King Charles was discharged from the hospital & photographed on his way out

While I’m worried about the Princess of Wales’s health and status and I genuinely hope she’s okay, it’s absolutely riveting to watch Buckingham Palace box in Kensington Palace. KP did the most to try to convince everyone that William was visiting Kate in the London Clinic and he just wasn’t being photographed. Then Camilla made it abundantly clear that photographers were outside the hospital as she repeatedly visited King Charles this weekend, drawing attention to William’s absence. Suddenly today, KP then announced that Kate had been discharged from the hospital and she had already returned home to Adelaide Cottage. Rebecca English at the Mail even underlined the fact that KP was telling her that Kate left the hospital TODAY. No photos, no videos, nothing. Then, hours later, King Charles was discharged from the same hospital – and he made sure the photographers waiting outside got plenty of pics. Wow.
King Charles III smiled and waved as was discharged from hospital today, three days after undergoing a successful procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Charles walked out of The London Clinic in Marylebone with Queen Camilla by his side following three nights under observation after being admitted last Friday morning at about 9am.
The King was twice visited by Queen Camilla yesterday, the third and fourth times she has been to see him at the private hospital since they arrived.
Camilla smiled as she arrived by car at midday yesterday, leaving again just over three hours later. She returned between 6pm and 7pm and was smiling as she left.
It is the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for after abdominal surgery on January 16. Kate today entered the 14th day of her hospital stay and was visited by her father-in-law Charles last Friday ahead of his operation.
The Mail is pointing out that they’re perfectly capable of tracking the movements, arrivals and departures of the royals as they come and go from the London Clinic. Charles and Camilla also want to have it underlined – while Charles stayed in the hospital one more night than they were expecting, everything is fine and he’s back on his feet and there’s nothing to hide. Unlike some people.
And just to confirm, the princess left hospital today.
I…this is just SO messy. Wow.
I second that.
Camilla really is an evil genius.
She/they just waited for the reports to speculate how someone got out of that hospital with all the exits covered by cameras, and then they shamelessly stroll out. I am still stunned by it all sometimes.
After Sussexit and the Queen’s death, I knew that the brewing PR war between BP and KP were going to be very entertaining. Camilla knows how to move PR wise, but I have to say that KP’s game is not very good. A lot of unforced errors on their part. They come across as a comms department in shambles who has completely lost control of the narrative and are always reactive. I wonder whether this is just sheer incompetence or perhaps the staff not getting the relevant info from their principals (Will and Kate).
She’s like a sniper – laying low, very patient, no unnecessary moves or noises – and then the perfect shot.
ROFL no wonder why Harry had her number – he was a skilled pilot and gunner trained in painting his target. He knew where the real threat was coming from!
I despise the wench, but even I have to admit, this is an excellent move on her part. The Waleses are such children at this game. Cam’s running circles around them, that’s why she wanted the Sussexes out of the way– they’re at least hardworking and dynamic. Wills and Kate are such sitting ducks for her.
It’s amateur hour on the Wales part. Charles has no clue coming out of his surgery lol Cowmilla has over 40 years experience in snaking, if not 50, a piece of cake for her. Coween Lorrain is howling of amusement behind doors.
Let’s also not forget that Cowmilla is a speaker highlighting VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN.
@proudmary, the Wales’ bad PR seems to me to be more about William’s arrogance and need to be the top dog in the pound. I get it if Kate wants her medical care details to remain private, but I don’t think she’d care about coming and going from the hospital unless she was rolled out in a medical bed. She knows that those images would endear her public even more, but so does William, lol. William wants everyone to know that nobody is the boss of him, he is the future king and not his wife, and he is having his minions tell the masses that he is perfectly fine taking care of the kids without her.
He “erased” Harry and Meghan, and he is busy trying to erase his wife in the public’s heart, just like his dad did to Diana. What a piece of shit this man is.
Loathe as I am to commend this home wrecker for anything. I have to say I take my hat off to her. Damm she’s good. Wank and buttons don’t stand a chance against the evil genius. lol. Wank deserves everything Camilla does to him for all the evil he did to Harry and Meghan. Should have been a better brother.
Camilla is fond of that shade of blue, isn’t she?
Didn’t Kate try to make this colour happen for the Wales ? Because if so I can totally see Camilla just stealing the idea from her.
That shade of blue is being served to Willy with a cup of tea.
Boss PR move of Charles & Camilla leaving the hospital by the front door. KP secrecy really botched Kate’s stay and will continue to fuel speculation.
The king and queen consort are literally trolling W & K out loud now.
They’re telling the world press that Kate didn’t leave in the night. That it’s giving coverup.
Here’s what I don’t understand: Chucky & Bride of Chucky think they’re being cute attacking the heir & PoW – like they seem to be gleefully throwing shade on his heir and the HOSPITALIZED wife of the heir.
But this speaks to how bad HIS reign is, now horrible a parent HE is because he never got W help for anger issues that go back to childhood, and didn’t raise him to his duty properly.
These two crowned clowns think that making W&K look bad makes them look better. It straight up does not. The courtiers love mess but this is going to come back and bite every last one of them in the rear bumper.
The whole farce is basically highlighting what utter sociopaths they all are.
It is fascinating to watch this play out between BP and KP. The pointed coverage of Camilla’s comings and goings really is trying to send a message to William, isnt it?
I mean, we’re expected to believe that his wife was discharged after a two week hospital stay and he didn’t even go pick her up?
If she was there at all, then she left on Saturday. Locals around the hospital saw a convoy on Saturday and initially assumed it was Camilla but she did not arrive until later that day.
This would line up with the footage on Natasha in one vehicle and a blacked out passenger vehicle behind her.
which means either KP lied to English or she’s lying when she says Kate was released today – either way its interesting.
Wow! KP is terrible at PR. King and Sidepiece ran circles around their lies and obfuscation. It’s been fascinating watching this spectacle, knowing the truth will eventually come out.
On a serious note, I fear serious harm has come to Kate and we may never see her in public again.
I am starting to believe this as well.
Apparently Rhiannon Mills says that the press had cameras at all entrances of the hospital to get a glimpse of Kate leaving and they didn’t see her. I’m sure behind the scenes the press is pissed that they didn’t get the money shot. BP’s actions throughout this whole ordeal has just piled on the pressure on KP.
The way I just spit out my coffee when I saw this. Standing ovation. Bravo. Chefs kiss. Checkmate. Really going to be curious if the international media doesn’t pick up on this. Please someone this is wild.
What the heck is Camilla wearing? All that money and that’s how she dresses herself. Yikes!
She’s wearing “Concerned Wife Picks Up Husband From the Hospital.” It would look weird if she was all dressed up.
She wears that outfit often. Part of the reason I never understood Kate’s need to show up with a new outfit every time.
I really believe that William and Kate’s parents were visiting her, but going around the back. And that William (trying for “privacy” ) made it clear that he did not want photos of them printed. I also believe that Camilla’s pr runs circles around KP’s clown show. She welcomes the chance to show normal family behavior here. And of course the King understands the importance of showing that he’s fine and will just scale back to fully recuperate. Meanwhile, KP looks like they’re trying to hide something. I just think it’s PR mismanagement-nothing sinister.
Well Chuckles and Horsilla are showing Peg how this is done. He leaves the same hospital waving to all the cameras but Can’t left the hospital without one of those cameras documenting it hmmmm..Something isn’t right.
So announcements about Charles’s prostate and Kate’s abdominal surgery and Charles and Kate leaving hospital were announced within hours of each other on the same day. Curious.
I agree. Once could be chalked up to coincidence and secret squirrel KP PR not coordinating with BP.
Twice….bish plz
C&C just twisting that knife like a champion!
Wow Kaiser, you’re a better person than I am. I genuinely don’t care if Kate is OK, given how evil she was to Megan. She made her bed (chased PWT til he had no other options) and then she mercilessly bullied a pregnant woman. What’s the phrase? You reap what you sow…
How incredible low to wish harm on someone because two women couldn’t get along. Neither of those women are evil. Their ambition collided. It happens. If you work with people you see it every day. Both these women are mothers and good ones. No child should have to lose their mother in any way, shape or form.
The conflict between Meghan and Kate was not just an example of “not getting along” and “ambitions colliding”. It was Kate basically bullying Meghan and then letting a lie sit for years that cast Meghan in a damaging racist trope (“white woman’s tears). Basically a DARVO move, and that is just so damn repugnant because Kate’s actions caused harm. Both directly and indirectly by the press.
I don’t wish Kate any harm. I hope she’s ok but let’s not rewrite history here.
This is very clearly Buckingham Palace, Charles, and Camilla refusing to cover for whatever nefarious shenanigans are afoot with the Wails. Camilla and Charles have played this right at every turn – they look transparent and honest, and like a supportive couple (ew) while at the same time drawing a ridiculously obvious contrast to the dense fog surrounding Kate, Will and KP.
It’s very telling that they’re implicating Will like this. We all know Charles & Camilla have no problem swiping at his sons in the press, but at the end of the day the firm must protect the heir. And yet the firm isn’t protecting the heir. They’re implicating him a million different ways, and the end game here can only be exposure.
To me, the real question is, do Charles and Camilla even know what’s going on with Kate and Will, or is this them trying to force the Wails’ hand into even telling them wtf is going on? The (bad) Becky English coverup seems like even the press really don’t know either? Did the press really think she was there for a while?
He looks good; back to his sartorial standards. Since I do believe he had an operation, I wish him all the best and a good calm recovery at home. And the ability to pee more comfortably, which I believe is the goal of noncancerous prostate procedures.
“Her return to official duties will depend on medical advice closer to the time.” There’s a scoop for you – closer to what time?
The water ain’t clean. Kate was either never there or was gone before the announcement two weeks ago. If she was indeed let out today, did they create a disguise from her wiglets to sneak her out??
The DM is already reduced to photographing the flowers – DRIED OUT FLOWERS – sent to Kate’s bedside next to Natasha Archer in the car….that is some weak sauce right there. The Waleses will owe the press big time for accepting these shenanigans for now!
Charles is such a douche.
In the video he initially looked peeved that he had to walk around the vehicle to get in, but then realized it would give him more face time (attention) with the world’s media.
Diana, yes it was torture all those years putting up with that git.
William will return to public engagements once his wife is settled? Today? This week? Next week? Another vague statement.
Error. They meant when Kate’s facelift has settled.
I actually thought this was an improvement as in ,once she’s settled in at home, rather than the 3-4 months he initially announced. They must have finally figured out that taking all that time was not a good look. But it’s still vague.
Chuck and Camilla handled this very well. The whole thing surrounding Kate is very odd. The king’s and his wife’s visibility emphasized that more and Camilla was loving every minute of it
Chuck is reminding Wills that while he may not have the best judgment he is STILL better at this than he is. And it doesn’t take much for that.
Why does the last line of that excerpt read in pressnt tense: “IS being cared for?” I thought Kate already left?
If Bully Boy Willy’s wife had some kind of ailment that was mentionable, I am pretty sure he would be making his walks in and out the hospital to show what a supposed great husband he is. His waity wife has something they do not want the public to know. I am not going to throw crazy theories but whatever it is, it is awful. I am wishing her well.
If mistress wife was not so evil to princess Diana, I would love her PR to death against Bully Boy toxic 80s James Spader movies. I am side eying her but still admiring her for putting Bully Boy in his place and trying to be king before his time. Wait in the Corner tempestuous child! mistress wife is telling Bully Boy! I can get rid of you as well. ROTFL, Love it!
It’s possible that she snuck out the back while the cameras were trained on Charles leaving. Would the Royal family work together like that? Doesn’t seem likely but I guess possible. Also – I totally think face lift and some other kind of plastic surgery for sure. That’s why she can’t be seen. That’s why the secrecy. If it were something more sinister they’d just lie about it. They’re good at that.
My list of thanks is quite long so here goes, thanks camzilla, thanks Charlie, thanks Ms English, thanks Eden, thanks Fitzwilliam, thanks camel toe, and thank you to all the rota rats who are to many to mention. All of you can be assured, that myself, all my Celebitchy friends, the wonderful Kaiser and my mate Harry, will be forever grateful to all of you for proving, with your coverage of the medical musical beds performed by the left behind Royals that every single word written in Spare was accurate and on point. Never, ever again will your gaslighting work on anyone with even half a brain