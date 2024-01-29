King Charles was discharged from the hospital & photographed on his way out

While I’m worried about the Princess of Wales’s health and status and I genuinely hope she’s okay, it’s absolutely riveting to watch Buckingham Palace box in Kensington Palace. KP did the most to try to convince everyone that William was visiting Kate in the London Clinic and he just wasn’t being photographed. Then Camilla made it abundantly clear that photographers were outside the hospital as she repeatedly visited King Charles this weekend, drawing attention to William’s absence. Suddenly today, KP then announced that Kate had been discharged from the hospital and she had already returned home to Adelaide Cottage. Rebecca English at the Mail even underlined the fact that KP was telling her that Kate left the hospital TODAY. No photos, no videos, nothing. Then, hours later, King Charles was discharged from the same hospital – and he made sure the photographers waiting outside got plenty of pics. Wow.

King Charles III smiled and waved as was discharged from hospital today, three days after undergoing a successful procedure for an enlarged prostate. Charles walked out of The London Clinic in Marylebone with Queen Camilla by his side following three nights under observation after being admitted last Friday morning at about 9am. The King was twice visited by Queen Camilla yesterday, the third and fourth times she has been to see him at the private hospital since they arrived. Camilla smiled as she arrived by car at midday yesterday, leaving again just over three hours later. She returned between 6pm and 7pm and was smiling as she left. It is the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for after abdominal surgery on January 16. Kate today entered the 14th day of her hospital stay and was visited by her father-in-law Charles last Friday ahead of his operation.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail is pointing out that they’re perfectly capable of tracking the movements, arrivals and departures of the royals as they come and go from the London Clinic. Charles and Camilla also want to have it underlined – while Charles stayed in the hospital one more night than they were expecting, everything is fine and he’s back on his feet and there’s nothing to hide. Unlike some people.

And just to confirm, the princess left hospital today. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 29, 2024