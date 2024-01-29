Prince William might be open to reconciling with Harry for the good of the kingdom

Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast got some interesting quotes from an unnamed friend of Prince William and Prince Harry. It’s probably the same “friend” who has provided endless quotes to Sykes about how William “absolutely f–king hates” his brother and sister-in-law, and how the next time William will speak to Harry will be at their father’s funeral. Even one month ago, these unnamed friends-of-Bill were insisting that William and Kate “will never reconcile” with the Sussexes, especially after Kate was outed as one of the racist royals. Now that Kate has a health crisis and the slimmed-down monarchy is under significant strain, suddenly friends-of-Bill are singing a different tune. Funny that. Some highlights from the Royalist column:
Kate will act as peacemaker, you guys: One old friend of Kate, William, and Harry, who went to school with the brothers but has not spoken regularly to Harry since he emigrated to America in 2020, told The Daily Beast: “Health problems do tend to put everything else in perspective. If Harry and Meghan have made an effort to reach out to Kate to offer their best wishes, Kate will reciprocate. William would quite happily never speak to either of them again, but Kate’s a peacemaker at heart. She would definitely be open to using this situation to build bridges. Never waste a good crisis, right?”
Harry & Kate used to be close? This friend said: “You have to remember that Kate and Harry were exceptionally close. He adored her, and she provided a sense of stability after the chaos of his youth. I actually can’t imagine a world in which he wouldn’t have sent her a note, despite everything. Everyone in the family has, frankly, had enough of the whole feud narrative. It’s way past time the whole thing was put to bed. Trust has been damaged, and I don’t think they are ever going to be calling each other for a heart to heart like the old days, but it’s time to move on.”
Charles would welcome his sons’ reconciliation: Kensington Palace did not respond to a request for comment on whether Kate had received a message from Harry and Meghan, and if she had responded or intended to. However, there is little doubt that King Charles would hugely welcome friendly overtures from William and Kate to his younger son, as he has shown himself keen to promulgate an image of family unity in recent months, most notably by including the once-disgraced Sarah Ferguson in the family group walk to church on Christmas Day last month.
William would be willing to reconcile with Harry for the good of his reign as king: Speaking to friends of the royals in recent months, it is quite clear that the extent of the breakdown in relations between William and his brother really cannot be underestimated. One friend previously told The Daily Beast that William “absolutely f–king hates” Harry. But William is also enormously conscious of his responsibilities to the institution. While he may have his reservations about his father’s policy of putting family unity before all else, he probably also knows that in the very long run, few people are going to regard a king who doesn’t speak to his own brother as a solid role model, or a unifying example of the best of British.
William might do something performatively: The Windsors have always been good—too good some might say—at putting duty before personal considerations. By making noises suggesting he would be open to reconciling with his brother, at least performatively, the ball is back in William’s court. The question will be whether William can subsume his personal anger and put his arm around his brother again—even if it is just for the cameras at first. William’s convalescing wife may be critical in helping him make that decision.
It sounds like people around William are telling him that his childish incandescent rage towards Harry and Meghan is not a good look longterm. But is William listening? My guess is no. Plus, William and Kate are still desperately trying to put the onus on Harry – Harry must contact them, Harry must make the effort, Harry must do this or that so Kate can pretend to be the grand peacemaker. Harry made it pretty clear, in his own memoir, that he was never particularly close to Kate and that William assaulted him. William and Kate were both wildly disrespectful to Harry’s wife. We keep learning more sh-t about what went down in 2018-2020, to the point where it’s abundantly clear that the brothers’ estrangement was a long time coming and arguably the healthiest solution. Still, it’s incredibly “interesting” that someone wants this narrative out there – that William might need Harry around, that Kate’s hospitalization is some kind of game changer for the brothers’ relationship.
I call bullshit. Since when has William been concerned about anyone’s good but his own?
He’ll tolerate being around H&M for the good of the monarchy so that he can have someone to abuse and put work off on when he is king? Thanks, but no thanks. Kate the peacemaker should have died long ago. She seems to be the one who ramps things up with PW. If she had laughed off the “baby brain” comment, PW wouldn’t have gotten worked up about it. And give me several breaks with “she provided a sense of stability after the chaos of his youth”. PH has written his own version about who provided him with a “sense of stability” and Kate didn’t feature in it.
If Kate had any liking for harry she would not have made trouble for Meghan. I think she liked being the center of attention for two princes. Harry was not close to kate.
This is the press telling Willy to suck it up and make up with his brother. Or at least fake it to lure him back.
Agree. The only “sources” for this piece is likely the author himself. The media wants the golden goose back.
It’s clear that William’s “friends” haven’t read Harry’s book to be still spewing out old narratives about Harry and Kate being close and her being the peacemaker. My question is if William does make overtures towards Harry, can Harry even trust him to not throw him and Meghan under the bus again?
Harry confirmed in spare that he and Kate were not close. Kate is no peacemaker she made threatening steps to Meghan in front of cameras. She needs to apologize to meghan. William assaulted his brother and tried to break up his marriage.
Is the room spinning for anyone else? No? What is happening on salt isle with this we are ok with a reconciliation with Harry? What is driving this now? Yes Chuckles is out for a bit but there is nothing wrong with Peg. Things are happening over there but what are they?
Susan Collins, I have the same questions. Why this message and why now? Is it because so many people have speculated on Twitter that Egg got violent with Kate and that’s why she was in the hospital? They realize they need to improve William’s reputation and also distract the public?
Hahahahahaha!
Total twaddle. I don’t believe a word.
But @Susan Collins may have a point.
It’s not a good look, but he’ll never do it because he doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong. They know as well as we do, him and his wife are not inspiring any widespread long term loyalty. It’s not like William has his hard work and charm to fall back on. Also those at the palace have started to realize that constantly railing about how you hate two people, when one hasn’t mentioned you in a year and the other in longer than that, and the last time they did they referred to you as their husband’s family makes people realize you’re the problem.
William and Harry were never close, they’re still trying to make fetch happen with Unable and Harry being best mates.
Harry found out about Cain’s engagement on the news, the week after he was on vacation with him.
They never invited him over to their apartment in walking distance from the dump, where he was living.
Harry can be their whipping boy again, Meghan is over that toxic family, if she can cut off toxic Tom, it should be no problem for Harry’s family.
Women will put up with a lot, but when it comes to their children all bets are off.
I would worry about how Archie and Lily would be treated. Lily was complained about for the name she was given.kate ignored baby Archie when she was a few feet away.
He once called Kate the sister he never had. I believe they were very close at one time. He wouldn’t have had the childhood baggage he had with William and Charles.
Camilla being papped visiting Chaz 3 x makes William look like a bad husband — and maybe someone on William’s team is able to see that William has isolated himself …
But that’s too rational, right?
Oh my, such projection. Both sides are sick of the feud narrative, are they? Perhaps you mean the BM has beaten that story to death and there’s no more traction from it?
This is all a warning to William to suck it up and stop being such an incandescent toddler. Make nice with Harry,even if it’s only to provide lots of photos. The BM need them desperately.