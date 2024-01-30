Telegraph: King Charles & Prince William have very different ‘approaches’ these days

For two weeks, my gut has been telling me that whatever is happening with the Princess of Wales’s health crisis and “planned” surgery, there are people within the royal rota who know some of what’s happening behind the scenes, but the information is being officially or unofficially embargoed. I keep thinking about what Omid Scobie said about how the identities of the racist royals were well-known on Fleet Street for years before Piers Morgan let the cat out of the bag. All part and parcel of the increasingly strained invisible contract, not to mention all of the side deals Prince William seems to make with various press outlets.
What’s different in this situation is that King Charles and Queen Camilla have been constantly drawing a vivid contrast between their behavior and that of William and Kate. Charles and Camilla: full disclosure of medical issues, Camilla being photographed on her many hospital visits to see her husband, and their de facto photocall after the king was discharged. In contrast, William has only been photographed once in the past month and no one has seen or heard from Kate since Christmas, plus the shenanigans about Kate “going home” yesterday. Well, the British media is only going to play Kensington Palace’s games for so long, especially when the compare-and-contrast game is this much fun. Speaking of, the Telegraph has a new piece: “What the King and Kate’s different hospital departures show about their royal instincts.” Some highlights:
Compare-and-contrast: The King walked out of hospital with a wave and a smile, his wife by his side as cameras clicked and wellwishers shouted from windows and pavements around them. Hours earlier, the Princess of Wales was ushered out of the same clinic unseen, only a written statement confirming her safe discharge home to her bed and her children. Over the course of three hours, it was a snapshot of modern royal history in the making. Two generations, two hospital stays and two very different approaches there for the watching world to see.
Together, separately: It also captures, in a neat tableau, the very different instincts of the two senior generations of the Royal family – the current King and Queen and future King and Queen working together, separately. Charles III plumped for an awareness-raising campaign and steadying stroll out of hospital to prove there is no royal crisis unfolding. The Princess quietly returned to the three children who have been without her for two weeks, offering a “huge thank you” to nursing staff and those who have sent their best wishes via statement.
The papers want to talk about how William was MIA at the hospital so bad: In this latest hospitalisation, Prince William has been photographed just once, looking as tense as one might expect a worried spouse to appear. Their children have not been seen visiting, nor have her close Middleton family.
The public hasn’t demanded details of Kate’s condition?? The Wales’s office has taken a strict policy of declining to offer updates on her unnamed condition, repeating only that she wishes for her personal medical details to remain private. In response, good taste and respect have prevailed. The Princess’s health, in a hereditary monarchy, is indeed a matter of public interest, but (aside from the sewer of social media), the British people’s restraint in demanding details is admirable. The Kensington Palace Way, to offer limited information on its own terms at its own time, is set.
The Buckingham Palace Way: The King’s team in contrast have virtually shouted his diagnosis from the rooftops, in a laudable public awareness campaign which is already bearing fruit in a measurable rise in men seeking information about prostate health. The Queen has walked in and out of the clinic no less than five times, looking visibly relieved after the procedure went well and understood to have simply wanted to keep him company….At a time of real uncertainty, with two senior royals out of action for a month, the King as Head of State has proactively shown the world he is fit and ready for work again. His image, and that of his supportive wife, will be beamed across the world in a deliberate sign that all is well.
The message: The timing, which is coincidental, meant that the spotlight of royal news was split. The King has done his duty by steadying the ship. The Princess is free to convalesce in peace. The Queen will continue with planned engagements as she has been doing all week. The Prince of Wales will return to his own once Catherine is settled at home. Two generations, two hospital stays, two very different approaches it may be. But it is also one family.
I chuckled at “in this latest hospitalisation, Prince William has been photographed just once, looking as tense as one might expect a worried spouse to appear. Their children have not been seen visiting, nor have her close Middleton family.” The papers want to talk about that sooo badly!!! They want to talk about how photographers were around the London Clinic for two weeks and they only saw William once, and never saw the Middletons or Kate’s kids. They also want to talk about how crazy it is that Kensington Palace lied so blatantly about Kate leaving the London Clinic on Monday. Photographers were everywhere – the only people they saw were Natasha Archer (Kate’s assistant) traveling in a car without Kate, and some kind of random KP dude who had a get-well-soon plant riding shotgun. Photographers dutifully took those photos and the Mail published them, as if the plant was definitive proof of Kate’s hospital stay and discharge. What’s even crazier is that Charles and Camilla are actively drawing attention to the KP clownshow – and C&C have never looked better in comparison.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Dear Chuckles,
We’re glad (?) your twig and berries are sorted. Just a reminder that the FBI is still waiting to discuss what Prince Andrew has been up to with his.
🤢🤮
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
Yes!! Thank you.
Who needs Bravo when I can just watch all this buffoonery/ drama unfold. I’m sooo here for all of this!
I love these continuous reminders. If we needed any further evidence of Andrew’s guilt, his refusal to talk to the FBI and his refusal to release palace security records showing where he was the night Virginia was trafficked in Maxwell’s apartment are absolutely damning. An innocent man would overturn tables to prove he wasn’t there and had no knowledge of Epstein’s heinous crimes.
So I keep thinking about why Charles is out for a month and have to conclude it’s because of the potential painkiller regime (which are probably opioids or something equally strong), and they don’t want him saying anything. Then I hope those drugs work and all the secrets spill or he goes and shanks Andrew.
The derangers on twitter think Chuck doing his public exit today was designed to take pressure off Khhate so she could leave privately. In other news, the flying pigs are at Heathrow, fueled and ready for take off.
They’re so gullible. I’ve said it before: there’s no way she could have left that hospital without being papped. It’s so silly to believe those photographers would have left the rear unattended because of Charles’ exit. Now, here’s Torygraph saying she left hours before Charles, so it seems the two departures have nothing to do with each other.
I was laughing so hard at the comments saying Chuck was being gentlemanly, covering for his beloved daughter in law!
GMAFB, the man is the king, and he just announced to the planet that he had to have surgery on his ass, in what world do you live where you think he is remotely in the “providing cover for the most recent PoW” business? He didn’t give a fuck about the last one, but sure, he’s ALLLLLL over gallantry with the one his son clearly wants to to divorce.
Delusional doesn’t even begin to describe these people. I actually feel sorry for the ones making the reels of “find a man that looks at you like William looks at Catherine” because WOW. They are in for a shock, and there do seem to be a few who think it is a fairy tale come true.
“but (aside from the sewer of social media), the British people’s restraint in demanding details is admirable”. If not on SM, where are the Brits supposed to be demanding details? Picketing in the street? Writing letters? It takes nerve for the BM to call anything else a “sewer”.
This! When I read they called SoMe sewer, my first thought was, really? The Telegraph calls ordinary people sewer after all the shit that rag has spewed out.
Excellent point.
It serves William right after those stunts he pulled like in infamous fly be photo ops. To try to show harry and it backfired
Peggy better play nice because Chucky can still rewrite the will or have parliament downsize Royal income before Peggy actually gets the crown. I don’t see WanK winning when it comes to the evil duo. No one has, if they survived they moved far far away.
Yes I will begrudgingly give Chuckles a good job for being so very transparent but was it just transparency or was there some major trolling of Peg. I believe he did both and he comes out looking ok in this situation and Peg comes out looking like the incompetent and shady brat he always was. IF Peg becomes king don’t expect to see him very often he will be too busy being lazy behind the scene.
So, the more things change, the more they stay the same, huh?
What no one talking about is the lack of people and flowers outside of the hospital (forget the tabloids), this is their king and future Queen, and the general public didn’t care.
If the BRF didn’t spend all their time trying to screw over Harry and Meghan, they would’ve notice the public lack of interest, the Windsors house of cards are on quick sand.
This. I keep saying it. This is so weird.
omg this is so true! it’s because the public don’t relate/resonate with either Charles or Kate.
Did they put flowers anywhere? I could understand if someone pit out the word to florists to not to deliver to the clinic since it doesn’t have room for that but were any flowers left at Bp?
The reporter wrote that “the KP way” part through gritted teeth. A part of the press knows what’s going on an is dutifully staying silent. Another part doesn’t and is pissed off. Although they can’t outright say that
Yeah, the rota cannot be happy about the KP way. Something’s gotta give at some point.
I genuinely wonder if the whole thing will blow up before the princess of wales is due to return to royal duties or if the press will manage to keep a lid on things. Personally i don’t expect to see kate for the rest of the year with the exception of trooping and some other family events
Kate isn’t the monarch I think her medical details, if any should remain private. Get well soon
Umm, no one said that about the Spare’s wife. What they said is if you are funded by public money, the public has the right to know everything about you. Why is it different for the future Queen?
I remember the media was incandescent with rage that Archie’s birth and christening supposedly weren’t public enough.
I agree that she should not have to disclose her medical condition or walk out the front to wave. However, it’s also complete nonsense that William has cleared his calendar for the next several months alongside her. Once she’s home and surrounded by staff, he should get himself back to work. He could absolutely work around the kids’ schedule. They’re not infants-they’re in school all day.
That’s funny. She’s not the monarch, but she’s the future queen consort, and knowing what happened with C&C, the “consort” could drop. In any event, not only is she sucking off the public teat, but that places her much closer to the throne then Meghan; but that didn’t stop everyone and their grandmother from demanding to be all up in Meghan’s snatch!
So, we need to know everything about the non working royal Spare and his wife and their kids, but the future Queen should be able to lie to the public about why she’s disappeared and the further King should be able to quit work for months based on this big secret.
Interesting.
But it’s all the lies that are holding this house of cards together that is concerning. Lying to cover up whatever is going on which is not what it appears to be. There is no reason for Willnot to go MIA for the next 3 months. Kate is clearly not at Adelaide recovering, I think she was in the London clinic for a night or two then spirited way in secrecy to another location with something far more serious and damaging to Willnot than abdominal surgery. This is a huge coverup for all the wrong reasons, i.e. this charade is all to protect the heir, not his wife’s privacy.
Kate can keep her medical diagnosis private. However, Kate and Will need to stop playing so coy and shady with the public while inviting more attention on themselves. This stupid circus is on them and their hired staff. These two love to stir sh*t up and love the fawning attention: God save the wanna be King and Queen and all that kotowing. They just can’t handle it when the backlash happens.
As both are on the public dole, they do need to come clean sooner about why they won’t be working. They need to explain that part OR give up their perks and pay regular taxes like the rest of us. Enough with the picking up the kids excuse and being the best mummy and daddy in the world. Moreover, public scrutiny is part of their invisible contract, so these two need to pull their big girl pants up and you know, do the fame stiff upper lip thing so Winston Churchill and the greatness of the Empire can live on in hearts and mind of all Brits. The World desperately needs these two back goofing off on an ancient Land Rover playing royal imperialists again.
Sure, they can keep it private, but they need to stop lying about it. And the baldface audicity of going on & on about this is their way of doing things & we need to respect it, while not providing the same grace to H&M.
So much for the togetherness and closeness of c and c and the keens. I think back to the photo before the queens funeral posing together and grinning.
I actually think something went down between william and his father too. They were never really close but i think they recently got into a fight or something
Again, similar to what we’ve said elsewhere – why wouldn’t he go see his father in the clinic? Get a 2-for-1 in the hospital visits between visiting his father and his wife. If he’s there anyway every day visiting Kate, why not make a photo op of seeing his father, the monarch, his beloved father?
If he wasn’t already there everyday anyway for Kate, then I wouldn’t think it a big deal that he didn’t visit Charles, But as it was…..
…..unless of course he wasn’t there visiting Kate every day…..which is what we’ve obviously been speculating.
People are curious as to what “abdominal surgery” she had, but no one is demanding she share. She has a right to privacy. What we are doing is calling out the weirdness of the KP press release with the long recovery period, the one obligatory photo shoot of Burger King in a 130K sports car, and zero appearances by Kate’s family. Pile on the obvious lies: royals don’t visit, Kate will work from her bed, Rebecca English saw William as she was walking by, and the biggest whopper–Kate was discharged yesterday and accompanied by William sight unseen. Everything that has Burger King’s fingerprints on it is what social media is pouncing on.
This exactly. Perfectly said.
RIGHT.
had we not been told that it will be MONTHS before Kate can even think of returning to “duties” (indicating something serious happened), had William visited more than once, had we heard reports of the Middletons visiting, had Carole been photographed buying flowers in Bucklebury for her daughter, had we heard that the kids were making Kate cards, had William been SEEN yesterday picking up Kate (even if no one saw Kate, its weird that William was able to sneak in)……
…the whole discourse around this would have been different. And the majority of those things don’t involve disclosing any additional information about the surgery.
KP messed this up big time and it really feels like C&C were just like, here, let us show you how its done.
Exactly! No one is asking for her exact diagnosis. Some specific info that is verifiable like she left x, she checked in y, her family visited. Any of that to confirm she was actually there.
Where’s Waldo.
Yup. As I said above, this is a huge coverup for all the wrong reasons, i.e. this charade is all to protect the heir, not his wife’s privacy.
The snark and info in that article is everything – the fact that a newspaper has put it in print that he only visited once and that her family never visited AT. ALL. They know the truth which is she was long gone from the clinic before it was leaked and am convinced that this performative PR from Peggy and others from KP is just that to give their blatant lies some sort of reality.
Am convinced (tin foil tiara) that his one and only visit was to sign paperwork – he only stayed for 15mins, that’s cold even for him.
Possibly paperwork to have her committed to some kind of private rehab/medical clinic.
When my mom was in the hospital for two weeks with abdominal issues about ten years ago, she left the hospital in a wheelchair feeling weak and tired, and looking pretty busted. Its possible Kate is feeling the same way and was wheeled out to a car parked closely.to minimize her walking and limit photos.
There is an underground tunnel that links The London Clinic to The London Clinic Cancer Centre. I assume she left that way because she wants her privacy.
Does anyone know if that horrible man Robert Hardmans book about King Charles sold many copies. I hope not , the way he raked Harry daughter’s name through the mud and then backtracked on it was disgraceful. What was even more disgraceful is that Charles made no comment about the way his granddaughters name was being maligned. Being Charles of course if he was getting positive publicity about himself he didn’t care.
He sold just over 7000 copies in the UK, which considering the uk media gave him wall to wall publicity, countless front pages and exclusive interviews is underwhelming. I don’t think it made any bestseller lists outside of the UK.
I think Endgame sold around mid-6000s its first week and the BM all screamed that it was a bomb. No one cares other than the ever-shrinking group of monarchists. Truly please stop writing books that just say the same thing over and over. And its very telling that the only way to get any attention was to talk about H&M. So pathetic.
The press is supposed to screaming and vomiting about the right to see Kate leaving the hospital and what her condition is because they are taxpayer funded. Where’s the outrage from the press?
Is the entire world really interested in this crap? It’s not like Chuck or Sausages has any political importance. I mean, I don’t wish either of them ill but I also don’t care that much.
I would actually argue that the only person in that family who has some political importance would be the monarch
Well, we certainly know that Will doesn’t want this contrast out there, so this story isn’t coming from KP. But are Charles and Camilla intentionally doing this, maybe to force the media’s hands until they have to unearth the truth? Or are they just letting this ride because they’re not going to waste a catch-and-kill quid pro quo with the media over a story that makes them look so good just to protect Will?
The only thing consistent in this story is that the media narratives here are all screwed up. No sugar or fluff for Kate, no Charles stepping all over his own news cycle as he usually does, no not-so-subtle digs in Camilla’s stories that are usually sprinkled throughout.
No, Charles and Camilla are playing this straight, which is the biggest tell that something somwhere is crooked.
Sunday, people assume that this obfuscation is to protect Wont. What if it’s really to protect KHate?
Something seems ominous about this. Charles looks scared to me, look at his eyes not his smile. I think something is happening that will change everything.
I think the British public’s “admirable restraint” is because they don’t give a rat’s ass.
Word☝🏾
CC give a master class in keep calm and carry on in contrast to Mr Secret Squirrel. Once again Willy doesn’t show up to support his own wife as she recovers from major surgery after getting his minions to issue public statement that he’s downed tools to devote himself to her in her time of need. Is this man too lazy and cold hearted to visit his own wife in hospital? Okay as a British tax payer I will bravely carry on my own life waiting for Willy to bless us with a return to “work” because clearly we are way down in his prioirities. UK has coped and carried on. The consternation is that British press continue to hammer Harry to save the day? but where is the discussion of Big Willy withdrawal from public work to look after wife who he then neglects to visit? Surely that would seem odd to even the average observer?
If the kids are in school because of the importance of a normal routine then what has William been doing all day now that he is not working because of his wife’s medical issues? He hasn’t appeared to be by her side at the hospital so he should have at least half days free. I think that the only reason he is not doing any official engagements is because he can’t or doesn’t want to answer the only question that will be guaranteed “How is Kate doing?”. If the kids haven’t actually seen her is that because it would be upsetting for them or is it so that they can’t accidentally say something in school?
He’s probably been watching Suits.
I sincerely hope that the absence of the K&Q plus WandK will help people see that their lives will continue along just fine and perhaps it’s really not necessary to give millions of pounds for one family to be better than everyone else.
I totally understand Kate’s wish to keep her medical details private and I also understand that she probably wouldn’t want to be photographed leaving the hospital especially if she is not able to walk or is hooked up to drips etc. However, all the secrecy and lies have led to huge amounts of speculation. The charade of her PA leaving the hospital with a bouquet of withered flowers while invisible Kate allegedly left by another entrance was ridiculous.
So the BM isn’t going to address the fact that Prince Lay-Z-Boy didn’t even visit his own father while he was hospitalized? The heir not visiting the 75 yr old monarch is cold blooded – even for him. William should be ashamed of himself. He’d better hope that his kids don’t treat him with such blatant disrespect as they get older.
Aside from the guaranteed speculation that’s been fueled by KPs consistently horrible PR, the general public’s overall disinterest should terrify the BRF and BM.
@Chantal1, this! Just a few days ago they were screaming about Harry needing to make a statement blah blah blah. Willy just gets a pass I guess? Even though he’s a “working” royal? The whole thing stinks to high heaven.
I’m starting to wonder if they smuggled Kate out in an ambulance and if she went “home” or to a nursing home for further rehabilitation.
Question please BM is that the same social media sewer that you spend 7 days a week in printing bullsht about harry and meghan, “yes” ah thought so.
Now can you tell us just how many iou’s you carry for William and when you will Start to cash them in. You see NO ONE believes the bullsht your spreading about keen at the moment. Maybe, just maybe, some enterprising hack, will check flights to Switzerland and look at the intake names at the sanatoriums!!
KP did this to themselves by shrouding Kate’s hospitalization in secrecy.
This speculation could have been avoided had Willy visited more than once; the Middletons been spotted at the hospital; KP had released an image of the kids’ card to Kate; William hadn’t made such a point of taking an extended vacation to “care” for Kate.
As I’ve noted before, a cover-up is almost always worse than the reason for the cover-up. KP couldn’t have kicked up more interest if they TRIED.
I wonder if they transported her to Windsor in an ambulance. Either because she isn’t in a condition to travel by car or for privacy/secrecy reasons. Or both.
This whole thing is giving “Princess Charlene.”
She definitely is entitled to her medical privacy. But there are a number of things that are very odd to me. W goes once and her parents are not seen at all? If that were my child I’d be there every day no matter what her condition, f**k the protocol. And then you have these tiger beat like articles about W. Moving heaven and earth or what ever the hell the royal rota is dribbling about. Who talks like that about a grown man 🥴 It’s so obvious they are trying to make him out to be an exceptional spouse for doing what any partner would do without fan fare. They have really gone overboard with the hype. Something’s not right. I just hope Kate going to be okay.