Princess Kate ‘has returned home to Windsor’ & ‘she is making good progress’

Tomorrow, Tuesday the 29th, is the two-week anniversary of the Princess of Wales’s mysterious and “planned” abdominal surgery. We don’t know when Kate checked into the hospital and no one has seen her at all since Christmas Day, when she was photographed at Sandringham. As Queen Camilla’s repeated visits to the London Clinic have shown in the past three days, photographers and press were still waiting outside the clinic and hoping to get a glance of Prince William visiting his wife, or Carole and Michael Middleton visiting their daughter. It genuinely appeared as if William only visited Kate one time, on the 18th. And now Kate has apparently been moved from the London Clinic to Adelaide Cottage thirteen days after her surgery, and no one got any photos. Kensington Palace released this statement:
The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.
The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.
The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.
[Via KP]
KP provided the timeline of Kate needing “ten to fourteen days” in the hospital, then months of recuperation at home. The lack of briefings and lack of disclosures has led to rampant speculation, none of which will end any time soon in this information vacuum. Just this weekend, Spanish outlets were openly speculating that Kate’s situation was dire. The British media isn’t touching any of that – there’s clearly a palace-enforced embargo on speculation, even if they would only be repeating what’s being said in the European press. In any case, this is starting to get very creepy and I’m genuinely worried about Kate and how little we know about her condition. KP still isn’t saying that Kate will make a full recovery, just that she’s “making good progress.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 821567509, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821569642, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823417682, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823419093, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823420935, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
William, Prince of Wales arrives at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Thursday 30 November, 2023 with Catherine Princess of Wales.,Image: 825654676, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for
the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London.,Image: 825661628, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Evelina London, officially opens the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit in London, UK, 5 December 2023,Image: 826932773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
And no one saw her leave the hospital!? Did they put her in a windowless ambulance? Did they drive without a royal convoy as to not draw attention to the press? Did they leave in the dead of night? I find it hard to believe no one saw ANYTHING.
They need to stop shucking and jiving and tell the public what’s really going on with Kate. They’ve lied so much that nobody knows what to believe any more.
It’s especially weird because given all of the pics of Camilla the last few days we know that there was press stationed outside of that hospital. Even if they didn’t get pics It’s odd that it seems no one in the press knew she’d left until this statement was made. So you’re telling me Becky from the Fail has sources informing her that Charles visited Kate but she no sources to inform her that Kate was out of the hospital? I doubt it
Proof of life photos are necessary now. This is getting too sketchy.
No one saw her arrive and no one saw her leave. The KP mysteries have gotten massive media attention, everything that K demands. She is the centre of attention by her own creation.
So did Chuckles visit an empty hospital bed? Because if she was there this weekend, someone would have seen her leave because of all the security. That definitely tells me she was never there.
I think they were lying about the visits on 18th w/ W and the one C did just before his procedure. The whole time it’s been giving “we gotta make sh-t look normal so no one suspects”. The only concrete sightings are supposedly the hospital flit from Sandringham to a completely different hospital on 28th of Dec, right? What if she was never *at* London Clinic to begin with?
London Clinic would have been the spot to pick if you’re planning reunion with fam papped visits and a victorious return to Windsor. It’s a good location for those “good press” moments the palaces crave – I mean look at Chucky & Bride of Chucky making the most of that this week. It works. What doesn’t work is when you pretend you’re bringing them into and out of that facility in the dead of night.
The announcement of “woo everything’s fine she’s going home to recuperate” came *right* on the heels of the Spanish press articles hitting Twitter on Sunday. It looks suspicious as hell tbh. Particularly as there was no photo of her waving wearily from a Range Rover as she sat next to her RPO. All the announcements are using old photos on Twitter.
I think the announcement is yet more deflection from speculation. The palaces look to be in a tizz because they’re not controlling the narrative like they thought they were. The pressure is really on them because it’s been over a solid week of people demanding proof-of-life photos now. The best they could do over the weekend in the tabs was Shutterstock! Really, fam? SHUTTERSTOCK? When have you *ever* seen them do that to a royal?
Her Late Majesty QEII once said of her public duty, “I have to be seen to be believed”. Those words better be echoing down the corridors of KP and BP, and the courtiers better start listening.
Whatever this woman went through (is going through) it is dark
@Chloe: I feel the same way.
Well what do we know of KP comms? They lie a lot!! So who really knows what is going on. Horsilla did visit Chuckles a lot with cameras rolling. Peg did one visit with cameras rolling and then put out that cameras were no longer allowed there. So we know he lied about cameras being allowed there. The plot thickens and the Mysteries at the Palace continue.
I totally want a Lucy Worsley special about this. Only she is capable of getting to the bottom of it.
Yes Lucy she did those King HenryVIII series about what happened to his wives. Yes she should be the one.
🤣
Lucy will wear all the buttons, wander through a candlelit Adelaide Cottage, and bring us the TRUTH! Followed by tea with a very nice Jamaican woman who is a PhD scholar studying the modern Royal family.
I’m really not comfortable with speculation that extreme. But wtf is happening?
I agree. At the very least KP comms are deserving of being overhauled. Whatever the reason for desiring such a level of privacy/secrecy, it soon became apparent that the media (regular and social) was filling the attendant vacuum. They should’ve quickly pivoted to shut speculation, especially the more distasteful pieces, down. That they didn’t do anything but allow rumors to flourish worldwide (and that Spanish story was picked up in English language sites) is mind boggling. And now the narrative has been set for many and rumors will become fact for them. Incompetence? Arrogance? Both? Whatever the reason it was a glaring unforced error.
So where is she?
No-one saw her leave.
No-one’s seen her arrive.
No-one’s seen her publicly since christmas
And what about the cavalcade on the 28th of december?
I’m starting to believe she went in on December 28th and left before January 17th when they announced it. That’s the only explanation of no one seeing her leaving.
@Snuffles: I think so too.
I think so too, It also explains the lack of visits.
That is the most plausible explanation. But if that is the case why lie about it? The whole thing is just weird.
Was just thinking the same thing.
Was she even AT London Clinic? Maybe she was really somewhere else, and saying she was at London Clinic helped throw all the news outlets off track?
This London Clinic ruse became a runaway train what with Camilla visiting, proof of paps, and now Kate objecting to the image of herself in a coma so KP had to pull the plug.
So paps and reporters had the place staked out in recent days covering the king’s procedure, Cam was shown coming and going incessantly but there is no still photo or video footage of Kate leaving?
O.K. …
Now there’s a photo of Natasha Archer, Kate’s stylist, driving by the London Clinic. But no Wills or Middletons wanted to play pretend discharge this morning.
Ok and no motorcade was seen leaving? I suspect Charles will be released shortly to great fanfare and the royalists will use the video of that motorcade to muddy the waters. Something is completely sinister here.
This whole thing is so odd and gives me such a chilling feeling. Why are they being so cagey and hush hush? They have to see how wild the speculation has become. If she’s really perfectly fine, they could do a much better job of conveying it, but they’re not. Why? Until I see otherwise, my mind is suspecting all the possible bad things. Kate is by far not my favorite person, but I don’t believe anybody wishes her actual harm. But I am concerned for old Buttons.
Curiouser and curiouser. 🤔
Kate is a young woman so I never imagined anything seriously wrong, but this secrecy is starting to become … seriously alarming.
Ok, I admit it—it’s fun to make fun of her, but I wouldn’t wish any actual harm to her… Could Kate… actually be in danger?
Wow.
A baby 6 months old with a brain tumor is young also, what age have to do with illness?
Meghan certainly was.
Now it’s her turn.
Still trash.
Free Shelly! Because this doesn’t even need a tin foil hat anymore… something’s going on, it’s not good, but no clue what.
I feel the same way….some of the initial speculation was bordering on conspiracy theory but after two weeks this is so bizarre. No one saw her arrive (if we ignore the Dec 28th), no one visited her, and no one saw her leave. And all of the reporters are just acting like this is normal.
Are the children with Michael and Carole
What?? I’m jumping in on this story for the first time today and my head is spinning at all these theories. She was in a coma, it’s all a lie and she’s fine, William assaulted her. This is out of control. Why is KP not controlling this narrative better?
You have your dates wrong. Tomorrow is Tuesday the 30th.
Hmm. I have had my doubts about whether she was there when they said she was.
It just seems strange that you would make an announcement that told the British media exactly where to find her with their long lenses. Yes, Charles and William were both said to have visited her, but neither of them is a stranger to covering up health information. I find it unlikely we didn’t see a single Middleton popping by.
I think it’s clear that several members of the media know exactly what is going on, or think they do. But they have also been camped out for days at the clinic in the hopes of getting that money shot of Kate leaving, so they clearly expect her to be there. How are they going to feel if William is not holding up his part of the contract?
If there is an embargo on reporting about or speculating about her hospital stay and recovery, I’m pretty sure that the press or someone did see her come and go but can’t talk about it. That is the way of emabargos. I understand why they released the statement about her getting the surgery as she will not be seen for some time. And I understand why they did the statement about her being at home. But in todays age of gossip and speculation you do have to wonder if it could have been handled more deftly in some areas, so as not for the conspiracy theories to come out.
Whatever is happening here–and there seems to be a LOT happening–I think it started when they were taking that ridiculous black and white Christmas card that had to be photoshopped. For whatever reason, the Wales family couldn’t or wouldn’t be all in the same room at the same time whenever they took that picture. That’s when things started to get weird around them. Everything seemed “okay” on Christmas Day itself, but I’d say W&K have been MIA more than usual over the past few months.
Boy they needed a distraction from all those European outlet reports popping up everywhere and here it is. I don’t believe one word coming from Kensington Palace.
Considering there is a large media presence outside The London Clinic, watching all exits, there should be footage of her convoy arriving and then leaving as they head back to Windsor. If the only pictures today are of Cam visiting again, then I tend to agree with others in speculating that she hasn’t been there since KP released the statement back on Jan 17 and William’s visit was solely for PR. I suspect her health “crisis” was leaked and KP bounced into making a statement after the fact to keep the Rota onside.
This is it! She went to the hospital on the 28th. Had a procedure but there were complications after. She was most likely medically sedated aka induced coma to let her body recover and then when she recovered she was let out. They put out a statement after she left then had will do the 15 min PR stroll. Dec 28th to last week was already 2 weeks.
Charles and Camilla were in on the coverup as well because they didn’t actually visit her. She wasn’t there to begin with when Charles has already arrived.
The daily fail only has a picture of Kate’s private secretary leaving the 🏥. Not Will or the Middleton. Also there was a article saying the kids were with them this past weekend so only Will has been MIA
Said it from Day 1 — all of this has been a lie, and they’re still lying. I don’t even think she was ever there.
Kate’s entitled to her privacy but the lack of information from KP has lead me to believe that something really bad happened to her. I hope I’m wrong.
No comment from KP about ‘the Princess is expected to make a full recovery” is ODD. And their PR team are creating way more speculation than necessary about her health. Maybe this is to continue distracting the public about Andrew? I also find it strange that nary a brit left flowers for her at the clinic? This, from a city who lined up halfway across London to say good bye to the queen? Also no mention of the kids – that’s she’s been in touch via zoom or whatnot. You’d think there could be more released to give a narrative of normalcy without disclosing specific details about her health.
The narrative around this whole situation has just played out so strangely. Either KP’s comms team is incredibly incompetent or they are lying liars who lie. Both explanations are equally plausible.
They aren’t saying she went home today, right? Just that she’s at home in Windsor and “making good progress.” She could have gone home before the original announcement was ever made.
This is just so weird. Camilla is clearly trolling William, the Middletons have gone MIA, KP’s PR is a disaster…….yikes.
If Kate’s at Middleton Manor then it would be quite easy to tell. Previous reports of Kate visiting her parents had the locals talking about a heavy police presence in the village and a public pathway near the home gets cut off and no one is allowed to use it when she’s there.
Any stay in hospital longer than a couple of days is serious. She’s probably been hooked up to drains and tubes, intravenous painkillers and complete bed rest.
It’s very unhinged of the press to make assumptions or guesses about someone being in a medically induced coma, for god’s sake. I know that they left a vacuum for people and the press to create a narrative but that is just crazy to come up with, out of thin air. I agree it’s all the comms team’s fault for handling this so poorly, and William’s for allowing them to handle it so poorly, but these ideas get wilder and wilder by the minute. Who really knows what’s wrong, she could have had a myriad of things going on and the timeline could be off but everyone is just guessing at this point. I recognize that she was absolutely awful to Meghan and offered no help or sympathy to her or the babies, but we certainly can’t wish physical harm on people. It’s bad energy to be putting those ideas out into the universe.