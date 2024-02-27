“Kate Winslet suited up for the premiere of her new HBO show, ‘The Regime'” links

Kate Winslet suited up for The Regime premiere (I cannot wait to see this show, it looks funny and bonkers, plus I love Matthew Schoenaerts). [JustJared]
Zendaya will present at the Oscars this year! [LaineyGossip]
Miles Teller is just pure American bro. [OMG Blog]
Monica Lewinsky teamed up with Reformation. [Jezebel]
Bradley Cooper’s interview with Bernstein’s children is so cringe. [Pajiba]
This story is odd. They’re doing Mardi Gras parades in second grade? [Buzzfeed]
PETA is mad at Bad Bunny. [Socialite Life]
Zendaya canceled her GMA appearance after losing her voice. [Hollywood Life]
Why did Oprah stop booking Richard Simmons? [Seriously OMG]
More photos from the Spirit Awards. [RCFA]
I don’t get it — since when does Richard Simmons speak out? About anything? Wasn’t there a whole podcast series about how he disappeared???
Perhaps it’s because there’s a proposed biopic with Pauly Shore playing Simmons? Simmons posted that he hasn’t had any involvement with it.
Yes, since when does he comment on anything and where? The site doesn’t seem to mention the source of that very long quote that’s written from Simmons? Huh
I liked it until I got to the shoulder pads.
And speaking of Matthew Schoenaerts…. WHERE IS THE OLD GUARD 2? Seriously, what’s up with that?
The movie has been ready for two years and there’s no announcement in sight. It’s like Netflix forgot about it. It’s a damn shame because it could’ve been a franchise. I love how unapologetically gay it was and how the female characters and the poc were written. Netflix failed to capitalize on the first one. I am so here for it, but the fandom has fizzled and the GA probably forgot about the first one.
Per IMBD, The Old Guard 2 is in post production. So excited for this!
Mardi Gras in second grade isn’t odd – there is an entire children’s Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans, too. It’s just not the one that gets attention. 🙂
Agreed that the Mardi Gras parade is not odd at all. Born and raised in Texas and we had them every year in elementary school along with mask decorating and a carnival for the whole school to attend.
Of course that was back in the day (90’s kid here). I’m sure things like that have been outlawed by that f*cker Greg Abbott by now.
I’m from Louisiana, and it’s not just common, it’s *expected*. Also, the whole school was having the parade, so pre-k and kindergarten probably had their own mini-parade, too.
My second grade costume was Maid Marion because I was *obsessed* with Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio’s long curls, and my mom made me a yellow (“gold”) gown with purple and green accents, and it was the best. I felt like a real princess.
I was wondering when we would hear from Monica Lewinsky. She pops up every time there is a presidential election.
Monica Lewinsky looks amazing!
Always happy to see her out there thriving. She had to suffer a lot. Good for her!
I like the suit. I will always watch Kate Winslet, one of my favorite actors. I just saw a clip of her and Cat Blanchett together on Graham Norton, they both look great and real.
Can’t wait until the current elf-shoes trend is over. They do nothing to flatter the foot and they look stupid!