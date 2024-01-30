Duchess Meghan wore a pair of gifted lab-grown diamond earrings in 2019

In January 2019, during the Duchess of Sussex’s first pregnancy, she made a visit to her patronage, Smart Works. It was a great event for her – she met some of the women being helped by Smart Works and she helped style them for their job interviews. I think she sat in on some interview prep sessions, and she looked through the available clothes and accessories. Maybe that was when she came up with the idea for the Smart Works capsule collection, one of her wildly successful initiatives while she was being held hostage in the UK.
As you can see, Meghan was dressed in a simple black dress and trench coat. We heard, at the time, that her earrings were from Kimai, and they were a pair of artificial diamonds. What we didn’t know until now is the backstory of how Meghan came to wear those earrings. The story was told by the Belgian jewelry designers on the UK show Dragon’s Den, which is the UK’s version of Shark Tank. Small business owners go in and “pitch” for investment, and that’s when the Meghan story was revealed:
Meghan Markle accepted £1990 worth of diamond earrings from a female-founded jewellery business, the owners have revealed. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was sent the jewellery by artificial diamond brand Kimai when she was still a working member of the Royal Family in 2019. The mother-of-two wore the brand’s Felicity earrings, which are sold separately for £995, when she visited the charity Smart Works’ headquarters in London.
It comes after Prince Harry revealed in his memoir that his wife would keep freebies sent to her at Kensington Palace and distribute them among her staff – despite the Royal Family usually sending back unsolicited gifts.
Earlier this month, Kimai’s founders Sidney Neuhaus and Jessica Warch appeared on Dragons’ Den where they boasted about the Duchess of Sussex wearing their designs. The founders – who were looking for a £250,000 investment for a three per cent equity stake in their business – revealed how the royal endorsement boosted their business, just a two months after they first launched.
They explained: ‘We’ve launched without investment, and then two months after our launch we got Meghan Markle to wear our pieces, which enabled us to grow the revenue significantly, and from there we raised $1.2 million.’
Steven Bartlett – who ended up investing in the business – questioned the duo on how they managed to get the Duchess of Sussex sporting their jewellery.
Sidney said: ‘Cold emails.’ Jessica then added: ‘We’re big believers in cold emails!’
Despite also peaking the interest of dragons Deborah Meade, Sara Davies and Peter Jones, the pair ended up choosing Steven. The entrepreneur said he was convinced to make an offer after seeing that Meghan Markle had worn their designs.
‘The moment you told be about hounding down Meghan Markle, you had me,’ he said.
As you can see, the British papers are picking this up and running it as a negative, like HOW DARE Meghan accept freebies, blah blah blah. Kate accepts freebies too, it’s just that the British media doesn’t climb up her ass when she does it. Instead of talking about the bloody freebies, talk about how Meghan received a cold email about lab-grown diamonds and she gave such a huge boost to female entrepreneurs!! She gave them millions in free advertising just by wearing their earrings once.
In 2019 and we’re in *checks calendar* 2024. KP really don’t want people asking questions about their princess who disappeared.
Why is this a story five years out?
Lab-grown is ethical. It’s a good message to send.
My engagement ring is a lab grown diamond and it’s soooooo sparkly. I love that I don’t feel any guilt wearing it.
I just ordered a Moissanite anniversary band and can’t wait to wear it! Lab grown is still beyond my budget, alas.
@Shawna, Wholesale lab grown diamond prices are crashing through the floor. Retailers are keeping their prices artificially high so their businesses don’t die because lab diamonds are turning the industry on its head. Wait a little while and there will be a race to the bottom … maybe for your next anniversary 🙂 But Moissanite is also beautiful so you made a great choice!
@Startup, thank you for the intel!!!
I also got a Moissanite ring set in a rose gold beveled setting for my engagement, and it is gorgeous. I didn’t want a ‘blood diamond’ and who wants to spend that kind of money anyway, especially in retirement. I had a local jeweler design it and it’s exactly what I wanted – very simple and just under a carat, and extremely sparkly. When I went to a recent college reunion, I got a kick out of my MALE friends grabbing my hand and giving me the “good job, he must have dropped a bundle!” jokes.
Also, lab grown diamonds aren’t artificial. They are real diamonds. They are chemically identical to diamonds mined from the earth, they are just grown in a lab instead.
My engagement ring is moissanite and ethically sourced diamonds and it’s GORGEOUS. This isn’t the gotcha they think it is. The Fail needs to distract us from The Curious Case of the Vanishing Mumbles and it’s as transparent as stripper heels.
Thank you! I’m a jeweler and the natural diamond industry is desperately trying to destroy the lab grown diamond industry by labeling them as fake diamonds. They are not. They are literally diamonds but grown and sourced from a lab rather than a mine. They’re my choice for my own jewelry and my customers love them.
And they’re beautiful! My husband got me a pair of diamond studs for mother’s day last year, lab-grown, and I love them and they’re gorgeous. They still weren’t cheap, but its not the same feeling as walking around with $$$$ mined diamonds.
Came to say this. Lab grown diamonds ARE real diamonds, not artificial. They are not naturally grown, but artificial means something else. They are grown in lab conditions but can have the same variety in the 4Cs category as any mined diamonds, which change their value. Anything that disrupts the unethical monopoly and bloodshed over natural diamonds is a good thing.
I love lab grown moissanite. It’s a fraction of the cost, it sparkles like a diamond but with more color, and it’s a 9.5 on the Mohs scale. I don’t wear my engagement ring anymore, just my moissanite upgrades. I have two and switch them out.
Nina- I just got my moissanite wedding set last year and I was amazed at how many men comment on it. It’s about 2 carats equivalent set in 14k gold and I think they think my husband spent a fortune. Little do they know it was only $550.
Canadian diamonds are ethically sourced but out of my budget, so when lab grown first came out I was very interested. I have had my lab grown diamonds for along time now and still beautiful. After reading about the history of the African diamond mines and the things that continue, I don’t know why anyone would want to purchase one.
It’s just hard for me to believe the entire BRF never accepts gifts. It also sounds like it was reported and that’s why we even know about it.
Oh they do! They get sent loads of freebies and have no issues with it apart from Meghan 🙄
They do. Over a certain value the individual doesn’t get to claim ownership of things though. I bet these are now held somewhere by the crown.
I think Charles prefers bags of cash, if I remember correctly.
sure they don’t! Charles taking a million dollars from Osama Bin Laden’s family? What? Look over here!
Not to mention the biggest diamond “gift” of them all. The Khari Noor. How about giving that back if they’re so anti gift. No? Not doing that? More fun to give Meghan crap over some lab grown diamonds that aren’t a sign of murder and colonialism?
They’re so full of s***. Complete wankers.
*slow clap*
Have they found that expensive royal jewelry last seen on Kate🫢
And it’s not like those are any generic diamonds (lab grown, the horror!) that are missing from the Royal Collection, but the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace, among other things, jewellery worth more than £80m, with Buckingham Palace refusing to explain where those 11 pieces of jewellery – that were official gifts – are.
Excellent question. 🤔
KP is getting desperate
The press is and they will get worse the longer peggy and buttons aren’t seen.
If the British media wants to distract from the unfolding Wails scandal then they’re going to have to do a lot better than lab grown diamonds.
Meghan is aware that even her just being seen wear well, anything, is advertisement and seems very purposeful in what she wears for that reason. A lot things she wears can be traced back to sustainable brands or brands that support women in various ways. I hope to have the $$$ to be that intentional as some of it pricey but I’m trying to do what I can now.
I’ve bought two dresses from Posse, an Australian brand, since I saw the one last summer on Meghan…I definitely keep an eye on what she wears!
Dear Daily Fail,
If we’re going to dredge up old news, there’s a story from a number of years back that the FBI are keen to discuss with Andrew.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
So what they’re saying is her involvement actively helped them earn money and boosted their business, instead of showing up with the odd smile and telling them good luck? They are trying to make it a negative but the owners are thrilled with it, and it clearly helped boost their business so the only people who would see it as a negative are those who want to hate. You can’t even tie it into the public coming out of any money, they willingly pursued her and asked her to promote their product. The media’s obsession with trying to find one exception to anything the Sussexes say to brand them as liars is pathological.
Meghan understands that regular folk have to make a living (we can’t all be perpetually and extravagantly funded by the tax payer). Indeed, after being a working royal she still promotes and invests in entrepreneurs.
The closest thing from the left behind royals is Charles’ Dumfries House project, which trains and employs people in the local community. From the documentary I saw, I think it’s one of his best efforts.
When Meghan was a working royal, what could have been, the things accomplished, if Charles would have harnessed and partnered with her enterprise and understanding that ordinary people have a need to generate income to fill basic needs so they can fulfill there hopes and dreams.
So the Duchess of Sussex wore a gifted pair of lab- grown earrings and gave a huge boost to female entrepreneurs. I see only positive notes there. Can we please talk about what Prince Andrew accepted from Jeffrey Epstein? The jets, the vacays, the trafficked girls? Let’s compare…earrings, raped teenagers. Which story is bigger?
Boom! 💥
Didn’t Meghan know you were supposed to launder gifts through Pippa and Carole first?
💯💯😂
I didn’t see anything in the Dragon’s Den exchange to indicate the earrings were gifted. Meghan wore their earrings, how’d they manage that, they emailed her. Meghan could have written a check, we don’t know.
Would they have preferred if she had taken bags of cash? Female owned businesses don’t make bags of cash . These people just can’t say thank you to her for all the good she does for their economy.
This article is inaccurate I think. I read a (non-British) story about this company and it said clearly that Meghan paid for the jewelry once she was made aware of the company from their cold emails to her friends. Going to try to find it now. This is just another way to criticize her. Its just unreal what they do her. F*&K the monarchy, the British press and frankly that entire salty island (sorry UK Celebitches I’m just done with this sh*t)
This is what I came to say. I think the owners explicitly stated that she did not accept a gift. But rather she looked over their jewelry (after they had cold emailed her) and purchased a pair.
Of course I wouldn’t expect the British press to do anything other than lie about it. Just like they lie about other royals accepting freebies, Chuckles accepting bags full of literal cash, or the Midds accepting heavy discounts on cars before they even married it or he family.
Yep, saw that article as well. Meghan didn’t accept a free gift she checked out their store and purchased a pair of earrings she liked.
Ah, that’s what I figured & stated just above. I could see how they were twisting things in the article. They are so obvious!
We are now in 2024 and we are still with this. What about the Land Rover deals and the new single man’s car Peg has?
And also did they ever find the jewels that Can’t wore last and are now missing hmmmm.
It’s been reported for years that the RF got special discounts for the Land Rovers.
Of course it’s not suspicious at all when they switched to Audis for their (private?/unofficial?) cars.
My brothers gave me a couple pairs of Kimai earrings and 2 necklaces as wedding gifts in 2022, and they’re beautifully subtle, super sparkly, and the materials and crafting are traceable and sustainable (in addition to lab-grown diamonds, they also use recycled gold). If anyone’s in the market for ethical jewelry, I’ll cosign Meghan’s endorsement! Hopefully this desperate attempt to defame her will result in another boost for Kimai.
What loving and generous brothers!
So what they are REALLY saying is the earrings weren’t purchased with tax payer’s money.
I know, right? All I can think about is how the BRF’s whole life (I can’t call it a business model because they don’t work, never worked, and never will work), but their whole lifestyle is based on living off of others, but THIS is what they’re pickled about now? Hah! Nice try.
All I can think when I see these pics is, damn-she was SO good at being a royal Duchess and they were fools to drive her out.
Same. Supporting a small, women owned business is the epitome of Meghan, and they just chased her off the continent. She is such an asset, and I’m glad we have her back in California.
I just went to the Kimai website. Cool designs. I bet the company will have another huge boost in business.
That’s funny because that’s literally one of my all-time favorite pairs of earrings that she’s worn. I’ve been still hopelessly searching for a dupe (I will never in my life be able to afford to drop 1 rack on a single earring) pair of these! They are soooo gorgeoussss.
Haters gon hate lmaooo. The only difference between her and Kate is that she gave gifted freebies to staffers- Kate shared them with her mom and sister. Whatever LOL
Cool ! I’ve been looking to get some new earrings thanks for the heads up, I’ll definitely be looking at these. What is wrong with these people Meghan was in that institution for roughly 2 years now 5 years later we are dredging up lab grown Diamonds. How many stories are left for them to bring up
I think it’s their effort to be environmentally friendly. See, they’re “recycling” old Sussex stories since they can’t buy new ones. It’s sad really.
Once again a genuine question : are lab-grown diamonds a bad thing ? Because that DM article makes it sound so but I don’t trust them so I would tend to say that it’s a good thing ?
No, they’re a good thing. More ethical and not as expensive as the mined diamonds.
Ok thanks ! They’ll just pick at anything.
Meghan actually wore another pair of their designs during the Invictus Games. The DM may be sour about this but this story is proof that anything Meghan wears sells out and gives these companies a major boost.
You cannot receive freebee with a cold email. There was an exchange of information. Who knows if Meghan accepted the gift or bough the ear pieces.
She bought them, as was reported at the time. Such a weird article to unearth to try to have a go at her again.
In the original article, it says that she bought the earrings.
Please stop daily fail at words.
Also, it’s “piqued” not “peaked.”
Dear BM and Rota Rats,
No longer exist to madame duchess it is time to let go because you long unwell to to anyone outside of that island. Ps… go find your missing Princess.
Honestly this is just tedious now. Every day they dredge up some old news story that they think is a slam against a woman who hasn’t been a working royal for 4 years and counting, I realize there are still haters out there eating this garbage up but even they must be getting tired of the faux outrage over stuff long over and done with. Maybe not.
They are grasping at straws.
Can’t say I like the earrings at all, but this story makes me want to laugh – just give over with the non existent shock horror of what she did here. The hypocrisy rolls on.
I don’t like them 😬
As a jeweller i think there’s too much metal where it shouldn’t be, and they’re generally unbalanced.
It’s high time WE ALL started to ignore these types of stories regardless of who writes them. Who gives a sh** about what someone did in 2019 unless it was illegal. At these point we are acting outraged about clowns at a circus. Don’t go to the circus. I blame myself for clicking in the dumb story.
This story just hits home that the Duchess is really missing an opportunity here because I would buy literally anything she tried to sell me, no lie.
NO NO NO, don’t ask about the invisible princess or her cold as stone husband let’s talk about meghan wearing a gift! Yes let’s talk about Megan wearing a gift but NOOOOOOO do not talk about the gift of bags of cash to Charlie, do not talk about the gifts of cash to Andrew and fergie, do not talk about the blood diamond earings keen was gifted, wore, then handed to Kelly, to hand to Megan to create a press savaging of Megan. In fact you all, by order of the Palace, pretend you are mushrooms, so we can keep you in the dark and feed you bull sht
Sooo, in other words, 5 years ago, these women entrepreneurs recognized the boost having M wear their jewelry would bring, and the boost happened just like they thought – even when M was being tormented and dragged by the press. And now, after 5 years of M still being dragged, harassed, and smeared by the press and the media’s audience being told that all Brits hate her, the story of her involvement with this brand, not only did not deter any of these rich Brits, but it was enough to sway FOUR of them to offer to invest – all aired on British national TV.
This is so far from the ‘gotcha’ that the Fail thinks it is.
Also, I adore those earrings, and wish I could afford any of Kimai’s things. Lab grown diamonds are awesome and kudos to them for being ethical about their jewelry.
It’s almost like these women were able to recognize what a huge icon Meghan was, unlike the whole of the British media, that family, and British government. Huh, funny that.
Absolutely not the gotcha they think it is.
Ummm no where in that article does it say that Meghan didn’t pay for the earrings either. It says they cold emailed her. Why are we all letting The Daily Mail add details to the story that don’t exist in the narrative from the founders? Was there more to the story than what the Daily Mail is including in their version?
Daily Fail should read all the Guardian articles published before KC3’s con-a-nation last year. Oh the freebies these Royals got, and NOT all expensive gift belong to the Crown. Those expensive pure breed horses were the late Queen’s personal possessions.
But I guess DF knows this. This newspaper really earns its name– FAIL.
2019, believe it or not was FIVE YEARS ago. These people really have nothing else to talk about. They have nothing and are dragging up ancient crap that no one would care about anyway. Lives people, get lives.
Oh dear…. these people need to move on. It’s 2024 and they are still talking about something Madam Duchess wore back in 2019. Something is smelling fishy from that Island and it’s not coming from the fish market.
Things pop up in my feeds sometimes from the Megan Is Evil Incarnate segment of British society and it seems they are still quite busy.
The stuff I see in forums and such is so awful that I really don’t think the UK is safe for Megan, her kids, and increasingly Harry. Just takes one nutter believing they are striking a blow to defend King and Country and that they are just doing what everyone else would do if they were braver.
That was always the plan to make it unsafe for her stay and after they were forced to leave the island they double down to make it so unbearable to her to visit.
Please note that these earrings were not gifted. Meghan paid for them and the owners said it. Why they are saying this 5 years after the fact is baffling. Meghan really, really does not bother with the royals anymore, they know it, the press knows it, but they still try to rewrite 2018-2020 with blatant lies and disinformation, and can’t move on from it. Present day monarchy is a muddled mess, and they think no longer being able to verbally and financially abuse Meghan and her children in that country on the daily is the reason why. Her earrings, paid for with her money. End of story.
Small technicality to everyone saying lab growns are real diamonds: check the definition of a mineral. To call it a real diamond it needs to be ‘naturally occurring’. Otherwise, carry on.