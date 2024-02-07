DM: Don’t expect to see Prince William for ‘a bit’ after his events today

There’s one small part of me which wonders if Prince Harry’s visit to the UK this week was used as some kind of “smoke William out of his hole” maneuver by Buckingham Palace. Prince William has been almost entirely out of sight for the past month, his staff and communications office have seemingly been operating without any guidance. It genuinely felt like William was MIA for several weeks. William only popped up as soon as BP announced the king’s cancer diagnosis and, in the same breath, Prince Harry’s plans to visit. Suddenly the Kensington Palace comms office had something to do, yet another incandescent briefing spree about how much William hates his brother. William will also do two events today, his first in more than a month. But, according to Becky English at the Mail, this will be the last time we see William for “a bit.”
Prince William will continue to put his wife and children’s welfare to the fore as he steps up to help his ailing father. While the heir to the throne will return to public duties today – after having decided to ‘clear his diary’ in order to support the Princess of Wales during and after her operation last month – he is not expected to pick up full-time royal duties quite yet.
He will undertake two public engagements, holding an investiture at Windsor Castle on behalf of the King in the morning followed by a gala dinner in central London in the evening in his role as patron of the London Air Ambulance. After that, however, he has no further duties scheduled this week and will be with Kate and the children again next week during their half-term holiday.
A source said: ‘The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that. He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.’
It is understood that his team at Kensington Palace are speaking to their opposite numbers at Buckingham Palace about which public engagements William could potentially attend in his father’s place. They are likely to be along the lines of further investitures and, perhaps, leading the family at events such as the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey early next month.
But with His Majesty insisting on keeping his hand firmly on the tiller of State business during his treatment, it is highly unlikely that the future king will be required to take over any constitutional matters.
It is understood that William, 41, has his father’s ‘100 per cent’ backing in returning at his own pace. A source said: ‘The King adores Catherine and thinks she is doing a wonderful job. He understands that family comes first.’
The King has been spending an increasing amount of time at Windsor Castle since his accession, often staying over on Sunday evenings, affording him more time with his son and young grandchildren to whom he is growing ever closer. William, who now lives in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, a short walk from the castle, also often uses rooms in the historic royal residence for meetings.
William has always made clear that, at this stage in his life, his duty to his family comes ahead of his public role. However, it is unheard of to have three senior members of the Royal Family out of action at one time, particularly now the King is likely to be away for longer than planned, meaning working royals will be thin on the ground. And this means there will, inevitably, be more pressure on the future king to step up.
Imagine a national press openly begging the 41-year-old heir to “step up” and help his 75-year-old father suffering from cancer. As I said in the intro, we simply were not getting these kinds of briefings from Kensington Palace in the past month. It’s only after Harry came to the UK that William’s comms office actually gave Becky English some solid information. That info? LMAO, that, no, William won’t be coming back to work in any meaningful way. Today is all they’ll get for another month. Also: British schools’ vacation schedules are completely bonkers to me, how is it that the kids already have a “half-term holiday” coming up? They just went back to school like three weeks ago?? Don’t they have another month off around Easter?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
European, school holidays are completely different to the U S, some countries school children get a break every 6 weeks, not sure if it France, they’re off on Wednesday and go to school on Saturday.
In my youth we had a holiday every 6 weeks- 2 months or so. But our summer break is shorter than that in the US i think. Ours is only 6 weeks whereas i’ve seen some in the US that are 3 months. I think if you calculate everything together we have about the same amount of time “off”.
I don’t think there are many US schools with 3 months off in the summer – there are some private schools like that, but most get 8-10 weeks off in the summer. In the northeast, schools go until mid June and then start again at the end of August. In the south, schools generally go to the end of May and start again at the beginning of August.
Yeah, people say June-July-August here but its usually more like June and July, or half of June, all of July, half of Augst.
My district has one of the longer summer breaks, we’re out the second week of June (I think the 12th is our last day this year?) and we don’t go back until after Labor Day, but that’s rare. We also have fewer days off during the year and a shorter spring break to make up for that.
generally speaking though we go for 180 days.
We don’t get 3 months off in the US. Kids get 10 weeks – at the most – in most states. In my state kids will be getting out in June and will go back in late August
I went to private school, and we were out of school the first week of June and back after Labor Day, two weeks at Christmas and one week for Easter. But we didn’t have as many snow days as the public schools in the city.
William’s lost weight, at least if you look at the sideways shots of him at the investitures…or his new valet lost the plot again. He’s swimming in his suit…
Interesting choice of wording that William will be off for the rest of the week and then be “with Kate and the kids again….” for the holidays, meaning, he’s not with them now and will rejoin them. So much for being at Kate’s side changing her bandages, cooking meals for the kids and Swiffering the tiles at Adelaide…
Swiffering the tiles OMG LOL
He does look thinner and older. What is going on with this man??
He does look thinner, that was my first thought.
He looks ill. Reminds me of the episode of Succession when they pull Kendall out of rehab to give an interview.
I noticed the fit of the uniform as well……something is going on .
Royal munchausen as Camilla clears the deck.
Was that the deal to see him just for today and shut up. They can not guilt him into caring because he is incapable of it.
“Interesting choice of wording that William will be off for the rest of the week and then be “with Kate and the kids again….” for the holidays, meaning, he’s not with them now and will rejoin them.”
I looked for that quote and read it and wow did it smack me in the face how telling that is. Have they now stopped even pretending, because this falls into the “stating the blatantly obvious” category. Have they started writing some truth?
Whatever is going on with him, he seems to be becoming more unattractive with every passing day. That phony shark smile, my god. Diana has definitely snatched back her genes. His character is definitely showing on his face.
My first thoughts. I’ll only say it because he’s the most privileged cishet white dude in the world but dear LORD that man is fugly. Just deeply unpleasant. Do the derangers actually feel tingles in their girly parts when they look at him??? HOW?
If you look at a video of him at the investiture, his eyes are blinking very rapidly and he almost appears to be swaying a bit.
I noticed that too! When they played God save the King he looked as if he is about to start crying. And he looks much thinner. Maybe it was his nervous breakdown / MH crisis after all.
I noticed the rapid blinking as well. WTH is that all about?
Bone idle William. He will need a vacation after doing all the work running the household. He puts family first. So funny. The man alienates his only sibling. I doubt he is near kate.
Wow so they learned not to say in April or May now it’s a bit lol. It does seem that Harry doing his Invictus next week and his trip to see Chuckles seems to have smoked the MIA Peg out but only for a bit. Whatever is going on must be big.
Went down the Twitter rabbit hole again. I saw that Concha Calleja reported it was a hysterectomy followed by post-op complications. People are now speculating that it could have been an ED-related stroke.
That would explain a helluva lot: the 12/28 convoy (I think she was in and out of the hospital before the story broke), the long recovery time, no Middletons, no pics, no William, KP losing control of the narrative.
Everyone needs to figure out what happens next if the POW has had a stroke…
Honestly, a stroke makes a lot of sense. It explains the lack of pictures, the vague recovery time, needing to stay in bed* (if she has issues with balance/walking), etc.
*I know she wouldn’t be advised to stay in bed 24/7 but if she can’t walk then she would be in a wheelchair or bed, recliner, etc. along with PT sessions.
It really feels like this is spiraling and barely under contained catastrophe. How long can they keep it up?
It is “understood” that William is a lazy ass.
Give the poor guy a break. He’s stepping up to help his ailing father, by doing NOTHING! Adding to that, he’ll have to be with his wife and children again for the half-term holiday. No wonder he needs time off.
The children Kate and her parents are probably elsewhere and nanny maria cares for the children
They are bringing William out for his proof of life pics then he is shuffling back to wherever. That air ambulance gala tonight though–whatever is happening with Keen is not bigger than Willy’s jealousy about Harry’s Living Legend award. Willy has to have photos at his own aviation gala (will Rose attend?).
I agree that’s the reason for the air ambulance appearance. If not for Harry’s award, William wouldn’t even be doing the gala tonight.
He’s so unattractive, I can see food stuck in his teeth and the terrible skin. What is he using all that duchy money for?
On his best day, William will never look 1 percent as good as Harry. Those uniforms he’s wearing is all about besting Harry, he purposely chose that event for that reason. Anytime he wants to present himself as stronger than Harry, he goes for uniforms. But, Aasomeone said on another post yesterday, William is the only person who doesn’t look good in uniform.
Of course Chuckles gives his “100% support” to the dolt’s absence. It’s probably easier than having to deal with him!
Talk about confirming that he’s only doing the engagements today under duress and as a feeble attempt to push back on the bad PR he’s been getting.
Given that the press are pretty much calling him out and demanding that he step up – if he doesn’t will they drop what they have on him? Will they tell us the truth about Kate’s mysterious hospital visit??? Either way he isn’t keeping his end of the press bargain and they are sharpening their claws for him.
Its mid term in the UK next week and we never see them during that time – wonder if he will be with Kate and the kids or off on a holiday on his own?
@ Digital Unicorn if this pathetic man deserts both his wife and children to swan off abroad and work on his tan then that explodes this ludicrous claim to be 100% devoted to the them and putting them before his life of dedicated service, snort! Believe me invisible contract or not those beach pictures would be splashed across the front pages and NO ONE is going to think, poor lad deserves that break!!
My thoughts exactly. It’s clear he was forced into these events and is doing them very unwillingly, either to show up Harry or just bc he was forced into them – and he’s going to go back into hiding afterwards.
The press is not happy. They’ll get as much mileage as they can out of Harry’s visit and Charles’ diagnosis, and then they can focus on H&M next week, but even so…..William going missing for weeks on end is not a good look.
He’s hiding.
yes, and/or he is in some kind of rehab…whatever happened with him and Kate was serious enough that I believe Charles is taking steps so the Monarchy ends with him, and the meeting between Charles and Harry was brief because it was to sign papers…that’s all I got
Interesting perspective @Ana Maria
How long do they keep protecting him like this? Forever? It’s a bit bonkers. There’s no way this many grown adults think this is reasonable to keep treating this psychopath with kid gloves.
I am with you. I truly do not understand why he is coddled to this degree.
I truly don’t get it. Is it because they think he will be easily controlled when he’s King? He and Kate are so boring….an he no longer has M&H leaks to share. I truly don’t get it.
I generally lean towards the believe nothing reported by any UK media about any of the Royal family, including Will and Kate, so I haven’t really had a strong view on what’s really going on. But, at this point, I think that William’s total silence and disappearance is so strange that there’s no need for any media narrative- it’s in front of everyone’s face and so obvious. Something is very off with him. I don’t know what’s wrong, but there is just no way that, even as delusional and arrogant as they are, KP staff doesn’t understand that William doing literally anything public right now is desperately needed- like just being “caught” entering/exiting a car and saying like two sentences “Katherine’s doing well. I so appreciate everyone’s concern”. That he won’t do even something like this is beyond weird. Something is very weird
@LadyE it really feels like the twilight zone. He’s gone for months and pops up for a day looking like he’s tweeking, lost 15 lbs, has 30 more crows feet, has nothing to say about his wife OR his father. WHAT? And now he’s going to disappear again for months? This is totally batshit bonkers.
I’ts the catholic holiday carnaval this weekend/early next week so a lot of kids are off because of that.
But life is just one big holiday for W.
So it’s ok for willy to put his family first but harry must drop everything to help his brother? The double standards
William kept trying to break up harry and Meghan so harry could not have a family of his own
I remember way back when Nanny Maria was chosen by the Cambridges, there was some reporting that they liked she had no family and was likely to remain that way, so that they could be sure that she would have loyalty only to the Cambridge family and no one else’s….so this is par for the course for William
They really wanted him to stay a bachelor for life.
Such a pathetic creature.
Harry is 10 times the man his brother is .
This is the next king,holy crap ,what an absolute debacle that will be.
All those medals and pictures of him showing his teeth.
Yikes, it’s not even a smile at this point. A grimace? A snarl? I don’t know, but it’s something to scare young kids with.
His eyes look so vacant. Can you imagine being in the room with that looking at you? Good heavens!
My first reaction when reading the headline was “does anyone ever expect to see William?” It’s not like he had Alan-packed schedule before Kate’s operation. And seriously, not ONE picture or mention of William seeing his father in the hospital or at home after the cancer announcement?
I’ve been wondering…
Maybe she had a stroke, either during a planned cosmetic or other surgery, or perhaps after while recovering. Or like Sharon stone who had a massive stroke at 43 out of the blue, and took years to recover.
That’s why her recovery time is unknown as rehab is needed and each person is different. She might have visible facial/ mobility issues to deal with and overcome. I don’t think she’ll let herself be photographed till she looks ‘normal’.
Stroke patients perhaps are allowed fewer visitors in hospital.
She’s likely at Windsor recovering in a hospital suite, so Charles cannot be there… he’s going to Sandringham instead.
And the Middletons are being obedient and quiet… facing a mountain of treatment for Kate… for which they depend fully on the BRF to facilitate the $$$$
In the midst of this, someone may have gotten covid and needed to isolate (Willy?)… who knows… so the squirelly behavior and floundering PR
Dawn, it does seem that whatever really happened to Kate is such that they can’t release current pictures of her. Because if this was a planned abdominal surgery that turned out fine as they claim, they could prop her up for a photo or video for IG thanking the well wishers. These people live for the applause so something like that would be a no brainer. Just like they trotted her out multiple times just hours after birthing entire humans. Something in the milk ain’t clean here.
@dawnchild This was the speculation on Twitter last night. I think it’s the most plausible explanation.
And if she has permanent facial/mobility issues? Can you imagine William’s reaction? I don’t like her at all, but it’s heartbreaking to think about.
20% of men leave their spouses when their wives are diagnosed with serious illnesses–in the US oncologists talk to women about this when they get their cancer diagnoses.
I think he’s the type to bail on a spouse. The only person who matters to William is William. But they would have to make it seem like Kate divorced him because “she didn’t want to see him suffer, and he lovingly agreed.” Blech.
This family has demonstrated that their love is both conditional and transactional. That applies to everybody other than the heir. Even the Wales younger children can have the royal family’s love (whatever it means to them) and protection withheld. I hate that the children are going to learn that so young. If Harrry the lovable, charismatic war hero can have favor withdrawn from him, anyone can. Especially a married-in spouse. Poor Kate.
I think even if she had a stroke the better thing to do would be to talk about it. It would get her a lot of sympathy, and they could even gloss over if it happened after/during a cosmetic surgery. There would be no need for photos in that case.
They’re not doing that. They’re not doing anything really. That’s what’s most strange of all.
The people and the press will have to get used to it. William will never lift a finger more than is absolutely necessary.
Self centred, lazy and shameless Willy’s first priority remains his own comfort and ease at all times. This sluggard is being roasted on DM unmoderated comments because this stance of doing 2 measly engagements today before another lengthy half term break is just embarrassing.
Most of us have juggled work, children and parental hospitalization without the vast resources that Willy has at his command. Yet he has the unmitigated gall to announce that his timescale of “showing” up for king duties in 20 years time is SACROSANCT. He should be ashamed of himself and be doing his job as deputy to the King with good grace and willing. Instead he’s like a mulish teen throwing a strop because he is asked to clean the dishes! How on earth can RR continue to justify this prat’s lack of responsibility towards his own dad and boss when he is the heir and FK whose job is to step up and support the King, not give ludicrous why he can’t!
I don’t believe a word of that drivel beyond the bit about Willnot continuing to do nothing. There’s no way Chuckles is okay with it (assuming there’s nothing sinister going on).
So “He understands that family comes first.” for Willy. And he spends time at Windsor so that he can spend time with Willy’s family, but he can only afford less than 45 min for PH and takes away the secure house that meant Archie and Lili could have been around to spend some time with? I now feel zero sympathy for KC if he lets this type of article stand without any rebuttal.
Next William will want respite.from all the work he does at home. And a vacation will happen for.him. No way is he a steady presence.
The way these stories are framed always allow Wills to put the family he created (wife and kids) over the RF, but Harry’s family (wife and kids) are never given the same priority. The RF is always treated like Harry’s TRUE family. Wills doesn’t have three small children anymore, he has three sxhool-aged children. You know who does have small children though? Harry! I am the same age as Wills, I have children his age, and I have a career I’ve been working at for almost 20 years now. Do your job, guy. This coverage, the fawning, and the glee at which the tabloids and royalists cling to his fury and incandescence toward his brother, is gross. What do you think holding on to that much rage and jealousy does to a person. The way they clap their hands and stan harder at his hatred of his brother…ugh.
Harry and Meghan will stay the course, and “serve” rings around these folks, because it’s the right thing to do.
What? As if it’s hard? (IYKYK)
I don’t know why it’s hitting me today as commenters have been talking about this for weeks but this is sooo freaking offensive. They’ve told the public that Kate has abdominal surgery and has a long recovery. Fine, wish her well. But there is no reason for William to do nothing for another month. Millions of women have had abdominal surgery and have kids and have not needed the husband and father to hover over them for months and not do any work. This is absurd. Obviously, there’s theories beyond just abdominal surgery, but at the end of the day, that’s what they’ve told the public. They are telling the public William can’t work for months bc his wife had abdominal surgery. Seriously, like wtf.
yeah, KP has put themselves between a rock and a hard place here.
If Kate’s recovery is going well, as we’ve been told, and she’s well enough to work from bed, like we’ve been told, and this was an abdominal surgery without any significant complications (we haven’t been told that last part but I think KP has implied it), then why does William need to take off months and months? why is he being praised for a one hour appearance today and a gala appearance tonight? Why is he then running back into hiding?
If her condition is actually serious enough for William to need to be there all the time (maybe she is in really bad shape and there’s a concern she could pass at any moment or the like), then why isn’t KP being more forthcoming? Why do they keep downplaying this?
They’re trying to have it both ways and its why this is so messy – her condition is just serious enough that William can’t work for months, but not so serious that the public should be concerned.
And that’s without getting into the issue of how privileged a position this is for William, to be able to just stop working while still collecting 20 million a year, and to have all sorts of help for Kate and with the kids and cooking/cleaning/driving etc.
Well he looks happy. So, I am guessing Kate is gonna be alright. Yesterday I really thought Kate was on death bed. I don’t think, Willy would show all his teeth if that was the case.
I highly doubt William grinning and bearing his teeth gives us any indication of kates status. Camilla was absolutely gleeful on her outings and then the next day they reported Charles had cancer. William does not care about kate.
@Julianna, Kate is the mother of his children. I also think, he doesn’t care about Kate anymore as his wife. But, he knows how hard it is for a child to grow without their mother. There is no way he would be in such a good spirit if Kate’s condition was critical.
Are the photos above from the event today? I looked at a video from DM – he didnt look happy at all
I guess Peg is done being a statesman. It’s so ridiculous. He refuses to give his subjects any updates on Keen & he refuses to help his ailing father. Harry had to get on a plane, fly across the Atlantic, for a brief visit with his father. Peg would never make that effort. Pathetic.
Even if Kate is much worse than reported, doctors and nurses are caring for her. The wails have a staff of 60+, so William could easily see the children before and after school and still make appearances. Not sure what in the world he does with his days.
This is all so deeply stupid. I’m starting to believe that this entire mess is all because they can’t count on William for literally anything. Whatever happened with Kate – whether it was serious or cosmetic or she’s just on strike or whatever – they couldn’t count on William to help cover it up with some basic PR, and they can only count on him here to do the absolute bare minimum because it helps in his enduring one-sided war with Harry.
I’ve said that the reason we’ve gotten weird, disjointed comms is because there are multiple factions inside the Firm competing for control of the narrative. There’s obviously KP and Will’s main minions who are all Tory operatives who’ve been grooming him to be their perfect puppet, and that faction is still desperately clinging to their plan. I do think there are a (relatively) reasonable few at BP who see William for the impending disaster that he is, but I think they disagree on how to deal with him because some are clearly panicked and attempting to break glass in case of emergency and some are so terrified of his incandescence that they’re perpetually walking on eggshells, neither of which are winning strategies for reining in a maniac.
I love how much William hates his life. Poetic justice in action.
So, no BAFTAs?
@Amy Bee Willy isn’t into the arts and he hates actors and actresses( talent, charisma and good looks make him uncomfortable.
But William likes to be around celebrities so I would have thought he would go to the BAFTAs.
Based on the DM comments, no one is impressed or buying this move. Try a new tack, KP.
What does he do all day when the kids are in school? They have cooks, cleaners, nannies…and Kate would be under nurse & doctor care.
How embarrassing to be so lazy, when it’s known his dad keeps a demanding schedule.
Peg’s smile never meets his eyes. All that luxury and wealth, yet he can’t find happiness.
Pitiful.
Dude wants us to believe that he is not the laziest person on earth by “working” for a couple of hours in a whole month.
He is failing to rise to the occasion in a painfully blatant way. And no one around him—family, courtiers, media—can do anything about it. Even now, he’s basically telling everyone to kiss his ass with this “don’t expect to see him much after today” briefing. They cannot properly reel him in, and that is quite dangerous when the RF is facing a time of crisis like this.
Does he even get that his own press is portraying him as vile and ugly inside?
He’s too basic (and stupid) to make the connection.
It’s pretty obvious the man isn’t bright.
The likes of Becky English and all these other gutter rats British media who keep propping William up and supporting this lazy entitled idiot are just as stupid as him . Think about it , if they don’t get up everyday and write their utter nonsense about these people, then they don’t get paid. So why do they think it’s good to not write that William is lazy . He has no concerned for others . Many people would love to stay home and get paid for doing nothing, but they can’t. No work , no pay . Yet william gets millions and does nothing. This man is a disgrace to society
Thank God for small mercy’s. Billy will get his photo op at the helicopter gala, (wonder if they designed a new pair of slippers to present to him as an award,) or maybe another willy wonka chocolate medal. Then the prick with teeth can disappear back into the shadows of his more impressive brother and….. Throw pillows
I have whiplash from all of William’s briefings. Given all the serious things going on around him, it’s bonkers batsh*t crazy the PoW takes time to air his rage with the media but not support the King. It’s a horrible look globally that Will is behaving this way.
So William, future King of England, one heartbeat away from the throne, wants to be bankrolled by the country to be a stay at home dad with some extracurricular activities and to take multiple multi-week vacations with or without his family….😅 He is running an even bigger con than Charles and his suitcases of money.
I spent some time reading the comments on articles about Charles on the Daily Mail today. A LOT more hate for the monarchy and ESPECIALLY William than I was expecting…..