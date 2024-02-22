Prince Edward did several events yesterday, only his second work day in a month

Around January 23/24, we heard that Prince Edward would be missing in action for a while following a four-day trip abroad, a trip which barely made any news or generated any headlines. In fact, Edward’s “time off” got more attention than the January trip. People were concerned that Edward – one of the few working royals yet to be hospitalized this year – was in poor health or something. But no, he was just sort of lazy. He ended up attending the First Days Gala on February 7th, and up until Wednesday (the 21st) that was his only public event in a month’s time. Thankfully, Edward had a big public schedule on Wednesday. Roll out the red carpet, the Duke of Edinburgh has returned to royal duties!
First up, Edward visited King’s College Hospital and he ended up putting on a plastic apron and bringing some food to various patients. The purpose of this visit was to speak to some of the young volunteers at the hospital who are working through the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. Edward is now the trustee or ambassador of the DoE Awards. Also: Edward is apparently a big germaphobe so you know he was in hell on that hospital ward. He probably doused himself in hand sanitizer before his next stop.
His next stop was the Salmon Youth Centre in London. Whoever organized this visit and staged the photographer did a bang-up job. They arranged it to look like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visiting – lots of wholesome photo-ops with Black youths, playing table tennis and happily posing for group photos. Edward almost looked pleasant during these events. Well, “less grim,” let’s say. Also: he had no clue what he was doing with that table tennis paddle.
Last thing: Sophie and Edward’s rarely-seen conjugal coat-of-arms has been seen this week on their letterhead. This is a big deal because last week, everyone in Salt Island lost their collective minds over the Sussexes’ using Meghan’s coat-of-arms on their sussex.com site.
Our 2023 Impacts Report!
We are fortunate to have the support of HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh, as @LEAF_Farming honorary president, who has seen much of our work in action over the past 12 months.
Read a message from HRH in our report 👇 @RoyalFamilyhttps://t.co/uCfMPxxHwq pic.twitter.com/i368J31XrJ
— LEAF Education (@LEAF_Education) February 20, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Are people really that excited to see Ed that they grab out phones for selfies? Or do the crowds get briefings before meetings on how to act?
@equality – I dunno! In the pictures everyone seems to be genuinely pleased to see him and are naturally engaging with him. They don’t look like the normal “staged” photo-ops we usually see from the heir and his missing wife. You know the ones where one (or more) of the children is snapped rolling their eyes or where we get to see Invisible Barbie’s tonsils!
Edward is looking younger than William? How is that even possible?
He’s better looking than William too. Imo.
I’m not sure how to say this delicately but Ed is the best looking in that whole family because he doesn’t look inbred or like he just smelled 💩.
Well, he’s not braying like a donkey and gawping to show all his cavities, so that helps quite a bit.
I still think he looks ill. His clothes hang on him.
Yes, he does not look well
Agreed @Brassy Rebel – He does not look well (and hasn’t for some time) Perhaps the time off is due to something he’s picked up during his travels.
He looks so ill that I worry about him. His clothes hang on him, and haven’t been taken in, since he was ill. While he’s smiling, and looks a bit better than he has in the past year, he has not regained the weight he lost. I wish we knew what this is… post-Covid?
In light of Mary Pester’s comments yesterday, was it Edward she was referring to as he looks like he has lost more weight here? He looks dreadful. is he alright?
He looks like he has lost more weight..perhaps, this why he took one month off?
He looks ill for a while now.
I remember that in the early ’90s, Edward was interviewed for a documentary (possibly “Elizabeth R” or “Monarchy: The Royal Family At Work”) and he talked about how difficult it was to get media attention when all the charities involving animals and kids were already taken by his parents, his elder siblings and sibling-in-law, and his cousins. I don’t think he really saw role for himself, especially when Diana and Fergie were still doing royal engagements. Obviously, he was wrong and I wonder if he was prepared to take on the role.
He and Sophie had their own careers. For a time Edward was producing documentaries about british history
He has made a four day trip abroad in January, plus his engagements on the 7th and yesterday..hmm…He has definitely outworked his nephew..
IT’s funny and sad when “working” 6 days in two months outdoes someone.
I think the delivery of food in the hospital and meeting with the youth volunteers is really nice! The “working” royals should be out doing these events every day of the week. Whether they are a royalist or not, I’m sure it perked up everyone’s day. Service is universal, as we all know, so the royals should give real volunteer work a try much more frequently as it is their full time job.
I never thought Eddy was sick I just think it’s a mixture of we barely see him or don’t care to see him and Windsor genes they don’t age well.
He’s done more work than that – not a lot more, but more – he did events 2/7, 2/8 and 2/9 and then 2/20 and 2/21. It looks like he’s done 10 events in February.
Not a lot, to be sure, and there was a long break in there. But considering William has done…what, 4 events?….thus far, Edward is outpacing him significantly at this rate.
The hospital visit is the type of visits the Royals traditionally have done and honestly this is good. No criticisms from me! I’ve always had a soft spot for Edward. Its kinda ridiculous because he was born a Prince and has a very privileged life but knowing how awful his family is it kinda must suck to have been born 4th in this family. His oldest brother would be King and then his sister is his dad’s fav and his other awful brother is his mom’s fav. Then there’s Edward. He tried to make his own way and failed and had to come back to royal life.
He is very thin but I agree with others who have said that the Windsors just age poorly. Hopefully he is not sick.
He does look like he is thinner but we don’t see him often enough to be sure.