King Charles will skip King Constantine’s UK memorial & William probably will too

King Charles is still receiving weekly cancer treatments. His new habit is to come into London at the start of the week for the treatments, then he goes back to Sandringham and spends the rest of the week there. Reportedly, Charles is still eager to be seen/photographed, which is why he’s made a point of going to church at Sandringham every Sunday and waving at photographers. He’s also done what are essentially drive-by photocalls from the car in London too. We can read between the lines though – his cancer treatments have knocked him on his ass and no one knows if or when Charles will be “back to work” in any public way. Speaking of, it’s now been confirmed that Charles will not attend the memorial service for the late King Constantine, one of his close friends and his second cousin. Queen Camilla will attend the service in her husband’s place. There’s no mention of whether the late Greek king’s godson, Prince William, will even bother to attend.
The King is to miss a thanksgiving service for his close friend and second cousin King Constantine of Greece as he continues his treatment for cancer. The Queen will lead members of the royal family as they gather in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on February 27 in honour of the former ruler and last King of Greece who was toppled from the throne decades ago in a military coup.
Constantine II – a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh – died at the age of 82 in January last year. Charles had a close friendship with Constantine, choosing him as a godfather for son William, now the Prince of Wales. The former monarch was also godfather to Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston.
Charles, 75, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer just over a fortnight ago, is not carrying out public duties while he has treatment.
Camilla and other family members will be joined by the late King’s widow Queen Anne-Marie, their eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos, other members of the Greek royal family and foreign royals for the UK memorial service in the nave of the 15th century chapel in Berkshire. Charles was unable to attend Constantine’s funeral in Athens last year due to commitments including meeting the president of Cyprus, and his sister the Princess Royal represented him at the ceremony.
They named Anne-Marie and Prince Pavlos as attendees, so if William was confirmed for it, they would say it. William hasn’t confirmed. He also skipped Constantine’s Greek funeral last year. Back then, I understood why King Charles didn’t want his first overseas trip (as king) to be to Greece for a private (ish) family funeral, but it’s still bonkers to me that William didn’t go. And now it looks like William is too lazy to attend a memorial service IN WINDSOR, not far from Adelaide Cottage. I guess we’re not supposed to wonder if he’s ever really lived in Adelaide, just like we’re not supposed to wonder if Kate “returned” to Adelaide after the kids’ school break in Norfolk. This is all so weird. Anyway, I’m sure Charles feels bad about missing his good friend’s memorial service. Camilla will be there though.
William has those school runs.
🤣🤣…is the break over? Are they still in Norfolk or have they returned in Windsor
It’s too bad Twitter has collapsed into an utter cesspool of hate because #PrinceWilliamHasTheRuns would be a fun hashtag.
I miss Twitter! ::sob::
Peg is too busy playing global statesman and trying to bring peace to Gaza. Plus waiting on Can’t hand and foot.
This is why this institution needs to be abolished and they need to be taken off the taxpayers’ wallets- Willy is not willing to even pay his respects to a late king who was also his father’s close friend. Even when it’s duty among his own privileged elite he cannot rise to the occasion – how can he be expected to do the same for those he considers beneath him. Unwilling Will – next in line to the throne of England.
He was also one of his godfathers, if I remember correctly…and I think he’s the godfather of one of his children or grandchildren? Not sure but there are definitely ties there that he seems to ignore
And also his own godfather!! So even if there were no relationship to Chuckles, it’s Pegs’ own godfather. He is the most useless person I’ve ever seen. Every time I think I can’t be more surprised by his petulance and laziness, he says hold my beer. He really doesn’t seem to have matured past that 4-5yo self in the video where Diana can’t get him to come along until she says, fine then, Harry will have all the fun (or whatever she says). He’s a man-baby personified!
It really is like he’s some sleeper cell trying to destroy the institution from the inside out, except I don’t think that’s actually what’s happening at all. He just is that lazy and incompetent and stupid (and also maybe drunk and mentally unstable).
His mother saw his deficiencies and that is why she said Henry has the temperament for a king – not Will.
Diana was prescient! It’s just wild to me that no one – in 40 – years took him in hand. No one (except Diana) disciplined him or put any rules or restrictions on him. Chuckles and the queen and that entire institution created a monster who now cannot be reined in.
Charles is godfather to Pavlos and Marie-Chantal’s only daughter and William to their oldest son. The Queen was godmother to Theodora and Philip to Philippos if I remember correctly.
Nice that he’s keeping up appearances for his public, but I can’t imagine Charles is a cheerful patient. Bet there are pens flying everywhere. 🙃
Also, where’s Kate?
Don’t people realize this could backfire? What if a princess disappeared for six months and no one missed her? What would that say about your precious monarchy?
It was only a week ago that KP was proclaiming that W would attend to make up for not attending the funeral.
How is it that W is allowed to veer off into every lane he’s not constitutionally allowed to drive in (geopolitics), but refuses to drive in the monarchial lanes custom built for him (family events connecting him with continental royals)?
Harry was cut free and more or less exiled, and he still toes the line better than his brother in these matters.
What was old Wyatt’s story about “Prince” being such a rare title? And yet here we have “Crown Prince Pavlos” who is the heir to no throne at all.
The service is in WINDSOR and they’re not sure if William will attend?!!?!? So either he’s not in Windsor while Kate “recovers” or he’s just that incredibly lazy. I mean he could walk to the chapel, or take his scooter or whatever.
Charles met with Sunak yesterday or the day before, so I think he’s trying very hard to be seen as still working. I would say his doctors advised him not to meet with the general public if he’s immunocompromised due to chemo or the like, but then I can’t figure out church. Maybe he wears a mask while there?
For someone so concerned with getting his name in the papers, Wills misses a lot of easy wins. Going to his godfather’s memorial, near his “home”, would give him good press and many “William looked regal as he represented his ailing father. Look at what great king he would make” and “William leaves recovering wife’s bedside to pay respects to his godfather” stories. Also, even though Constantine was deposed, a number of European royals are at least tangentially connected to him. For instance, he’s the uncle of Felipe; even if Felipe doesn’t attend, William’s attendance or absence will be noted for future “soft-diplomacy” reference.
If I am the Greek “royals” I would see this as a huge snub. These two families appeared to be thick as thieves up into the Diana years. There are even stories that QEII helped the family out financially in London until their faux crown prince was able to secure the bag by marrying Miller Sister 2. Willileaks can’t suck it up for a few hours to represent the Windsors at this memorial? Really?
Good grief, Charlie Windsor. Get a grip. Go to the dang life celebration for a blood relative, ya dunce. It’s in your backyard! Wear a face mask, protect your immune system, and honor the man. Speaking of dunces, William. ‘Nuff said!
As someone who has been on chemo as a relatively young person, its imperative to rest. I don’t fault Charles for skipping. But William??
Charles could also still be dealing with his prostate issues and having to “go” frequently.
As I recall there was talk of Constantine s daughter Theodor a being a possible match for william.
In which case I can understand HER choosing to stay away.
This is absolutely the stepping up sort of thing that William needs to do — especially if Charles wanted to attend. Just shows you that there is zero cooperation between KP and BP and William basically decides what he wants to do. This should be as shocking and pearl-clutching to the royalist press as Harry living free in California.
Initially I assumed this was some big international memorial in Greece and given what we are supposed to believe about his private life at the moment not going would make sense. But it’s in WINDSOR and he’s not confirmed if he’ll attend?????
We may have to wait some time yet but I really cannot wait for the veil to be lifted on all of this.
What the HELL is this man doing that he can’t attend his godfather’s service? He didn’t bother going to the funeral. What is he actually doing?????
Honestly if he can attend glitzy awards shows and CAN’T attend things like this service or the upcoming Commonwealth day service I’m just gobsmacked……the fact that he won’t get criticized either is just honestly mind-blowing. This is the easy stuff. You just have to sit there. This is the bare minimum. How his supporters will twist themselves into knots to make this ok. I mean wouldn’t it be easier to get away from caring for your wife (LOL) for a few hours when the kids are in school?
The memorial is being held right on Willy’s doorstep and the media are still unsure if he can be bothered to attend? So he either isn’t in Windsor, or he’s just too damn lazy to walk down the road to the chapel for a service that will likely last an hour.