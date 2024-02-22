Travis Kelce arrived in Sydney, Australia ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras concerts

Taylor Swift has been in Sydney, Australia this week, as she prepares to play four nights in a row at Accor Stadium starting on Friday. Taylor has been seen out and about, enjoying her downtime ahead of her Eras concerts – she went out to dinner with Sabrina Carpenter, and she’s been seen around the city. People wondered whether Travis Kelce would ever make it to Australia to spend time with his lady. Well, he arrived! He flew in yesterday and they’ve already been seen at the Sydney Zoo (the photos in this post).
Travis Kelce has landed in Sydney ahead of Taylor Swift’s next Eras Tour performances this weekend. Kelce, 34, is officially on the ground in the Emerald City according to local 9News and Channel 7’s The Morning Show, which both captured photos of the NFL star getting off a private plane.
The tight end flew to Australia following a trip this week to Las Vegas to play golf after he and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl there earlier this month. Swift, also 34, will perform four concerts at the Accor Stadium in Sydney from Feb. 23 through Feb. 26 before heading to Singapore for the next stop of her tour on March 2.
Kelce is looking forward to jetting around the world to support Swift this summer, a source recently told PEOPLE. The NFL star plans to support Swift during the offseason come after the “Love Story” singer showed up for 13 of his games this season with the Chiefs, and cheered as he and the team went on to win their third Super Bowl title in five years.
The insider told PEOPLE Kelce and Swift “are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there.”
“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” another source close to the Kelce family said.
Swift is scheduled to kick off the European leg of her Eras Tour performances on May 9 in Paris and will play shows throughout the continent until late August, around the time the next NFL season begins again.
It will be interesting to see just how much time Travis spends road-dogging with Taylor. Taylor doesn’t party like a rock star most of the time, especially with this tour. She needs to protect her voice and rest her body in-between concert dates, but I would imagine that she and Travis can still spend quality time together. I’m actually looking forward to seeing how the International Swifties react to Travis singing along in the VIP section of her concerts.
Taylor Swift is back at Sydney Zoo – this time arm in arm with boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, Kelce arrived down under on a private jet earlier today ahead of the Eras Tour at Accor Stadium this weekend. #9News
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy day out, meet koalas at Sydney Zoo as he lands in Australia https://t.co/TCFc6XGYFA pic.twitter.com/YbHp5Ptyrc
The more MAGA hate this lady, the more I like her.
(They’re really going at her hard on some social media).
Well to be fair a lot of the grief he was getting on here 3 days ago had lost it as well
He did the same thing in Nov . Here he was playing in charity golf game on Monday then flew out with Ross while in Nov he attended Pat’s Foundation Gala dinner before he flew out
He? I was talking about Taylor.
I think you might be replying to the wrong comment 🙂
He gets if from from the MAGA lot as well
Knelt with Kap , plugged Bud Light and Phizer and also was for Biden
The right hate him as much as her
And once again down thread it’s ‘he is a thick Football player uugh’ . He was on the Deans List at U Cin and were any of the Brit Boys even at a Tertiary level school
Same here, the more the MAGAs come after her, the more I like her and cheer her on.
I like them together and he is doing all the right things but I will be a negative nellie and say his behavior after the super bowl is not what I expect Taylor to be with in the long run. I understand the endorphins and testosterone paired with the high of the win of the superbowl added to this and well, he is a football player……I just don’t see her with this type for long. I could be wrong and I don’t know either of them. I see her with a more laid back intellectual. And Travis could be very very much the intellectual but I just don’t see this lasting the long run.
If this isn’t true love I don’t know what is. Travis didn’t have to travel half-way around the world to see her. Taylor must be so busy rehearsing for her concerts every night that is only so much she can entertain him. I just love this two and I hope they get married and make beautiful children before they turn 40.
The wall to wall coverage from the Sydney media is something else. Sending helicopters to track them at the zoo, publishing pictures of Travis (captured via drone) in her hotel room? Disgusting behavior really.
Unfortunately Australia is the home of Rupert Murdoch so there basically are no media boundaries or limits. This happens every time Taylor is in Australia same as the Royals or any other A++ celebrity they normally don’t have access to. It does put in perspective the NFL losing their minds when they suddenly unexpectedly had access to Taylor for the first time. They aren’t the only ones that go too far when Taylor is in their presence.
I’m kinda okay with the zoo coverage because that’s a public area but I think they’ve really crossed the line with sending the drones to take pics. I also think this may have been the first time during this tour that her hotel whereabouts were published?
I’m still salty about the time she flew back to NYC for a single day between Brazil shows. Australia is far enough that couldnt do that thankfully.