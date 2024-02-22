Prince Edward did several events yesterday, only his second work day in a month

Around January 23/24, we heard that Prince Edward would be missing in action for a while following a four-day trip abroad, a trip which barely made any news or generated any headlines. In fact, Edward’s “time off” got more attention than the January trip. People were concerned that Edward – one of the few working royals yet to be hospitalized this year – was in poor health or something. But no, he was just sort of lazy. He ended up attending the First Days Gala on February 7th, and up until Wednesday (the 21st) that was his only public event in a month’s time. Thankfully, Edward had a big public schedule on Wednesday. Roll out the red carpet, the Duke of Edinburgh has returned to royal duties!

First up, Edward visited King’s College Hospital and he ended up putting on a plastic apron and bringing some food to various patients. The purpose of this visit was to speak to some of the young volunteers at the hospital who are working through the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. Edward is now the trustee or ambassador of the DoE Awards. Also: Edward is apparently a big germaphobe so you know he was in hell on that hospital ward. He probably doused himself in hand sanitizer before his next stop.

His next stop was the Salmon Youth Centre in London. Whoever organized this visit and staged the photographer did a bang-up job. They arranged it to look like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visiting – lots of wholesome photo-ops with Black youths, playing table tennis and happily posing for group photos. Edward almost looked pleasant during these events. Well, “less grim,” let’s say. Also: he had no clue what he was doing with that table tennis paddle.

Last thing: Sophie and Edward’s rarely-seen conjugal coat-of-arms has been seen this week on their letterhead. This is a big deal because last week, everyone in Salt Island lost their collective minds over the Sussexes’ using Meghan’s coat-of-arms on their sussex.com site.

