People Mag’s cover story tries to answer ‘what happened to Wendy Williams?’

People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about Wendy Williams and what the hell happened to her. Throughout 2019-2021, Wendy still had her very popular talk show, although the cracks were visible to everyone – she was drunk on air, her marriage (to a manipulative cheater) was falling apart, her health fell off a cliff and on and on. In 2021-22, she lost her talk show and by that point, she had been in and out of rehabs and sober houses for a while. Then she plotted a comeback with a podcast and some kind of docuseries about her comeback. The documentarians ended up getting a very different story. So where is Wendy now? That’s what a new Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, tries to answer.
It’s been two and a half years since Wendy Williams asked her final “How you doin’?” on TV, and since then, the larger-than-life personality has remained mostly quiet as rumors have swirled about her well-being. Now the former Wendy Williams Show host’s family is speaking out for the first time in this week’s PEOPLE cover story about what went down during this dark period, as Williams’ life devolved into the exact kind of drama she once would have gossiped about during her Hot Topics segment.
“We’ve all seen the images over the last few months — and, really, few years — of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt,” says Williams’ niece Alex Finnie, who also appears in the new Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, premiering Feb. 24. “It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state.”
When the Lifetime documentary crew began filming in August 2022, it set out to follow Williams’ comeback as she prepared to launch a new podcast. The film quickly evolved into something entirely different, as the crew captured Williams (who served as an executive producer on the project) in the throes of alcohol addiction and struggles with health issues including Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that can cause bulging eyes, and lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling in her feet.
A particularly gut-wrenching scene shows Williams — who turns 60 in July — asking her driver to take her past the former Wendy Williams Show studio, forgetting that he had done so only moments earlier.
“I don’t know what the hell is going on,” her driver says in the documentary. “I think she’s losing memory. She doesn’t know who I am sometimes.”
The documentary crew stopped filming Williams in April 2023. That month, she entered a facility to treat “cognitive issues,” her manager and jeweler Will Selby says in the film. Her son reveals in the documentary that doctors have connected these issues to alcohol use. Williams remains in the facility to this day, and her family says a court-appointed legal guardian is the only person who has unfettered access to her. Her family says they don’t know where she is and cannot call her themselves, but she can call them.
“The people who love her cannot see her,” says Wendy’s sister and Alex’s mom Wanda, 65. “I think the big [question] is: How the hell did we get here?”
People goes through the timeline, with Wendy’s disappearance from her show in 2021 and then Wells Fargo freezing her bank accounts, claiming that she was of “unsound mind.” There were rumors about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and their son Kevin Jr. Wendy was also appointed a financial guardian but Wendy claims that her guardian stole money from her. I remember when the Wells Fargo thing happened and there were A LOT of conversation about what led to that and how a bank could do that to someone as high-profile as Wendy. The Lifetime documentary should be a tragic must-watch because I’m still not exactly clear what the f–k really happened. I still believe her ex had a big part in it though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of People.
If she was having cognitive issues, how did she give consent to be filmed like this? Seems like she is still being taken advantage of.
She is essentially in a conservatorship. She doesn’t have to consent to anything. Her guardian does. Which makes this even more gross.
Why are American courts continuously binding these vulnerable people in iron clad conservatorships? These people are continuously being stolen from and abused by the conservators that are supposed to be helping and protecting them but the courts could care less; they continue to do the same things that have failed time and again, expecting different results every single time!!! This is so freakin’ frustrating!!! I mean, I am no fan of Wendy, due to her well documented history of meanness and brutality she vetted out to others; I can’t even fathom how she ever claimed to have a heart in that chest of hers. But, even with all that I still don’t want her to be abused while she is certainly not of sound mind. Stealing from her and abusing her etc, while she is supposedly being protected by the justice system is just despicable.
My understanding is that Wendy’s arrangement is purely a financial guardianship. It doesn’t cover making any physical decisions. That must be family making those decisions. Wells Fargo, who got the financial control over Wendy, has always been kind of problematic from my viewpoint.
@equality I believe you’re incorrect about the conservator making her healthcare decisions. Other, more in-depth articles have reported that this conservator also is making those decisions, which is consistent with the statements that only the conservator is allowed to reach out to her without her, supposedly, reaching out first.
https://keystone-law.com/wells-fargo-wendy-williams
When the bank first froze her accounts, there were rumors from fans that her ex husband was spending her money, taking advantage of her condition. He cheated on her and basically he was taking care of his new girlfriend and baby with Wendy’s money. Also, people saw him and his son with Wendy fighting somewhere public. It felt like the minute she got rid of her cheating husband, everything came down. She looked ok first, but the stress got to her. I remember on one of the last shows, she was crying that she had no right to tell public to mind their business and not gossip about her life, because she was gossiping about other people’s lives all of her career.
Wendy is a very cruel human being who surrounded herself with bad people and delighted in others misery. Life is what you make iit .
Hard agree. Karma.
But its not really “karma” when she is most certainly dealing with mental illness. If Wendy can’t understand what is being done to her or the supposed karma that’s at her door, how is that a good thing?
Yeah. She was a horribly cruel person even when she was sober.
Yeah, I was going to say I worked in the building on Park Ave where WBLS has their studios, and she was the meanest, most unkind person when you’d cross paths with her. Total biatch with delusions of grandeur. And all the celeb gossip from that period (mid to late 2000s) said as much.
^^ this
Honest question. Wendy Williams was in the celebrity gossip business. Sometimes people in that business say or write negative things about celebrities. What makes Wendy Williams “cruel” or “mean” compared to other people in the celebrity gossip business?
Her biggest crime was outing folks who were not ready to come out.
How is Wendy still executive producer of a documentary she didn’t set out to make? Did she sign off it going to air?
I am not a fan. That having been said, I think she is a classic example of what the wrong man can do to a person. It should literally be a college course for young women with her as one of the numerous examples. Ladies guard your assets no matter what. Guard your spirit. Have clear boundaries and don’t let anyone cross them. Careful who you have children with. The wrong man takes decades to recover from especially financially.