A travel makeup brush set, bed sheet organizers and a refrigerator deodorizer



From Rosie: I love OGX Pink Sea Salt & Rosewater body wash and just reordered more. I really like how rosewater-based products make my skin glow. Plus, I love the smell. It’s also good for people with sensitive skin. I’m not the only one who loves the smell and feel of this body wash. People in reviews have the same praises. “​​Love the smell! Great work as an exfoliant. Left my skin smelling good and feeling good.” “This smells delicious!!! And makes your skin feel so nice.” Here are some more things CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Snow boots like the ones Duchess Megan wore in Canada



From Rosie: Sorel’s Women’s Joan of Arctic snow boots started trending after the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair like them at the Invictus Games event in Canada last week. They’re waterproof, stylish, and supportive. There are 11 different color options and Amazon has some of the styles on sale for 40% off. They have a 4.4 star rating, almost 3,500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People who own them say they’re very comfortable, but to go a half-size up to leave room for thicker socks. “I LOVE these boots. My feet stay warm all day in the snow. I wear a 7.5 but bought a size 8. I love that they are slip resistance [sic] on ice and very comfortable.” “Warm, comfortable from the moment I started wearing them! I ordered my regular size based on my socks and they are a perfect fit. If you like to wear thick socks I would recommend a half size larger.” “Sorel boots are COMPLETELY aesthetics for me. I don’t hike on trails, climb mountainsides, ski, or slosh around in water or snow. But these feel so good on my feet, are super easy to put on and most importantly….they are GORGEOUS!”

Silica gel packets to help dry out your wet electronics



From Rosie: These reusable silica gel packets actively absorb excess moisture in everything from your wet electronics to food storage to cosmetics, and more. They even change color as they become more saturated to let you know when it’s time to change them out. A pack of 250 is only $13. They have a 4.5 star rating, more than 160 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users say that they work really well for all its intended purposes. “These things are super handy. I toss one in with my cell phone when I put in the waterproof case before I do a water activity like boating, swimming, or water park. It takes all the moisture that finds it way in as it always does…It is super nice to have the color change to let you know when it is time to toss in the microwave and reset.“ “These gel packs are cheep and easy to use. I freeze dry and sometimes not sure if moisture is still there so I just drop a gel pack in my jars. It saves a lot of food that could go bad.”

Storage containers for your leftover pizza slices



From Rosie: I got this leftover pizza storage container as a Secret Santa gift two years ago and use them quite frequently. This BPA-free container is shaped like a pizza slice and comes with five little trays to stack up your leftovers. It’s a lot easier than wrapping them in foil or wasting gallon-sized ziploc bags. I have it in red, but there are eight different colors and the option to purchase them in packs of one to five. They have a 4.4 star rating, more than 3,650 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how much refrigerator space it saves and how fresh it keeps their leftover slices. “It works great to put away pizza and makes for easy cleanup.” “We love our pizza keeper! Bought this because we like to have extras and freeze it for on-the- go during the week. This pizza saver fits a lot of slices is easy to wash and to store.” “Came just in time for Pizza night (coincidence?). It got washed and dried, we had our pizza and packed away the leftovers. I ate pizza for lunch three days in a row (my choice) and the last slice was as fresh as the first.”

A refrigerator deodorizer that lasts 10 years and really works



From CB: I have no idea how this thing works, but it’s $25, lasts 10 years, does not require refilling and is said to eliminate really tough lingering odors. This listing has almost 3,800 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it eliminated nasty odors when nothing else worked. “This odor eliminator really does work. I had a car filled with smoke smell, and after several applications of baking soda, vacuuming it up, cleaning all surfaces (inside of windows, under seats, all floor mats) the smoke smell still lingered. Then I tried this odor eliminator, and finally, something works! It really works! It is better than 10 boxes of baking soda,”

A set of bed sheet organizers with labels to instantly clean your linen closet



From CB: I just shove my extra sheets in baskets but they’re messy and take up space. This set of labeled bed sheet organizers comes in a 2, 4 or 6 pack and in five colors. The 4 pack is on sale for $28. This listing has almost 600 ratings, 4.2 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say they’re easy to use and look great. “This product makes it easier to organize your sheets. I like the window so you can see what’s inside. They are easy to use. You just put your sheet sets inside, fold the sides and zip it up. I also like that it does not have that awful plastic smell.” “My linen closet has never looked so good. It’s so nice to have all of the back up guest bedding and kids bedding put away neatly

An anti-aging eye cream that will make you look refreshed



L’Oréal Age Perfect Anti-Aging Eye Cream is on sale for 49% off at just $14.79. This listing has 4.3 stars, 1,900 ratings and a B on Fakespot. It’s formulated with Vitamin E and is paraben and fragrance free. People say it’s gentle and that it really reduces dark circles and fine lines. It’s also said to be as good as much more expensive brands. “First-I have used some really pricey eye creams in the past. Some really do work wonders, but it just isn’t sustainable if you aren’t rich, which I am not. So when I tried to find a “drug store” line I could actually afford to commit to, I tried this. And I have really been so happy with this. Second-You know how your eyelids sort of droop, or like become “hooded” as you age? I do know how and I am not having that. And those expensive creams really did eliminate that, so I was SO thrilled when I realized this one does too!” “I can’t recommend this product enough and have been telling people about it for years.”

An all-in-one travel makeup brush set you’ll want to use every day



From CB: I bought this travel makeup brush set last week and have used it several times. It has three three eye makeup brushes and a face/blush brush, with a cover on each side. (Note that there is only one unit, the image shows it closed and with the brushes out.) The base slides out so you can put the cover on without smooshing the face brush and the brushes are soft and hold a good amount of product. Plus it’s only $7! This listing has 105 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Most people like it as much as I do. “Very soft fluffy brush, smaller brushes work well. Love this for traveling. Compact size makes it so easy to use. Plastic container is light weight and hasn’t cracked after being in my tote for several weeks.” “Brush isn’t scratchy or cheap-feeling despite the low price. It’s a perfect little travel set, and I especially like that the middle section slides upwards to cover the large brush when you put the cap back on, so the bristles don’t get messed up.”

