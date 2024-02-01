Prince Edward really just needed two weeks off after a four-day trip abroad

It went largely unnoticed, but in the Daily Beast’s latest Royalist column, Tom Sykes wrote: “Courtiers have said they expect the Waleses to be largely out of the public eye until after Easter.” As in, Prince William will probably be absent from royal work for the same amount of time as his wife, who is recovering from abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace has spent the past two weeks steadily extending the timeline for when Kate AND William will be back to work. Which makes it even more important that the other “working royals” are seen out and about in the next four months, and that’s why they’re doing so much to hype Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh’s schedules.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward has basically gotten a two-week block of time off. Last week, Edward completed a four-day trip to South Africa, a trip which was barely covered anywhere, domestically or internationally. As the Telegraph noted, Edward has an event scheduled for February 8th, and Edward is currently “taking a short break from public duties after his trips overseas in January to South Africa and St Helena.” This caused a minor panic because what if another “working royal” is struck down or needs some time off? The slimmed down monarchy is near collapse as it is! But no, Edward just needed two weeks off.
The royal family is relying on just a few members to keep up with duties. Both Kate Middleton and King Charles were discharged from the hospital on Monday following their respective surgeries, and the palace said the Princess of Wales, 42, and the King, 75, would take more time to recuperate privately. Prince William has also cleared his calendar to be by his wife’s side and support their family during this time.
Now, another royal is taking some time out of the public eye. Prince Edward, 59, is taking “a short break from public duties after his trips overseas in January to South Africa and St. Helena,” The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. The Duke of Edinburgh had a busy itinerary during four days away last week, paying an official visit to South Africa, a Commonwealth country, and St. Helena, a British Overseas Territory.
It’s standard for the royals to take a short time off after busy trips. A look at the Royal Diary suggests that Prince Edward is not expected to step out again for another week. On Feb. 8, the Duke of Edinburgh is scheduled to attend a reception at the Institute of Physics and a talent showcase at The Savoy as patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain, according to the calendar of the British royal family’s upcoming engagements.
As I said yesterday, that’s always the Royal Math™ – four days of traveling abroad equals two weeks off. A week abroad equals a month off. Edward’s two-weeks off from royal work wouldn’t have even made any headlines if not for the fact that the slimmed-down monarchy is currently limping along in Camilla’s orthopedic wedges. Now, all that being said, something IS up with Edward and Sophie. I have a vibe. Still, I hope Edward is doing okay and this whole thing was about laziness and nothing else.
