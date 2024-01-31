Duchess Meghan purchased her Kimai earrings in 2019, they weren’t freebies

As we discussed, on a recent episode of the UK show Dragons’ Den, the founders of jewelry brand Kimai revealed that their business grew by leaps and bounds right after the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of their lab-grown diamond earrings in January 2019, to a Smart Works event. Kimai’s founders, Sidney Neuhaus and Jessica Warch, told the panel that they got Meghan to wear the earrings by “cold emailing” her. The British papers have been ranting about it for several days, trying to say that Meghan accepted the earrings as freebies and she should have said no, or she should have shared with staffers or blah blah blah. As it turns out, while Meghan did hear about the company through a cold email, she actually purchased the earrings she wore in 2019. She also purchased another pair from the brand, and wore the second pair during last year’s Invictus Games.
Whenever Meghan Markle wears something, it’s sure to be a swift sellout — and the founders of London-based fine jewelry brand Kimai recently shared that they raised $1.2 million in investments after the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of their diamond earrings. Sidney Neuhaus and Jessica Warch, co-founders of the ethical lab-grown diamond company, appeared on “Dragons’ Den” (the BBC’s version of “Shark Tank”) last week, sharing that they “launched without investment” and managed to convince Markle to wear one of their pieces just two months later.
The duchess sparkled in Kimai’s 18k yellow gold Felicity crawler earrings during a 2019 visit to the Smart Works charity, with the soon-to-be-relaunched style — which retailed for $845 per earring — featuring three diamond eye charms dangling from a wave of pavé stones.
Warch shut down rumors that Markle accepted the earrings as freebies, confirming to Page Six Style that the Duchess of Sussex purchased them from Kimai directly.
On “Dragons’ Den,” Warch explained that after the royal wore the earrings, the company was able “to grow the revenue significantly,” enabling Kimai to raise $1.2 million in investments.
“I think for us as a young brand starting out it’s very hard to get out there, and her wearing our designs really attracted people’s attention from a design perspective but also from a lab-grown diamond perspective,” Warch tells Page Six Style, adding “it was the first time royalty was seen wearing lab-grown diamonds.”
The jewelry pro told us that, in 2019, lab-grown stones were “a very new and controversial topic” and that the Duchess of Sussex’s support “definitely launched” the business.
When “Diary Of A CEO” podcast host Steven Bartlett, who serves as one of the show’s “dragons,” asked how they pulled off getting a member of the royal family to wear the unknown brand, the duo admitted that they sent “cold emails.” Bartlett went on to offer the duo a £250,000 ($316,000) investment in their business, telling Warch and Neuhaus, “The story you told me of you hounding down Meghan Markle was the moment you had my heart, because that’s what it takes.”
The Duchess of Sussex has since gone on to wear Kimai ‘s semi-hoop earrings ($795 each) at the Invictus Games in 2023, and stars like Jessica Alba and Emma Watson have also worn the ethical brand.
I’m sort of in awe of Meghan’s ability to do research into the smallest things and have this kind of impact. I mean, a jewelry brand cold-emailed her and she purchased a pair of lab-grown diamonds, wore them to a royal event and she had this huge impact for the brand but she never said a word. It’s incredible. Anyway, I wonder if the British papers will still be screaming about the earrings now that the founder has come out and said that Meghan purchased them. I hope Kimai gives her some free earrings though, damn.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’d say “hounded down” is a bit of an exaggeration. They e-mailed her and she politely responded.
The wording is everything isn’t it? They do this all the time. One article (in a normal paper) would say Meghan wore a black dress, while the other would say she ‘showed off her legs’ and how much it cost and whether someone pricked their finger while sewing it.
Also, this is the Drump school of journalism now. Say the lies REALLY LOUD and no one will even notice when you print the truth. No one cares if she paid for them now that they’ve been told she took them for free. They feed off the negativity.
🤣No reason that she can’t accept a free pair now!
I love how much influence she has.
So in their continued effort to harass a woman who hasn’t been a working Royal in 4 years, all they did was highlight what a boon she is to small businesses, her impact on the marketplace, and highlight that other royals frequently take freebies and don’t mention it? Good job. Also the earrings are very nice if out of my price range, and I hope she gets all the freebies in the world now.
This is the kind of articles I love reading! I can imagine the rats crying into their pillow at night, thinking it could’ve been them. Had they treated her better, they’d had so many exclusive stories to sell for big bucks. All they’ve got now is second hand knowledge of her, Harry and their rescue chick.
Hopefully this shuts down the derangers, at least on this subject. But somehow I doubt it. I’m sure Kimai was thrilled to have Meghan buy their jewelry. A young company like that probably couldn’t afford to give away valuable inventory, especially when they were still at the stage of seeking investors.
The “Meghan funded her own lifestyle while working for that family and hearing screams of spending taxpayer funds” receipts continue to drop. That family is pathetic.
We love a self made queen.
I just know those reporters get even madder that she has her own money to do these things when she wants. Wealthy While Black is the funnest of crimes.
Wealth While Black, yes! This is the particular heinous crime committed by our duchess.
Wealthy While Black, Happy While Black, Wears Diamonds While Black, Has A Jillion Bathrooms While Black, Duchesses While Black! Her life drives the BM crazy and I love it!
Yes Wealthy While Black is the highest of offenses!
I love that Meghan bought and wore her own earrings for one of her biggest triumphs while a hostage on Salty Isle. They have tried to link the SmartWorks capsule collection to Kitty for years, and now EarringGate 2.0. Cry harder, rota, she’s not coming back.
You would think that the BM would learn that Meghan has receipts. And it would be nice if they could stop microanalyzing everything she wears, it’s supposed cost and presumed origin. Let Meghan live! And goid for her for supporting both lab-grown diamonds and a small business.
The BM assumed that Meghan accepted freebies because all the royals accept freebies. It never occurred to them that Meghan paid. They just thought they could drag Meghan because…well, we all know why. Black people aren’t seen to have nice things, particularly Black women. Some whites feel a sense of unbelief and resentment when we have luxury items that we purchased because the belief is we shouldn’t have anything special or expensive. And when we do, folks get extra salty and pissed off.
All of this. I remember traveling some years back and I literally got dirty looks and stares from the white folks in the restaurant I was eating in. We were the only Black people there and I had the audacity to be wearing designer items. I was Black, I could afford to eat at the same nice restaurant AND I was wearing luxury/designer items. Who did I think I was?!
Yes, Ameerah! How dare you afford to dine in the same restaurant as they? It destroys their fantasies that Black folks need food stamps or government assistance to eat. It’s at odds with their deeply held sense of “superiority “. They’d much rather see Black folks as the janitorial staff or the valets. Nothing bristles them more than seeing us enjoying the finer things of life, like upscale dining and expensive travel. It damages their world view and makes them angry and anxious.
Slavery truly served its purpose by convincing white people that they can marginalize and abuse us because they prefer to believe we deserve it.
@AMMERAH M. Yes some high end restaurants are very racist but they still want your money.
I read sometimes ago a (or more) Michelin Star restaurant(s) sit the none white customers in the not so visible part of the restaurants (near kitchen or rest room, etc.); and the waiting staff kind of ignore them ( though not outright rude). Those POC wore expensive clothes & paid the same extraordinary high price food as the white customers but received 2nd class treatment. 😠
@Square2 – this wasn’t about the restaurant. They were lovely. This was about the other patrons. But yes, I have had instances of racism in expensive restaurants in the past. But this particular time is specifically about how many whites don’t like sharing certain spaces with Black folks because they view us as “beneath” them and are mad that we can afford the same things that they can- and maybe more.
Sorry, Ameerah, I totally get what you meant & how you felt in your first post. 💔 I, though not black, but as a POC has the similar experience in other places/situations.
In the article I read it said one of the reason they sit ALL POC in the SAME specific portion of the restaurant was because (some of?) the white customers didn’t want to share the same space with POC.
Exactly! Their king literally gets bags of cash from sketchy people and sells honours to other sketchy people. It would never have occurred to them that she would pay for it. And she has her own money while the rest of them grovel for whatever allowance the monarch chooses to give them.
I think this is why RRs are so convinced that the Sussex Squad is a bunch of bots or people paid for by H&M – Meghan can show up with an expensive scarf or handbag and the Squaddies are all over it immediately. Now of course all Sussex supporters are not POC, but I’m sure the RRs assume they are and can’t figure out how they can afford expensive things…….so they must be paid by the Sussexes.
Such a nice story. Meghan is so intentional in what she does. And they’re trying to shame her for it. The BM is just a bunch of hating haters.
This story also shows how on top of things Meghan actually was when she was a working royal. The only way she would now about this brand if she had seen the email herself. Meaning that she must have been on top of emails, schedules etc. If an aid would have handled the emails they probably would have deleted this email as spam
The MAIN reason I ❤️ and admire Meghan Markel is because she was ETHICAL as a child & she is ETHICAL as an adult❣️
So they were not free she paid. I’m sure they will continue to hound her about having purchased them and they will probably go the route of she was a working royal at the time so it was with taxpayers money 3 2 1…..
Well they can blame William and Angela Kelly. They didn’t want Meghan near the precious “royal jewels”. So….
That’s my favorite part. What is it with these idiots and trying to burn Meghan with earrings? I’m willing to bet she never wore another thing from Angela Kelly after the murder earrings. That one still works me up.
Wow, Page Six – and not a negative word about Meghan. How did that happen?
That’s not only item she paid for while she was a working royal.
Meghan has the most exquisitely beautiful side profile! She should be on postage stamps.
The Rats knew that Meghan paid for the earrings the same way they knew Charles did not pay for the security and mortgage when the Sussex first moved to the US. The Rats wanted to set that narrative about Meghan another thing to set up online their trolls against her. I wonder when will they stop talking about Meghan? After Prince Archie & Princess Lili graduate from college or after their first born. These Rats are a disease to everyone’s health.
There’s a sexual abuser bunkering down in the lodge and half of the remaining “working” royals are off on leave, yet the BM are banging on about a pair of earrings Meghan wore half a decade ago.
Thank you for continuing to use the photo of Meghan wearing the same Banana Republic black dress that I owned BEFORE Meghan. Like Kate, I, too, have a Meghan lookbook and copy keen her whenever I can, but I like to think this one time, she copied me. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
🙂
I honestly think royals *should* actively wear freebies from smaller British brands to give them attention and money. Use their influence for tangible good for once.
I agree, and I think they should pay for it! And make a point of showing that they did! It would be so impressive to the commonwealth that they support local brands / startups. They can’t continue to be gifted everything in their lives.. the institution needs to progress and change. It’s time.
I legitimately thought that was one of the purposes of the royal family, thus why they started throwing a fit when Diana started wearing non-British designers after the divorce. She was supposed to be Brand British, in all things.
@Christine – I had no idea about that – what a great point!
@Voomin- I would even love to see a press release detailing the brand and any story or cause they support etc. Like you say, maybe this would even be more impactful when visiting Commonwealth nations? “While visiting Kingston today, Kate wore local brand X [insert brand story].” Supporting local businesses would at least get them *some* goodwill
I get that they dont want to look like “common” influencers, but since their role at this point is, basically, to be brand ambassadors for the UK, why not do it? Also, lets not pretend theyre not already bought and paid for anyway (suitcases of cash, anyone? lol)
Why is Page Six nice and not at all deranged against Meghan? That’s suspicious. Aren’t they owned by Murdoch?
I had a feeling this would be the case, that after all the BS the Daily Fail spewed that one or both of the founders of this company would speak up. The Duchess doesn’t have to, people who work with her have her back.
That photo of her sitting at the table. Wow. She is something else.
They sure screwed this up didn’t they? That could have been their Princess, gracefully moving the monarchy into the next era. I’m glad they did, though. She isn’t made for the limitations they’d put on her. I just wish it didn’t create such chaos and heartbreak. It’s time for the royals to move on and grow up. They need to tell their courtiers / royal rota this as a directive. Enough already.
More stories keep coming out that corroborate that Charles spent no money on Meghan yet allowed her to be harassed and abused by the press with lies about wasting tax payer funds. I truly believe they resented Meghan’s beauty and that she could afford expensive stylish clothes. They couldn’t stop her from using her own money so they instructed the press to endlessly criticize her “extravagant wardrobe”. Even when she wore repeats that were previously photographed and clearly from before she married in the press criticized and inflated her wardrobe costs.
The left behind royals and the british press truly intended to destroy that woman. THANK GOD Harry had the foresight to leave. He truly saved his family.
They were shocked and insulted by how unfazed and indifferent she was regarding the monarchy. I bet Harry loved that about her.
Once again people, the British media shoots annnnnnnnd gets their own feet again. Seems research is an unheard of thing.:::::::::::for them !
I will never understand people’s obsession with Megan or the royal family. It’s the same tired, petty back and forth. I don’t think anyone with future or current King/Queen status truly cares.
I love her whole outfit in these photos — distinctive earrings, worn with a simple, chic black dress.
So much effortless style.
The “royals” , the rotten cranky Murdoch-controlled UK press and the derangers all need to stay out of her pockets.
Good GRIEF.