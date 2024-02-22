Mail: Some suspect Prince William secretly ‘harbors Leftish sentiments’

It’s remarkable how most people have the impression of Prince Harry being a pretty liberal guy politically, especially given how rarely Harry has revealed his personal politics. Harry doesn’t do or say things just to get attention or to virtue-signal (unlike his brother). If you go back and look at Harry’s public statements on big issues like war, AIDS, veterans, racism and mental health, he manages to actually take a position while still maintaining an apolitical air. Right-wingers are always going to be mad at him (he married a Black American woman, after all) and everyone else just sort of assumes that Harry is just a politically moderate or liberal guy. I was thinking about the differences in approaches between the two brothers because the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column had these little items today:

Prince William is thought to want substantial changes made to the accession process, the coronation and the role of monarchy. He has consulted ‘relevant parties’ and has been advised to wait until after a general election before putting them on a formal footing with, potentially, a new prime minister. Apropos Prince William, while he usually keeps his political views under wraps some will suspect after his Gaza remarks that he harbours Leftish sentiments. On the other hand he was suspected of Tory bias by not inviting ex-Labour PMs Tony Blair and Gordon Brown to his 2011 wedding but including ex-Tory premier John Major, pictured above. He is said to have been angry that Sir Tony had recounted in a 2010 memoir a 1990s conversation in which Wills said he hated the ‘prison walls’ of his destiny. They’re closing in as his hour approaches.

[From The Daily Mail]

This is like the third reference I’ve seen in the British media in the past 24 hours that King Charles is going to, um, not be around for much longer. They’re already laying the groundwork for “it’s King William’s time!” As for William possibly “harbouring Leftish sentiments” – he does not. Even if he did years ago, those sentiments have been groomed out of him by his Tory handlers. It’s been happening for the past decade, and I’ve gotten the impression that William is something of a special project for the British Conservative Party. They played the long game to mold William into their useful idiot. They must be so pissed that he’s going off-script this week.

Also: this item appeared in another Ephraim Hardcastle column a few days ago:

If Prince Harry is genuine and the King is receptive to reconciliation – understandable when Charles is facing unexpected intimations of mortality – will Prince William forgive Harry and Meghan’s antics since leaving the family? Taught his constitutional duty by the Queen, who would not tolerate the pair’s half-in, half-out model of royalty, ‘William also realises that it may fall to him to stabilise the monarchy if events take a wrong turn,’ says a courtier.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, again – William is too stupid to understand that this whole thing with Harry will be bad for his kingship. William physically abused his brother, smeared his sister-in-law, exiled his niece and nephew and has spent four years raging about them 24-7 to anyone who will listen. William can’t “stabilize the monarchy” because he’s the one who destabilized it.