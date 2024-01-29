The palace is worried that the Sussexes will go broke or become ‘royals for hire’

Four years later, and the British media can’t admit that they lost. Not only that, they can’t admit they have zero claim on Prince Harry and Meghan, that the work of two people living in America is none of their f–king business. The Windsors and their media handlers are singularly obsessed with all things Sussex, creating Sussex headlines out of thin air, having aides brief about the Sussexes, lying awake at night worrying about how the Sussexes are thriving outside of an increasingly isolated and delusional royal establishment. In this Sun story, they’re justifying their bonkers obsession with Harry & Meghan’s money by suggesting that if the Sussexes go broke, they’ll have to beg Charles for money. Some highlights from this infuriatingly stupid story:
The Jamaica trip: It was billed as a rare “date night” for the supposedly privacy-loving couple. But as Harry and Meghan glad-handed Hollywood executives on the red carpet this week, some royal aides are concerned there was something else at play. The question of what happens when the Sussexes run out of money is at the forefront of many minds — and their appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley movie One Love will have done little to calm nerves. The Sun understands that Meghan and Harry flew to Jamaica for the event as guests of Paramount Pictures, which is distributing the film, sharing a private jet with executives and staying at the same hotel. When they walked the red carpet, posing with Jamaican politicians — who are this year plotting to oust the King as the island’s Head of State — it secured global headlines that will make Paramount very happy indeed.
Royals for hire: And there is fear behind Palace walls that the couple could become “royals for hire” as they struggle to fund their expensive lifestyle amid floundering media deals. Insiders tell The Sun that although Paramount has yet to agree any formal collaboration with the Sussexes, a deal could be in the pipeline. And Harry and Meghan must be hoping Paramount has deep pockets. The couple are saddled with a $9.5million mortgage for their Montecito mansion and they are estimated to spend £3million a year on round-the-clock security.
The Sussexes’ income: Meanwhile, their income streams are drying up. Their $100million Netflix deal is due to expire next year and it is unlikely to be renewed after a lacklustre performance so far. In 2021 the Duke secured a £35million book deal which included an advance of £17.5million. But last year he had to submit his autobiography Spare more than once before the publishers accepted it — sparking rumours it had been “sexed up” after it emerged that Harry had begged pals and former girlfriends to speak to his ghost-writer for the book, JR Moehringer.
Harry’s inheritance: It is now four years since Megxit, when the couple moved to the States, and Harry revealed in his docuseries that they were only able to make the move because they had money left to him by Princess Diana, thought to be around £7million. The kitty could also have been bolstered by money from the late Queen’s will, but their expenses remain high, chiefly their mortgage and huge security costs.
They’re mad about the Sussexes’ bathrooms again: An insider revealed: “We said, ‘Why not just move to a smaller house and live quietly?’ but the answer was clear — they need security.” The pair employ a string of private security guards at their Montecito pile and they work closely with LA-based security experts TorchStone, using former US President Barack Obama’s ex bodyguard Christopher Sanchez, as well as Christopher Keenan, who worked for Hillary Clinton, and former Met Police royal protection bodyguard David Langdown. Their services do not come cheap.
Someone else is financing Harry’s media lawsuits? Instead he has been keeping himself busy with a string of expensive lawsuits in the UK — but last week threw in the towel on his libel case against the Mail on Sunday, costing him £750,000. He claimed to be “slaying dragons” after he celebrated victory in a phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers. But according to The Spectator magazine, these cases are largely funded by former F1 supremo Max Mosley’s legacy money via anti-press campaign group Hacked Off.
William is rolling in duchy money: William is rolling in cash, buoyed by an annual £24million income from the Duchy of Cornwall. But given the severely strained relations between the two brothers, it seems unlikely that he could be relied upon to fund the Sussexes. So will a generous King be saddled with funding the life of someone who shows no interest in a royal life? Or will the fallen Prince find an even less appealing paymaster than Netflix?
“A less appealing paymaster than Netflix” – is that how we’re describing Paramount, a global film, television and media brand with billions in the bank? Paramount, whose CEO personally invited the Sussexes to attend a premiere in Jamaica and flew them out on a company jet? The British media also doesn’t understand how anything works, especially production deals. Even if, say, Netflix didn’t renew their contract with the Sussexes, the Sussexes still fulfilled their contract and thus, they will still have millions in the bank. The haphazard attempt to delegitimize Spare is also audaciously stupid – Harry got an eight-figure advance for Spare and Random House BROKE EVEN in the first week of publication because of the blockbuster sales. Which means Harry would have ended up making eight-figures on top of the advance. By my estimates, Harry easily pulled in $40 million-plus just from his memoir. Plus, BetterUp, plus Clevr Blends, plus plus plus. The Sussexes’ finances are totally fine, and even if they weren’t, the Sussexes have enough powerful friends that they’ll figure something out.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Yes wouldn’t want to lower the lofty standards set by ohhh say..Andrew and Fergie
Look at it this way: All they know is grifting and getting dribs and drabs like Fergie and Andy, with occasional begs of ‘more money please’ to Mom.
The idea that Harry and Meghan could actually fund themselves and live nice lives is beyond their ability to conceive. Of course they must not have any money! It’s inconceivable they could be better at life than their elders!
In short: Some people are really screaming to the world how out of touch they are.
..and Zara and Peter Phillips. She’s done ads for things like Land Rover and Peter did a Chinese milk ad. The argument will be that they aren’t “working royals” but they were approached because of their ties to the RF. They are still both in the line of succession.
LOL the level of wishful thinking in this article is insane. The press desperately wishes H&M to be financially unstable so that they could be somehow get pulled back into the UK and the BRF’s clutches. They’re still living in 2020 when they and the palace embarked on that extra-unhinged campaign to try to isolate and force the Sussexes back.
“We said, ‘Why not just move to a smaller house and live quietly?’'” LOLOLOL this didn’t hapen. Harry and Meghan didn’t ask these nasty ppl sh*t about the house they were buying. The very idea, please. As if anyone wants their view or thinks their “concerns” are remotely good intentioned. Absolute fantasy, these people can’t even tell a plausible lie
@LadyE – Exactly. Smaller house my arse. They really mean they want them to live in a less secure house so, they can have as many photos of H&M and their children as they like. Then when the revenue on the pictures runs dry they stage an incident! Gawd these people are just vile.
Also they live in a nicer house than Kate does which makes me laugh and probably annoyed her greatly. Imagine helping to drive them out and then they buy a gorgeous mansion in beautiful sunny California.
They might start accepting bags of cash! Gasp! Oh wait….
Bingo! And also, who funds Earthflop?
They make themselves sound so stupid. There are very few books that don’t go through several edits before publishing. It would be better if they traveled to some country and “hired” out to get a bag of cash for favors or honors, I guess.
They want Harry and Meghan to be like Andrew and Fergie. Sorry Meghan is not going to blow through her money. Harry is the same guy who wouldn’t touch the money he got from his mother even though he was living in a shack and wearing shoes with holes in them. I’m sure Harry got some investment advice from his tech bros so their money is probably tripled since those deals were made. Meghan is signed to one of the biggest PR firms in the world they will make sure the deals aka the money keeps coming in. They will never be broke they have a whole country’s media who promote them no matter what they do.
The “friends” and Gray Men are tripping. Harry and Meghan are not the Duke and Duchess of Windsor looking for handouts from the Left Behinds. Hardly.
The latest suppositions from that bunch of asses. Reaching…
The Sussexes haven’t even scratched the surface of the potential money they could make. If anything, they’re leaving money on the table right now.
This I absolutely believe. I am sure that they’ve both been approached by a million organizations since they left.
I think the real giveaway that these are just palace folks screaming and throwing up, is the idea that they insist “money runs out”. Normal people who don’t have manors and lands just…..keep working and earning. We just keep in going and do work and adapt and get paid. Harry and Megan are rich, and they’ll do the rich equivalent. They’ll just….keep working until they retire. The upper classes in England are so clueless.
It all sounds like projection tbh.
That part. This is real-life 2024, not Pride and Prejudice. We work, we network, we earn money. We don’t sit on an inheritance for life and just live off that. H+M are workers, that’s a virtue, not a crime. Also Harry made it very clear during that funny video he made for the Bob Woodard event, that he has a money manager/financial adviser. He referenced the person.
Obama is a retired President of the current greatest economy in the world. As a result, he gets a minimum of 400K/year. He and Michelle are still working–doing almost exactly what the Sussexes are doing. At this point, articles like this just make the Firm look bitta, bitta, bitta They’re pretty much approaching the Ms. Habersham phase: sitting there by the window, acting like Harry left them at the alter.
Royals for hire? I thought that was a Fergie scheme. Don’t worry about the Sussexes they know how to take care of themselves and work so they will be fine.
Fergie, the Duke of Kent, Zara and Mike, Peter Phillips. They all take advantage of that royal connection to endorse things, write books, etc.
I guess these people have never heard of investments? Property Ownership under Land Trusts? If I was able to make the most in interest last year than I have in my entire life, due to high rates, not including having high 401k gains due to the stock market, I’m sure two people who probably are working with a financial advisor are fine. This is not concern, this is hope from them. They HOPE they are running out of money so that they will be amenable to a half in/half out( or all in) deal. They need them back, and this article and The Daily beast article is making it super clear that they realize that.
H&M are doing so much heavy lifting for that family still, taking the. burden of speculation off of Andrew the Pedophile, Kate the Mysteriously Ill, Baldy the Psychopath, Camilla the Adulteress, etc etc etc. It’s so laughable how well-adjusted and decent the Sussexes are compared to the jerks they left behind.
Jamaican politicians are “plotting” to oust the king as head of state. It’s not a freaking coup d’etat! Jamaicans want their country back. They’re saying “Not my king” with their whole chests. No plot required.
Thank you! No plotting required, they want to have complete governance for their own country, no King who lives on another continent necessary.
Royals for hire, huh?
Milking the Chinese like Peter Phillips?
Or going the walking billboard route of the Tindalls?
Or try… honors for cash, maybe?
These Men in Gray and gold-plated advisers are envious of the Sussexes’ success, their hard-earned freedom, and their popularity.
This pocket-watching is an ugly, and very unpleasant, unprofessional, look.
Dodgy Uncle Gary?
Even if they do nothing and twiddle their thumbs for the rest of their lives I’m pretty sure they’ve already invested well enough to be more than comfortable.
The attempt at distraction is so blatant
You can say it as much as you want, that doesn’t make it true. The Sussexes are FINE and not short of cash.
This piece is unhinged. I can’t wait for the meltdown when Harry and Meghan announce their new projects.
A woman who is a self made millionaire isn’t going broke unless something goes terribly wrong. Harry has more money now than he ever had.
I can’t wait for their next project announcements too. love the fact that the British press really don’t seem to have an idea of what Harry & Meghan are up to & about their connections. After claiming Hollywood has turned its back on H&M in favour of the Wales (chuckle) for a year – they must have been astonished to see them with a top exec at Paramount who is also a neighbour in Montecito.
Seethe harder!
Also the blatant lies that Harry’s hacking cases are being funded by the charity Hacked off. It’s just no way seeing I get many emails from them asking for donations & its pretty shocking to see such blatant lies in print
“Harry and Meghan must be hoping Paramount has deep pockets” lol
I don’t buy for a second that an ‘insider’ told the Sun that H&M are close to a deal with Paramount but to be clear: Paramount is one of Big 5 Production Companies. Paramount’s parent company literally rakes in over $30 BILLION in revenue each year so yeah i think they might have deep pockets lmao
LOL! I supposed, for the palace, this is progress indeed. They are no longer funneling through their media mouthpieces, the notion that the Sussexes are broke. Gone are the days when Emily Andrews applied her renowned accountant expertise to demonstrate that the Sussexes were broke; gone are the days of British tabloids satirical cartoons depicting the Sussexes living in squalor. Read between the lines folks, they know they have lost. So don’t be distracted. The real issue here is, what’s up with William and Kate? What’s wrong with Kate? and whether and to what extend is her husband responsible. Remember, the Sun has a contract with William that paid him 1 million pounds.
I dream of the day that the sales numbers for Spare are released and the BM is forced to do basic math and realize that Harry is rich rich. It was a number 1 bestseller all around the world and was on the best seller lists for months. I think in Canada it was on the top 10 for 6 months. Multiply that by dozens of countries and you get big sales. Harry would likely have negotiated a lucrative royalty rate as every publisher wanted that book.
And then everything else they are doing? They have money coming in from multiple streams (some we likely don’t even know about) and are probably investing it pretty lucratively.
Are they fricking serious ! Did they forget Meghan has been managing her money outside of royal circus for 20years. Then Harry wore she’s with holes n them and bought clothes n sale from TKMax I reckon those 2 know how to manage their money . It’s been 4 years and they haven’t displayed the signs of mismanaging their money. Stop counting their Coins!
So now they are crying because they can’t control the finances of the Sussex’s? No that doesn’t sound like a financial abuser at all🤨.. for anyone not on the Royal payroll the success of the Sussex’s post UK are phenomenal and exceeds every and all expectations by even the die hard fans. But sure they are in imminent danger of financial ruin🙄.
I am looking forward to the British Royal propaganda press being black balled at Hollywood events worldwide because of this nonsense, I sure hope it happens someday soon.
Lest we forget that M&H are working with the investment firm Ethic and have invested wisely, see ClevrBlend who is now distributing through Target. These are just 2 that we know of, I’m assuming that both H and M have different investments that we don’t know about, that’s how the wealthy stay that way. Also, Harry still has his day job with BetterUp and Meg told us that they have several projects in the works. All this being said, they are fine and will stay that way.
Yes-I’m sure they have all kinds of investments that they don’t put their faces on. They are more than fine.
“saddled with a $9.5m mortgage” and only made… $100m from netflix, $40m from Spare…
Imagine someone being worried about your mortgage (mine is $300k personally) when you just made 14X your mortgage in a few years? that would be the equivalent of… me making $4.2 million in the last couple of years. I can confirm I have not made that much lolz and neither am I famous and beautiful and yet my finances are worrying to exactly no one.
That house is probably already paid off. I wouldn’t be surprised if they own another property somewhere else also. Makes sense to have an anonymous safe house someplace. I imagine the financial abuse was truly the way they thought they would break the Sussex’s and bring the back while never letting them forget. It has to be a sore spot for that family and their rota.
How odd. Isn’t the whole point of hereditary royalty essentially a “royal for hire” program for a country. Well may be I should say, at least in the UK under the current system? The royals earn their keep (as it is) by doing whatever BS job the public hires or entrusts them to do. None of them are making an honest living as they say. It is literally a state sanctioned grift.
In Will and Kate’s case, they are terrible at the job hence the unbelievable amount of backlash they are currently receiving. Will and Kate are absolutely not popular. The media has been lying for years if recent viral sm posts are to be believed.
This article pretty much shows that they have no understanding of how money and working in the US works. Meghan has worked pretty much all her life, and she looks to be really good with it. As mentioned by others, there is also enough wealth around them to advise them proper financial stewardship. It’s really insulting that they presume that they straight up don’t know how work works.
If things ever got really bad for the Sussexes, they would just work more.
Meghan could always fall back on acting if they got really desperate. But the BM are the really desperate ones now….. Manufacturing clickbait to earn those pennies….Projection is confession.
“But last year he had to submit his autobiography Spare more than once before the publishers accepted it”, isn’t that standard though ? (Genuine question)
“Editing” is pretty standard, yes.
Unless you write for the British tabloid press…
Is that there wish for the Sussexes to lose everything and go back begging? Shouldn’t they worry about the milk advertising royal instead of Harry & Meghan? God willing this will never happen to them as long as they live in the states.
No , the palace is worried that no matter what they do to Harry and Meghan. The lies, the cruelty , the gaslighting. The world still likes Harry and Meghan better than the rest of them especially wank and buttons .
Stay mad and bitter
The Sussexes’ mortgage may be $9 million but I promise you the value of their home has probably doubled in the last 3 years …they’re not upside down on their loan.