched into a slinky black Mugler dress.

Zendaya’s sartorial shenanigans also overshadowed Florence Pugh, who I would argue was the actual best-dressed person there. Miss Flo wore this stunning Valentino with a hooded cowl neckline. I love it, I love everything about it – it feels Dune-y and futuristic but it’s still just a beautiful dress, appropriate for a red/sand carpet. The color is gorgeous.

Other notable fashion moments: Timothee Chalamet wore Haider Ackermann. It’s meh, which is disappointing. His style had been so great at all of the photocalls, it makes me wonder if he or his stylist mixed up the looks and Timmy was supposed to wear this to the Paris photocall or something. Lea Seydoux wore a very boring Louis Vuitton, and Rebecca Ferguson wore an optical illusion (??) Fendi dress.