King Charles will skip King Constantine’s UK memorial & William probably will too

King Charles is still receiving weekly cancer treatments. His new habit is to come into London at the start of the week for the treatments, then he goes back to Sandringham and spends the rest of the week there. Reportedly, Charles is still eager to be seen/photographed, which is why he’s made a point of going to church at Sandringham every Sunday and waving at photographers. He’s also done what are essentially drive-by photocalls from the car in London too. We can read between the lines though – his cancer treatments have knocked him on his ass and no one knows if or when Charles will be “back to work” in any public way. Speaking of, it’s now been confirmed that Charles will not attend the memorial service for the late King Constantine, one of his close friends and his second cousin. Queen Camilla will attend the service in her husband’s place. There’s no mention of whether the late Greek king’s godson, Prince William, will even bother to attend.

The King is to miss a thanksgiving service for his close friend and second cousin King Constantine of Greece as he continues his treatment for cancer. The Queen will lead members of the royal family as they gather in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on February 27 in honour of the former ruler and last King of Greece who was toppled from the throne decades ago in a military coup. Constantine II – a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh – died at the age of 82 in January last year. Charles had a close friendship with Constantine, choosing him as a godfather for son William, now the Prince of Wales. The former monarch was also godfather to Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston. Charles, 75, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer just over a fortnight ago, is not carrying out public duties while he has treatment. Camilla and other family members will be joined by the late King’s widow Queen Anne-Marie, their eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos, other members of the Greek royal family and foreign royals for the UK memorial service in the nave of the 15th century chapel in Berkshire. Charles was unable to attend Constantine’s funeral in Athens last year due to commitments including meeting the president of Cyprus, and his sister the Princess Royal represented him at the ceremony.

They named Anne-Marie and Prince Pavlos as attendees, so if William was confirmed for it, they would say it. William hasn’t confirmed. He also skipped Constantine’s Greek funeral last year. Back then, I understood why King Charles didn’t want his first overseas trip (as king) to be to Greece for a private (ish) family funeral, but it’s still bonkers to me that William didn’t go. And now it looks like William is too lazy to attend a memorial service IN WINDSOR, not far from Adelaide Cottage. I guess we’re not supposed to wonder if he’s ever really lived in Adelaide, just like we’re not supposed to wonder if Kate “returned” to Adelaide after the kids’ school break in Norfolk. This is all so weird. Anyway, I’m sure Charles feels bad about missing his good friend’s memorial service. Camilla will be there though.