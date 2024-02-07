DM: Don’t expect to see Prince William for ‘a bit’ after his events today

There’s one small part of me which wonders if Prince Harry’s visit to the UK this week was used as some kind of “smoke William out of his hole” maneuver by Buckingham Palace. Prince William has been almost entirely out of sight for the past month, his staff and communications office have seemingly been operating without any guidance. It genuinely felt like William was MIA for several weeks. William only popped up as soon as BP announced the king’s cancer diagnosis and, in the same breath, Prince Harry’s plans to visit. Suddenly the Kensington Palace comms office had something to do, yet another incandescent briefing spree about how much William hates his brother. William will also do two events today, his first in more than a month. But, according to Becky English at the Mail, this will be the last time we see William for “a bit.”

Prince William will continue to put his wife and children’s welfare to the fore as he steps up to help his ailing father. While the heir to the throne will return to public duties today – after having decided to ‘clear his diary’ in order to support the Princess of Wales during and after her operation last month – he is not expected to pick up full-time royal duties quite yet.

He will undertake two public engagements, holding an investiture at Windsor Castle on behalf of the King in the morning followed by a gala dinner in central London in the evening in his role as patron of the London Air Ambulance. After that, however, he has no further duties scheduled this week and will be with Kate and the children again next week during their half-term holiday.

A source said: ‘The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that. He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.’

It is understood that his team at Kensington Palace are speaking to their opposite numbers at Buckingham Palace about which public engagements William could potentially attend in his father’s place. They are likely to be along the lines of further investitures and, perhaps, leading the family at events such as the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey early next month.

But with His Majesty insisting on keeping his hand firmly on the tiller of State business during his treatment, it is highly unlikely that the future king will be required to take over any constitutional matters.

It is understood that William, 41, has his father’s ‘100 per cent’ backing in returning at his own pace. A source said: ‘The King adores Catherine and thinks she is doing a wonderful job. He understands that family comes first.’

The King has been spending an increasing amount of time at Windsor Castle since his accession, often staying over on Sunday evenings, affording him more time with his son and young grandchildren to whom he is growing ever closer. William, who now lives in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, a short walk from the castle, also often uses rooms in the historic royal residence for meetings.

William has always made clear that, at this stage in his life, his duty to his family comes ahead of his public role. However, it is unheard of to have three senior members of the Royal Family out of action at one time, particularly now the King is likely to be away for longer than planned, meaning working royals will be thin on the ground. And this means there will, inevitably, be more pressure on the future king to step up.