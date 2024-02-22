Travis Kelce arrived in Sydney, Australia ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras concerts

Taylor Swift has been in Sydney, Australia this week, as she prepares to play four nights in a row at Accor Stadium starting on Friday. Taylor has been seen out and about, enjoying her downtime ahead of her Eras concerts – she went out to dinner with Sabrina Carpenter, and she’s been seen around the city. People wondered whether Travis Kelce would ever make it to Australia to spend time with his lady. Well, he arrived! He flew in yesterday and they’ve already been seen at the Sydney Zoo (the photos in this post).

Travis Kelce has landed in Sydney ahead of Taylor Swift’s next Eras Tour performances this weekend. Kelce, 34, is officially on the ground in the Emerald City according to local 9News and Channel 7’s The Morning Show, which both captured photos of the NFL star getting off a private plane.

The tight end flew to Australia following a trip this week to Las Vegas to play golf after he and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl there earlier this month. Swift, also 34, will perform four concerts at the Accor Stadium in Sydney from Feb. 23 through Feb. 26 before heading to Singapore for the next stop of her tour on March 2.

Kelce is looking forward to jetting around the world to support Swift this summer, a source recently told PEOPLE. The NFL star plans to support Swift during the offseason come after the “Love Story” singer showed up for 13 of his games this season with the Chiefs, and cheered as he and the team went on to win their third Super Bowl title in five years.

The insider told PEOPLE Kelce and Swift “are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there.”

“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” another source close to the Kelce family said.

Swift is scheduled to kick off the European leg of her Eras Tour performances on May 9 in Paris and will play shows throughout the continent until late August, around the time the next NFL season begins again.