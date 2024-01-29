Princess Kate ‘has returned home to Windsor’ & ‘she is making good progress’

Tomorrow, Tuesday the 29th, is the two-week anniversary of the Princess of Wales’s mysterious and “planned” abdominal surgery. We don’t know when Kate checked into the hospital and no one has seen her at all since Christmas Day, when she was photographed at Sandringham. As Queen Camilla’s repeated visits to the London Clinic have shown in the past three days, photographers and press were still waiting outside the clinic and hoping to get a glance of Prince William visiting his wife, or Carole and Michael Middleton visiting their daughter. It genuinely appeared as if William only visited Kate one time, on the 18th. And now Kate has apparently been moved from the London Clinic to Adelaide Cottage thirteen days after her surgery, and no one got any photos. Kensington Palace released this statement:

The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress. The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.

KP provided the timeline of Kate needing “ten to fourteen days” in the hospital, then months of recuperation at home. The lack of briefings and lack of disclosures has led to rampant speculation, none of which will end any time soon in this information vacuum. Just this weekend, Spanish outlets were openly speculating that Kate’s situation was dire. The British media isn’t touching any of that – there’s clearly a palace-enforced embargo on speculation, even if they would only be repeating what’s being said in the European press. In any case, this is starting to get very creepy and I’m genuinely worried about Kate and how little we know about her condition. KP still isn’t saying that Kate will make a full recovery, just that she’s “making good progress.”

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024