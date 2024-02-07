DM: Prince Harry stayed in a hotel on Tuesday night, will likely leave the UK today

Some Sussex Squaders think Prince Harry “got played” by his family yet again, but I’m not so sure. Prince Harry flew overnight, catching a flight out of LAX on Monday and arriving at Heathrow mid-day on Tuesday. Over the course of about 24 hours, the British media went into speculation overdrive, amplifying narratives about reconciliations and more. Then Harry and his father only met for less than an hour at Clarence House before Charles got the hell out of there and choppered to Norfolk. Hilariously, the royal reporters were super-mad that they couldn’t track Harry’s movements past Clarence House, and there was even some suggestion that he might have been driven to Sandringham too. He was not. According to the Mail, Harry spent Tuesday night in a hotel, and he’s likely flying back to California today. Good.
Prince Harry ‘would have gladly accepted’ a reunion with his brother William but instead has ‘spent a night in a London hotel’, it has been claimed. Although Harry and the Prince of Wales have no plans to meet during the Duke’s stay, it is understood mutual friend Mark Dyer – who was a mentor to the princes after the death of Diana – could act as bridge between the siblings, according to a source.
The Duke of Sussex flew more than 5,000 miles yesterday from his home in California to London for what ended up being a 45-minute meeting with his cancer-stricken father King Charles.
Harry did not spend the night in any royal residence, with him being effectively homeless on UK soil since his eviction from Frogmore Cottage last year, and it is thought he may have instead stayed in a luxury hotel. He is not expected to stay in London for long and is set to return to his Montecito home in Los Angeles that he shares with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, following his whistle-stop visit.
The Duke is expected to join Meghan in Canada next week for an event to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.
A source told The Times former Welsh Guards officer Mr Dyer, who recently recovered from stomach cancer, has been offering Harry support in recent years. ‘Mark can always be relied upon to talk sense into Harry and will be a stoic under-the-radar support for Harry in what has the propensity to be a stress-inducing time for him, the source said.
This is not Harry getting played, I’ll say it again – Harry made this journey for himself, because he’s a loving son who wanted to see his dad after Charles’s cancer diagnosis. Charles is the one who couldn’t clear a full hour for the son he neglected, financially abused and exiled. Charles is the one who completely blew up the British media’s reconciliation fantasies. And to not even allow Harry to stay overnight at Clarence House or Kensington Palace or St. James’s Palace? Wild. Charles really does think that “how could we even find room in our 200-bedroom palaces for Harry?” is a reasonable argument. Anyway, I hope Harry has a nice flight home to California.
Harry had to do something in person that couldn’t be done over zoom. Signature?
I think Charles’ cancer (f@ck cancer) is a cover. (He has cancer but it’s not the reason Harry is there). British media knows but can’t say. It’s BIG.
Look to foreign press for clues.
It feels like he went there to sign some papers. That’s all. I’m sad for Harry and wish him only the very best
“It is thought” he stayed in a hotel. In other words, we have no clue, but we will report anyway like the upstanding journalists that we are. And he is “expected” to leave today. Again, no clue. He could have plans with the UK branch of Better Up or any charity. The only thing they can be sure of is that he won’t stay long because he has a job in Canada coming up.
Harry should have gone right home. Imo. Mark was not such a great mentor
I don’t think he got played. He looks like a benevolent son to an undeserving father. Now he can get back to his business and family in peace. I hope he has a safe flight home.
The royal sycophants seem to think that this makes Charles look good. They will continue to place all blame for the estrangement on Harry.
Ok yes Harry does do what his heart tells him and he will have no regrets. If true that he stayed at a hotel somewhere else I think that was a wise decision. If he stayed at any of the royal residences he would have been watched and everything would be told to the gutter press.
“It is thought” that Harry “may have” stayed in a luxury hotel.
I remain unconvinced that Harry didn’t go to Sandringham.
But also… something feels very sinister with the BRF… more so than normal.
Yeah I’m going to need to put actual eyes on Harry — much like Kate, this all feels very, very creepy.
Something grave and unspeakable may have happened to Kate. That is my hunch! The silence is very suspicious and eerie.
Wow! they knew enough to give him a police escort from the airport, but not enough to find him a room to stay! any sympathic feelings i had towards KC3 for his illness are now out the window. this man is ill lucky it was caught early if they are telling the truth. but actions speak louder than going to church on Sunday.
Just maybe Harry made the choice where he chose to stay.
Charles keeps showing who he is. But I don’t blame Harry for trying. Hope he has a safe trip home.
William needs to shut up and remember it’s not about him. I’m not tagging on Harry’s choices because it’s his family I’m just happy he didn’t drag Meghan along
I think its weird they dont know where Harry went after Clarence house. I mean, they had photographers stalking him every mile from Heathrow to Clarence and then poof, he disappears? Chris Ship sounded very upset they couldn’t figure out where he was staying, he said something like “despite our best efforts to find out.”
I don’t need to know what hotel he stayed in (I do think its funny that they specify it was a “luxury hotel” lol), its just weird that the press is so desperate to follow his every mood and he just disappeared.
Harry and William are in the know about Charles illness and privy to the details. Harry could not say goodbye to Diana when he lost her. He made the best choice for his emotional health and went to see his father. Practical too, if he was to sign papers or get briefings about what would happen if the worst happens with Charles.
Charles is not looking well for some time now and he is already under treatment,. I will give him grace and say 45 minutes sounds reasonable if he was exausted. Perhaps he waited in London just to see Harry and leave for the country,
Now, William is a no show as expected. DUH. Nobody knows about Kate . DUH. The British Media prefers to fantasize about Harry ” coming back” than actually reporting. I dont know what William promised them to keep them silent. I have a feeling Charles enjoyed the good press of Harry´s visit and expected this would goad William into doing something. Whatever it is, the Royal Rota is in bad standing. They are the fools and their rants and ridiculous ” poor William” ´s pieces are not cutting it.
If he was exhausted, there were plenty of places to rest where he was and then visit more with PH later. A helicopter ride to take an unnecessary trip isn’t what an exhausted person does.
I think this is an excellent take.
Where is William in all of this? Has he shown his face today? Or is it going to be next week? Honestly, everyone is talking about Harry (who is a traitor, as derangers and RRs are saying), but seriously where is the heir? What is he doing? Will we ever get some answers?
He was at an investiture today, KP has the pictures up on social media.
Ah, thanks! I’ve stopped following KP after what happened with Harry & Meghan, so I didn’t know that the investiture took place yet…
I am proud of Prince Harry. He’s a good man.
Safe travels back to where you belong, Harry.
I agree with you. Harry has a moral compass. It is always better to do the right thing. Which he did for an only surviving parent with cancer, that way when he travels to Canada with his wife, the rotten media would not be able to accuse him of ignoring his father.
45mins may be enough for both of them. Especially Charles if he has undergone treatment and is feeling a bit tired. Harry coming on a long flight, may also want a short meeting.
However, not to offer him a room to stay amongst the many rooms in these stately homes was mean, and it would give Harry the absolution that moving away was the right decision.
They have no idea where Prince Harry stayed. The “it is thought,” says it all.
I saw a snippet of another article stating that Harry’s motorcade seemed to follow Charles and Camilla’s, but they weren’t certain. He could’ve switched cars at Clarence House, been driven to BP before them, and taken the helicopter to Sandringham with them, for all we know. No one seems to have had a glance at him past him being driven to Clarence House.
They could’ve just met for the 45 minutes, and then Harry could’ve stayed at Clarence House. Or he could’ve stayed with a friend. I don’t think anyone actually knows.
They didn’t offer him to stay, he didn’t ask. No hospitality for family. Anyway, the king, his coween, eggplant prince William, all stayed true to themselves and the world isnt shocked or disappointed by their behaviour.
They probably tricked him to get there fast just to get him to sign an nda about the disappearance of kkkhate and the kings health
They forgot to mention Montecito bathrooms. As for the rest….let the DM DM.
I don’t think Harry was signing papers – the RF has been pretty explicit in excluding him as a counselor of state.
As to staying in a hotel, that’s obviously conjecture but it makes sense after a long flight. I’ll just bet the BM are maaaaad that they can’t follow Harry!
And yes, it’s ridiculous that Charles couldn’t offer a single room in one of his many lavish, empty properties, but honestly? I wouldn’t stay there. Harry’s family unfortunately can’t be trusted to host him without leaking.
Prince Harry did his filial duty. BM can’t clamor that the Sussexes are insensitive and cruel, and inhumane. They have already forget that incandescent said that he will never meet Harry. Anyway does he crawl out of the bat cave today?
I can’t believe I’m about to play devil’s advocate (so let me just add Abolish the Monarchy!!) but it wouldn’t shock me if he did not want to stay at a Royal property? After the gazillion anonymous “aides” and “sources close to the Royal family” selling stories (and their souls) to the Daily Fail and friends? Yeah I’d have more trust in the staff at the Savoy or whatever too!
Ha ha ,that’s hilarious.
They can’t find Will and Kate and now despite all efforts to track Harry ,he has disappeared too .
How frustrating for the mad media mob .
Harry is quite simply a remarkable man. Courage and grace in spades.
Go well Harry.
This makes it look less like a convalescence visit for a totally treatable cancer and more like a dire emergency that had to be taken care of ASAP, they do realize it? Had Harry spent a couple of days with his father, it would look a lot less suspicious. And yeah, making him get a hotel room when the family owns multiple palaces and estates is… a choice.
Only that family knows how to squash any empathy, sympathy or good will they would get with a cancer diagnosis in 72 hours or less. After the Jamaican country calling them out this is not a good move at all. As they said, “just bitta, bitta people”