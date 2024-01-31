In the next week, we’ll see more of Queen Camilla, Sophie & Anne, but not Edward

With King Charles, Prince William and the Princess of Wales all out of royal commission for one to five months, it was looking like Queen Camilla was being left in charge for a lengthy period of time. I still believe that Camilla is going to enjoy her little solo daily events for the next month, but the royal press isn’t looking forward to it. Which is why they’re desperate to convince themselves that everyone has been dying to see what Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh are up to. Anne and Sophie will also be out and about in the next month – although Sophie only seems to have one event on her calendar – but don’t expect to see much of Prince Edward. He’s either on strike or he just needed a break after jetting around the world with zero attention.
With the King temporarily out of action and the Princess of Wales laid up recovering from surgery, there was only one thing for it. The women of Windsor, as ever, have stepped up to the plate. The Queen, Princess Royal and Duchess of Edinburgh are to hold the fort for the coming week as the only senior members of the Royal family on public engagements.
The Queen will be out and about every day on visits, the details of which will be kept under wraps until her arrival for security reasons. Princess Anne, whose reputation as the hardest-working member of the Royal family precedes her, is doing two or three engagements on most days, travelling from London to Moray in Scotland, to Cardiff in Wales and then Wiltshire, Nottingham and back again. Close to her home in Windsor, the Duchess of Edinburgh will do one engagement in Surrey.
The unexpected royal matriarchy will end only on Feb 7, according to plans, when the 79-year-old Duke of Gloucester enters the fray, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh on the 8th. Prince Edward is taking a short break from public duties after his trips overseas in January to South Africa and St Helena.
The Princess of Wales was also discharged on Monday and is now at home in Windsor and reunited with her three children. She is not expected in public until Easter, with a long period of recuperation from abdominal surgery. She will be able to complete some of her work at home, closely following her Early Years project, but will not be making any in-person visits until at least April in a major change to the Royal calendar. The Prince of Wales is due to return to his own public engagements after taking time off to be by his wife’s bedside, but only once when she is settled at home.
The Duke of Sussex and Duke of York, who years ago would also have been undertaking royal duties and would have stepped in to fill the gaps left by the King and Princess, are no longer working members of the family.
Gee, is the Telegraph going to mention why Harry and Andrew are no longer working royals? So eager to lump them together, never eager to explain why! Andrew isn’t a working royal because he raped teenagers who were trafficked to him by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Harry, on the other hand, married a Black woman who was good at her royal job, and four years later, none of these people have ever recovered from it. As for Edward… it’s not a permanent hiatus, and most of these royals believe that they need a month’s rest after a few days abroad. Anyway, Anne sounds busy. Sophie does not. Camilla isn’t busy either – she’s doing busywork stuff like “visiting a dollhouse” and “dropping off her son’s watch at a repair shop.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
These schedules sound like their normal schedules even with W&K and KC “working”. Doesn’t look like there is “slack” to pick up. And give me a break with “major change to the Royal calendar” for Kate. This is no major change in her schedule either.
I wonder if this is the media’s way of saying they all need to work more because the papers need the money. It seems like a pointed message to keep talking about how little they all work and how several of them will now vanish for several months.
Or maybe it’s just a message to Pegs that he and his family are gonna need to play ball better. The papers need clicks and revenue. The rota rats are losing their homes and going bankrupt. They are getting desperate and the royals need to hold up their side of the invisible contract.
What happened to Eddie?? No seriously. What’s happening here? The Mail ran a headline so sinister this morning it gives me chills and now this???
Yeah he looks legitimately ill or else maybe has been depressed with the loss of his mother? But yeah he’s looked very unwell for a while now.
If Camilla makes a public appearance every day that will be surprising. I forget what her numbers were for last year, but aren’t they usually in the high 100s/low to mid 200s? She’s no Princess Anne by any means so it will be interesting to see what she does over the next month.
Twitter last night made it seem like Edward was taking an extended break, but he’s only taking about a week off, which I mean, for the Waleses would be par for the course after a big tour.
Sophie has one event scheduled? my my my. What a busy bee.
and back to the same language about William returning to public duties when Kate is “settled.” That makes me wonder if he’s waiting to see how long the press will let him get away with avoiding work.
I think the language around William’s return has improved as they FINALLY read the room. Instead of saying outright that he would be off for 3-4 months, they’re saying until Kate is settled at home, which by normal definition should be shorter. But who knows with these folks.🙃
How’s that slimmed down monarchy workin’ for ya’ now? People dropping like flies and yet Chuckles is still getting his billion pound raises every year.
Bahahahaha. I hope the British people funding this family and the rota rats are happy with the absent Wailses and the geriatric leftovers. Good luck getting those clicks.
Also: “(Edward) needed a break after jetting around the world with zero attention.” 🤭🤣
What’s odd about all of this is, that these people (with the exception of Charles) disappear for weeks at a time in a normal year and nobody bats an eyelash. Like, in what world would anyone care about Edward or notice that he is gone? Wasn’t he just in St. Helena or some place like that? I mean, I suppose that’s interesting. Why doesn’t he buy new clothes or find a new tailor?
When I saw the announcement I assumed Edward would be off for awhile but its only 10ish days? Why even announce that? No one would notice if he wasn’t seen for 10 days it happens all the time. And the BM doesn’t even really cover him anyway. These people are so weird.
Edward is taking a break, health wise he looked ill for months.
Anne just does a lot of 30 minutes appearances.
Someone did a chart of the working Windsors, ages between 41 and 89.
Peg will be back to work once Keen is settled? I guess we’ll be seeing him today or tomorrow? He needs to practice his “devoted husband” shtick before he emerges.
Anne has 50 events scheduled between 2/1 and 3/15. She’s pretty much the only one out there the next few weeks. William really should be embarrassed at getting so outworked by a 73 year old.