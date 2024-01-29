The palace is worried that the Sussexes will go broke or become ‘royals for hire’

Four years later, and the British media can’t admit that they lost. Not only that, they can’t admit they have zero claim on Prince Harry and Meghan, that the work of two people living in America is none of their f–king business. The Windsors and their media handlers are singularly obsessed with all things Sussex, creating Sussex headlines out of thin air, having aides brief about the Sussexes, lying awake at night worrying about how the Sussexes are thriving outside of an increasingly isolated and delusional royal establishment. In this Sun story, they’re justifying their bonkers obsession with Harry & Meghan’s money by suggesting that if the Sussexes go broke, they’ll have to beg Charles for money. Some highlights from this infuriatingly stupid story:

The Jamaica trip: It was billed as a rare “date night” for the supposedly privacy-loving couple. But as Harry and Meghan glad-handed Hollywood executives on the red carpet this week, some royal aides are concerned there was something else at play. The question of what happens when the Sussexes run out of money is at the forefront of many minds — and their appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley movie One Love will have done little to calm nerves. The Sun understands that Meghan and Harry flew to Jamaica for the event as guests of Paramount Pictures, which is distributing the film, sharing a private jet with executives and staying at the same hotel. When they walked the red carpet, posing with Jamaican politicians — who are this year plotting to oust the King as the island’s Head of State — it secured global headlines that will make Paramount very happy indeed.

Royals for hire: And there is fear behind Palace walls that the couple could become “royals for hire” as they struggle to fund their expensive lifestyle amid floundering media deals. Insiders tell The Sun that although Paramount has yet to agree any formal collaboration with the Sussexes, a deal could be in the pipeline. And Harry and Meghan must be hoping Paramount has deep pockets. The couple are saddled with a $9.5million mortgage for their Montecito mansion and they are estimated to spend £3million a year on round-the-clock security.

The Sussexes’ income: Meanwhile, their income streams are drying up. Their $100million Netflix deal is due to expire next year and it is unlikely to be renewed after a lacklustre performance so far. In 2021 the Duke secured a £35million book deal which included an advance of £17.5million. But last year he had to submit his autobiography Spare more than once before the publishers accepted it — sparking rumours it had been “sexed up” after it emerged that Harry had begged pals and former girlfriends to speak to his ghost-writer for the book, JR Moehringer.

Harry’s inheritance: It is now four years since Megxit, when the couple moved to the States, and Harry revealed in his docuseries that they were only able to make the move because they had money left to him by Princess Diana, thought to be around £7million. The kitty could also have been bolstered by money from the late Queen’s will, but their expenses remain high, chiefly their mortgage and huge security costs.

They’re mad about the Sussexes’ bathrooms again: An insider revealed: “We said, ‘Why not just move to a smaller house and live quietly?’ but the answer was clear — they need security.” The pair employ a string of private security guards at their Montecito pile and they work closely with LA-based security experts TorchStone, using former US President Barack Obama’s ex bodyguard Christopher Sanchez, as well as Christopher Keenan, who worked for Hillary Clinton, and former Met Police royal protection bodyguard David Langdown. Their services do not come cheap.

Someone else is financing Harry’s media lawsuits? Instead he has been keeping himself busy with a string of expensive lawsuits in the UK — but last week threw in the towel on his libel case against the Mail on Sunday, costing him £750,000. He claimed to be “slaying dragons” after he celebrated victory in a phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers. But according to The Spectator magazine, these cases are largely funded by former F1 supremo Max Mosley’s legacy money via anti-press campaign group Hacked Off.

William is rolling in duchy money: William is rolling in cash, buoyed by an annual £24million income from the Duchy of Cornwall. But given the severely strained relations between the two brothers, it seems unlikely that he could be relied upon to fund the Sussexes. So will a generous King be saddled with funding the life of someone who shows no interest in a royal life? Or will the fallen Prince find an even less appealing paymaster than Netflix?