Taylor Swift celebrated on the field with Travis Kelce when the Chiefs won

The Super Bowl is set: the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11th in Las Vegas. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens last night, upending a lot of prognostications that the Chiefs would get their asses handed to them by a superior team. When the Chiefs won, friends and family poured onto the field, including Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift.

First off, I’m so glad that Taylor decided to go to the field to congratulate Travis. She did so knowing that the cameras would track her every move and she was fine with it. So we got a full love story, documented by the NFL and sports photographers. Travis grabbed her, hugged her and pulled her in for a kiss. He called her “Tay.” He kept his arm around her even when he greeted his family. Her lipstick looked perfect and her bangs were artfully messy. He also referred to both his father and brother as “Big Dog.” We also got a look at Tay’s diamond “TNT” bracelet!!

Anyway, the sports bros are big mad that they’re getting “the Taylor Swift Super Bowl.” You know Taylor has repeatedly refused to do the Halftime show, right? She’s the biggest and best-selling artist in the world – the NFL needs Taylor more than she needs the NFL. Taylor is also headed to Japan for the start of her international Eras Tour dates, but people have done the math and Taylor will be able to perform in Japan, then hop a flight to Vegas and still be there in plenty of time for the Super Bowl.

17 Responses to “Taylor Swift celebrated on the field with Travis Kelce when the Chiefs won”

  1. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:51 am

    So happy for the kelces and taylor!!!

    Reply
  2. Bettyrose says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:53 am

    I never even know who’s in the Super Bowl, but now it’s the 49ers -my hometown team – vs Tay’s boyfriend. Frankly, I’m about anything that increases Tay’s profile while she’s encouraging voter registration in the scariest election year in history. Yeah in my mind this line of thinking makes sense. I won’t be watching the game, though.

    Reply
  3. AmyB says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:53 am

    They are adorable – enough said! 🥰

    Congrats to the KC Chiefs – and I say that as a broken-hearted Eagles fan lol

    Reply
  4. fineapplewinner says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:53 am

    This was just so lovely — a genuine feel-good moment where two people just seemed so happy and in love. And don’t we all need that in 2024?!

    I really hope these two make it.

    Reply
    • Sunny says:
      January 29, 2024 at 8:06 am

      It was very cute. From his mom making sure Taylor was with the family as they hit the field, and how Taylor gave him space to greet Donna first before she and Trav kissed and hugged. The camera caught some of their exchange where you hear her legitimately thrilled telling him that she had a great view from where she was sitting before they whispered something back and forth, and then she gave him space so his dad could greet him. It was sweet. As a big football fan, this was a great run by a Chiefs team that had to rely on its D and an offensive resting on a few guys like Kelce(who played great last night). I know dude bros are mad, but they can stay mad. Lol. I’m sure Roger is desperate for Taylor to go to the Superbowl

      Reply
      • Smalltowngirl says:
        January 29, 2024 at 8:13 am

        It was all so adorable. The video of her making her way down to the field “do we have a dad? we have Jason. Ok, we have a dad.” And saying she would follow Donna’s lead. Then the way Travis kept his hand on her even while he hugged his dad, then immediately drew her back to him. They just both looked so happy and in love and honestly, the world is sad and depressing 90% of the time and this story makes me happy.

  5. L84Tea says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:55 am

    I’ve finally cracked. They were so darn cute last night, I think TNT might have finally warmed my chilly heart.

    Reply
  6. A says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:56 am

    Ok this was very cute! He seems like a good dude, I’m happy for her.

    Reply
  7. Lolo86llf says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:57 am

    Many Republicans don’t like Travis and Taylor. He supports getting vaxxed and she is convincing a lot young girls to register to vote (for President Biden I hope). So our favorite power couple is a role model for two good causes. and they are also making MAGA freaks lose their sh*t. Those two are going to make beautiful babies when they get married.

    Reply
  8. Harper says:
    January 29, 2024 at 8:03 am

    It’s truly love when she doesn’t even feel the need to get her hair blown out for the big game. Congrats, Chiefs! It was kind of a dull game honestly.

    Reply
    • Shawna says:
      January 29, 2024 at 8:16 am

      The contrast between her recent low-key styling makes her stage appearances seem even more glamorous. Smart move.

      Reply
  9. KeKe Swan says:
    January 29, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Sports bros better pipe down. I haven’t watched the NFL since Donald Trump waded into the kneeling controversy and I’m sure there are plenty of folks like me. Between the rancid comments from jerk owners, the obvious blackballing of Kaep, and the simultaneous CTE revelations, I stopped watching. Cold turkey. But this season I tuned into the Chiefs to see Taylor and I watched a few plays. Then I found myself watching wild card games. Yesterday, I watched three quarters of the Chiefs-Ravens and the first half of the 49ers-Bills. That’s more football than I’ve seen in five years, and it’s solely due to Taylor. Don’t get me wrong. I still think the NFL is evil, but the TNT romance is the most normal, downright nice thing to come out of that toxic stew of screwed up masculinity in over a decade. My husband, meanwhile, is ready to build an altar and burn incense to Taylor. Thanks to her, he’s got his Sunday football buddy (at least semi-) back.

    Reply
    • Smalltowngirl says:
      January 29, 2024 at 8:16 am

      I grew up in football but hadn’t watched more than the Super Bowl and occasional playoff game for my team in almost twenty years. I watched every single week. I watched
      My team and the Chiefs!I kept track of the other 30 teams. I was all in again. My husband and I sent each other texts discussing the various games. My daughter was all in watching with me. They got me back.

      Reply
  10. Callie says:
    January 29, 2024 at 8:14 am

    I get why people are sometimes cynical about celebrities…but this was pure, unadulterated love and joy. How can you not be happy for them? I feel bad for the people who refuse to see it and continue the (very undeserved) hate train.

    Football wise, I’ve been ashamed of my hometown team for the past few years (DeShaun Watson, enough said) and fell in love with the Chiefs – BIG congrats to them!!

    Reply
  11. og bella says:
    January 29, 2024 at 8:18 am

    As a 40+ year San Fran Fan and a 30ish year KC fan – I am both happy and conflicted! SF is my #1 team, but when Montana went to KC, I started following them. Mahomes and Kelce give me the Montana/Rice feels so I am conflicted.

    Regardless, TNT are just fun to see. Be happy folks. Stop being cranks.

    Reply

